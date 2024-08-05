The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Bangladesh

Good afternoon. On Bangladesh, I can tell you that we expect a formal statement shortly. We are watching the situation in the country very closely.

We continue to call for calm and restraint and to urge all parties to respect the right to peaceful assembly and expression. We urge security forces to protect those out on the streets of Dhaka and other cities of Bangladesh.

You will also have seen that the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, issued a statement yesterday in which he called for violence in the country to stop.

He added that accountability for human rights violations — including for those with superior and command responsibility — is crucial. The international community must make it clear that, at this pivotal time, there will be no impunity.

** United Nations Relief and Works Agency

You’ve been asking for a long time about the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS)work concerning the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). I can tell you the following:

The Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) has completed its investigation into 19 areastaff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), regarding allegations of their involvement in the armed attacks of 7 October 2023 in southern Israel.

OIOS made findings in relation to each of the 19 UNRWA staff members alleged to have been involved in the attacks.

In one case, no evidence was obtained by OIOS to support the allegations of the staff member’s involvement, while in nine other cases, the evidence obtained by OIOS was insufficient to support the staff members’ involvement. With respect to these 10 cases, appropriate measures will be taken in due course, in conformity with UNRWA regulations and rules.

In respect of the remaining nine cases, the evidence obtained by OIOS indicated that the UNRWA staff members may have been involved in the armed attacks of 7 October 2023. The employment of these individuals will be terminated in the interests of theAgency.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that ongoing bombardment and hostilities continue to kill, injure and displace Palestinians — as well as damage and destroy the homes and infrastructure they rely on.

In just the past 48 hours, three schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza City were reportedly hit, resulting in dozens of casualties, according to Palestinian Civil Defence. Partners on the ground are assessing the needs of people who fled and have been providing assistance.

Meanwhile, a new analysis by the UN Satellite Centre — UNOSAT — found that as of a month ago, 63 per cent of structures in Gaza had been damaged.

Yesterday, the Israeli military issued a new evacuation order for people living in areas of southern Khan Younis and northern Rafah to immediately move westwards to Al Mawasi. Our partners tracking population movements in Gaza estimate that more than 11,000 people had been living in these areas affected by this evacuation order.

We call once again for all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including by taking constant care to spare civilians and civilian objects. This includes allowing civilians to leave for safer areas and allowing their return as soon as circumstances allow. People must be able to receive humanitarian assistance, whether they move or stay.

As the violence continues, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening. Our partners are now reporting a surge in malnutrition levels among children in northern Gaza last month. They noted a [more than] 300 per cent increase in July — when more than 650 cases of acute malnutrition were diagnosed — compared to May, when 145 such cases were detected.

Our humanitarian partners say that nutrition conditions are worsening due to access constraints, shortages in essential supplies, limited availability of fresh produce and meat, poor water and sanitation services and spreading diseases.

For example, acute supply shortages meant that just 8 per cent of the nearly 50,000 children whom our partners had been aiming to reach in northern Gaza were able to receive those supplies last month.

** Lebanon/Syria

Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix concluded his official trip to the Middle East on Saturday.

On the first leg of this visit, he met with personnel at the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) and engaged with senior Syrian officials in Damascus to reaffirm the mission’s commitment to its mandate and de-escalation.

In Lebanon, Mr. Lacroix visited the UN Interim Force in Lebanon — or UNIFIL — in south Lebanon, after meetings in Beirut with Lebanese political and military leaders, where he discussed the important role of UNIFIL in supporting de-escalation across the Blue Line.

Throughout these engagements he stressed the need for all actors to cease fire, recommit to resolution 1701, and work toward a durable political and diplomatic solution. He visited UNIFIL’s Naqoura Headquarters and joined peacekeepers on patrol and in positions along the Blue Line — they were commended for their efforts in a challenging environment.

** Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine, our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that hostilities continued over the weekend and today in front-line regions in the east of the country.

Local authorities reported over 70 civilian casualties, including children, and extensive damage to homes and health and education facilities.

The towns of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Toretsk, in the Donetsk Region, were particularly impacted, with repeated strikes damaging at least five education and health facilities.

Due to the worsening security situation, local authorities initiated a mandatory evacuation of children in six towns and villages in the Donetsk Region, offering temporary accommodation and support to evacuated families. Aid organizations — notably in western Ukraine — provided basic assistance, psychosocial support and other services to the evacuees.

During the first half of this year, aid workers provided humanitarian assistance to more than 440,000 people in the Donetsk Region, where aid remains a lifeline for devastated communities.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs are warning that active conflict and worsening flooding continue to fuel misery across the country — including in North Darfur.

On Saturday, fighting in the state capital, El Fasher, reportedly displaced nearly 2,000 people from the Al Salam camp. As you may remember, the Famine Review Committee warned last week that famine conditions are likely prevalent in Al Salam camp.

In Zamzam camp — where famine conditions have been confirmed — more than 5,000 people have been displaced due to heavy rains in recent weeks. There are alarming reports that latrines and water points are being flooded, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases at a time when people are already dying from hunger and illness.

We and our humanitarian partners are trying to scale up assistance in these and other hunger hotspots in Sudan, but we continue to face major challenges, including access constraints, impassable roads and funding gaps for the aid operation.

Once again, we call for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, including across borders and battle lines, to stop a large-scale famine from taking hold.

** Somalia

And you will have seen a statement we issued over the weekend in which the Secretary-General strongly condemned Friday’s attack at Lido Beach in Mogadishu, which resulted in multiple casualties.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the bereaved and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General said that he is saddened that the people of Somalia continue to be victims of such heinous acts of terrorism. He reiterated that the UN stands firmly with the Government and people of Somalia against terrorism and violent extremism.

** Haiti

Turning to Haiti, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs remains concerned about the protection of civilians in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and in neighbouring towns, as well as in the Artibonite Department in the north, where violence continues to displace families.

Despite the volatile context, the UN and partners in Haiti continue to support people in need.

Since the beginning of March, partners distributed 29.5 million litres of drinking water to nearly 97,000 displaced people across the country, including in Port-au-Prince and Léogane. Partners have also distributed 17,000 hygiene kits to nearly 70,000 displaced people living in these areas.

Since March, the World Food Programme (WFP) has distributed more than 1.6 million hot meals to 132,000 displaced people across Port-au-Prince.

Over the last two weeks, health partners reached more than 1,300 children with psychosocial and mental health support activities across displaced sites in Port-au-Prince and provided water and sanitation support.

** Genocide

The Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Alice Wairimu Nderitu, underlined the imperative for ensuring full accountability for international crimes committed during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and the 1995 Srebrenica genocide.

In a statement issued by her office today, she referred specifically to the more than 1,000 fugitive génocidaires from Rwanda and thousands of suspected war criminals from the former Yugoslavia who are still at large — despite existing indictments and international arrest warrants.

She called on States hosting these fugitives to take active and immediate steps to ensure that they can be brought to justice, by prosecuting them before their own jurisdictions or by extraditing them to jurisdictions in which they can be prosecuted.

** Refugee Olympic Team

And some good news: The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) flagged that, yesterday, the refugee athlete Cindy Ngamba, competing in the women’s 75kg category, secured the first-ever medal for the Refugee Olympic Team in Paris.

She triumphed in her quarterfinal bout and guaranteed herself at least a bronze, with the next bout on Thursday for a potential place in the gold-medal match.

But whatever the outcome — and whatever the eventual colour of her medal, UNHCR said that her historic achievement has already sent a powerful message of hope to some 120 million forcibly displaced people worldwide.

Ngamba is one of 37 athletes competing in Paris as part of the refugee team, which was created by the International Olympic Committee to give displaced sportspeople the chance to compete at the highest level.

** Questions and Answers

Deputy Spokesman : All right, Benno?

Question : Thank you so much, Farhan. So, on the OIOS investigation, first a technical question. In my recollection, the Secretary-General terminated the contract of seven UNRWA workers already when it happened in January. Is that incorrect?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, yes, he had taken that immediate action, and then there was an additional 12 cases that were brought to his attention — for 19 in all. Now, we found out of those 19 that in 10 cases, there’s either no information or insufficient information to support the allegations of their involvement in the 7 October attacks. The nine for whom there is sufficient information will be terminated. And that, of course, includes some who had been terminated earlier in the immediate aftermath of the reporting.

Question : So, the seven from January are included in the nine. That’s what you want to tell me?

Deputy Spokesman : I think mostly included in the nine. It’s quite possible that even of the initial group of seven, I think some of them may have had insufficient information against them.

Question : Okay. And then my actual question is about when you say evidence obtained indicates that they were involved in the armed attacks. I think we all like to know to what degree? What kind of evidence is it and what do you know?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, I don’t have specific information about the specific allegations. What I can tell you, and we’ll be sharing some of this with you after the briefing as well, is that the OIOS investigation involved the following: visits to Israel for discussions with Israeli officials and to receive and review information held by Israeli authorities; visits to Amman to obtain and review information held by UNRWA relevant to the investigation, including on UNRWA staff and on UNRWA operations; review of information and communications technology data, including email records and information on UNRWA vehicles; review of information received from various other sources, including that released through the media and other public sources; and communications with several Member States to obtain any additional information relevant to the investigation. However, one thing I’d like to point out is that since information used by Israeli officials to support the allegations have remained in Israeli custody, OIOS was not able to independently authenticate most of the information provided to it.

Correspondent : Sorry, last follow-up — with all due respect, I think this is not really sufficient, given all the millions of funding for UNRWA when we, like, had a half year-long investigation. And in the end, it says like, yeah, they were involved in the attacks, but we don’t tell you how.

Deputy Spokesman : We are sharing information with donors about this. And there’s been a report that some of the donors are getting to review here at Headquarters. That is a confidential report. So, we’re not able to share that with you. But the note I just read will be shared, and as well as the information I just provided and a little bit more in the interest of transparency. Gabriel?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. Following up on that, you said the nine may have been involved in the attacks of 7 October. Is that correct or did I mishear you?

Deputy Spokesman : You heard me correct. That is exactly what I’ve said.

Question : So, what do we make of the fact that you say “may”? That means that you do not have conclusive evidence they were, but there’s enough indicating they might have been. I mean, it’s a word that needs to be clarified, if you don’t mind.

Deputy Spokesman : Well, it is exactly what I would say. Again, that is to say OIOS was not able to independently authenticate most of the information provided to it that was in the hands of the Israeli authorities — that is, information that remains in the custody of Israel. Beyond that, regarding those nine cases, the evidence provided in support of allegations that the UNRWA staff member was involved in the armed attacks of 7 October 2023 could, if authenticated and corroborated, provide a factual basis to conclude that the UNRWA staff member may have engaged in conduct sanctionable under the applicable UNRWA regulations and rules. And those cases, those nine cases have been referred for decision.

Question : Okay. And are those nine people still alive?

Deputy Spokesman : I believe [two] of the 19 people is dead. The remainder are alive.

Question : All right, I’ll move on from that for a second. On Bangladesh… Sorry, let me go back to the OIOS one more time. I’m sorry. What does the Secretary-General feel about these findings? What is his view of it? What’s his personal feelings about what the OIOS found?

Deputy Spokesman : He believes it’s important that we go through this very carefully, given the fact that any involvement in these attacks would constitute a major betrayal of trust. Obviously, there were actions that were taken for the benefit of the Agency that were very swift and very decisive in terms of dealing with the individuals who had been named at first. And now it’s good to have all of the information available. I do think it’s important to bear in mind the huge number of UNRWA staff members who have been taking enormous risks for months, keeping tens, even hundreds of thousands of people alive, whether in shelters or whether by helping with the provision of food and services. And we want to make sure that the reputation of our UNRWA staff, our dedicated staff, including about 200 people who have lost their lives since 7 October, is fully recognized and that UNRWA gets the support that it needs. Maggie?

Question : Just continuing on OIOS. First of all, any chance OIOS could do a briefing for us? Because, I mean, this is really opaque, and you kind of mumbled at one point, “confidential”. Is this report confidential or is it going to be published or where does it go?

Deputy Spokesman : It is confidential. It will not be published.

Question : Why won’t it be published?

Deputy Spokesman : All such reports are confidential.

Question : Is it because it’s a personnel matter? Why is it confidential?

Deputy Spokesman : For a variety of reasons, including, by the way, legal reasons having to do with how information is obtained and so forth. So OIOS investigation reports are strictly confidential. The report has been provided directly to the Secretary-General and will not be made public. However, the General Assembly has previously decided that OIOS reports are, upon request, made available to any Member State. In those cases, the Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services retains the discretion to redact or withhold access to an OIOS report for reasons of confidentiality, or access might risk violating the due process rights of those involved in OIOS investigations.

Question : All right, wait. I’m not done. [laughs]

Deputy Spokesman : Okay.

Question : Okay. Again, could we have OIOS do some sort of briefing?

Deputy Spokesman : I will make the request and see where that goes.

Question : Okay… and wait. So, the 19 that were investigated, were these 19 all on the list of employees of UNRWA that was originally sent to the Israelis because they were vetting people? And as you remember when we heard about this in the beginning.

Deputy Spokesman : I believe all employees are ones that… all names go over to Israel for vetting. So, all UNRWA staff members, that would apply to.

Question : Okay.

Deputy Spokesman : Frank?

Question : Yeah. In your remarks about this, you said these people may have been involved. Is that your words or is that the investigator’s words?

Deputy Spokesman : That is my words as summarizing the investigation’s words. [cross talk] But it is the words I’ve been given to tell you which have been very precisely written for me.

Question : Okay. Can you just fire somebody out of “may have”? …Can you give us what’s behind “may have”? I mean, any kind of evidence, any kind of sort of indicators?

Deputy Spokesman : The basic point is if, as I said to Gabriel, you know, if these allegations are verified and corroborated, then that could constitute sanctionable violations of UNRWA’s rules and regulations. Now, the question is one of verification. I had said earlier, I think, before you came into the room, that since information used by Israeli officials to support the allegations have remained in Israeli custody, OIOS was not able to independently authenticate most of the information provided to it.

Question : Can we assume, though, that the people that were terminated, they verified the information and then they were terminated, process-wise?

Deputy Spokesman : The appropriate processes have been followed and the termination followed, as you can see, an extensive OIOS examination into this. Dezhi?

Question : Yes, Farhan, a couple of follow-ups also on the OIOS investigation. Just now you mentioned the sources of the evidence, the visit to Amman, to Israel, email, the car and other information. But to what level can the OIOS determine that this person might be involved or 100 per cent certainly involved in the attack? I mean, what is the percentage, like, how you put the level of those information to determine like who is in this involvement?

Deputy Spokesman : There would need to be a further process of authentication and corroboration. We are evaluating what the next steps will be in that regard.

Question : So, which means so far you have people may be involved, but there might… I just don’t understand this “may”, because I feel like you don’t have 100 per cent confirmation.

Deputy Spokesman : We have sufficient information in order to take the actions that we’re taking, which is to say the termination of these nine individuals. Beyond that, we will need to evaluate what further steps are needed in order to fully corroborate and evaluate the situation.

Question : So, there’s a further action on this investigation? Because you said this, it’s been already concluded.

Deputy Spokesman : The OIOS investigation has been concluded. There may be further action taken, and we’ll need to see how that is done.

Question : Right. Another thing is, in your statement you said the 10 cases, the inefficient evidence and the no-evidence cases, appropriate measures will be taken in due course. What are those appropriate actions?

Deputy Spokesman : We’re evaluating what to do with those staff members now that there is no sufficient evidence linking them to 7 October.

Question : So, their employment is now still on hold? I mean, you’re not going to reinstate?

Deputy Spokesman : We’ll have to review this. We’ll have to review each individual case to see how that is to be handled.

Question : Okay. Let me ask you another question. Last Friday or Thursday, I think, Mr. [Andrea de] Domenico announced a programme called “Back to learning in Gaza”. I’m wondering, the purpose is to give children safe spaces, to play, to learn, to grow, to reunite with old friends and make new ones. Given the fact that we heard multiple times, nowhere is safe in Gaza, will this place of those children go back to learn, be 100 per cent safe?

Deputy Spokesman : There’s not a single place in Gaza that is 100 per cent safe. We’ve wanted to ensure the safety of our facilities, but as you can see, our facilities have been attacked, so we can’t guarantee that. But we’re doing our very best to ensure that areas like this will be safe and that children will be kept free from harm. Obviously, we need the full cooperation with the parties for that. Yes, please?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. On Bangladesh, are there concerns of how the situation in the country will impact regional security? Have there been conversations between the UN and authorities in Bangladesh in the region? Thank you.

Deputy Spokesman : I’m thinking. I’m hoping that this will be what I need to answer your question… [Receives paper] No, it is not. You know, sorry, I’ve been waiting for a Bangladesh statement, but it’s not quite ready yet. What I can tell you about the situation in Bangladesh is that for us, the important things are that for the parties to remain calm, and we want to emphasize the importance of a peaceful, orderly and democratic transition. We stand in full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh at this time, and we call for full respect of their democratic and human rights. And ultimately, regarding what’s happened so far, there’s a need for a full, independent and impartial and transparent investigation into all acts of violence. Is this what I want? [receives paper] Man! I didn’t really expect it that time.

Question : But have there been further conversations?

Deputy Spokesman : Yeah. What?

Question : Have there been any conversations between the UN and authorities there in the region?

Deputy Spokesman : We are in touch with authorities in the region and our country team is in touch with authorities in Bangladesh, and we’ll see where we go with that. But right now, the situation is moving very swiftly. We’ll have to see what happens once the dust settles. Ibtisam?

Question : Farhan, going back to the issue of the investigation. So, I just want to understand because it’s a little bit confusing. So, you have information, you couldn’t verify them independently and you’re still taking measures against people; is that correct?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, here’s the point. OIOS investigations are not criminal investigations. What OIOS investigators do is they carry out administrative fact-finding inquiries related to personnel, funds and activities of the Organization. The aim of an administrative investigation is to establish facts and to allow for a conclusion as to whether internal administrative law and procedures of the Organization have been violated — in this case, the UNRWA regulations and rules. The United Nations has no criminal jurisdiction over its personnel, but we can impose disciplinary sanctions in response to wrongdoing or take other administrative measures to ensure the smooth functioning of the Organization. And that is what we’re doing in this case.

Question : Okay, but can you say for 100 per cent that there was wrongdoing that happened there? Can you say for sure? Because it seems to be from your statement…

Deputy Spokesman : I think one thing I made clear is it may have happened, but we are not able, for reasons I’ve been saying repeatedly during this, to fully verify and authenticate the reasons for this.

Question : Did you, during this investigation, talk to the people who were accused of being involved in such activities?

Deputy Spokesman : No. And what I can tell you is because of safety and security concerns, OIOS did not meet with subject UNRWA staff and possible corroborating witnesses to conduct interviews and take statements. In some cases, however, OIOS was able to request and secure video-recorded statements from the subjects, who responded to a series of set questions addressing the allegations of their own involvement in the armed attacks of 7 October 2023. In another case, the subject, on his own volition, provided a video recording offering a general denial of the allegations raised against him.

Question : Okay, sorry, just one last one. So, you said that the accusation were made by the Israelis. The Israelis give you information without giving you the evidence. They have the evidence, the so-called evidence. So, my question is…

Deputy Spokesman : There’s some evidence that is in their custody, yes.

Question : Yeah. So, it’s in the custody of the Israelis, not your custody, is that correct? And why didn’t they give you this so-called evidence?

Deputy Spokesman : That’s a question to ask them, not us.

Question : No, but isn’t the question that you should ask?

Deputy Spokesman : We, of course, have asked all relevant authorities to provide any necessary evidence. There’s some that we were not able to have because it’s not in our custody.

Question : But, I mean, you can understand why we are a little bit baffled by your statement, because it seems to be that you are coming to a conclusion without having enough evidence and without providing us enough evidence to understand what you are saying.

Deputy Spokesman : I mean, we act on the best information that we have. The reason we’ve come to these conclusions is the result of some fairly painstaking work since January. Obviously, like I said, this is not a criminal investigation. For criminal investigation, you would need different standards and you would need a different approach. If there is to be any follow-up as a criminal investigation, other steps will need to be considered, because this is not the body for that.

Question : But, sorry, but why then would you fire the people if it’s not a criminal investigation? If you don’t have enough evidence, why are you firing them or taking any steps against them? That’s what is not clear for us.

Deputy Spokesman : Like I said, for nine people, the evidence was sufficient to conclude that they may have been involved in the 7 October attacks. And the UN has the ability in its authority to impose disciplinary sanctions in response to wrongdoing or take other administrative measures to ensure the smooth functioning of the Organization. And as I said and what I read earlier, that the employment of the nine individuals will be terminated in the interest of the UN Relief and Works Agency. Yes, Benno?

Question : Yeah, to understand, sorry to go back and back to the word “may”, but like to understand it better. Does that mean, like, you see that these nine people likely or highly likely were part of the attacks?

Deputy Spokesman : I think that’s a good way of describing it. Yes?

Question : Okay, I have more questions. Sorry. Did I understand correctly that you didn’t conduct interviews out of safety concerns with the accused? Then I would like to know what kind of safety concerns is this?

Deputy Spokesman : You’re well aware what the safety concerns are of going to Gaza at this time.

Correspondent : You can still interview people via like Zoom or telephone.

Deputy Spokesman : Well, we were able to get video-recorded statements, as I just mentioned. By the way, a lot of the information that I’m saying to you right now, we’re going to give it to you all en masse following the briefing. Yes, Dezhi?

Question : I just have one question. I won’t ask you more, just one question, but you have to answer me yes or no. That is, have you personally read this investigation report?

Deputy Spokesman : The full report? No.

Question : All right. Farhan, 19 people were investigated. Seven were already fired. When did the additional 12 come to the Secretary-General’s attention?

Deputy Spokesman : I believe we had mentioned this, but there was subsequent information that we received in March, and we had said at the time.

Question : Okay. And then, are any of the accused, are any of these 19 or presumably 18 since we knew from January, I think that one of them was dead. Are any of them in Israeli custody? Where are they? I mean, were they arrested?

Deputy Spokesman : I don’t have a case amount of information. I believe that they’re not people who are currently in custody. Yes?

Question : Thanks, Farhan. Involvement, you said involvement in 7 October. That can mean different things to different people. Can you give us any clarity on what you mean by that?

Deputy Spokesman : For us, any participation in the attacks is a tremendous betrayal of the sort of work that we are supposed to be doing on behalf of the Palestinian people.

Question : And, okay, one on Bangladesh, a follow-up on Bangladesh. The military is urging people to trust it to restore calm. Does the Secretary-General have confidence in the military as being the caretaker in the interim period of this governmental alleged transition?

Deputy Spokesman : I think for us, the important thing is we want to make sure that all of the authorities, the political authorities, the military authorities, and anyone else who has a say in the current transition work together so that there will be a peaceful and democratic transition.

Question : And does the Secretary-General have anything to say to the Prime Minister who has fled the country and her whereabouts is unknown?

Deputy Spokesman : I believe we will have a full message from the Secretary-General conveying his views that we will get to you shortly, but not shortly enough for it to be one of the pieces of paper that gets handed to me over the course of the briefing. Yes, Benno?

Question : Sorry. I guess a very easy question. All the nine UNRWA workers, are they men?

Deputy Spokesman : Yes, as far as I’m aware, yes, they are. Yeah.

Question : [inaudible] Oh, the nine that were terminated?

Deputy Spokesman : Yeah. All right. Have a good afternoon, everyone.

Question : Can you hear me? I have a question.

Deputy Spokesman : You know, you need to do a much better job of signalling to my colleagues.

Correspondent : I put my hand, I put my name, you gave three rounds to some of the journalists. You did not see me.

Deputy Spokesman : I’ve not seen your name.

Question : What else I can do other than my name and my hand? Well, tell me.

Deputy Spokesman : Okay. Oh, yeah. Someone says that Abdelhamid has a question. Great! All right.

Correspondent : I have a few questions.

Deputy Spokesman : All right.

Question : Okay. On the OIOS, the minute that the news about these allegations started, 12 staff were immediately fired. So, among those 12 staff, I’m sure you know, some of them are innocent or found innocent. Would UNRWA reinstall them, apologize to them, and give them their salaries retroactively or not?

Deputy Spokesman : We are evaluating what the steps are to be taken. As I just said, in those cases, appropriate measures will be taken in due course, in conformity with UNRWA regulations and rules.

Question : Yeah. I have other questions, Farhan. The attacking the schools in Gaza, at least, 40 Palestinians were killed. You mentioned the attacks, but you didn’t mention the number of people killed. And as Domenico said, the most dangerous thing of this war is to be immune to horror. That means it becomes killing 40 Palestinians is nothing. It’s okay. We talk about attacking the schools, but we don’t talk about the victim. Nine people were killed in Tulkarem on the weekend. Nine. Nine Palestinians were killed. None of them mentioned in the statement or in any statement of any UN official. Are you getting immune to horror?

Deputy Spokesman : We are not getting immune to horror, which is why I spend a considerable amount of time in each briefing talking about the situation in Gaza. Indeed, the majority of the words I use in any of the briefings since October have been about the situation in Gaza. This despite the fact that, as you know, there are many atrocious things happening around the world, in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in Haiti and elsewhere. So, we are very concerned about this, and we try to give as much information as we can. The briefing is only so long, so we cannot provide an exhaustive amount of information about all of the incidents that have happened. But we are keeping track of all of them, and we do demand accountability for all of them.

Question : The Israeli Finance Minister, [Bezazel] Smotrich, said that killing 2 million Palestinians out of famine is legal and just. Do you have any comment on such a statement?