Secretary-General Condemns Assassination of Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate, Calling Such Attacks ‘a Grave Threat to Democracy’

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the assassination of presidential candidate of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio. Attacks of this nature represent a grave threat to democracy, and those responsible must be brought to justice. The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the Government and the people of Ecuador, especially with the family of Mr. Villavicencio.

The Secretary-General recalls his 21 July meeting with President Guillermo Lasso, with whom he discussed the deterioration of security in Ecuador, the impact of organized crime and the need to enhance national and international efforts to fight it.

The United Nations stands ready to continue to support the Ecuadorian authorities with a view to addressing the violence in keeping with international human rights norms and standards.