High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Continues Session

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

On the third day of meetings, the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development reviewed progress made to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13, climate action, and its links with the other SDGs. Forum participants also discussed the outcome of the Fourth Conference on Small Island Developing States held in June in Antigua and Barbuda.

Held under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council, the Forum will run through 17 July. This year’s theme is “Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions”.

The session includes the three-day ministerial segment of the Forum from 15 to 17 July as part of the High-Level Segment of the Council, which will conclude on 18 July.

The programme is available online.