General Assembly Adopts Resolution Establishing Commemoration of 1995 Srebrenica Genocide

(Note: The final summary of this meeting will be available at a later time.)

The General Assembly met this morning to take action on a draft resolution titled “International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica” (document A/78/L.67/Rev.1). The resolution was adopted by a recorded vote of 84 in favour to 19 against, with 68 abstentions.

…