General Assembly Adopts Texts on Ocean Governance, International Observances, as Speakers Stress Need to Safeguard Marine Ecosystem, Resources

The General Assembly today adopted four resolutions, including one on oceans and the law of the sea, with delegates from small island developing States emphasizing the importance of preserving the ocean and equipping future generations to live in harmony with this critical, life-sustaining resource.

In adopting a resolution titled “Oceans and the law of the sea” (document A/79/L.37) by a recorded vote of 152 in favour to one against (Türkiye), with two abstentions (Colombia, El Salvador), the Assembly reaffirmed the unified character of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the vital importance of preserving its integrity.

Introduced by the representative of Singapore, the text also emphasized the need to address the challenges faced by developing middle-income countries through capacity-building. Recalling that all actions taken to combat threats to maritime security must be in accordance with international law, the Assembly also urged States, in cooperation with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), to combat piracy and armed robbery at sea.

The Assembly also adopted, without a vote, a resolution titled “Sustainable fisheries, including through the 1995 Agreement for the Implementation of the Provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 10 December 1982 relating to the Conservation and Management of Straddling Fish Stocks and Highly Migratory Fish Stocks, and related instruments” (document A/79/L.38).

Introducing the text, Norway’s representative said that achieving sustainable fisheries, combatting illegal and unregulated fishing and ensuring safety at sea are “all necessary means to meet the sustainable goals”. Through the text, the Assembly reaffirmed the importance of the long-term conservation, management and sustainable use of the living marine resources of the world’s oceans and seas — as well as States’ obligations to cooperate to this end in accordance with international law.

During the accompanying debate, speakers such as the representative of Singapore urged the global community to come together to address and respond to the implications of climate change-related sea-level rise. Many delegations from small island developing States expressed alarm over the massive challenges facing their nations, highlighting how truly imperative the ocean and its resources are for their very survival.

The representative of Palau stressed that the ocean has been “central to Palau’s way of life, providing food, economic opportunity and a strong sense of cultural identity” for centuries. “We recognize the need to safeguard this invaluable resource while unlocking its full potential for sustainable development,” she added. However, overfishing, the impacts of climate change, rising sea levels, ocean acidification and coral bleaching are eroding the resilience of oceans.

Also detailing his country’s battle with the “severe impacts” of climate change, the representative of the Federated States of Micronesia described that phenomenon as “the single greatest threat to our home and our way of life.” The global community should therefore step up with strong, urgent action. Additionally, he underscored the need for comprehensive knowledge, data and scientific understanding of the marine environment, as well as the impacts of deep-seabed mining, before “any exploitation takes place”.

Samoa’s delegate, on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States, said that such States seek the international community’s support in conserving and sustainably using the ocean. “Climate change remains a serious threat to all [small island developing States],” she went on to say. The “window of opportunity” to raise ambition and implement existing commitments is rapidly closing, she stressed, underlining the importance of meeting the goals within the Paris Agreement.

“The ocean — which covers more than 70 per cent of our planet’s surface — serves as a primary source of food, energy and mineral resources for billions of people worldwide,” noted Timor-Leste’s representative. Thus, collaboration is vital to tackle the pressing challenges of overfishing and protecting marine resources. Pointing to one enabler for such collaboration, Greece’s representative said: “The universal, unified character of [the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea] — the constitution of the oceans — is not only evident in its impressive participation, but also its unique nature.”

The speaker for the Russian Federation also pointed to the role played by the Law of the Sea Convention — which has “shown enduring significance and capacity to adapt to changing realities” — and called on all parties to that instrument to “fulfil their obligation in good faith”. Also noting that the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf is the only Convention body without a budget, he called on States to enable this body to properly perform its responsibilities.

Also on the Convention, Haiti’s speaker said that the instrument reflects a shared vision of equity and cooperation for peace and sustainable development. Commending “efforts to guarantee an inclusive approach that is based on solid, scientific data”, he said that the Convention’s importance “lies in its capacity to respond to modern challenges”. These include managing marine resources, protecting biodiversity and combatting climate change.

“The legal rights of island and coastal nations must be safeguarded in the face of rising seas,” said Jamaica’s delegate, spotlighting another challenge certain States face in this context. He also said that their territorial integrity and maritime entitlements must be preserved. Further, he urged deepening “our common understanding of the threats posed by sea-level rise”, as well as promoting a multisectoral, multi-stakeholder approach to address this challenge.

Speaking in exercise of the right of reply near the end of the meeting, the representative of the Philippines said that the South China Sea arbitration award — which was issued unanimously — is “an affirmation of [Law of the Sea Convention] and its dispute resolutions mechanisms” and urged China to comply with the same.

China’s representative, responding, rejected that statement and added that the case of the South China Sea is, in essence, a territorial issue. Such issues do not fall within the scope of the Law of the Sea Convention, and he stressed that Beijing has acted within the scope of international law.

Today the Assembly also adopted, without a vote, a resolution titled “World Lake Day” (document A/79/L.39), through which it decided to designate 27 August as World Lake Day. The text — introduced by the representative of Indonesia — also saw the Assembly invite stakeholders such as Member States, civil society, the private sector and academia to observe the Day through activities aimed at educating and raising awareness regarding the importance of lakes.

Additionally, the Assembly adopted a resolution titled “International Day of the Snow Leopard” (document A/79/L.40) — introduced by Kyrgyzstan’s representative – without a vote. Through the text, the Assembly decided to proclaim 23 October as International Day of the Snow Leopard, also inviting all relevant stakeholders to support efforts to conserve the snow leopard, given its role in the overall ecosystem.

In other matters, the Assembly decided to postpone the day of its recess to 23 December and to extend the work of the Fifth Committee (Administrative & Budgetary) to 20 December.

