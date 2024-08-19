New Permanent Representative of Israel Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service.)

The new Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, Danny Danon, returning for a second term in that post, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

His previous tenure as Israel’s Permanent Representative was from 2015 to 2020. During this time, he served as Chair of the Sixth Committee (Legal) in 2016 and as Vice-President of the General Assembly from 2017 to 2018.

Prior to his current appointment, he served as a senior member of Israel’s Knesset within the ruling Likud party, where he participated in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the Subcommittee for Intelligence and Secret Services.

Before his first appointment as his country’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations, in 2015, he was appointed Israel’s Minister for Science and Technology. From 2013 to 2014, as Deputy Defense Minister, he led the Social Welfare Division and the Reserves Division.

From 2009 to 2012, as Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, Mr. Danon chaired the Committee on the Rights of Children; the Committee on Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs; and the Caucus for Israel Defense Forces Widows and Orphans. He was also a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense, Economic Affairs, Education, Constitution and Women’s Rights Committees.

He chaired the World Likud organization from 2006 to 2015 and from 2004 to 2009, he served on the Board of Directors of the Jewish Agency for Israel and as Chair of the Likud Faction in the World Zionist Organization.

Mr. Danon holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Florida International University, in the United States, and a master’s degree in public policy from the Hebrew University, Jerusalem.

He is married with three children.

__________

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/4891-GA/L/3516 of 30 September 2016.