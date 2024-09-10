Noting Doubts About Collective Capacity to Cooperate, General Assembly President Opens New Session Urging Collaboration

The General Assembly opened its seventy-ninth session today, with its new President outlining his key priorities — fostering economic growth, preventing and resolving conflicts, protecting human rights and strengthening international law.

Underscoring the “immense responsibility” entrusted to him, Philémon Yang (Cameroon) declared: “I accept this distinctive honour as a testament to our shared aspirations for a better world.”

The world faces numerous challenges, he observed, including poverty, hunger, climate change and conflicts raging in Sudan, Haiti, Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. “The list expands, sowing doubt about our collective capacity to come together for the common good,” he noted. Pointing out that the Assembly enjoys near-universal membership — 193 Member States — he stated that the organ “stands as our most powerful platform” to meet those challenges.

“The cornerstone of my presidency will be built on the principles of unity and diversity, fostering an environment where every voice is not only heard, but valued,” he assured, adding that he will also ensure multilingualism and gender equality in the Assembly’s work.

He went on to detail his priorities, which included sustainable economic growth achieved through innovation, green economies and by ensuring that the benefits of economic development are accessible to all nations. Peace and security will continue to be of paramount importance, he added, calling for greater investment in all efforts to decrease tensions and build trust worldwide. For its part, the Assembly should prioritize the resolution of conflicts — such as those in Gaza, Haiti and Ukraine — and find durable solutions to the situation in the Great Lakes region and elsewhere in Africa, he urged.

The Assembly will also continue to advocate for the protection and promotion of human rights, and he added that the strengthening of international law and justice frameworks will be a key topic for deliberations. Further, the organ will address the pervasive challenges of international terrorism, drug- and human-trafficking and modern slavery.

Building on the momentum of the upcoming Summit of the Future, Member States must inject new vigour into achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he urged. Additionally, his presidency will support the African Union’s Agenda 2063, prioritize initiatives to empower youth and focus on Security Council reform and the revitalization of the Assembly. Other efforts will include preparation for the second World Summit on Social Development, the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development and the next United Nations Ocean Conference, all of which will occur in 2025.

Concluding, he said: “Let us advance these priorities with a collaborative spirit, ensuring that the United Nations continues to serve as a beacon of hope and a source of solutions for the global community.”

Delivering congratulatory remarks, Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted Mr. Yang’s wealth of experience — including as Prime Minister of Cameroon, a diplomat and a proud African — pledging his full support for the new President and thanking the outgoing one, Dennis Francis, for his stewardship over the last year.

“From day one, the United Nations has been the place for multilateral solutions,” he recalled, adding: “And it has been the place where respect for one another and for the dignity and human rights that belong to every member of the human family are brought to life.” He emphasized: “These tasks now fall to you.”

Stressing the need for solutions across the board — including achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and reforming the global financial architecture in favour of developing countries — he stressed: “In confronting the challenges before us, the United Nations General Assembly remains an indispensable tool and a vital pathway towards a peaceful and just future for all people.”

“Let’s renew our commitment to that future,” he urged.

Also during the meeting, the representative of Egypt raised a point of order to ask the President to confirm that the necessary arrangements have been made — pursuant to an Assembly resolution adopted earlier in 2024 (document A/RES/ES-10/23) — that the State of Palestine can now enjoy its right to be seated among Member States. “This is not merely a procedural matter, but a historic moment for us,” he emphasized.

The President replied: “I have been informed that all arrangements have been made to have Palestine seated where it is supposed to sit.” Later, the representative of Israel said that the Assembly’s decision in this matter is motivated by political favouritism, underscoring that UN membership and associated privileges are specifically reserved for sovereign States.

In other business, the Assembly appointed Antigua and Barbuda, Cabo Verde, China, Dominica, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Liberia, Monaco, the Russian Federation and the United States to its Credentials Committee.