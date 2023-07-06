Secretary-General Appoints Carmen Morales as Director, United Nations Information Centre in Mexico City

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Carmen Morales of Guatemala as Director of the United Nations Information Centre in Mexico City. She was previously working in an acting director capacity since 1 November 2021. She assumed her official role on 1 July 2023.

Ms. Morales has 17 years of experience in communications, public information and advocacy in the areas of peacebuilding, political affairs, electoral processes, humanitarian work and international development. She has worked for the United Nations, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), non-governmental organizations and in the private sector in Latin America and Asia. She is currently the Acting Director, UNIC Mexico City which provides services to Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. She has developed and executed communications strategies, multimedia campaigns and crisis communications and worked with United Nations country teams, United Nations communications groups and the Development Coordination Office.

Ms. Morales holds master’s degrees in communications from the London School of Economics and international studies from Tufts University. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the Universidad Rafael Landívar.

She is fluent in English, Spanish and French.