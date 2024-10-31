The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

Good afternoon. We have our guest already here, Nicholas Koumjian. He is the Head of the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar. He will brief you, obviously, on the situation in Myanmar as soon as we are done with each other.

Tomorrow, there will be a briefing here at 11 o’clock by Omar Zniber, the President of the Human Rights Council.

Then, at 1 p.m., there will be a briefing by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, the Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom and the President of the Security Council for the month of November.

Lastly, after that, there will be a briefing by Richard Bennett, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan.

** Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

I will start off with a statement on the DPRK. The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch today of a long-range ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The DPRK’s continued launches of missiles using ballistic missile technology are clear violations of relevant Security Council resolutions.

The Secretary-General remains concerned about the situation on the Korean Peninsula. He has consistently called for de-escalation and the full implementation of all relevant Security Council resolutions, as well as for an environment that is conducive to dialogue, and the resumption of talks.

Diplomatic engagement remains the only pathway to sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

** UN Interim Force in Lebanon

Turning to Lebanon and, first of all, on the peacekeeping front. Our Blue Helmets — who remain at their positions and continue their essential work to monitor and report to us and the international community what is actually happening on the ground. They tell us that intense clashes between Hizbullah and the Israel Defense Forces have been reported in the Khiam area in United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon’s (UNIFIL) Sector East.

The Israeli Defense Forces have continued to strike areas across Lebanon, including in the south, Baalbek and near Beirut, with multiple casualties reported. Hizbullah’s rocket fire has reportedly killed five people today near Metula in northern Israel.

Yesterday, a UNIFIL position near the Blue Line, south of the Shab’a village (Sector East) sustained minor damage to its barracks and a vehicle due to a nearby explosion.

We once again remind all involved in this conflict of the inviolability of UN premises, and those premises must be respected, as well as our peacekeepers, both uniformed and civilians.

The intensifying hostilities are, of course, extremely concerning. We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avail themselves of the diplomatic initiatives to end this conflict. We continue to support efforts towards de-escalation and a diplomatic solution.

The UN peacekeeping mission also remains focused on helping local communities. This week, they delivered essential humanitarian aid to the Municipality of Tyre amid a challenging situation in south Lebanon. The aid included medical devices, as well as medicines.

** Lebanon/Humanitarian

On the humanitarian front, as in many conflicts, children and woman bear the brunt of the ongoing hostilities.

In a statement today, United Nations Children’s Fund’s (UNICEF) Executive Director, Catherine Russell, said that 166 children have been killed in Lebanon since October 2023 — that is what Lebanese authorities are telling UNICEF — while thousands of others have been injured.

UNICEF is on the ground providing emergency psychological support to thousands of children and their caregivers.

For its part, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) says the conflict is also impacting more than 10,000 pregnant women including 1,300 who are expecting to give birth soon amid significant damage to infrastructure and a health system that is extremely strained.

The displacement crisis remains a key issue. Our humanitarian colleagues are telling us that today, the Israeli army issued new orders for people to leave their homes in several villages as well as in the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp, which is located in the south. This is the first time the Israeli army has called for the evacuation of a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.

Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that yesterday’s displacement orders and strikes in Baalbek and surrounding areas have forced thousands of people to flee their homes. Many of them spent the night in their vehicles.

And yesterday, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, visited Akkar in Tripoli, which currently hosts around 70,000 people who have been forced to flee and are in conditions that you can only imagine.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that the scale of destruction is overwhelming, affecting nearly every area of the Gaza Strip. In the north, intense hostilities continue, especially in Jabalya, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun.

OCHA tells us that the third floor of the Kamal Adwan Hospital was bombed today, resulting in the loss of medical supplies that was delivered just five days ago, and the delivery had been done by the United Nations through a joint mission with the World Health Organization (WHO), with the support of OCHA. Hospitals are under assault and rescue teams are unable to work, due to the arrests of personnel and the confiscation of essential equipment, including ambulances and a fire truck.

Meanwhile, forced displacement continues to be reported.

According to our partners, some 300 Palestinians were displaced today from the north to the south through the Al Rashid checkpoint. This included women, children and the elderly. Within northern Gaza, Palestinians staying around the Indonesian hospital and Tal Al Arabi school in the Al Fakhoura area were displaced today to Beit Lahiya.

Since the start of this latest ground operation in the north on 6 October, about 100,000 people have been displaced from North Gaza Governorate to Gaza City.

OCHA also tells us that, aside from limited missions, almost no aid operations have been permitted into [North] Gaza, where dwindling supplies, high casualties, frequent air strikes on healthcare facilities and widespread displacement continue to worsen an already dramatic humanitarian situation.

The siege surrounding Jabalya refugee camp and nearby areas remains in effect.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, OCHA tells us that three Palestinians were killed during the Israeli raids in Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps yesterday and today. One of the raids involvedan air strike, armed clashes and extensive damage to infrastructure, with medical teams facing prolonged access delays while water, electricity and internet services were also disrupted. Since 7 October of last year, 736 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem; at least 12 people were killed by Israeli settlers and the rest mostly by Israeli forces. During the same period, 23 Israelis — comprising 16 members of Israeli forces and six settlers — were killed by Palestinians in the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, between 1 and 28 of this month [October], OCHA also documented nearly 270 settler-related incidents affecting Palestinians and their property, with more than half directly linked to the olive harvest.

** Ukraine

The Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, today strongly condemned the deadly attack in Kharkiv City last night.

First responders and humanitarian organizations provided medical and psychological aid, distributed hot meals, as well as shelter materials.

In the last 24 hours alone, scores of civilians have been killed and injured across the country amid attacks in Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Sumy and Dnipro regions. Those attacks damaged civilian infrastructure, as we are told by local authorities.

This latest wave of attacks comes just one day after Mr. Schmale briefed Member States and urged support for Ukrainians who are facing increased risks, displacement and uncertainty, as winter is approaching.

The continued damage to energy infrastructure due to attacks could increase the challenges civilians will face as winter approaches.

We and our partners are working closely with the Government to assist 1.8 million people this winter. Mr. Schmale called for early funding of the winter response plan to ensure timely life-saving assistance, especially in front-line areas.

** Security Council

Also related to Ukraine, this morning, the Security Council heard a briefing on threats to international peace and security.

Briefing on our behalf was Adedeji Ebo, the Director and Deputy to the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs. He said that as we approach the tragic milestone of 1,000 days since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, we continue to witness unimaginable levels of civilian deaths and injuries with escalating Russian attacks reported across the country.

He urged all concerned to refrain from any steps that may lead to further spillover and intensification of the war.

He also reiterated our support for all meaningful efforts to bring a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with international law, the UN Charter and relevant General Assembly resolutions. Those remarks were shared with you.

** Deputy Secretary-General

Our Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed, is in Doha for the thirtieth anniversary of the International Year of the Family Conference, focusing on family and contemporary megatrends. Yesterday, she met with Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser to discuss the importance of quality education and the need to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She also has a number of other events.

She met today with the Finance Minister, Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, where they discussed various issues, including ways to better address the debt crisis. She then visited the Al Thumama Complex, where she interacted with Palestinian women and children. During her visit, she had the opportunity to sit with the women and participate in a number of activities that are part of psychosocial support.

** Cuba

In Cuba, in the wake of the Hurricane [Oscar] that hit Cuba, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has released $3.5 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund. That is to address urgent needs in the areas of shelter, health, food and water. This allocation follows an earlier release of an emergency cash grant [from OCHA] of $100,000 to immediately deliver essential items.

The Resident Coordinator, Francisco Pichón, together with OCHA, the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF, as well as authorities and first responders, visited areas impacted by the hurricane over the last couple of days.

They reported that widespread flooding is making rescue operations and people’s ability to access essential services — such as water, food and healthcare — extremely challenging, with ongoing power outages and damages to roads further disrupting communications and the response.

We are supporting the Government-led response, including through distribution of pre-positioned food, medicine and hygiene kits and other essential supplies.

Assistance will expand tomorrow when a $33 million Action Plan is launched. This new Plan aims to reach 478,000 people impacted.

** South Sudan

In South Sudan, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative and Head of our peacekeeping mission there (UNMISS), Nicholas “Fink” Haysom, urged political leaders to produce a clear and realistic workplan for implementing outstanding provisions of the peace agreement.

“The clock is ticking,” he warned at a meeting of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, adding that limited progress has been made since the Government announced an extension of the transitional period and delayed elections back in September.

** World Cities Day

Lastly, today is World Cities Day. In his message, the Secretary-General said that with more than half of the world’s population and 70 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, cities are at the forefront of fighting climate change.

The energy and vision of youth leading the charge is part of the change that we need.

Spokesman : Edie, then Gabby, then Dawn.

Question : Thank you, Steph. A follow-up on Kamal Adwan Hospital. You said the third floor was destroyed. Is the hospital functioning at all? What's happened to the patients who were there?

Spokesman : Well, I think there were very few patients there. I think the word “functioning” when it comes to a number of these hospitals in Gaza may be misleading. I think these hospitals are trying to survive. The medical staff that is still there is doing their best to try to serve the patients that remain there. You know, through great effort, we delivered goods just five days ago. Those goods are now destroyed. So I think they're doing their best in a situation that defies words.

Question : Has the UN raised this issue with the Israeli authorities?

Spokesman : I have no doubt that our colleagues on the ground have done so.

Question : And a second question on something totally different. The UN Security Council adopted a resolution today extending the mandate of the political mission in Libya for three months to put pressure on the Secretary-General to appoint a new Special Representative. Can you give us an update on that search?

Spokesman : Well, the update is ongoing. I think the Secretary-General already feels under pressure to appoint one. It is not an easy post to fill. Finding the right person who's willing to serve and finding the person that also can get through the filter of our 15 friends down the hall. Gabby?

Question : Thanks, Steph. Following up on Kamal Adwan Hospital, do you have any reason to believe that that was not specifically targeted? They could have hit anywhere in the hospital, but they hit specifically the floor where WHO medical supplies are at.

Spokesman : I can only attest to the damage. I can't attest or speculate on the motivation or the targeting. Whether was it specifically targeted? Was it not? Was it a mistake? Was it not a mistake? That's not a question for us to answer. We can only witness with extreme sadness the result.

Question : And Amos Hochstein, the US envoy, is in Israel. There's been some leaked documents, allegedly about a 60-day ceasefire being brokered by the United States and others. Is Hochstein planning to meet with anybody from the UN?

Spokesman : Is he planning? Yeah.

Question : He. Yes. That’s what I meant to say. I’m sorry.

Spokesman : Yes. I'm trying to get a real-time update for you on that and I will get back to you.

Question : Thanks.

Spokesman : Dawn, then Ibtisam.

Question : Thanks, Steph. I have a question on polio and forgive me if you gave an update. I was late. But in his remarks to the Security Council this week, the Israeli ambassador said that the polio vaccine campaign will commence in northern Gaza in the coming days. Do you have any update?

Spokesman : It's my understanding that it may resume over the weekend.

Question : Okay. And then my second question is, you're familiar with the letter that the US sent to Israel about the changes they wanted to see in humanitarian aid in Gaza. One of the requests that were made in the letter included allowing people in Al Mawasi and the humanitarian zone to move inland before winter. And I was just wondering if you've seen any movement on this. Has the UN been approached?

Spokesman : I haven't been briefed on any movement. I can ask my humanitarian colleagues. Ibtisam, then Fathi, then Dezhi.

Question : Okay. I know you talked about the attacks in Tulkarem, but I didn't hear you or maybe I missed that saying something about the destruction of UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East] office near Tulkarm in a refugee camp Nur Shams.

Spokesman : I haven't received that information to date, but I'll check with my UNRWA colleagues.

Question : And then Nur Shams, the refugee camp. On Lebanon and the orders that the Israelis give to Rashidieh refugee camp, Palestinian. I mean for you, when you look at the attacks that Israelis with their legislation and now going after Palestinians who are refugees in Lebanon, do you have any comments on that more than just giving us this information?

Spokesman : I mean, you know, again, it seems that evacuation orders are hitting or being given to wide swathes of the population in different areas in Lebanon. You know, whether people are forced to, whether they are Palestinian refugees, whether they're Lebanese or Syrian refugees in Lebanon, everybody is forced to move and is forced to try to survive in an active combat zone. And that's why we've spoken out against all of this, regardless of who it impacts. Fathi, and then Dezhi.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Please let me switch to the Asia-Pacific region and with the DPRK recent launch. The Secretary-General started to engage with the regional leaders, namely in Japan, South Korea and China with regard to what seems to be a non-stop path of violations of UN Security Council resolutions. Add to that the leasing of thousands of North Korean special forces to Russia and its fight with Ukraine. Does the Secretary-General have any plan of engagement in the region?

Spokesman : Look, these are issues that have been constantly raised by the Secretary-General with his interlocutors in the region, pushing them to all move in the same direction, which is to try to get diplomatic talks back on track. Dezhi?

Question : Yes. Two questions. First, a follow-up on the polio campaign. You said according to your understanding, it will probably resume in northern Gaza this weekend or maybe next week. But who will do that? I mean, the phase one and the previous ones we heard about from Mr. [Philippe] Lazzarini, that UNRWA actually took a large role in it. So UNRWA was still doing this in the northern Gaza?

Spokesman : That is correct.

Question : With the bills and all those things?

Spokesman : Well, the laws that were passed will not be, you know, as far as I understand, will not be implemented for, what is it? 87 days now or...

Question : Yeah, I know. Yeah.

Spokesman : But, you know, I mean, there is no alternative to UNRWA and UNICEF and WHO running this critical campaign.

Question : So, yeah, I just want to confirm that UNRWA is going to continue?

Spokesman : Yes, that’s correct.

