Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Democratic Republic of Congo Discusses Midterm Report of Group of Experts

On 7 December 2023, the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo briefed the members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) in connection with the Group’s midterm report, which was submitted in pursuance of paragraph 6 of resolution 2688 (2023).

During the briefing, the Coordinator of the Group of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the midterm report, noting inter alia that the humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo had continued to deteriorate, in particular in North Kivu, Ituri and Mai Ndombe provinces. The Coordinator also highlighted acts by various armed groups in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, including violations of human rights and international humanitarian law and continued exploitation of natural resources.

Following the Coordinator’s briefing, members of the Committee asked questions and exchanged views with members of the Group regarding the findings contained in the midterm report. Committee members also discussed possible actions by the Chair in connection with the recommendations contained in the report.