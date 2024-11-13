The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

Alright, good afternoon. Sorry for the delay.

** United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East

I think that you are all here because you will hear from Philippe Lazzarini at 1:15 p.m. The Commissioner-General of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has just briefed the Fourth Committee and he will be here to speak to you.

** Secretary-General Travel/COP29

Today, our Secretary-General remains in Baku, in Azerbaijan, at COP29 [twenty-ninth United Nations Climate Conference]. He told leaders this morning at the High Ambition Coalition meeting that the next twelve months must get us on the right path: to reduce emissions 9 per cent every year until the end of this decade to keep the 1.5°C alive and to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels; to unlock finance, fund loss and damage, and boost adaptation.

The Secretary-General also said that we are seeing glimmers of progress with the adoption of the Loss and Damage Fund and agreements to boost adaptation financing. The economics will continue propelling us towards a clean future, he added, and underscored that no government and no business can stop that. We must move much faster, Mr. Guterres said. And at his event on the panel on critical energy transition minerals, Mr. Guterres said that we must turn the energy transition towards justice. As demand for critical minerals surges, we must avoid making the mistakes of the past. “We see a rush now for resources, with communities exploited, rights trampled, and environments trashed; developing countries ground down to the bottom of value chains, as others grow wealthy on their resources.”

The Secretary-General added that his panel on this subject aims to empower communities, create accountability, and ensure that clean energy drives equitable and resilient growth. Developing countries will be in the driving seat, and Indigenous Peoples, local communities, young people, civil society, industry, and trade unions will be at the table, alongside governments, he said.

The Secretary-General also spoke at the Small Island Developing States Summit and at the Delivering on Early Warnings For All and Call to action on Extreme Heat event. All those remarks were shared with you. He also met with various negotiation groups and leaders at the Summit.

** Sudan/Adre Crossing

I’ve been asked by a number of you on Sudan about the situation with the Adre Crossing between Chad and Sudan. I can tell you that we very much welcome the Sudanese authorities’ decision to extend the opening of the Adre crossing from Chad, for the United Nations continue to deliver humanitarian assistance to people in need in Sudan, for an additional three months.

Just a few hours ago, on the sidelines of the COP29, the Secretary-General spoke with General [Abdel Fattah] al-Burhan on that very subject, and on the importance of facilitating humanitarian distribution in Sudan and in particular through the Adre crossing. Since the crossing was opened in mid-August, we and our partners have now moved more than 337 truck-loads of humanitarian aid through this route, with more than 11,000 metric tons of food and other relief items that could cover the needs of close to 1.4 million people.

Distribution of these items continues in various locations around Darfur. A further 30,000 metric tons of supplies are either already in place in eastern Chad, or in transit to the area. Adre is a critical lifeline for millions of people, but alone it is not sufficient. As needs continue to spiral in Darfur and across Sudan, it is more important than ever that all necessary routes — including those crossing borders and those crossing conflict lines inside Sudan — are available for the rapid and efficient movement of humanitarian supplies and personnel into areas of greatest need.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that yesterday and today, six attempts to deliver life-saving assistance to besieged areas in North Gaza governorate were blocked. The three missions planned for yesterday aimed to bring food and water to Jabalya, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya. Today’s missions were meant to deliver food and water into Beit Lahiya and Jabalya, and to provide protection and psychosocial services for children in Jabalya. As we said yesterday, every attempt by the UN to access these areas with food, water and health missions this month were either denied or impeded. We have submitted four additional requests to the Israeli authorities to reach these areas tomorrow with life-saving assistance.

Our humanitarian colleagues are telling us that across the Gaza strip, Israeli bombardment from the air, land and sea continues to be reported, causing further death, displacement and destruction. In central Gaza, military operations in An Nuseirat refugee camp in Deir al Balah intensified considerably earlier this week, with reports of people appealing to rescue teams to be evacuated following the sudden advancement of forces amid heavy fire.

Meanwhile, OCHA warns that repeated displacement is leaving many people increasingly vulnerable, as critical resources are continuing to be exhausted. As of yesterday, 79 per cent of the Gaza Strip remains under active evacuation orders. Palestinians continue to be directed to areas in and around Al Mawasi, in southern Gaza, that lack basic infrastructure and essential services.

OCHA notes that efforts to scale up the humanitarian response in southern Gaza and central Gaza continue to be hindered by active hostilities, deepening insecurity and significant access impediments. Partners working to tackle food insecurity are telling us that in central and southern Gaza, more than 100 kitchens producing about 400,000 meals per day are at constant risk of shutdown.

Just to give you some context about the calamity of the food security in Gaza, according to a World Food Programme (WFP) report, they tell us that with data collected late October, entire food groups have disappeared from Gaza’s markets. Across Gaza, dairy products and eggs are nearly non-existent, while few fruits and vegetables are scarcely reported to be found at extremely high prices. Many items have increased over 1,000 per cent from pre-conflict prices.

** Security Council/Gaza

And I just want to mention for the record, you saw that yesterday afternoon the Security Council met on the situation in Gaza. They heard from Joyce Msuya, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, and from Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights, Ilze Brands Kehris, as well as from Rein Paulsen, the Director at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

** Lebanon

Today, our Peacekeeping Chief, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, continues his trip to Lebanon. He travelled to the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) area of operations in southern Lebanon. He spoke to peacekeepers who had been injured in direct attacks and exchanges of fire between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hizbullah. He visited UN positions in Mansouri and the Mission’s headquarters in Naqoura. He also met with UNIFIL staff who continue supporting the Mission’s work in Naqoura and with the Mission’s senior leadership. He also expressed his gratitude to both the military and civilian staff of UNIFIL for their dedication and commitment to the important work of the Mission during this exceptionally challenging time.

Last night, he met with the caretaker Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati. He was also accompanied during that meeting by the Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and the Head of the Peacekeeping Mission in Lebanon, General Aroldo Lázaro. The three stressed the criticality of UNIFIL’s role and highlighted the importance of resolution 1701. As mentioned yesterday, this is the second day of his three-day visit, and we will have more on the visit as it happens.

** Lebanon/Humanitarian

On the humanitarian front, our colleagues in Lebanon are still reporting on the worsening humanitarian situation for so many civilians, in particular those who have received evacuation orders in Beirut, the southern suburbs. OCHA reiterates that warnings and displacement orders must be clear and allow for sufficient time for civilians to safely leave. Our colleagues from United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and their partners are mobilized and providing support, such as psychological first aid to several thousands of displaced children. They are also working at reuniting unaccompanied children with their families.

For its part, World Health Organization (WHO) says that 142 health workers have been killed on duty since [October] 2023. Our health partners warn that continued attacks on healthcare facilities and personnel are impacting critical services. We and our health partners continue to support the response and they have connected approximately 960 collective shelters with primary healthcare centres to ensure displaced people continue to receive essential health services.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) also reports that the conflict in Lebanon has displaced an estimated 22,000 migrants. IOM arranges charter flights, works with embassies to secure travel documents, and partners with the Lebanese government to expedite exit procedures for those who wish to leave.

** Somalia

Turning to Somalia, our Acting Emergency Relief Coordinator, Joyce Msuya, has allocated $5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund for early action for drought in Somalia. Our humanitarian colleagues note that Somalia faces a 70 per cent likelihood of La Niña-induced drought and reduced rainfall. That is what local authorities and national partners are telling us.

The new allocation will support more than 130,000 people, focusing on protection, food security, and water, sanitation, and hygiene. The funding will complement a $5 million anticipatory action allocation from the Somalia Humanitarian Fund. The most impacted areas are in central and southern Somalia, as well as Puntland. Rural communities face a heightened risk of severe food insecurity due to reduced water and low crop yields.

** Senior Personnel Appointment

A senior appointment to share with you. The Secretary-General is appointing today Major General Ramón Guardado Sánchez of Mexico as the new Head of Mission and Chief Military Observer for the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan, otherwise known as UNMOGIP. Major General Guardado succeeds Rear Admiral Guillermo Ríos of Argentina, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his contribution to our peacekeeping efforts. The incoming Head of Misson has had a long and distinguished career in the Mexican Army, currently serving as Commissioner of the National Guard in Yucatán. I would like to go to Yucatán. Edie, and then Gabriel.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Steph. A couple of follow-ups. Did the Israelis give any reason for denying the requests for these convoys to go to the north?

Spokesman : I’m not aware that specific reasons are given when these access is denied.

Question : And is there any update on UN flights and humanitarian operations in Haiti?

Spokesman : No. I mean, just to say that despite the suspension of international flights, our efforts to ensure humanitarian work and operations can continue safely and efficiently.

Question : And just one other quick follow-up. On the convoys that are going into Sudan from Adre, is anything getting to El Fasher?

Spokesman : Let me check. I know materials is getting to Zamzam, but let me check about El Fasher town.

Correspondent : Thanks, Steph.

Spokesman : Gabriel?

Question : Thanks, Steph. On the Secretary-General having talks on the sidelines with General Burhan. Did that happen today?

Spokesman : Yes, it did.

Question : And will we get a formal readout or is that what you expect from that?

Spokesman : I mean it was a pull-aside. So given that it was an informal pull-aside, it will be an informal readout, which I’ve shared with you.

Question : And I noticed you did not mention anything about the proximity talks. Was that discussed that you know of?

Spokesman : No, I’m leaving it at that.

Correspondent : Okay. And on…

Spokesman : And the focus was on the humanitarian situation.

Question : Okay, thank you. And we’re going to hear from Mr. Lazzarini soon. However, the Israelis continue to say that they think other UN agencies could fill the gap of UNRWA. You’ve said before that the Secretary-General does not believe that’s the case. However, the Israeli Permanent Representative recently said, just a few minutes ago, that they have been talking to the UN, whoever the UN is, about other UN agencies filling the gap. To the best of your knowledge, is the UN talking to Israelis about that?

Spokesman : They continue to say what they continue to say. We continue to say no, that there is no alternative to the vast work that UNRWA does in education, in healthcare, in humanitarian. So, our position is unchanged on that front.

Correspondent : Thank you.

Spokesman : Okay. Georgia?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. I would like to ask you, what are the next steps on Cyprus issue? Basically, what are your thoughts for the informal expanded talks in terms of timing and location? And the second question, when is Mrs. Rosemary DiCarlo anticipated to visit the island? Thank you.

Spokesman : Okay. So, on travel and any potential visit by a senior UN official and the timing of the broader format meeting, we’ll let you know as soon as we have something to announce. As the Secretary-General agreed with the leaders during their informal dinner, I think on 15 October, the Secretary-General looks forward to holding an informal meeting in broader format in the near future under his auspices and to discuss the way forward. And he does remain engaged with the parties on that issue. Yvonne?

Question : Thanks, Steph. I know you were asked a lot about this after the US [United States] election last week, but I just wanted to follow up. Has the Secretary-General been having conversations with other Member States about the possibility of plugging a funding gap potentially to be created by President Trump?

Spokesman : No, there’s been no conversations in that vein. Sinan?

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have a question. The Turkish president says that they could start a new military operation in north-east Syria against Syrian Democratic Forces led by Kurdish forces. So, what will be Secretary-General’s reaction to a possible operation in north Syria?

Spokesman : Look, you know we don’t like to speculate on what may or may not happen. But our position about the need for everyone to respect the territorial integrity of Syria remains the same.

Question : And a second one, if you don’t mind. And it’s about the Syria water. I mean, the water, lately, especially water, has became a political cart and conflict in Syria, especially the Alok water station, which is the source of drinking water for the people of Hasaka and its surrounding in north-east Syria. And what’s your reaction to that, I mean, since it became [inaudible]?

Spokesman : Look, sadly, I think Syria, and it’s not just recently, Syria for a long time is a pretty vivid example of various parties using water and access to water as a tool of war. And we’ve seen it in different conflicts and we’ve seen it in Syria. And it’s something that should not happen. Abdelhamid?

Question : Thank you. Since 7 October, there are at least 16,000 attack by settlers on Palestinians, especially these days on the olive trees. It’s the season for picking olive trees. However, I haven’t seen much of that reflected in your daily reports about that. Today they attacked a group of Bedouins north of Jericho.

Spokesman : I think we report on it regularly. I think notably, if I’m not mistaken, on Thursdays when OCHA puts out its weekly sitrep [situation report] on the activities in the occupied West Bank. And I think, whether it’s Mr. [Tor] Wennesland [Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process], and others have been very clear, and the Secretary-General included, very clear in condemning violence by Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians.

Question : My second question about the appointees by President-elect Trump. Is the Secretary-General following these appointees and analysing how the UN will be prepared to deal with these new appointees, especially like the Ambassador to Israel who denies there is a Palestinian people or a West Bank, and the new UN ambassador designate, who also is very hawkish in supporting Israel? How is the UN prepared to deal?

Spokesman : Look, you know, we obviously read the news, right? We’re obviously aware of what’s going on. We’re obviously aware of the announcements of intentions of appointments, on the appointment of the new Permanent Representative, the person who was put forward, Ms. Stefanik. We will work constructively with the Permanent Representative of the United States like we’ve done in the past, like we do with all Permanent Representatives. I’m not going to start commenting on nominations that Member States make in their bilateral relations. But the point to remember, and I think what to hang our collective hats on is that the Secretary-General’s positions remain unchanged and I don’t see them changing, whether it’s on the Israeli-Palestine issue or any other issue. Benno?

Question : Thank you. Again, on UNRWA, I hear that your position is not changed there. But, however, Israel seems extremely determined to end UNWRA. So how do you prepare for this?

Spokesman : Look, the Secretary-General has put this in writing to the Prime Minister. The point has also been made in other ways. There is no alternative. Should UNRWA be unable to operate, it will become the responsibility of the Israeli authorities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as the occupying Power under international law to provide the services that UNRWA operates. In the meantime, we are not, and I think Mr. [Philippe] Lazzarini will make that point much clearer than I’m able to, but they will continue to operate. And the Secretary-General’s instructions to Mr. Lazzarini are very clear. It’s like you continue to work. UNRWA continues to work. Dezhi, and I’ll come back to you Edie.

Question : Just now, Ambassador Danon said that Mr. Lazzarini should resign. If that would be an option to continue operation of UNRWA would the UN consider that?

Spokesman : We don’t work that way, right? Mr. Lazzarini has the full confidence of the Secretary-General in his role as Commissioner General of UNRWA.

Question : And yesterday in the Security Council, Ambassador Danon said that there are 900 trucks deliveries waiting to be picked up by the UN agencies in Gaza and Hamas intercept and looted those deliveries. Is that the case?

Spokesman : We…

Correspondent : Especially the Hamas part.

Spokesman : I feel like we’re reliving the same thing, restating the same thing. I’m not questioning. The UN is not questioning the fact that trucks have crossed through Kerem Shalom. So that part is not questioned. I’m not questioning those facts, right? From COGAT [Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories] or from Ambassador [Danny] Danon [Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN] or anyone else. What we are saying and what we’ve said clearly, and I think all my colleagues who’ve spoken from Gaza have said it to you, Mr. Lazzarini will say it to you, is that the current situation in Gaza makes it extremely difficult to pick up that aid, given the lack of security, the breakdown in public order, the activities of criminal gangs and the fact that this remains an active conflict zone.

Question : The criminal gangs, are they Hamas?

Spokesman : They are criminal gangs. You know, let me put it this way. If somebody comes up to you with a gun and says, I’m going to take your truck, I’m not going to ask them who they are. Okay? Edie, sorry.

Question : Two other quick questions, Steph. First, is Mr. Lacroix going to do a press conference in Lebanon at the end of his three-day visit tomorrow?

Spokesman : I don’t think he will have a major press conference. We will, however, ask him to come and talk to you here when he comes back.

Question : Secondly, in the Secretary-General’s pull-aside with General Burhan, one of the big issues is that the Sudanese government did not participate in the first proximity talks. They did not show up. Was that issue raised by the Secretary-General and discussed with General Burhan?

Spokesman : To the best of my knowledge, which is only the best of my knowledge, the conversation focused on the humanitarian situation. Gabriel?

Question : Just to follow up on that, Steph, speaking of UN officials, Tom Fletcher [UN Emergency Relief Coordinator], he still starts on 18 November?

Spokesman : Unless he’s changed his mind. Yeah.

Question : Are you breaking news here?

Spokesman : No, I don’t want to sow any doubt in anyone’s mind. We saw Tom last weekend. He seemed very excited to start his new job.

Question : Okay. And we can expect him here at some point?

Spokesman : Yes, I think, but I think my sense is that before he speaks to you, he will want to go to the field to see how we operate and what the situation is. Abdelhamid?

Correspondent : Technical question. In the stakeout…

Spokesman : A what question?

Correspondent : Like a kind of technical.

Spokesman : Oh, okay.

Question : In the stakeout, I asked a question to the Israeli ambassador. Dezhi asked the question before me. Now, in the stakeout, if you go to the UN website, you don’t find my question neither Dezhi’s question. One of my assistants, she checked it three times and said your question is not there. I asked her to look at Dezhi’s question, and it’s not there.

Spokesman : No, the issue, it’s a money issue, it’s not a political issue, is that we don’t have the funds on most stakeout days for a second person with a microphone to pick up the questions. When I watched the stakeout from the comfort of my office, I was able to hear you ask a question, hear Dezhi ask a question, and even hear Benno ask a question.

Correspondent : Yes, and Maggie as well.