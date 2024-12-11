The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

All right, good afternoon to all of you.

** Guest

We will be joined in a short while by our friend Haoliang Xu, who is the Associate Administrator at UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), and he will be briefing you on his recent trip to Gaza and the West Bank.

** Secretary-General/South Africa

Speaking of travel, our Secretary-General arrived in South Africa a bit earlier today and began his meetings right away. He started with meetings and discussions with Government officials. The visit, as you know, comes at a critical time as South Africa assumes the presidency of the G20 for the upcoming year. In a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, they exchanged views on issues of common interest, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the reform of the international financial architecture, Financing for Development, Climate Action and, of course, the G20 agenda for 2025.

Prior to that, the Secretary-General delivered some remarks at a meeting of the G20 Sherpas that is going on in Johannesburg. His message was that our financial institutions need an update, and developing countries must be represented fairly in their governance.

The Secretary-General also held discussions with the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Ronald Lamola. And in a joint press encounter afterward, the Secretary-General said that he is currently on a mission of solidarity and a mission for justice. Africa has enormous potential, he said, but the continent continues to be held back by injustices that are deeply rooted in the history of colonialism.

The situation in the Middle East is always on the Secretary-General’s mind, and in response to questions, he said that in Syria, we see some signs of hope coming from the end of the dictatorship. He added that the UN is totally committed to supporting a smooth transition of power, with an inclusive political process in which the rights of all minorities will be fully respected. He also spoke about the immense tragedy of the Palestinian people, whose right for self-determination and to have their own State must be constantly reaffirmed.

On Sudan, he underscored that we need all parties silencing the guns and committing to a path towards sustainable peace and accountability for the Sudanese people. All those remarks were shared with you.

** Appointment

We have a senior personnel announcement to share with you. The Secretary-General is appointing Major General Anita Asmah of Ghana as the Head of Mission and Force Commander of the UN Disengagement Observer Force, otherwise known as UNDOF.

Major General Asmah succeeds Lieutenant General Nirmal Kumar Thapa of Nepal, who will complete his assignment in mid-December, so very shortly.

The Secretary-General is grateful for General Thapa’s leadership and dedication to UN peacekeeping efforts.

For her part, Major General Asmah brings to the position 31 years of leadership and command experience in the Ghana Armed Forces, as well as UN peacekeeping.

Most recently, she served as Director General in the Department of Defence Civilian Establishment of the Ghanaian Armed Forces. Prior to that, she was the Deputy Force Commander of UNDOF from 2021-2023. So, congratulations and welcome back.

** Syria

Staying on the topic of Syria, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the security situation in Syria remains volatile, as airstrikes and localized hostilities have continued to affect many parts of the country. We are concerned about the risks of explosive ordnance as people continue to be on the move.

Our partners have identified more than 50 minefields over the past 10 days, which is curtailing the movement of civilians and impeding the delivery of goods and services.

We and our partners continue to support the response across the country and are resuming humanitarian activities as security conditions allow.

Our local and national partners in Homs are gradually resuming humanitarian activities. The water stations in Al-Husayn city have now been reactivated, which benefits the residents of both Homs and Hama.

Meanwhile, in the north-east Syria, humanitarian activities have been constrained by insecurity. Despite the challenges, our partners have managed to distribute dozens of tents, thousands of mattresses, blankets, sleeping bags and solar lamps to centres hosting displaced people in Tabqa and Raqqa.

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, said in a social media post [on Monday] that much is in flux in the country, but vital aid must continue to flow, and critical health and other services must be sustained. He also reiterated that humanitarians would continue to engage whenever and wherever needed to support the Syrian people.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the Occupied Palestinian Territory, today, we and our partners launched a flash appeal for nearly $4.1 billion to address the humanitarian needs of about 3.3 million people in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem for next year, 2025. Nearly 90 per cent of those funds are for the humanitarian response in Gaza, with just over 10 per cent for the West Bank.

In Gaza, the speed and scale of the killing and destruction are unlike anything seen in the Strip in recent history. Our appeal targets the entire population of Gaza — some 2.1 million people — because after 14 months of brutal hostilities, the entire population needs humanitarian assistance.

I want to be clear on one point: The $4.1 billion we are calling for is much less than what is actually needed to mount the type of full-scale humanitarian response that the people deserve. For that, we would need $6.6 billion.

But the flash appeal we launched today reflects the fact that we expect the same unacceptable constraints on aid operations that we are seeing today to continue into 2025. This will severely limit the amount of assistance that humanitarians are able to provide, which in turn will only increase the suffering that the Palestinian people are facing.

To be able to implement the full scale of what is urgently needed, Israel must take immediate and effective measures to ensure that the essential needs of civilians are met. This includes lifting all impediments to aid and fully facilitating humanitarian operations, including the distribution of essential goods to Palestinians in need.

Further on Gaza, OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) also reports that the Israeli authorities issued another evacuation order for several parts of Deir al Balah governorate, which is in the centre of the Strip.

This is the third time this year that people have been ordered to move.

Once again, OCHA warns that repeated, large-scale evacuation orders — which are now in effect for about 80 per cent of the Gaza Strip — leave civilians exposed to hostilities and deprived of access to essential services.

Also today, Muhannad Hadi, the Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, concluded a two-day visit to the Gaza Strip, where he met with displaced people and youth groups. He also saw first-hand the decimation of Gaza’s health sector. Mr. Hadi visited Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis yesterday, as well as a medical point run by a local network of organizations in Nuseirat. And today, he visited Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, where he heard from hospital staff and management — as well as patients — about the struggles of the health system in Gaza.

Mr. Hadi paid tribute to the medical teams who continue their work amid catastrophic conditions.

Sigrid Kaag, the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, briefed the Security Council yesterday, and she also spoke to you, so you have that.

** Yemen

Speaking of the Security Council, Hans Grundberg, our Special Envoy for Yemen, briefed the Council this morning. He noted that Yemen has taken several positive steps in recent years, including the UN truce agreement in 2022, and the large-scale exchange of conflict-related detainees in 2020 and last year.

However, he said, Yemen’s suffering continues. Ending the war is a choice, the Special Envoy said — one that remains within reach of the parties to the conflict. He urged the parties to actively engage with his efforts on the road map, which would deliver a ceasefire, economic measures such as the sustainable payment of salaries and preparing for an inclusive political process.

Mr. Grundberg added that while three detainees previously held by Ansar Allah have been released, dozens of others — including a member of his team — remain arbitrarily detained.

These detentions constitute a flagrant violation of basic human rights, causing profound anguish for families left to grapple with uncertainty and fear for their loved ones' safety. He once more called for their immediate and unconditional release.

Tom Fletcher, for his part, briefed the Security Council, and our Emergency Relief Coordinator told members of the Council that for the coming year, our humanitarian partners need an estimated $2.5 billion to reach 10.5 million people throughout Yemen.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, just across the water, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that they are appalled by reports of massive civilian casualties due to air strikes on a market in Kabkabiya in North Darfur earlier this week. Local sources tell us that more than 100 people were killed, with many more wounded.

Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that there were also reports yesterday that at least 20 people were killed by heavy artillery fire in Omdurman in Khartoum State, in an area controlled by the Sudanese Armed Forces.

As we have said repeatedly, and I think that the Secretary-General has been very clear on this, the large-scale violence we have seen against civilians — in North Darfur, Aj Jazirah, Khartoum and beyond — underscores the need for immediate de-escalation.

Our humanitarian colleagues stress that after almost 20 months of conflict, the bloodshed in Sudan must stop now.

Once again, all parties must respect international law, international humanitarian law and the must protect civilians. The parties must do all they can to spare civilians and civilian objects.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Heading to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where our peacekeepers there have launched the second phase of an operation called "Horizon of Peace”.

The operation, which is taking place in Ituri’s Djugu territory, aims to contain an escalation of violence by armed groups in the area. According to our colleagues, armed groups, including Zaïre and the CODECO militias, have increased attacks against the population in Djugu territory in the past month. We have reports that they ambush and rob civilians. Our colleagues say that at least six people have been killed since last weekend. As a result, many people have stopped using roads in the area, which also prevents them from going to their fields or to markets.

To contain the violence, MONUSCO (UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo) peacekeepers have stepped up patrols on several roads in the territory to support the free movement of people and goods.

** Ukraine

Heading to the European continent, to Ukraine: Our humanitarian colleagues say that an attack on Zaporizhzhia City yesterday, in the south-east of the country, caused numerous civilian casualties, including among children and health workers. This is what local authorities and partners are telling us. They also report damage to two health facilities.

WHO (World Health Organization) confirmed that six health workers were injured, some critically. Humanitarian organizations distributed hot meals, blankets, repair material and provided mental health support.

Our humanitarian colleagues note that since February 2022, Ukraine’s health system has faced immense strain. War has escalated health needs, particularly mental health, trauma care and chronic diseases, impacting millions with limited access due to unsafe conditions.

According to WHO, more than 2,000 attacks on healthcare facilities have been confirmed to date this year in Ukraine, further increasing the burden on citizens and the healthcare system. Healthcare facilities and hospitals must never be a target.

With the country facing its third winter since the escalation of the war, attacks on health and civilian infrastructure aggravate challenges like heating, access to drinking water, and electricity shortages. Power outages caused by systematic attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have disrupted medical procedures and delayed surgeries.

Our humanitarian colleagues note that the power outages have also led to failures in life-support systems and affected water, heating and ventilation in hospitals.

** Central Emergency Response Fund

And just an update from yesterday, as you recall, our OCHA colleagues launched an appeal for the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which is critical for the UN to address outbreaks of humanitarian emergencies.

Forty-four donors announced yesterday pledges of some $349 million for CERF for 2025, with others expecting to make contributions in the coming months. Donor announcements at last year’s event topped $419 million. The roughly 17 per cent decrease is yet another indication of how grim the funding outlook in 2025 will be.

We encourage more Member States to come forward, and we encourage them to turn their pledges into hard cash as quickly as possible.

** Birth Registration

UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) today released an important report showing that more than 500 million children under the age of five have had their births registered in the last five years. This reflects notable strides in securing legal identity for children worldwide.

The report is the latest update on the number of children registered since 2019, when global levels stood at 75 per cent. Despite the increase to 77 per cent today, 150 million — or around 2 in 10 children under five — remain unregistered and invisible to Government systems.

The report also says that over 50 million children whose births are recorded lack birth certificates. It is essential that documents are given to children as they are critical for acquiring nationality, preventing statelessness, and ensuring children access to services like vaccines, healthcare, and education. The report is online.

** Human Trafficking

Also, released today, another important report by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) shows that child trafficking, trafficking for forced labour and forced criminality are rising as poverty, conflict and climate leave more people vulnerable to exploitation.

The report records a 25 per cent increase in the number of trafficking victims detected globally in 2022 compared to 2019 pre-pandemic figures.

UNODC also noted that the global number of detected child victims increased by 31 per cent in 2022 compared to 2019, with a 38 per cent rise recorded for girls.

The report is available online.

** Soils

One more report. The FAO, our Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, today released its first major global assessment of salt-affected soils in 50 years. The report shows that nearly 1.4 billion hectares of land — which is about 10 per cent of the total global land area — are already impacted by salinity, with an additional 1 billion hectares at risk due to the climate crisis and human mismanagement.

In case you need a refresher on the impacts of salt on soils, excessive levels of salt reduce the fertility of soils and severely impact environmental sustainability. In the countries most affected by this issue, salt levels stress can lead to crop losses — such as rice or beans — of up to 70 per cent.

The report was presented during the International Soil and Water Forum in Bangkok.

** International Mountain Day

We don’t have money, but I still want to do a quiz. It is an international day today. If you think of the last scenes of The Sound of Music, what do you think of? It is International Mountain Day today, and this year’s theme is Mountain Solutions for a Sustainable Future — Innovation, Adaptation and Youth.

Mountains are home to 15 per cent of the world´s population and host about half of the world's biodiversity hotspots. Unfortunately, mountains are under threat from climate change, overexploitation and contamination, increasing the risks for the people and the planet.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : I'm ready to climb. Let's go, Gabriel.

Question : Let's climb this mountain together.

Spokesman : Climb this mountain.

Question : I know the Secretary-General is traveling in southern Africa, but has he had any calls related to Syria with any regional officials?

Spokesman : No, he has not today, because he literally landed and was in meetings all day. I can tell you from being in constant touch with Geir Pedersen's office is that he is working the phones, his team are working on the phone speaking to a host of key interlocutors on the Syrian crisis.

Question : That's a good segue into my second question, which I know you don't like to answer theoretical questions, but I'm going to ask you one anyway. If the Secretary-General was to receive a call from Mohammed al-Julani, the Head of HTS (Hayat Tahrir al-Shams), would he take the call?

Spokesman : It is a hypothetical question which I won't answer fully, but I can tell you that the Secretary-General and his team will do whatever they can to engage with key interlocutors in Syria, outside Syria, to help the Syrian people find their own path forward in building a country that is inclusive, that is respective of the rights of minorities, that is respective of the rights of women, and put Syria back on a bright future. Dezhi?

Question : Yeah, follow-up on Syria, too. So, Secretary-General obviously had yet no plan to have phone calls so far. But has Geir Pedersen had phone calls with the transition body of Syria? Or anybody else.

Spokesman : I can tell you that Geir Pedersen… I mean, people from his office have been in touch with the people who are currently in power in Syria.

Question : But is that contact in operational level or senior level?

Spokesman : I mean, it's not on a social level. Everything is on an operational level.

Question : So no, I mean…

Spokesman : Oh, you mean like who spoke?

Question : Yeah.

Spokesman : I don't have the level of who was on which end of the phone.

Question : And as I know there's a surge of product price in Syria. How would that affect the humanitarian operations for UN there?

Spokesman : Well, first of all, it's going to impact the Syrian people very negatively. And we're already seeing, according to our colleagues, some price in key staples. I mean, it is not uncommon in these types of situations. We hope that as stability returns, as security returns, as borders reopen and goods can come in and out, that the price situation will stabilize.

Question : So, so far, no plan to shift all the cross-border humanitarian delivery back to Damascus? Because as I know, there's no crossing right now.

Spokesman : No. I mean, right now the cross-border [operations] from Türkiye are continuing. As I think, as I said repeatedly here, as the situation changes, obviously things will be reassessed. But the criticality of the cross-border of getting aid from Türkiye into north-west and north-east Syria remains. So there's no reason why we will shut down these routes immediately.

Question : Okay. One last question. I believe you mentioned this before a couple of days ago. Obviously, you have to engage with multiple parties in Syria, but what is UN's mind to participate in the political reform or political solution?

Spokesman : Well, we will be there to support the Syrian leaders and civil society to rebuild the institutions in Syria, right? The vital institutions, to help them move into a Syria where there is public order, where there is freedom, where there is guarantee of rights of minorities. We will do whatever we can to be helpful. And that's exactly what Mr. Pedersen is doing. Madam, and then Sinan.

Question : Thank you, Steph. [inaudible] Dahan from Associated Press. I have three questions. Should I ask it one by one or…?

Spokesman : How about one by one? Because I have a memory of a goldfish as I told you.

Question : Goldfish. Okay, I remember that. Okay. The first question is about what measures are in place to protect the scientists in Syria, particularly those who have…?

Spokesman : To protect the what? Sorry?

Question : The scientists. The chemists.

Spokesman : Oh, the scientists?

Question : The scientists. Yes. Like the atomics researchers and chemistry. We know that two of them been killed already.

Spokesman : Well, I mean, all civilians, everyone should be protected. We don't want to see any arbitrary justice. We don't want to see any acts of retribution being had. So civilians need to be protected and there needs to be a return of public order that is in line with general human rights and international norms. Your second question?

Question : Correct. But how can you protect their data — their data being stolen, all the research has been stolen?

Spokesman : Well, I can’t. That's a level of granularity I can't answer from here.

Question : Right. Okay. The second one is, with the expiration of the Caesar Act approaching, is it going to be renewed, qanun qaysar? Is it going to be renewed or the sanctions on Syria will be removed?

Spokesman : I’m sorry, my ignorance level is rather deep. The Caesar Act is…?

Question : They call it qanun qaysar. There is a kind of sanctions that been put on Syria during…

Spokesman : By whom?

Question : The UN, they accepted, and the United Nations…

Spokesman : No, I think those are US sanctions you're referring to. But then you should ask my colleague at the State Department.

Question : Right, but that was approved by the UN, by the way. Okay.

Spokesman : Not the information that I have.

Question : Okay. The last one is, we see a lot of refugees going from Syria to Lebanon, but Lebanon is not accepting those refugees, because they don't have a visa and also, they don't have… So what's the UN going to do for those who does not want…?

Spokesman : First of all, I think our colleagues at UNHCR (United Nations Refugee Agency) are trying to do their best and IOM (International Organization for Migration) to accommodate the mass movement of people we're seeing.

Question : That’s going from Syria.

Spokesman : Let's not forget Lebanon has shown more generosity towards Syrians and other refugees than countries with a lot more money, right?

Question : Correct.

Spokesman : So I think that always needs to be acknowledged and I'm sure all the norms will be upheld. I think what we're seeing now is just a level of movement both ways. We are doing whatever we can to support the Lebanese authorities and the people who wish to move one way or another.

Question : Correct. Thank you.

Spokesman : Sinan?

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have two questions about Syria.

Spokesman : Only?

Question : Only two today, if that's cool. So first one is about the Syrian refugees. I know some countries have started sending Syrian refugees back to Syria. So I wonder if you have any update. Is it safe for them to go back now or is there a time frame? Also does UN have any plan for that?

Spokesman : Look, I think, first of all, no one, no refugee can be sent back against their will, right? There should be no forced repatriation. I think, you know, we're seeing events unfold very quickly. So almost every family's individual circumstances will be different, depending on where they want to go back. I don't think one can make a blanket statement of whether it's safe or not safe to go back. A lot of people are returning on their own. I mean, we've seen it on television. What is important is that people's rights be respected and their dignity be respected.

Question : The second question is you mentioned that Secretary-General is more hopeful after regime collapsed. And my question is now HTS, which is affiliated with the Al-Qaeda, took the control of the country now. Is he concerned about that? How concerned he is?

Spokesman : Look, I mean, I think the situation is what it is, right? We have to deal with the situation in front of us. We've heard the statements made by the leadership in Damascus that were conciliatory, especially towards minorities. It is important that the future Government and the future framework of a government for Syria be representative of the people of Syria. That the people of Syria, regardless of their religion or their ethnic group, feel they are recognized in those arrangements. And we will do whatever we can to support the people in Syria, in that sense. Okay, Mike, and then we'll go to our guest.

Question : A few questions for you, Steph. Number one, Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, made mention yesterday of wanting to create a sterile defence zone or sterile defence area within the demilitarized zone. I’m not quite sure what that entails. Have there been any discussions between UN and Israel on that?

Spokesman : I mean, there have been contacts, I think constant contacts between the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and UNDOF, but I'm not aware of any contact at the political level, because I also don't really understand what a sterile zone is as opposed to a buffer zone.

Question : Second question for you. Obviously, things have gotten a bit more complicated now for UNDOF with the new Force Commander, as you just announced today. There’s several meetings in the Security Council this week. How is UNDOF adjusting to the new climate per se, and is there room for troop additions, for resource additions to help them deal with the added burden now?

Spokesman : Yeah, I mean, I think they're getting a new Force Commander. I think operationally they're able to bring people in and out. What is different now, given that we have the Israeli Defense Forces in that area of separation. They're occupying about seven positions, according to our UNDOF colleagues, which means that UNDOF's own freedom of movement is severely constrained in the current context. What we want is we want our peacekeepers to be able to fulfil their mandate and to have the freedom of movement. So, you know, on the operational end, those are the constraints. Obviously, you know, I have no doubt the Force Commander will be able to deploy as quickly as possible.

Question : The third and final question. A week or so ago, I asked you about an UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) statement that mentioned that Israel's campaign against it may amount to hate speech. You referred me to UNRWA, who, to their credit, gave a very detailed and thoughtful response to that statement. I'm coming back to you now on this, on the broader UN. Does opening up that Pandora's box of saying criticism of an agency may amount to hate speech? Does that concern you that that may backfire?

Spokesman : I don’t think. No, I think, listen, you know, there's been criticism of the UN's work probably since the day after the Charter went into effect, right? So that’s…

Question : Day of.

Spokesman : You're probably right. The day of. So that's nothing new. I think what we don't want to see is language that dehumanizes UN workers, that makes broad statements where UN workers are painted as terrorists. Like we saw on the ads that are up on the electronic billboards in New York. That puts our colleagues at risk. We saw, you know, one example of a number of times where people try to set fire to the UNRWA premises in East Jerusalem. So I think that's the framework in which we're answering it.

Question : But is there not a concern with statements made by UN officials, whether they be independent experts or otherwise, calling for the end of Israel, railing against the Jewish state, that that may be turned around and said, well, the UN is the one committing hate speeches?

Spokesman : I think we have been very clear in saying we do not support those statements, I mean, from the Secretary-General's standpoint. As you know, Mike, you're well aware of the complexity, the diversity of this wonderful system we call the UN system. I can only speak for the Secretary-General, and I think he's been very clear in his messaging. He's not been demonizing anyone individual or demonizing any Member State. And we haven't been supportive of statements that have been gone in that direction.

Question : Thank you, Steph.