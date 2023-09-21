Security Council 2653 Committee Concerning Haiti Discusses Expert Panel’s Final Report, Receives Briefing by INTERPOL Representative

On 8 September 2023, members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti held informal consultations to discuss the final report of the Panel of Experts on Haiti, submitted in pursuance of paragraph 21(c) of resolution 2653 (2022).

During the session, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Panel’s report. The Coordinator informed that during the current mandate the Panel has visited Haiti four times, as well as several other countries of the region.

The Coordinator further noted that since the appointment of the Panel, the security situation has further deteriorated in particular in Port-au-Prince and the Artibonite department.

Members of the Committee welcomed the briefing by the Coordinator and expressed unanimous support for the work of the Panel. They reiterated their readiness to continue working together in the implementation or resolution 2653 (2023) and to ensure the effectiveness of the sanctions regime.

In addition, during the informal consultations, a representative of INTERPOL [International Criminal Police Organization] briefed the Committee on the procedure to establish a cooperation agreement between the Committee and INTERPOL for the publication of INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notices.