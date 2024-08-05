Secretary-General Closely Following Political Developments in Bangladesh, Deplores Further Deaths during Protests, Urges Restraint by All Sides

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General deplores the further loss of life during protests in Bangladesh over the weekend. He continues to closely follow developments in the country, including the Chief of Army Staff’s announcement regarding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and plans for the formation of an Interim Government.

He urges calm and restraint by all sides and emphasizes the importance of a peaceful, orderly and democratic transition.

The Secretary-General stands in full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and calls for the full respect of their human rights. He continues to underscore the need for a full, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into all acts of violence.