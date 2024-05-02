General Assembly plenary: Action on draft resolutions

(Note: The final summary of this meeting will be available at a later time.)

The General Assembly met this morning to take action on a number of draft resolutions: "Follow-up to the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace" (document A/78/L.57); "International Day of the Markhor" (document A/78/L.60); "Participation of non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, academic institutions and the private sector in the third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries" (document A/78/L.61); "International Year of the Woman Farmer, 2026" (document A/78/L.59); "Global health and foreign policy: addressing global health challenges in the foreign policy space" (document A/78/L.62).

The Assembly would then continue its debate on the use of the veto, pursuant to resolution A/RES/76/262. (See Press Release GA/12595 of 1 May.)

…