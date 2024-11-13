Secretary-General Appoints Major General Ramón Guardado Sánchez of Mexico Mission Head, Chief Military Observer, UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Major General Ramón Guardado Sánchez of Mexico as Head of Mission and Chief Military Observer for the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

Major General Guardado succeeds Rear Admiral Guillermo Ríos of Argentina, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his contribution to United Nations peacekeeping efforts.

Major General Ramón Guardado Sánchez has had a long and distinguished career in the Mexican Army, currently serving as Commissioner of the National Guard in Yucatán. Prior to this, he served as Liaison to Congress for the National Defence Joint Staff (2022-2023), Chief of the Regional Training Centre (2021-2022) and as Chief of the G-7 Section (Counter-narcotics Operations) of the National Defence Joint Staff (2018-2019). He was also the Commanding Officer of the Mexican Peace Operations Joint Training Centre (2017-2018) and served in the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia (2016-2017) as Regional Chief Observer.

Major General Guardado holds a bachelor’s degree in military administration from the Superior War School and a master’s degree in national security from the Naval Centre for Superior Studies, both in Mexico. He also graduated from the Armor Officer Advanced Course at the United States Army Armor Centre and the Joint and Combined Warfighting School at the Joint Forces Staff College in the United States and trained at the Argentine Joint Training Centre for Peace Operations (CAECOPAZ). He speaks English and Spanish.