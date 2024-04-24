Economic and Social Council’s Financing for Development Forum Enters Third Day

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

The Economic and Social Council’s Financing for Development Forum to review the Addis Ababa Action Agenda and other financing for development outcomes, as well as the means of implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), continued its session today, meeting for a third day.

The Forum’s main aim is to prepare for the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, to be held in 2025 from 30 June to 3 July in Spain. Today it held panel discussions on international trade as an engine for development; debt and debt sustainability; and addressing systemic issues.

The Forum programme is available online.