Security Council: Bosnia and Herzegovina

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ) welcomed the Security Council’s unanimous vote on renewing the mandate of the European Union military mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina (EUFOR-Althea). “The mission is making a significant contribution to peacekeeping in Bosnia and Herzegovina and is playing a key role in stabilizing the region.” She said her country will continue to support Operation EUFOR-Althea in fulfilling its mandate, including through the secondment of civilian and military experts. She noted serious tensions and divisions, which pose a challenge to peaceful, multi-ethnic coexistence in the country. “In recent months, inflammatory rhetoric and secessionist threats have intensified,” she said. She called for leaders to act in good faith in the interests of the country as a whole and all parts of its society, not to inflame tensions, and to engage in constructive dialogue and cooperation to bring reforms to a successful conclusion on the European path. She also urged credible efforts to strengthen the rule of law, protect human rights, fight corruption and ensure gender equality in politics.

MICHEL XAVIER BIANG ( Gabon ) reaffirmed that the Dayton Agreement on Implementing the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina is the best framework for the country to overcome the challenges of its recent history and make progress on a political future consistent with its sociological realities. He hailed the setting up and launching of a Government and Parliament at the State level following the last general elections. He called for the momentum to be built on through the full implementation of the “5+2” agenda. He voiced concern over the volatile sociopolitical context, and tensions between the entities and the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, adding that this deleterious atmosphere delays normalization and is damaging to the rule of law. He called on the Bosnian entity to overcome its antagonisms and prioritize nation-building and progress towards constitutional reform.

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ) expressed alarm by recent developments, including rhetoric and action from officials undermining the Dayton Agreement and the country’s constitutional structure, rule of law, stability and territorial integrity. The international community must work together to counter the destabilizing and dangerous efforts of the Republika Srpska National Assembly and Republika Srpska president Milorad Dodik to weaken fundamental freedoms and the rule of law, he said. Voicing full support for Mr. Schmidt and his office, he said the High Representative’s reports, in line with precedent and the requirements of Council resolution 1031 (1995), are vital to keeping the international community informed about the ongoing efforts to enduring stability and prosperity in the region. Noting the recent attacks on the High Representative led by Mr. Dodik, he underscored that the Council has no role in choosing or appointing the High Representative, which is the responsibility of the Peace Implementation Council. The United States fully supports the country’s integration into the transatlantic community and its path to membership in the European Union, he added.

The representative of France welcomed the adoption and expressed her country’s support of the mandate of the High Representative. She said that she is concerned about declarations and initiatives in Republika Srpska in recent months, which are geared towards undermining the institutional order, unity of the country, and reform efforts as part of the European integration process. Threats made against the High Representative are unacceptable. She condemned community tensions, attacks against returnees, discrimination against religious communities, glorification of war crimes and the denial of the genocide of Srebrenica. She called on all political leaders to refrain from speeches that escalate tensions and to work resolutely for reconciliation. She called for the implementation of the commitments made in the political agreement concluded in June 2022 in Brussels. The commitments, in particular concerning the achievement of the 14 essential priorities in favour of democracy and the rule of law, must be met. She said it is up to the Bosnian authorities alone to move forward on the path of reforms.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB ( United Arab Emirates ) underscored the need to protect hard-earned gains in Bosnia and Herzegovina in recent years, given the continuing increase in tensions throughout 2023. Against this backdrop, he welcomed the unanimous renewal of the mandate of EUFOR-Althea. Voicing concern over the country’s current political trajectory, he called for dialogue to overcome all outstanding issues, stating that, if tensions remained unaddressed, they could undermine the country’s determination to achieve stability and prosperity for all. The United Arab Emirates calls for concrete efforts to ensure economic development and emphasizes the key role of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s youth in this regard. He also stressed the need to address hate speech, which poses a direct threat to the peace which has endured since the signing of the Dayton Agreement. Political, religious and community leaders, as well as the media, must be proactive in addressing hate speech wherever it manifests, he added.

DOMINGOS ESTÊVÃO FERNANDES ( Mozambique ) commended the progress made towards the integration process into the European Union, but voiced concern, however, about the persistent obstacles to effectively implementing the Dayton Agreement. He also expressed concern about the increase in violent attacks against returnees, discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation, violence against women and intimidation of journalists, and urged Member States to work together to promote and protect human rights and equality for all. All parties must refrain from using nationalist and divisive rhetoric and uphold the objectives of the Dayton Agreement and the country’s constitutional framework. Noting the 28 April election by the Chamber of Representatives of a new Government of the Federation, he encouraged the Bosnia and Herzegovina authorities in their efforts to promote reconciliation, peace, stability and development throughout the country. He commended the timely interventions of the High Representative, especially those to counteract the proposed harmful and counterproductive legislation seeking to undermine the implementation of the High Representative’s decisions in Republika Srpska.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ) regretted the intensification of secessionist rhetoric by political actors and actions that undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Respect for the country’s constitutional, legal and institutional framework “is the cornerstone in achieving peace, stability and progress”. He called on parties to show the greatest responsibility in the conduct of their activities and to refrain from unilateral measures going against the constitutional order established under the Dayton Agreement and for the mandate of the High Representative to be upheld. He expressed his concern about the increase in cases of gender violence and killing of women, as indicated in the report, and encouraged authorities to step up efforts to prevent these incidents and progress to women’s full political participation. He said the Council must remain committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) voiced concern over the worsening internal political crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina, due to escalation of inter-ethnic clashes. Post-conflict resolution, which the Council meets to discuss twice a year, is at an impasse, due to targeted efforts by the West to pursue their narrow geopolitical interests. An in-depth analysis of the situation suggests that Western interests have assumed a policy of the Dayton Agreement, he said, warning that its pivotal core principles are under threat. Instead, he stated that the country was imposing Western attitudes under the misleading formula of “civil society”. He also voiced concern over attempts to supplant the Dayton Agreement with “Euro-Atlantic integration”, pushing the country towards the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), contrary to the desire of its peoples, adding that the “dangerous” nature of this policy undermines the pillars of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s statehood.

The collapse of the finely tuned system put in place in 1995 would have “catastrophic consequences”, he went on. The Council cannot ignore that Bosnia and Herzegovina has become a “colonial entity openly manipulated by Washington D.C., London and Brussels”. The High Representative has vested himself with State functions, he said, adding that his manipulations were worsening tensions and clashes. The “pseudo-High Representative” is divorced from reality as demonstrated by his latest report, he said, voicing regret that the Council receives such fabrications, which create a false impression of the situation in the country. He encouraged Council members to read the document proffered by the government of Republika Srpska, and called for the closing down of the “obsolete” Office of the High Representative. The Council must examine the root causes of the problem, instead of the “falsehoods of imposters”, he added.

SHINO MITSUKO ( Japan ) underlined the importance of the High Representative’s role and noted that her country has been contributing a fair amount of the office’s budget since its inception. As a member of the Peace Implementation Council Steering Board, Japan strongly supports Bosnia and Herzegovina's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation. Moreover, since the Dayton Agreement, it has been consistently engaging in the activities of the Peace Implementation Council and assisting the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina in areas such as health care, education and demining. Voicing concern about the recent escalation of statements and actions by one entity challenging the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, she stressed that, based on the Dayton Agreement, the two entities — the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska — are not States. Warning that any discourse calling for secession could damage the agreement, she emphasized that both entities are part of the sovereign State of Bosnia and Herzegovina and urged a constructive attitude among all political leaders for the country’s future.

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ) welcomed the adoption of the mission’s mandate renewal, stating that “EUFOR’s presence remains crucial for peace and security in Bosnia and Herzegovina, particularly with rising political tensions across the region”. He said the High Representative’s latest report paints a very grave picture, with divisive rhetoric and actions of the Republika Srpska leadership, and an unprecedented rise in attacks against the Dayton Agreement, the rule of law and the High Representative himself. In recent months, there have been attempts to undo the very structures of the State. In this context, he called on the Council to “make clear its full support for implementation of the Dayton peace agreement and its structures”. There can be no room for doubt: Bosnia and Herzegovina is, and will remain, a single sovereign and multi-ethnic country. He said his country supports the High Representative’s use of his executive powers, where required. He recognized the report’s positive developments, including steps towards greater institutional functionality and called for delivering important reforms.

CAROLYN OPPONG-NTIRI ( Ghana ), welcoming the Council’s unanimous adoption of the resolution to renew the mandate of EUFOR-Althea, reaffirmed the centrality of the Dayton Agreement. In light of rising political and ethnic divisions, the Council must collectively reaffirm its support for the implementation of the Agreement and call on parties to fulfil unrealized commitments in good faith. She voiced support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, underlining that legitimate aspirations for self-determination must be advanced only in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations. Ghana stresses the importance of all the entities to work constructively to resolve blockages affecting the full functioning of the Government at every level, and called for the country to take advantage of strong support for its integration into the European Union. As well, she called on political, religious and community leaders to refrain from using hate speech and instigating rhetoric.

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ), noting important progress made by Bosnia and Herzegovina, pointed to the established post-elections Governments and Parliaments as well as the accelerated pace of adoption by the Government and the Parliamentary Assembly of legislation relevant to the fulfilment of the 14 key priorities required for European integration. He recalled that only a few days ago, the President of the European Commission reiterated that Bosnia-Herzegovina’s future is in the European Union and the work carried out during the first year as candidate country is a testimony of its capacity to deliver. However, it is utterly troubling that Mr. Dodik has continued to stoke ethnic tensions and promote his secessionist agenda, he said, stressing that his destabilizing rhetoric and irresponsible actions continue to undermine the country’s constitutional order. Condemning those actions, he called on European and Euro-Atlantic partners to do the same, vigorously. Bosnia and Herzegovina deserves the continued attention of its partners and the Council to maintain stability, unity and achieve progress in building its future as chosen by its people, he said.

SÉRGIO FRANÇA DANESE ( Brazil ) welcomed the adoption of the mandate renewal and noted that the latest report by the High Representative highlights alarming trends, putting recent relative stability at risk. He expressed his concern about the resistance of some in relation to the authority of national institutions, seeking, in some cases, “to impose obstacles to the full functioning of the Executive and the Constitutional Court”. He said the “irresponsible rhetoric” of some leaders poses risks to stability. “Using the threat of secession as a political instrument is unacceptable,” he said, adding that it goes against the spirit and letter of the Dayton Agreement. He encouraged local political forces to respect their commitments and collaborate to strengthen national institutions. His country supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina and rejects “attempts to revive outdated and destructive illusions”. He said calls for the secession of one of its entities “must not find an echo today”. He encouraged Member States to exert influence on local leaders to discourage words and actions that threaten national unity.

VANESSA FRAZIER ( Malta ) welcomed the renewal of EUFOR-Althea’s mandate, as well as steps taken by Bosnia and Herzegovina towards European Union membership. In this context, she called for the strengthening of the country’s constitutional, electoral and judicial frameworks, with reforms based on the rule of law and addressing the needs of all members of society. However, she voiced concern over the actions and rhetoric adopted by the Republika Srpska entity, fuelling secessionist sentiments and challenging the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and constitutional order. As well, she voiced concern over legislation and initiatives in the Republika Srpska entity hampering the country’s path to European Union accession, stressing: “Legal changes that conflict with or call in doubt the role of the Constitutional Court cannot be tolerated.” Therefore, she urged authorities to implement credible, genuine measures to respect and protect human rights and freedom of expression in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

ZHANG JUN ( China ), Council President for November, speaking in his national capacity, noted that the use of the Bonn powers has caused considerable controversy in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The High Representative mechanism and its Bonn powers are special arrangements for special periods, he emphasized, adding that ultimately, it is the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina that should settle the affairs pertaining to their country. Voicing concern about the “very serious problem” of population outflows from Bosnia and Herzegovina — as many as 100,000 in the past decade, he called on the international community to increase its support and assistance to the country, so it can meet its development challenges and advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. He encouraged Bosnia and Herzegovina to provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises to better attract foreign investors and create employment opportunities. He commended the role played by Serbia and Croatia and other regional countries in maintaining peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina and voiced hope that EUFOR-Althea will continue to play a constructive role to that end.

