Economic and Social Council: Forum on financing for development

The Economic and Social Council opened its annual forum on financing for development. The morning meeting featured a panel discussion on "The road to FfD 4" and the beginning of the forum's general debate on the theme “What can be achieved in FfD4?”. The afternoon meeting consisted of a special high-level meeting with Bretton Woods institutions, the World Trade Organization and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), including an interactive dialogue between United Nations ambassadors and the Executive Directors of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).