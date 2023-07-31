Chair of Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning Haiti Briefs Committee Members on Visit to Haiti, Dominican Republic

On 30 June 2023, members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti held informal consultations, during which the Chair of the Committee briefed its members on his most recent visit to Haiti and the Dominican Republic held from 12 to 16 June 2023.

The Chair noted that his visit took place almost seven months after the adoption of resolution 2653 (2022) on 21 October 2023 during a time when Haiti is facing major political, economic, security and humanitarian challenges and that the visit helped to reaffirm the 2653 Committee’s engagement and commitment to working toward the restoration of peace and stability in Haiti.

The Chair further expressed his view that the adoption of resolution 2653 (2022) was a welcome initiative and that there was the shared view among the Haitians he met that the imposition of sanctions by the Security Council could contribute to improve the security situation.

Members of the Committee welcomed the briefing by the Chair and expressed their readiness to continue working toward the restoration of peace, security and stability in Haiti. The Members of the Committee expressed hope that the full-sized visit by the Committee to Haiti shall be conducted as soon as conditions allow.