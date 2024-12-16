Economic and Social Council Elects Members of Subsidiary Organs

The Economic and Social Council today elected members and approved appointments to various commissions and subsidiary bodies ahead of its 2025 Session.

First, by secret ballot, the Council elected Guatemala to the Commission of Science, Technology and Development for a full term of office beginning on 1 January 2025.

Adopting draft decision “Dates of the forum on financing for development follow-up in 2025” (document E/2025/L.3), the Council decided to change the dates of the 2025 forum from 28 April to 1 May 2025, to 28 and 29 April 2025.

Adopting the text “Appointment of 24 members of the Committee for Development Policy”, (document E/2025/9/Add.1), the Council decided to appoint members to that body for three-year term beginning on 1January 2025 and expiring on 31 December 2027. The following were appointed: Sabina Alkire (United States); Carlos Alvarado (Costa Rica); Debapriya Bhattacharya (Bangladesh); Ha-Joon Chang (Republic of Korea); George Essegbey (Ghana); Ghana Ahmed Galal (Egypt); Arunabha Ghosh (India); Trudi Hartzenberg (South Africa); Jibrin Ibrahim (Nigeria); Anne-Laure Kiechel (France), Carlos Lopes (Guinea Bissau); Nyovani Janet Madise (Malawi); Patricia Miranda (Bolivia); Keith Nurse (Trinidad and Tobago); José Antonio Ocampo Gaviria (Colombia); Izumi Ohno (Japan); Åsa Persson (Sweden); Cristelle Pratt (Fiji); Annalisa Prizzon (Italy); and Taffere Tesfachew (Ethiopia).

Nominated for reappointment to the Committee of the Development Policy were Kori Udovicki (Serbia); Rolph van der Hoeven (Netherlands); Natalya Volchkova (Russian Federation); and Xufeng Zhu (China).

Next, the Council elected Mexico to the Commission on Population and Development for a term beginning at the first meeting of the Commission’s fifty-ninth session in 2025 and expiring at the close of the Commission’s sixty-second session in 2029. The Council also elected Belize and Paraguay to the Commission for Social Development for a term beginning on the date of election and expiring at the close of the Commission’s sixty-sixth session in 2028.

Next, the Council elected Lebanon, Philippines and Ukraine, by acclamation, to the Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting, for a three-year term of office beginning on 1 January 2025. Further, the Council elected Eswatini to the Executive Board of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), for a three-year term of office beginning on 1 January 2025. Next, the Council elected Ukraine, by acclamation, to the Executive Board of UN-Women for a three-year term of office beginning on 1 January 2025. Antigua and Barbuda, Belgium, Bulgaria and Mauritania were also elected to the Committee for the United Nations Population Award, for a three-year term of office beginning on 1 January 2025.

The Council elected Canada to complete the unexpired term of office of Australia on the Programme Coordinating Board of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), beginning on 1 January 2025 and expiring on 31 December 2026. Next, the Council elected Colombia and South Africa to the Organizational Committee of the Peacebuilding Commission for a two-year term of office from 1 January 2025, or until Colombia or South Africa cease to be a member of the Economic and Social Council.

By approving draft decision titled “Appointment of additional members of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti” (document E/2025/L.2), the Council decided to appoint the Permanent Representatives of Costa Rica, Italy and Suriname to the United Nations as additional members of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti.

Following that, Italy’s representative said that her delegation is committed to addressing the root causes of political instability in Haiti. “Italy stands with Haiti and the Haitian people and will continue to do its job,” she said. Costa Rica’s delegate said that Haiti faces a multifaceted crisis, requiring a comprehensive approach that promotes the rule of law and addresses the deep-rooted causes of social inequality and armed violence. “As a sister Caribbean nation, Haiti holds a special place in our hearts,” added the delegate of Suriname.

Haiti’s delegate said that Haiti is dealing with a lack of security stemming from armed and gang violence, as well as growing food insecurity and an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Millions of people are in need of critical aid.

The Council approved the draft decision contained in chapter 1 of the report of the Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management on its fourteenth session (document E/2025/46).

Lastly, the Council acknowledged the departing members of the Council namely Afghanistan, Belgium, Belize, Chile, Croatia, Czechia, Eswatini, India, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Oman, Peru, Tunisia and the United States.

__________

* The 3rd Meeting was covered in Press Release GA/EF/3605 of 15 October 2024.