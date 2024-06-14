United Nations Conference to Review Progress on Combating Illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons to Be Held at Headquarters, 18-26 June

NEW YORK, 14 June (Office for Disarmament Affairs) — Government representatives will meet in New York from 18 to 28 June 2024 for the fourth United Nations Conference (RevCon4) to review progress made in the implementation of the Programme of Action on combating illicit small arms and light weapons. The Review Conference provides a critical once-every-six-years opportunity to collectively address the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons in all its aspects, which cause devastating impacts on sustainable peace and development around the world.

At RevCon4, the international community has the opportunity to renew its commitment to the full and effective implementation of the Programme of Action on small arms and light weapons and the International Tracing Instrument and to identify concrete ways forward to reduce the negative impacts of illicit flows of small arms and light weapons on sustainable peace and development.

At the end of the Conference, States are expected to adopt a substantive outcome document including a political declaration and an action plan from 2024 to 2030 to combat, prevent and eradicate the illicit production, trade and diversion of small arms and light weapons in all their aspects. A positive outcome can also help pave the way for commitments on small arms and light weapons control in the Pact for the Future, which States are expected to adopt at the September 2024 Summit of the Future[1].

Small Arms and Light Weapons

Small arms and light weapons continue to be a leading cause of violent deaths globally — in conflict and non-conflict settings alike. Their illicit proliferation and diversion undermine peace and security, stunt socioeconomic development and enable human rights abuses. The human cost of these weapons is grave.

Illicit small arms and light weapons fuel and sustain armed conflicts around the world. They contribute to cyclical violence, humanitarian catastrophes and forced displacement and can lead to food insecurity. The majority of conflict-related sexual violence cases involve these weapons.

In non-conflict settings around the world, their negative impact is also felt. The total number of people who have lost their lives as a result of intentional homicides far exceeds those killed in armed conflicts from 2015 to 2021. In 2021, 45 per cent (260,000) of violent deaths were committed by firearm (not counting suicides).

Small arms and light weapons are used in terrorist attacks, in criminal activities, by organized crime and by gangs, and to commit violence in the home including sexual and gender-based violence.

Human Cost and Impact on Sustainable Development

As the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development recognizes, without peace and security, including effective arms control, there can be no sustainable development. As such, Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 16.4 calls for significant reduction of the illicit flow of arms.

Yet, risk related to small arms and light weapons continue to rise while investments in development and health remain insufficient. To illustrate, the world afforded $2.443 trillion to military spending in 2023, up by 6.8 per cent from the previous year, a new record high.[2]

It was against this backdrop that the United Nations Secretary-General, in his Policy Brief “A New Agenda for Peace”, called on States to urgently reduce the human cost of weapons, including small arms and light weapons, and increase investment in prevention and social infrastructure and services to buttress sustainable peace and steer societies back towards implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

With 2030 on the horizon, the next six years will be crucial for making progress towards the goals of reduced illicit arms flows to enhance both peace and security and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Programme of Action

One key tool to reduce the negative impacts of illicit flows of small arms and light weapons on sustainable peace and development is the 2001 Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects. All UN Members States have committed to having adequate national legislation and stockpile management in place, improved border controls and regulations for arms brokers; fostering international and regional cooperation; and ensuring adequate assistance for all States to tackle illicit small arms and light weapons.

The complementary International Tracing Instrument, agreed in 2005, requires that weapons are properly marked and that records are kept to enable cooperation in effective weapons tracing.

Within the frameworks of the Programme of Action and International Tracing Instrument, States also provide biennial national reports to the United Nations including data on seized small arms and light weapons that have been recorded and traced in accordance with international standards and legal instruments.

Chance to Tackle New and Emerging Challenges

While progress has been made in tackling illicit small arms and light weapons over the past two and a half decades, many challenges remain. New concerns have since emerged such as advancing developments in small arms and light weapons manufacturing, technology and design (3-D printing, polymer and modular weapons), making them easier to be illegally produced and trafficked. Since the last review conference which took place in 2018, States have come together twice for biennial meetings in preparation of this fourth review conference. In the latest meeting, States agreed to discuss the establishment of a technical expert group to address emerging challenges and opportunities, especially related to new developments in manufacturing, technology and design.

This, and other critical issues will be negotiated over the two weeks of the Conference, chaired by Maritza Chan Valverde of Costa Rica, with a view of reaching an outcome document.

