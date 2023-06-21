Yoga Unites, Is Source of Strength, Harmony, Secretary-General Says in Observance Message, Stressing Ancient Practice’s Benefits in Dangerous, Divided World

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the International Yoga Day, observed today:

Happy International Day of Yoga. I want to recognize Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi for all he has done to promote understanding of yoga and its many benefits.

Yoga unites. It unites body and mind, humanity and nature, and millions of people across the globe, for whom it is a source of strength, harmony, and peace.

In a dangerous and divided world, the benefits of this ancient practice are particularly precious. Yoga offers a haven of calm. It can reduce anxiety and promote mental well-being. It helps us to develop discipline and patience. It connects us to our planet, which so badly needs our protection. And it reveals our common humanity — helping us to understand that despite our differences, we are one.

On this International Day of Yoga, let us embrace the spirit of unity, and resolve to build a better, more harmonious world for people, planet and ourselves.