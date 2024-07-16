High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Continues Session

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

The High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development convened on day two today of its three-day ministerial segment. It heard messages from the UN Environment Assembly and held an interactive session on “Messages from the regions”, which showcased regional challenges, innovative pathways and opportunities for accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and presented transformative policies and actions for the remaining six years until the established deadline for the SDGs in 2030. The session discussed the recommendations from the Regional Forums on Sustainable Development and provided regional perspectives on this year’s Forum theme, with particular focus on the Pact for the Future and its pillars on sustainable development and financing for development, as well as science, technology and innovation and digital cooperation.

The Forum also continued its voluntary national reviews, with presentations by South Sudan, Yemen, Colombia, Guinea, Libya, Honduras, Sierra Leone, Costa Rica and the Solomon Islands. And it continued its general debate on the theme “From the SDG Summit to the Summit of the Future”.

Held under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council, the Forum will run through 17 July. This year’s theme is “Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions”.

The session includes the three-day ministerial segment of the Forum from 15 to 17 July as part of the High-Level Segment of the Council, which will conclude on 18 July.

The programme is available online.

* This includes the Economic and Social Council plenary, 33rd Meeting.