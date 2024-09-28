Middle Powers, Developing Nations Key to Global Security Revamp, Kazakh Minister Tells General Assembly Debate

(Note: The full press release will be published at a later time.)

The voices of middle Powers and developing nations are vital in bridging divides and nurturing a more effective international security architecture.

-Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister

To paraphrase a famous tourism slogan: what happens in Grenada does not just stay in Grenada. The lessons we are learning can help nations facing their own climate crises, from wildfires in Canada to flooding in Europe.

-Prime Minister of Grenada

The General Assembly’s annual high-level general debate continued into its fifth day, with Member States exchanging their views under the theme “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations”.

Statements

DICKON MITCHELL, Prime Minister of Grenada and Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), emphasized that Cuba continues to face severe economic hardships, and Haiti has an urgent humanitarian crisis. As Cuba is on the United States list of State sponsors of terrorism and the blockade remains in place, CARICOM is deeply troubled that the Cuban people have been forced to endure this 60-year imposition, he said, calling for an end to the blockade. Turning to Haiti, he thanked Belize and Jamaica for sending security personnel to support the Kenyan troops there and said that funding for the Multinational Security Support Mission remains critical. He urged support for this Mission and efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis, especially by helping Haitian children’s access to education. For 16 million people in the Caribbean Community, resilience is “the definition of daily life”.

He said he was born in 1977 in a small hillside village in Grenada where his and most other households did not have running water or electricity. In 1979, Grenada experienced a political revolution that brought many changes when education and tourism became a focus. In 1983, the revolution came to a violent end because of the American intervention, and he had to collect spice in the hills and sell it to continue his studies, he recalled. “As Prime Minister, I am determined to ensure that the resilience I learned becomes a cornerstone of Grenada’s future and the future of the wider Caribbean,” he emphasized, adding that education will empower the next generation of leaders, thinkers and dreamers, so Grenada is working to ensure that every child has access to free education up to 18. “Digital education — and digitization more broadly — is a priority for our Government,” he said.

Recalling the devastation inflicted on his island by Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and by Hurricane Emily less than one year later, he emphasized: “We borrowed heavily, and we were thankful to be able to do so, but […] for many years after, we struggled under the weight of that debt.” As the islands Carriacou and Petite Martinique were hit by Hurricane Beryl causing unimaginable destruction three months ago, he said this round of rebuilding will take months, if not years. “We understand that we cannot continue to rebuild after every storm without seeking sustainable solutions,” he noted, adding that the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility was established to allow receiving financial payouts and recovering more swiftly from natural disasters. “We also introduced a hurricane relief clause in our financial agreements, enabling us to suspend debt payments in times of crisis, giving us the resources we need to focus on recovery,” he noted, also calling on the international community to make good on its promise of mobilizing $100 billion annually to developing countries for climate action. Stressing that CARICOM has a clear vision and plan to harness technology ranging from drones that assess storm damage to early warning systems that enhance preparedness, he spotlighted: “We are asking for more than just financial aid. We are looking for partnerships where we can work together on climate adaptation.” Calling the Caribbean “a living lab” on the front lines of global climatic challenge, he said, “Let us help you,” and paraphrased a famous tourism slogan: “What happens in Grenada does not just stay in Grenada.” He assured that the lessons they are learning can help nations facing their own climate crises, from wildfires in Canada to flooding in Europe. “Resilience is not just about surviving a storm — it is about ensuring that, together, we emerge from it stronger, more united and more understanding of each other than ever before,” he concluded.

AMADOU OURY BAH, Prime Minister of Guinea , said that at the time of global turbulence — marked by conflicts, rising inequalities and a climate crisis — it is crucial to be “bold in action and united in vision”. He emphasized that his country is determined to turn the page on instability and “write a new history, a new story” of a resilient nation that is “reinventing itself” to provide its people with dignity, freedom and prosperity. Guinea, he said, aims to “become a model of resilience and renewal in Africa” in the face of adversity, with the historic trial regarding the 2009 events serving as a testament to the nation’s fight against impunity.

He said that President Mamadi Doumbouya’s vision is underpinned by five core values: institutional justice, integrity, reconciliation, recovery and repositioning. These values, he emphasized, will guide Guinea’s transformation “in a spirit of justice, solidarity and dignity”. Detailing the Simandou 2040 Project, he emphasized that the mining initiative has evolved into much more: “a model for comprehensive transformation” for his country. The project includes a 670-kilometre multi-use railway for iron ore exploitation and integrates social and environmental programmes. Guinea is learning from the mistakes of other nations that have succumbed to the “natural resource curse” and is committed to making Simandou a lever for shared prosperity and sustainable growth.

Noting that his country is drafting a new constitution, he said it will ensure that “each citizen, regardless of their origins, culture or space, has a role to play in a harmonious and close-knit social fabric”. “The path toward transformation cannot be accomplished singlehandedly,” he said, calling for international support based on “partnership, an active and dynamic alliance” rather than compassion. Highlighting his country’s active role in global peacekeeping, including a commitment of over 650 police officers to the stabilization of Haiti, he urged to “rethink” the ways of resolving persistent conflicts. “It is high time to transcend purely military responses, and it is time to promote an integrated strategy that combines economic development, institutional strengthening and heightened regional cooperation,” he stressed.

On Security Council reform, he called for “a more equitable and democratic representation” to give Africa permanent seats and veto rights. Also, he emphasized the importance of investing in youth, stressing that this can help combat the “evils that drive them toward clandestine immigration” and drain the country of its human resources. Turning to the technological advancements, he underscored the importance of ensuring that ethics remain central to their use. “Today we are calling for the nations to come together around a common vision of the world that places humans at the heart of every thought and action,” he stressed, adding: “The world is waiting for us to do this.”

PIETRO PAROLIN, Secretary of State of the Holy See , noting the targeting of places of worship, educational institutions, medical facilities and other civil infrastructure as a prevalent phenomenon, called for the strict observance of international humanitarian law in all armed conflicts. He pointed to the destabilizing role often played by violent non-State actors in many of the crises around the globe and stressed that: “It is imperative that these groups seek constructive engagement with States, renounce violence and acts of terrorism and enter into legality.” “Peace is only possible if it is wanted,” he underscored, urging the international community to pursue peace as a collective responsibility and “move beyond rhetoric and the tendency to ascribe blame”. Given the tendency in times of conflict to seek military victory, diplomacy must pursue every avenue for negotiation to establish enduring peace.

Foremost among the root causes of war is hunger, he said, yet the tendency to maintain growth in military expenditure prevails. “Pope Francis appeals to rich countries to acknowledge the gravity of so many of their past decisions and determine to forgive the debts of countries that will never be able to repay them,” he underscored. Reiterating Pope Francis’ call for “respect for life”, he voiced hope for an effort by the international community to prohibit universally “the practice of so-called surrogate motherhood”. Also, the dignity of migrants must be upheld, and the trafficking of human beings must be stopped, and traffickers brought to justice. Further, he voiced concern about the poorest countries who contribute the least to climate change, but “carry the greatest burden of its effects”. On the rise of new technologies, he stressed the need to “ensure and safeguard a space for proper human control over choices made by artificial intelligence” and reconsider the development and use of devices like the “so-called ‘lethal autonomous weapons’” and ultimately ban their use.

Turning to conflicts around the world, he called for urgent action towards a just and peaceful resolution in Ukraine, an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the West Bank, the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, and urgent humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population. He condemned all anti-Christian acts perpetrated in Jerusalem by a minority of Jewish individuals and called on the authorities to continue “confronting this ideological deviation firmly and clearly”. In Lebanon, all parties must adhere to international humanitarian law and enter a ceasefire without delay. Peace must be fostered within societies, he stressed, voicing concern about “an increasing tendency to alter constitutions or to modify electoral rules and procedures for the purpose of remaining in power”. On human rights, he said that “it is inconceivable to associate the concept of ‘right’ with the practice of abortion”, and voiced concern about Christians, one in seven of whom are subjected to religious persecution. Turning to multilateralism and UN reform, he called for “the return to sincere and open dialogue” that takes into account the changed context facing the Organization.

WANG YI, Minister for Foreign Affairs of China , said that, today, “humanity has once again come to a critical crossroad”, facing a turbulent world where security challenges, imbalanced development and ineffective governance are increasingly prominent. With emerging hotspots of conflicts and geopolitical tensions, the future of this planet has become a cause of concern. Concurrently, he observed, “the aspirations of the Global South nations for modernization have never been stronger”. Noting that the UN embodies people's aspirations worldwide for lasting peace and shared prosperity, he stressed that the Organization’s role should be strengthened. Accordingly, he underscored the need to implement a security architecture that ensures enduring stability, fosters a development paradigm of prosperity and adopts an approach to civilizations that promotes mutual learning. He also called for “a new type of international relations characterized by mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation. In today’s world, the security of all countries is intertwined and “no one can enjoy security alone”, he said, noting that countries must be guided by common security and respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Achieving modernization is the legitimate right of the people of all countries, not a prerogative of a few,” he continued, advocating for inclusive economic globalization. To this end, he underscored the need to oppose unilateralism and protectionism and help developing countries leap over the developing divide. It is vital to strive to replace the clash of civilizations with mutual learning and reject ideology-based confrontation. All countries — regardless of their size — have their place in a multipolar system, he asserted, opposing hegemonism and power politics. Noting that “an end to the Ukraine crisis remains elusive”, he urged de-escalation and reiterated Beijing’s commitment to promoting peace talks. The question of Palestine is “the biggest wound to human conscience,” causing more casualties with each passing day, he said, emphasizing that “there must be no delay in a comprehensive ceasefire”.

He further underscored that the Korean Peninsula should not experience war again, calling for persistent efforts for de-escalation. “Asia has the wisdom and capability to stabilize the situation,” he stated, noting that China has never opted to be an indifferent spectator. Instead, it has played a more significant part in global governance than ever before. Stressing that sanctions and pressure will not bring monopolistic advantages and suppressing and containing others will not solve problems at home, he urged the United States to completely lift its blockade of and sanctions against Cuba. He further emphasized that Taiwan is an integral part of China’s territory, reiterating that the Cairo Declaration stated explicitly that all the territories Japan had stolen from the Chinese should be restored to his country. “There is no room for ambiguity,” he asserted, adding that “the complete reunification of China will be achieved, and Taiwan will eventually return to the embrace of the mother.” And “no force can stop it”, he added.

MURAT NURTLEU, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan , urged: “Having yearly discussions about reforming global institutions is no longer enough. It is time to enact the change our world so desperately needs.” Recalling Kazakhstan’s “Initiative of World Unity for a Just Peace and Harmony” presented in 2023, promoting peace and security through engagement between the Global South and Global North, he underlined that “the voices of middle powers and developing nations are vital in bridging divides and nurturing a more effective international security architecture”. The increasing risk of another nuclear arms race is exacerbating geopolitical polarization, he warned, recalling Kazakhstan’s history of enduring 456 nuclear tests, devastating both people and the land. Voicing grave concern about escalating rhetoric around nuclear threats, he called on all nuclear-capable States to adhere to all related treaties including the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

“Another existential threat no nation can afford to ignore is climate change,” he continued, calling on all G-20 countries and development banks to share the burden by “providing green technologies and concessional financing to low- and middle-income countries in line with the Paris Agreement”. Despite accounting for only 1 per cent of emissions, Central Asia will face a 2.5ºC increase in average temperatures by 2050. To that end, his country will host a Regional Climate Summit in 2026. Moreover, water scarcity, threatening food and ecological systems worldwide, will affect up to 30 per cent of the population of the region if unaddressed. As the current Chair of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Kazakhstan is working with regional partners on a cooperation mechanism for the effective use of water and energy resources in Central Asia, focusing on irrigation hydropower and environmental protection. His country is also the largest landlocked developing country, he said, voicing alarm that geographical constraints prevent these countries from integrating into global trade networks. For its part Kazakhstan will harness synergies between the Belt and Road project, the Global Gateway Initiative and the North-South and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route corridors to transform “our landlocked status into land-linked connectivity,” he declared.

Turning to the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) posing challenges in situations of conflict, data privacy and “information wars”, he called for the UN to take a leading role and establish a UN AI Office to develop ethics and standards for its use. As a bridge for cooperation between East and West, Central Asia is increasingly important in global affairs. With strong relations through the “C5+” dialogue platform, the regional agenda includes developing Afghanistan into a reliable trade partner, he said. Domestically, his country prioritizes human rights, an “antidote” to inequalities that cause instability and conflict, through measures including abolishing the death penalty, instituting a zero-tolerance policy on torture and strengthening national prevention mechanisms. Moreover, as “champion[s] of repatriation of women and children from conflict zones in the Middle East, Kazakhstan will host an International Conference in 2025 on best practices in the field of repatriation and reintegration”, he said.

CHENDA SOPHEA SOK, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Cambodia , said the current picture of the world is grim. “Violent armed conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan, Myanmar and many other parts of the world rage on, despite efforts to de-escalate them,” he stressed, warning that with intensifying geopolitical tensions, any misstep in various flashpoints may trigger a regional or even global war, potentially involving nuclear weapons. “Military spending has surged across the world, draining resources that could be used to address multiplying non-traditional threats,” he continued, referring to climate change, pandemics, food insecurity, technological disruptions, transnational crime and backsliding on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “Cambodia hopes for a prompt end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, through diplomacy and dialogue based on equal respect,” he said, commending all efforts to de-escalate the fighting.

Turning to the Palestine-Israel conflict, he said his country remains committed to a two-State solution, condemning all acts of terrorism and calling for a dialogue to stop the ongoing war and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He expressed concern over the prospect of an all-out region-wide war in the Middle East against the background of the latest developments in Lebanon. The crisis in Myanmar remains a serious concern, he said, emphasizing the need for humanitarian relief and a Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led political process aimed at lasting peace and reconciliation. He opposed unilateral coercive measures. “Sanctions and economic blockades disproportionately harm the most vulnerable and impede achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” he noted, adding that, after years on the list of least developed countries, Cambodia looks forward to its expected graduation from this status by 2029.

Reaffirming that Phnom Penh values multilateralism, the rules-based international order and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and international law, he urged to revitalize the UN and make it more robust and more proactive. “The UN Security Council needs to be tailored to the twenty-first century and to be effective for today’s tasks, its composition must be more fairly representative,” he said, adding that his country is proud to play a significant role in global peacekeeping. Since 2006, Cambodia has sent over 9,000 of its people to serve in eleven UN missions, including over 800 women, he noted. Supporting relevant adjustments and reforms to increase the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations and promote the agenda of women, peace and security and youth, peace and security, he said that for his country, sustainable and inclusive development means “no one and no place is left behind”.

XAVIER BETTEL, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg , highlighted the challenge of upholding the principle of “leaving no one behind” in a world torn apart by multiple conflicts. “How should you explain to someone in Palestine and Lebanon, in Kyiv, in so many different places around the world, that we want to leave no one behind?”m he asked. He went on to say that, for the people demonstrating outside, international institutions have become a “barking dog without teeth”. Stressing that currently there are 60 ongoing conflicts and “about 50 conflicts could start tomorrow”, he asserted: “The whole world is, in fact, if you look geographically, in conflict.”

Turning to the war in Ukraine, he emphasized that organizing peace conferences without the presence of the Russian Federation or China would only mean “moral support” for Ukraine, adding: “If we want to find a solution, then you have to get everybody around the table.” On the situation in the Middle East, he stressed that “there will not be a winner in this war”. Warning that the cycle of hatred between the young people in Israel and Palestine can continue for generations, he urged to restore hope between the young people and find the solution to the conflict quickly, otherwise: “We are training future generations for Hamas and Hizbullah in that region.” More so, he called on Israel to stop placing United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on a terrorist list, adding that “if we are not reacting to this, it means we are accomplices”. “We need a two-State solution and we need to realize that […] without peace in Palestine there will never be any guaranteed peace for Israel,” he underscored.

Emphasizing the need to respect the rights of women and minorities, particularly in countries where those rights are being rolled back, he urged: “Do not backtrack. The rights that exist for everybody already must be respected.” Voicing concern about how economy seemed “to take the upper hand on the environment”, he stressed the urgent need to act before it is too late, noting that some island nations may disappear due to rising sea levels. Turning to the Security Council reform, he proposed an alternative where a two-thirds majority could overturn a veto, arguing that “having more members in the Security Council would just be expanding the problem”. In closing, he voiced hope for a world where everyone would have the same chances, rights and obligations, irrespective of their colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation or “how much money my parents had”.

...