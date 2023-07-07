Russian Federation, Ukraine Food, Fertilizer Exports Vital for Global Food Security, Secretary-General Says, Stressing Need to Fully Implement 2022 Istanbul Accords

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General notes the indispensable role food and fertilizer exports from the Russian Federation and Ukraine continue to play in support of global food security. He reiterates the importance of full and continued implementation of the agreements signed in Istanbul in July 2022, to help ensure that these products can reach global markets smoothly, efficiently and at scale.

These agreements are an all-too-rare demonstration of what the world can do when it puts its mind to the great challenges of our time. Together, the agreements are contributing to sustained reductions in global food prices, which are now more than 23 per cent below the record highs reached in March last year.

The Secretary-General and his team remain fully committed to building on the progress already made and are in constant contact with a wide range of stakeholders in this regard. The Secretary-General calls on all concerned to prioritize global food security.