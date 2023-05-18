Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning Democratic Republic of Congo Hears Briefing by Representatives of MONUSCO

On 9 May 2023, representatives of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), namely the Joint Mission Analysis Centre, Arms Embargo Cell, Senior Natural Resources Adviser and Mine Action Service, briefed members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004).

The briefing focused on the situation in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as related to the presence of armed groups, the illicit exploitation of natural resources and the proliferation of arms and related materiel.