Security Council Press Statement on Situation in Democratic Republic of Congo

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Lana Zaki Nusseibeh (United Arab Emirates):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack on the internally displaced persons camp of Lala in Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, attributed to members of the Coopérative pour le Développement du Congo (CODECO) on 11 and 12 June, killing at least 45 people and injuring at least 10 others. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and to the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council called on the Congolese authorities to swiftly investigate this attack, with the support of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), and to bring the perpetrators to justice. They underlined that deliberate attacks targeting civilians may constitute war crimes.

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the increase of armed group activity in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They reiterated their condemnation of all armed groups operating in the country, including CODECO. They reiterated their demand that all members of armed groups immediately and permanently disband, lay down their arms, reject violence, end and prevent violations perpetrated against women and children, and release all children from their ranks. They urged all Congolese armed groups to participate unconditionally in the Nairobi Process to seek political conditions in preparation for the disarmament, demobilization, community recovery and stabilization programme, and foreign armed groups to return to their countries of origin through a disarmament, demobilization, repatriation, resettlement and reintegration process.

The members of the Security Council expressed grave concern about the humanitarian crisis and called on Member States and international and regional organizations to respond swiftly to the humanitarian needs identified in the Humanitarian Response Plan through increased contributions and to ensure that all pledges are honoured in full and in a timely manner.

The members of the Security Council called upon all actors to comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and to ensure accountability for violations, including sexual violence in conflict and post-conflict situations.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They reiterated their full support to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Bintou Keita, and for the stabilizing actions of MONUSCO.