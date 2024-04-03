Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Seventy-eighth Session,
65th Meeting (AM)
GA/12590

General Assembly Adopts Resolution on Role of Diamonds in Fuelling Conflict

(Note: The final summary of this meeting will be available at a later time.)

The General Assembly met this morning to debate the role of diamonds in fuelling conflict.  Before the Assembly was a draft resolution titled "The role of diamonds in fuelling conflict: breaking the link between the illicit transaction of rough diamonds and armed conflict as a contribution to prevention and settlement of conflicts" (document A/78/L.54).  The Assembly was also expected to appoint members of the Board of the 10-Year Framework of Programmes on Sustainable Consumption and Production Patterns.

