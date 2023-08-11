Chair of Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning Central African Republic Briefs on His Visit to Central African Republic from 6 to 9 June 2023

On 24 July 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic heard a briefing from Harold Adlai Agyeman, Chair of the Committee, in connection with the report of his visit to the Central African Republic from 6 to 9 June 2023.

During the briefing, the Chair expressed the view that the visit had allowed his delegation to continue discussions with the Central African Republic authorities on many issues of importance to both the Government and the Committee. These included discussions on the arms embargo; the revitalization or establishment of mixed/joint bilateral commissions; views of armed groups concerning the implementation of the peace agreement; implementation of individual sanctions measures (asset freeze and travel ban); the expansion of zones certified as compliant by the Kimberley Process; and the humanitarian context. The Chair had expressed his intention to counterparts in the Central African Republic that after his visit, both himself and his delegation would take note of the issues raised during the renewal of the sanctions regime concerning the Central African Republic. Following the visit, on 27 July 2023, the Security Council adopted resolution 2693 (2023), which principally no longer requires the Government of the Central African Republic to submit notifications to the Committee to obtain weapons.

Members of the Committee expressed appreciation for the Chair’s briefing as well as the report of his visit.