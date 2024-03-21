General Assembly Commemorates Day for Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Adopts Resolutions on Artificial Intelligence, Culture of Peace, Crime Prevention

(Note: The final summary of this meeting will be available at a later time.)

The General Assembly met this morning in commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. It was also expected to take action on the following draft resolutions: “Seizing the opportunities of safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence systems for sustainable development” (document A/78/L.49); “International Year of Peace and Trust, 2025” (document A/78/L.47); and “International Day for the Prevention of and Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime” (document A/78/L.45).

The Assembly would then consider extending the appointment of the Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security (document A/78/785) and appoint members of the Board of the 10-Year Framework of Programmes on Sustainable Consumption and Production Patterns.

…