Chair of Security Council Democratic Republic of Congo Sanctions Committee Discusses Report of His Visit to Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Uganda

On 22 December 2022, the Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo discussed the report of his visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and Uganda (7-18 November 2022) with members of the Committee.

Delegations, many of whom had accompanied the Chair on his visit, welcomed the report and noted the timeliness of the visit, particularly to the Democratic Republic of the Congo where many discussions centred around the requirement for Member States to notify the Committee regarding the provision of training and some types of military equipment to the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Committee members acknowledged that the notification requirement was thereafter lifted on 20 December 2022 with the unanimous adoption by the Security Council of resolution 2667 (2022). As such, Member States are no longer obliged to notify the Committee of any provision of weapons or training to the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Committee members underlined that the arms embargo remained in force against armed groups and that any type of support to armed groups must cease, including through the illicit exploitation of natural resources.

Committee members encouraged the Chair to conduct similar visits in the future to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region.