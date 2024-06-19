Highlighting Significant Gains against HIV/AIDS, Top UN Officials Tell General Assembly Global Goal of Ending Deadly Disease as Public Health Threat by 2030 Is within Reach

The global response to HIV/AIDS has been “a success story”, senior United Nations officials told the General Assembly today, as delegates spotlighted significant gains in the fight against the widespread disease as well as the remaining challenges to ending the public health scare by 2030.

“We have an inspirational story to tell,” said United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, noting that more than three quarters of those living with HIV are receiving life-saving treatment — almost 30 million people globally.

Citing expanded and rapid access to therapy across sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and the Pacific — home to almost 80 per cent of people living with HIV, she stressed that “this is the most outstanding public health achievement of recent times”. If this progress is maintained, the international community is on track to reach the global goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, she said, underscoring: “This is a cause of celebration at a time when many of the other Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are widely off-track.”

Agreeing, Jörundur Valtýsson (Iceland), Vice President of the General Assembly, said: “The global response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic stands as a multilateral success story — having made remarkable gains.” Since peaking in 2004, the number of HIV/AIDS-related deaths has significantly declined, he added.

However, challenges remain, he emphasized. “Despite these gains, more work is needed to completely end the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030, as outlined in Sustainable Development Goal 3.3.,” he said, reporting that millions still lack access to HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment — and gender inequalities, stigma, and discrimination persist as major barriers to those services.

In the ensuing discussion, delegates exchanged views on the Secretary-General’s latest report on “the path to ending AIDS — progress report on 2025 targets and solutions for the future” (document A/78/883). Several Member States with high infection rates among their populations shared their “success stories” and donor countries highlighted their financial and technical support.

Cuba is the first country in the world to eliminate mother-to-child transmission, said its representative, adding that the goal is to reach the 95-95-95 target — 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of people who know that they are living with HIV to be on life-saving antiretroviral treatment, and 95 per cent of people on such treatment to be virally suppressed. “We must join our efforts to eradicate this disease once and for all”, he stated, underscoring the need to promote South-South cooperation for the benefit of other countries — mainly on the African continent — with technology transfer projects.

Namibia prides itself in recently becoming the first African country — and the first high-burden country in the world — to reach a significant milestone on the path towards eliminating vertical mother-to-child transmission of both HIV and viral hepatitis B, said its representative. Currently, 99 per cent of all children born to HIV-positive mothers are born HIV-free. “This achievement is anchored in an approach that prioritized the decentralization of services to support community-based antiretroviral therapy and improve access to treatment,” she said.

While a reduction in new HIV/AIDS infection in sub-Saharan Africa is “encouraging”, this progress “must not be cause for complacency”, said the representative of Zimbabwe. In his country, community health workers have played a pivotal role in reaching underserved populations, improving HIV testing rates and ensuring better follow-up and care for people living with HIV. The Government instituted a novel 3 per cent tax on corporate profits and personal incomes to bridge donor resource gaps and finance programmes. Educating youth about HIV/AIDS has proven effective with schools and universities incorporating this subject into their curriculum, he said.

HIV infection is increasing rapidly in the western Pacific region, warned the representative of the Philippines. Stressing that “sustainable and equitable funding is needed to stem the rising numbers”, he echoed the Secretary-General’s call for increased domestic and international donor allocations for the HIV response in middle-income countries.

“Japan has been at the forefront of developing and providing child-friendly HIV treatments and effective HIV testing and treatments for low- and middle-income countries,” its delegate stressed, noting that Tokyo’s firm commitment to the global HIV agenda aligns with its broader focus on universal health coverage and preparedness for future pandemics, based on human security.

Poland was among the first Central European countries to offer wide and free access to diagnostics, antiretroviral treatment and care for people living with HIV/AIDS, including those at risk of marginalization, its representative said, noting that each year, the Ministry of Health and the National Health Fund allocate funds to implement its antiretroviral treatment programme.

Elaborating on the gender aspect of the endemic, the representative of the Netherlands, also speaking for Belgium and Luxembourg, said that 4,000 young women and girls become infected with HIV/AIDS every week globally. Sex workers are seven times more likely to live with HIV compared to adults who are not sex workers. “It is urgent to reach sex workers with condoms, HIV testing and treatment,” she stressed, declaring: “The path to end AIDS is a path in line with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and rights to health for all”.

The representative of the Russian Federation pointed out that the Secretary-General’s report contains controversial and non-consensual concepts, such as “comprehensive sexuality education”, “vulnerable populations” and “gender-responsive and human rights-based HIV prevention and treatment programmes”. Rejecting the report’s arbitrary interpretation of criminal liability for same-sex relations, drug use and sex-industry work as “harmful”, he underscored the importance of respecting national priorities, development strategies and ways of life. “We regret that the authors of this document once more turned a blind eye to this key principle — a principle pivotal to the achievement of global solidarity in the combat against HIV infections,” he asserted.

In other business, the Assembly adopted — without a vote — a resolution (document A/78/L.71) proclaiming 2025 the International Year of Cooperatives. The representative of Mongolia, who introduced the text, highlighted the role of cooperatives in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, noting that there are about 3 million cooperatives, with 12 per cent of people on the planet being members of these cooperatives. A soft launch of the Year will take place in New York on 9 July 2024. It will be officially launched in New Delhi during the week of 25-30 November 2024.

Opening Remarks

JÖRUNDUR VALTÝSSON (Iceland), Vice President of the General Assembly , delivered opening remarks on behalf of Dennis Francis (Trinidad and Tobago), President of the General Assembly. “The global response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic stands as a multilateral success story — having made remarkable gains,” he said, noting that since peaking in 2004, the number of HIV/AIDS-related deaths has significantly declined. Moreover, easier accessibility to HIV/AIDS treatment, increased equity in health systems and improved access to education and health care — including improved prevention, testing and treatment services — have averted almost 20.8 million HIV/AIDS-related deaths over the past three decades. “Despite these gains, more work is needed to completely end the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030, as outlined in Sustainable Development Goal 3.3,” he stressed.

He reported that millions still lack access to HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment — and gender inequalities, stigma, and discrimination persist as major barriers to those services. Additionally, there is untapped potential for HIV/AIDS prevention programmes, and the funding gap for national responses — especially in developing countries — is widening and concerning. “Therefore, we must scale up national and regional interventions and responses — and forge strong multistakeholder partnerships to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030,” he said, urging: “To achieve our goals, we must keep HIV/AIDS high on the multilateral agenda” and close the financing gaps, address technology transfer, and improve access to medicines, diagnostics, and other health products in developing countries. It is also imperative to significantly scale up research and development and capacity-building, including for local pharmaceutical production.

Given that the HIV/AIDS challenge extends beyond the public health sector, a comprehensive response — with a human rights perspective and a development lens — is crucial, he went on to say, underscoring the need to build on the commitments made in the Political Declaration on Universal Health Coverage — to improve the capacity of national health systems to deliver quality, affordable and accessible health-care for all, including HIV/AIDS interventions. Proposing the full use of upcoming events, especially the next High-level Meeting on HIV/AIDS in 2026, he said it is vital to streamline and accelerate efforts and ensure that “we are on track to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030”. The path ahead is, indeed, challenging. “But with our collective will to fully implement the commitments made in the latest Political Declaration on HIV and AIDS: Ending Inequalities and Getting on Track to End AIDS by 2030, we can accelerate our efforts to overcome the obstacles and end this epidemic once and for all, leaving no one behind,” he stressed.

AMINA J. MOHAMMED, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations , speaking on behalf of Secretary-General António Guterres, highlighted progress on the vital issue of HIV/AIDS: “We have an inspirational story to tell — globally, more than three quarters of those living with HIV are receiving life-saving treatment — almost 30 million people.” Access to therapy has expanded rapidly across sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and the Pacific — together, home to almost 80 per cent of people living with HIV. This is the most outstanding public health achievement of recent times, she observed, adding that “if this progress is maintained, we are on course to reach a key global milestone — 34 million people receiving HIV treatment”. That puts the international community on track to reach the global goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

“This is a cause of celebration at a time when many of the other Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are widely off-track,” she pointed out, stressing that the progress made in AIDS response is a demonstration of what can be achieved when decision-makers collaborate, follow the science, invest adequately, tackle inequality, protect human rights and let communities lead the way. However, AIDS still claims lives every minute and the progress made is under threat as resources are declining, she cautioned, declaring: “Let’s build on the immense progress we have made and finish the job together.”

Statements

The representative of Australia , also speaking for Canada and New Zealand , welcomed the progress made in tackling HIV/AIDS, including the achievement of targets in Botswana, Eswatini, Rwanda, the United Republic of Tanzania and Zimbabwe, as well as the increased access to antiviral therapy. Noting that this demonstrates the value of “collective efforts, global solidarity and a whole of society approach”, he said it must not cause complacency. 9.2 million people living with HIV did not have access to antiretroviral treatment in 2024, he noted also noting the large number of adolescent girls and young women who become infected with HIV globally.

Stressing the importance of a human-rights-based approach, he said this is a necessity to achieve progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS. “Countries that have seen the biggest progress have met their obligations under international human rights law to remove societal and structural barriers that put people in harm’s way and prevent them from accessing health and other services,” he pointed out. Health and other services must be open to all, particularly key populations, including transgender people, who must remain free from stigma and discrimination, arrest and imprisonment, he said, also stressing the importance of a multisectoral approach.

The representative of Brazil expressed concern that, despite remarkable progress made, HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths are not declining fast enough to reach the global goal and targets set. For its part, his country established an Inter-ministerial Committee for the Elimination of Tuberculosis and Other Socially Determined Diseases in 2023. In 2024, the Committee developed the Healthy Brazil Programme to eliminate HIV/AIDS as a public health issue by 2030. Brazil has consistently advanced in the prevention and care of HIV/AIDS thanks to its unified health system, which guarantees universal and free-of-charge access to prevention, treatment and diagnosis. Through the national health system, 800,000 people are assisted with free antiretroviral drugs — a steady increase from 2022. To ensure early detection among key populations, no-cost HIV self-tests are distributed, he added.

The representative of Cuba reaffirmed his country’s commitment to combating HIV/AIDS, “a battle we have been fighting for more than two decades”. Despite the progress made, inequalities in access to health persist, and “we must join our efforts to eradicate this disease once and for all”, he stated, underscoring the need to promote South-South cooperation for the benefit of other countries in the region and the rest of the world — mainly the African continent — with technology transfer projects. Spotlighting Cuba’s significant progress in combating HIV/AIDS, he said it is the first country to eliminate mother-to-child transmission and is striving to reach the 95-95-95 goal. Nevertheless, he said that the economic blockade imposed by the United States has hindered Cuba’s efforts, causing million-dollar losses in the health sector.

The representative of the Philippines , stressing the importance of multilateralism, human rights and “community and country leadership”, said his country is facing one of the fastest-growing HIV epidemics in the western Pacific region. Its strategic plan to tackle this ensures early diagnosis and treatment, ample testing sites and medications. “Sustainable and equitable funding is needed to stem the rising numbers,” he said, reiterating the Secretary-General’s call for increased domestic and international donor allocations for the HIV response in middle-income countries. Stressing the need for equitable access to medicines and health technologies, he said the Philippines has modernized its approach to HIV prevention and treatment and is tackling discrimination against people living with the disease, utilizing a lifecycle approach and expanding coverage of young key populations.

The representative of the Netherlands , also speaking for Belgium and Luxembourg , said that 40 years since the HIV/AIDS pandemic began, it is still not over. AIDS claimed a life every minute in 2022, and around 9.2 million people still miss out on treatment. Women and girls are still disproportionately affected, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. Globally, 4,000 young women and girls become infected with HIV/AIDS every week. “Too often, women and girls are denied economic autonomy, deprived of control over their physical and mental health, including sexual reproductive health and rights,” she pointed out, noting that the Secretary-General’s report emphasizes the need for comprehensive sexuality education. It also highlights the need to close the gender inequalities for adolescent girls and young women.

Some women are at greater risk than others, she said, citing global epidemiological evidence, which demonstrates that sex workers are seven times more likely to live with HIV compared to adults who are not sex workers. “It is urgent to reach sex workers with condoms, HIV testing and treatment,” she stressed. Community-led services are also key on the path to end AIDS. “However, community-led responses are under-recognized, under-resourced, and in some places, even under attack,” she warned. The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) must be fully funded. Welcoming the recommendations of the Secretary-General’s report, she declared: “The path to end AIDS is a path in line with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and rights to health for all”.

The representative of Haiti recognized that despite the progress reached in combating HIV, the scourge remains a major global crisis. In 2021, Governments took on the commitment of eradicating this epidemic, he said, noting that, according to the data provided by UNAIDS, since the peak achieved in 1995, the number of new HIV infections has dropped by 60 per cent and HIV-related deaths by 70 per cent. Also, over 30 million people have access to HIV treatment. Haiti has made enormous strides in the struggle to stabilize the epidemic — from 2017 to 2022, HIV/AIDS incidents dropped by 25 per cent; between 2018 and 2023, the number of AIDS-related deaths fell by 50 per cent; and the number of new infections dropped by 25 per cent. However, despite the progress made, Haiti continues to face numerous challenges linked to mounting insecurity, he added.

The representative of Thailand said it is very crucial to integrate HIV prevention, testing and treatment services into primary health care and universal health coverage. “Doing so increases access to such services for all those at risk,” he said, adding that his country has expanded its health benefit package to increase access to cost-effective self-tests to encourage early detection while also addressing stigmatization. Also underscoring the importance of a community-led and key-population-driven response, he highlighted Thailand’s national community health worker certification programme on HIV/AIDS for and by people living with that condition. Stigma and discrimination continue to be societal barriers to HIV response, he said, noting that his country is promoting an understanding of HIV human rights and gender diversity in this regard.

The representative of Zimbabwe reaffirmed his country’s unwavering commitment to eradicating HIV/AIDS and fulfilling the pledges made in 2021 to end the epidemic by 2030. Citing a reduction in new HIV/AIDS infection in sub-Saharan Africa as “encouraging,” he said this progress “must not be cause for complacency, as there is much still to be done towards the attainment of our goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030”. His country has successfully implemented programmes to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV. Community health workers in the local organizations have played a pivotal role in reaching underserved populations, improving HIV testing rates and ensuring better follow-up and care for people living with HIV. The Government instituted a novel 3 per cent tax on corporate profits and personal incomes to bridge donor resource gaps and finance programmes. Educating youth about HIV/AIDS has proven effective with schools and universities incorporating this subject into their curriculum, he said.

The representative of Mexico underscored that multilateralism and international cooperation can generate tangible results for the most vulnerable populations. “Without a doubt, combating HIV is a success story for multilateralism and the principle of putting the individual at the heart of our global efforts,” she said. In 2022, 1.3 million people suffered an HIV infection, compared to 3.2 million in 1995. And since 2010, global infections have decreased by 38 per cent, while 76 per cent of infected people receive treatment. However, “much remains to be done”, she observed, noting barriers such as gender inequality, stigma, discrimination and access to health services. The Summit of the Future represents an additional opportunity to strengthen States’ collective work in the fight against HIV. In Mexico, at the end of 2021, there were an estimated 1.5 million new HIV infections, compared to 3.2 million people in 1996 — a reduction of 54 per cent, she said, adding that her Government has applied an HIV prevention and care model.

The representative of South Africa , applauding the progress made in African countries, said his country too has made remarkable strides, with a positive decline in overall HIV prevalence amongst adults — 90 per cent of whom are aware of their HIV status. Ninety-nine per cent of those diagnosed with HIV are on antiretroviral treatment. Highlighting the launch of the South African chapter of the Global Alliance to End Aids in Children, he said it helps parents protect their children from vertical transmission of HIV. Stressing the need to mobilize political leadership for an equitable response to end AIDS by 2030, he called for a strong multilateral system and a multisectoral approach that promotes human rights. It is vital to combat stigma, discrimination and other negative social determinants such as harmful gender norms, gender-based violence and unequal economic opportunities. Stressing the importance of universal health coverage and international solidarity in issues of global concern, he said the decline of funding is deeply concerning.

The representative of the Russian Federation detailed the implementation of his country’s 2030 strategy to combat the spread of HIV infection, underscoring that, compared to 2021, the number of tests performed in the Russian Federation increased by more than 23 per cent to 51 million. Thanks to these actions, “we’ve seen a high rate of detection of HIV infections at early stages, as well as a sustained decrease in new cases”. He said that the Secretary-General’s report contains controversial and non-consensual concepts, such as “comprehensive sexuality education”, “vulnerable populations” and “gender-responsive and human rights-based HIV prevention and treatment programmes”. Statements that the principle of “undetectable” equals “untransmissible” are unacceptable, so is the report’s arbitrary interpretation of criminal liability for same-sex relations, drug use and work in the sex industry as “harmful”, he said, underscoring the importance of respecting national priorities, development strategies and ways of life. “We regret that the authors of this document once more turned a blind eye to this key principle — a principle pivotal to the achievement of global solidarity in the combat against HIV infections,” he said.

The representative of Poland underscored that despite the unquestionable progress achieved at the global level in combating HIV/AIDS, the epidemic remains a significant threat to global public health. Noting that his country was among the first Central European countries to offer wide and free access to diagnostics, antiretroviral treatment and care for people living with HIV/AIDS — including those at risk of marginalization — he said that each year, the Ministry of Health and the National Health Fund allocate funds that ensure the implementation of the antiretroviral treatment programme. Ukrainian refugees account for approximately 20 per cent of all HIV patients in Poland, he said, adding that his Government provides them with treatment and care, as well as comprehensive social, psychological, economic and medical assistance. He further emphasized that to accelerate global efforts, the international community must increase efficiency in early diagnosis of HIV and improve the ability to respond quickly to crisis scenarios entailing HIV outbreaks.

The representative of India highlighted community initiatives and projects in her country, including targeted interventions and schemes that focus on providing services to high-risk groups and bridge populations. “The biggest breakthrough came with the expansion of antiretroviral therapy,” she said, adding that as of December 2022, 1.5 million people living with HIV in her country were receiving this life-saving treatment. The National AIDS Control Organization has been instrumental in scaling up services and ensuring that these treatments are accessible and affordable, she said, pointing to concerted efforts to tackle the stigma and discrimination associated with HIV/AIDS. The country has put in place a “rights-based and equity-driven approach”, she said, adding that prevention efforts extend to priority populations such as people in prisons and young key populations in hard-to-reach areas.

The representative of Japan said that his country has been a steadfast member of the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board since its establishment in 1996. Tokyo’s firm commitment to the global HIV agenda aligns with its broader focus on universal health coverage and preparedness for future pandemics. Outlining key measures to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, he said that health services must reach the most vulnerable populations and that strategic collaboration between finance and health authorities is essential to securing sustainable funding for HIV/AIDS responses. “Japan has been at the forefront of developing and providing child-friendly HIV treatments and effective HIV testing and treatments for low- and middle-income countries,” he stressed, pledging the country’s unwavering dedication to achieving universal health coverage, based on human security. “Let this UN General Assembly be a catalyst for action, solidarity, and hope for a future free from AIDS,” he said.

The representative of the United Kingdom said that the Secretary-General’s report presents causes for celebration, such as data showing that more than three quarters of people living with HIV globally are receiving life-saving treatment. However, it also presents causes for concern, he observed, noting that HIV remains more likely to affect young women and girls in sub-Saharan Africa and key populations, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender+ people, elsewhere in the world. Accordingly, he underlined the need for community-led responses and greater attention to HIV prevention. As a significant funder of the HIV response, London remains committed to seeing this ambition achieved, and to ending AIDS-related deaths and preventing new HIV infections. It also recognizes the benefit of multilateralism in bringing nations together to confront complex global challenges through a universal approach. “Without action on the barriers stopping us from tackling the AIDS epidemic, we risk sliding backwards and losing our hard-won gains,” he cautioned.

The representative of China , noting that global epidemics such as AIDS and COVID-19 show that no country is immune to infectious diseases, said “our destiny is intertwined.” Stressing the need to put people first, he said his Government has actively fulfilled its commitments under SDG 3. After many years of efforts, bloodborne transmission of the disease has been virtually halted, while rates of diagnosis and treatment have increased, he said, also noting the improved coverage of antiretroviral treatment, among other achievements. China’s national AIDS prevention strategy combines prevention and treatment, he said, reaffirming commitment to global AIDS prevention programmes, technical exchanges with Global South countries as well as active engagement with UNAIDS and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The representative of Namibia said that her country is home to more than 200,000 people living with HIV, acknowledging the great importance of the work carried out by UNAIDS. Its commitment to the 95-95-95 targets is prioritized in its strategic health targets. Namibia has achieved 94-97-95 by 2023 and prides itself in recently becoming the first African country — and the first high-burden country in the world — to reach a significant milestone on the path towards eliminating vertical mother-to-child transmission of both HIV and viral hepatitis B. Currently, 99 per cent of all children born to HIV-positive mothers are born HIV-free. “This achievement is anchored in an approach that prioritized the decentralization of services to support community-based antiretroviral therapy and improve access to treatment,” she said, adding that partnerships remain an important component of its national response, coupled with a political commitment that prioritizes access to resources, especially domestic resources.

The representative of the United States said that “as a global community, we have made enormous progress in preventing and treating HIV”. Despite these achievements, 39 million people continue to live with HIV, including more than 1 million in the United States. HIV remains a serious health, security and development threat and ending the HIV/AIDS pandemic remains Washington, D.C.’s priority, he said, adding: “We must sustain the gains we have made” and ensure that essential lessons are not ignored. Highlighting the importance and effectiveness of ensuring access to health services for members of vulnerable populations, including those facing intersecting forms of discrimination, he stated: “We have to act as if our lives depended on getting this right”. Also, ensuring that the response is adequately resourced and framed by resilient national systems is pivotal, he added.