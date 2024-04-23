Economic and Social Council Continues 2024 Financing for Development Forum Follow-Up

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

The Economic and Social Council’s Financing for Development Forum to review the Addis Ababa Action Agenda and other financing for development outcomes, as well as the means of implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), entered a second day.

The Forum’s main aim is to prepare for the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, to be held in 2025 from 30 June to 3 July in Spain. Themes for today’s discussion include: national public resources; domestic and international private business and finance; international development cooperation; and expectations of the Fourth Conference.

The Forum programme is available online.