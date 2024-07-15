High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Enters Second Week

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

Beginning its second week of meetings, the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development began its three-day ministerial segment today. It held a general debate on the theme “From the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit to the Summit of the Future”, which allowed Ministers and high-level representatives of participating States, as well as intergovernmental organizations, the UN system, and major groups and other stakeholders to exchange experiences, lessons learned, policy guidance, transformative actions and initiatives for following up to the Political Declaration of the 2023 SDG Summit and accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the SDGs, and contribute to the preparations of the Summit of the Future, to be held in September. The Forum also continued its voluntary national reviews.

Held under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council, the Forum will run through 17 July. This year’s theme is “Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions”.

The session includes the three-day ministerial segment of the Forum from 15 to 17 July as part of the High-Level Segment of the Council, which will conclude on 18 July.

The programme is available online.

* This includes the High-Level Political Forum's 11th Meeting.