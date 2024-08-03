Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack at Lido Beach in Somalia

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns Friday’s attack at Lido Beach in Mogadishu, which resulted in multiple casualties. He expresses his condolences to the families of the bereaved and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General is saddened that the people of Somalia continue to be victims of such heinous acts of terrorism. He reiterates that the United Nations stands firmly with the Government and people of Somalia against terrorism and violent extremism.