High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Meets for Fourth Day

On the fourth day of meetings, the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development heard the introduction of the report on the 10-year framework of programme on sustainable consumption and production patterns. Participants also held three interactive panel discussions on various topics, namely Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16, peace, justice, and strong institutions, and interlinks with the other SDGs; African countries, least developed countries and landlocked developing countries: Building resilience and capacity in times of crises and transition; and middle-income countries: Overcoming barriers in achieving the SDGs.

Held under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council, the Forum will run through 17 July. This year’s theme is “Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions”.

The session includes the three-day ministerial segment of the Forum from 15 to 17 July as part of the High-Level Segment of the Council, which will conclude on 18 July.

