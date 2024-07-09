High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Meets for Second Day

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

On the second day of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, delegates and experts focused on sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Held under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council, the Forum will run through 17 July. This year’s theme is “Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions”.

The session includes the three-day ministerial segment of the Forum from 15 to 17 July as part of the High-Level Segment of the Council, which will conclude on 18 July.

