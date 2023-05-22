Continuing its Session, Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Recommends Status to 2 Entities, Rejects 5, Postpones Consideration of 93 Others

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations continued its 2023 resumed session today, recommending 2 entities for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and deferring action on 93 others. The Committee also rejected, by a recorded vote, the application of five organizations for consultative status.

The 19-member Committee vets applications submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs), recommending general, special or roster status based on such criteria as the applicant’s mandate, governance and financial regime. Organizations enjoying general and special status can attend Council meetings and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Those with roster status can only attend meetings.

Action on several applications was deferred because Committee members requested further information from the candidates about issues including details of their organizations’ activities, partners, expenditures, sources of funding and areas of operation.

The Committee also took note of the withdrawal of application for consultative status by China Group Companies Association.

In the afternoon, the Committee held its customary interactive dialogue period with four previously deferred NGOs, DT Institute, Zakat Foundation of America, Al-Quds University and SosyalBen Vakfı, which remained deferred pending clarifications requested by various representatives.

The Committee will meet again at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 23 May, to continue its session.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations recommended that the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to the following 2 entities:

Fundación Ciudadanía y Desarrollo (Ecuador); and

National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs of Japan (Japan).

The Committee postponed consideration of the following 93 organizations:

"The Awakening" A Society for Social & Cultural Development (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for audited financial statements for 2021 and 2022;

All India Council of Human Rights Liberties & Social Justice (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for a list of projects undertaken in 2021 and 2022 and sources of funding;

Asociaţia Obştească Centrul de dezvoltare şi susţinere a iniţiativelor cetăţenilor "Resonance” (Republic of Moldova) — as the representative of Chile requested a clarification about whether it is a national or international organization;

Association Tous pour l’integration des migrants au Maroc (Morocco) — as the representative of Algeria asked for a list of its most recent activities;

Association de l’Alliance Nationale des Chourafa Naciryiene et leurs cousins, chargés des affaires de la Zaouia Naciria (Morocco) — as the representative of Bahrain asked for additional information about its lobbying activities;

Association des marocains victimes d'expulsion arbitraire de l'Algérie (Morocco) — as the representative of Algeria asked for a list of its private sector sponsors and activities they funded;

Association of Women for Awareness & Motivation (AWAM) (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for details of its projects concerning women in the legal field;

Centre for Research and Development (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for a project-based breakdown of expenditures;

Council for Sustainable Peace and Development (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for more information about its contributions to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development;

Fondation Youya pour promouvoir l'excellence en la jeunesse africaine (Morocco) — as the representative of Algeria asked for the conclusions of one of its forums;

Green Camel Bell (China) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for clarification about the structure and election process of its board;

International Human Right Organization (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for details of projects funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) grants;

Islamic Relief Committee (Sri Lanka) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked for information concerning its work with the United Nations in its country;

Leaders club de développement des compétences de la vie (Morocco) — as the representative of Algeria asked about the nature of its relationship with one private company;

Non-Governmental Organization Association of Wives and Mothers Of Soldiers Participating in Ato (Ukraine) — as the representative of China asked for more details about its projects to provide psychological support for vulnerable women;

ONG L'Ange Gardien (Benin) — as the representative of Algeria asked about its financial resources and the sustainability of its activities;

Organization of female conscience renewal (Morocco) — as the representative of China asked for its financial report for 2022;

Pusat Komas SDN. BHD . (Malaysia) — as the representative of Israel asked for more details about a number of projects;

Rainbow Volunteer Club (China) — as the representative of Pakistan asked about the relationship between Rainbow China and Rainbow Nepal;

Samajik Yuva Sangthan Sansthan (India) — as the representative of Pakistan requested details about its 2022 projects and their sources of funding;

Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research Foundation (India) — as the representative of Pakistan requested a clarification about its network of organizations;

Stella Maris Institute of Development Studies (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for more information about its tribal development programme;

The Gulmit Educational and Social Welfare Society, Hunza Gilgit (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for details about its plans to launch an audiovisual lab and online courses for women;

Transnational Anti-Organized Crime Intelligence Group Inc. (TAOC-IG) (Philippines) — as the representative of Bahrain asked it to identify the sources of its revenue;

United Global Organization of Development (U-GOOD) (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for details about its collaboration with various United Nations agencies and bodies;

West Papua Interest Association (Indonesia) — as the representative of China asked for details regarding its training programmes, their participants and their sources of funding;

Y S Makhdoomi Memorial Educational Trust (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for copies of the memorandums of understanding it has signed;

Yadam Institute of Research (India) — as the representative of China asked if it has conducted any cooperation with United Nations agencies;

Youth Parli of Pakistan (YPP) (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for a copy of the memorandum of understanding it signed with Pakistan’s Government regarding providing youth input in parliamentary proceedings;

A.D.A.M. (Association d'aide aux migrants) (France) — as the representative of Algeria asked for information concerning its relationship with volunteers;

Asociatia Romanian Women’s Lobby (Romania) — as the representative of Türkiye asked about how decisions are taken within the organization;

Association Femmes Solidaires (AFS) (France) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for examples of its work in fighting tuberculosis, Malaria and AIDS;

Association of Civilians and Organizations for Corporate Learning Development “Mako” (Russian Federation) — as the representative of Georgia asked if the non-governmental organization involved in the drafting of the memorandum of understanding in the civic chamber of the Russian Federation did so in consultation with third parties;

Ceasefire Centre for Civilian Rights (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Eritrea asked for a list of the national non-governmental organizations engaged with, as well as details on the engagement of the non-governmental organization with, the Human Rights Council in Geneva;

Canadian Lutheran World Relief (Canada) — as a question posed during the previous session had not been uploaded, resulting in no answers being received from the non-governmental organization;

Center for Military Human Rights Korea (Republic of Korea) — as the representative of Cuba pointed out that it had received Government subsidies despite previously stating they did not receive Government funding, and asked for further clarification on how the organization used these subsidies;

Congres mondial Amazigh (France) — as the representative of Algeria requested details on the nature of the projects it had undertaken with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and for a clarification on the nature of the support provided by the latter, including funding;

European Network of Migrant Women (Belgium) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for a list of projects and activities financed by the European Commission over the past two years;

Fn-Sambandet i Norge (Norway) — as the representative of Türkiye requested a breakdown of expenditure on projects and activities mentioned in their financial statement;

Fondazione Pangea ONLUS (Italy) — as the representative of Türkiye requested further details on the benefits derived from its involvement with the national network for combating hate speech;

Global Detention Project (Switzerland) — as the representative of Algeria asked for an updated financial statement;

Human Rights Activists (United States) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for an audited financial statement for 2022;

International Coordinating Council on Trans-Eurasian Transportation (CCTT) (Switzerland) — as the representative of the United States asked about the processes it had in place to maintain autonomy and independence, given that its executive board included a few former Government officials;

Kite Oxford (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Algeria asked for further details on the role played by volunteers, with regard to decision-making;

Mamanet Mothers’ Cachibol League in Kfar Saba (Israel) — as the representative of Algeria asked for further details on the organization’s current work plan, as well as details on the sources of funding and activities within that framework;

Merciful Souls (Israel) — as the representative of China asked for further details on the past experience of staff and volunteers, as well as the selection process involved;

Mnemonic non-profit entrepreneurial company (Germany) — as the representative of Eritrea asked for further details of human rights mechanisms engaged with by the organization;

Moscow Helsinki Group (Russian Federation) — as the representative of Algeria asked for further details on the entity’s affiliation with other organizations it mentioned in its previous response;

NAUH (Now Action & Unity for Human rights) (Republic of Korea) — as the representative of China asked for a full list of United Nations agencies it had conducted projects with, including details on religious organizations, including churches, it had received donations from;

Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute (United States) — as the representative of Türkiye asked how the members of its advisory board are elected as well as the role they played in its decision-making process;

SJAC (United States) — as the representative of Eritrea asked for a list of peer organizations it works with;

Solidarity for Peace and Reunification of Korea (Republic of Korea) — as the representative of Nicaragua requested more information on the projects and activities the organization had conducted in Asian countries where their organization has members;

Stichting Mideast Youth (Netherlands) — as the representative of Algeria requested an overview of activities with a United Nations agenda over the past two years;

Stichting Volunteer Activists (Netherlands) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for details on the organization’s partnerships with other entities in the Middle East and North Africa/MENA region;

Stichting White Helmets Foundation (Netherlands) — as the representative of Cuba asked for further details in writing about the new projects the organization is implementing and about whether they received any direct or indirect financing from any State;

Suomalaiset kehitysjärjestöt (Finland) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for details on the financing and scope of projects to promote gender equality, while the representative of China wished to ask for United Nations terminology be adhered to on the organization’s payment page;

Syria Relief (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for an audited financial statement for the years 2021 and 2022;

Time to Help UK (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for a full list of private donors and the amounts of donation received by the organization in 2021 and 2022;

Uluslararası Yardımlaşma ve Kalkındırma Derneği (Türkiye) — as the representative of Israel asked for a list of projects implemented in 2022 as well as associated expenses;

Österreichischer Rat Für Nachhaltige Entwicklung (Austria) — as the representative of Israel asked for further details on the involvement of the advisory board, including the frequency of its meetings;

"Armenian Women for Health and Healthy Environment" NGO (Armenia) — as the representative of Türkiye asked about the nature and scope of projects undertaken with the Clinton Foundation and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Mercury Foundation;

"Mission Armenia" Charitable Non-governmental Organization (Armenia) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for further details including the purpose served by the database it maintained of elderly people and other groups;

Al-Quds University (State of Palestine) — as the representative of Israel asked about the nature of projects it is undertaking and the budget allocated for the same;

Association for Social Solidarity and Empowerment Training Trust (India) — as the representative of India asked for details of health and hygiene initiatives undertaken in the past three years;

Baghbaan (Pakistan) — as the representative of India requested further details of sources of funding, which has increased over the past two years;

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation — as the representative of China requested a list of partners the organization has worked with, as well as the projects undertaken with them, and the financial relations with the aforementioned partners;

National Forum for Human Rights [Yemen] (Yemen) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for a detailed breakdown of current and future projects;

OxYGen Foundation for Protection of Women and Youth Rights (Armenia) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for copies of its reports and publications;

PAY-W Clinic (India) — as the representative of India asked for clarification about whether its activities are web-based or outdoor;

Pak Special Persons Welfare Society (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked about the status of the community complex;

Palestinian Association for Human Rights (Witness) (Lebanon) — as the representative of Israel asked for more details concerning its work to defend Palestinian detainees and prisoners;

Peace Justice Humanity and Relief Foundation (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked about projects undertaken in 2022 and sources of their funding;

Welfare Association Jared (Pakistan) — as the representative of India asked for more information about the Citizens for Good Governance project;

Working Women Welfare Trust (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked about the outcomes of a particular project;

ARCS Arci Culture Solidali APS (Italy) — as the representative of Türkiye asked about its organizational, institutional and financial relationship with ARCI;

Association Des Juristes Specialises En Droits Etrangers (France) — as the representative of Algeria asked for more details regarding the involvement of its members based in 19 countries;

Dalit Solidarity, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of India asked for the audited financial statement of 2022;

Den Norske Helsingforskomité (Norway) — as the representative of China asked for a breakdown of funding received, while the representative of Cuba asked for clarification on its expenses per project;

European Foundation for South Asian Studies (Netherlands) — as the representative of China asked for more financial details about certain projects as well as clarification on whether these are Government projects;

Forum of European Muslim Youth and Student Organisations (Belgium) — as the representative of Israel asked about its relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood movement;

Free the Slaves (United States) — as the representative of China asked about the employee who works for the Government and her role in decision-making;

Global Citizen Forum (Canada) — as the representative of Türkiye requested a financial breakdown showing what percentage of resources are allocated to dialogue and action;

Hayrat Humanitarian Aid Association (Türkiye) — as the representative of Armenia asked for more details regarding sources of funding;

Hellenic Institute of Cultural Diplomacy - Non-profit Civil Association (Greece) — as the representative of Türkiye requested it explain how it carries out its work without incurring administrative expenses;

Hokok Coalición Internacional Contra la Impunidad (Spain) — as the representative of Israel asked for clarification concerning a reference in its application to “complaints against Zionist acts.”

International Action Network for Gender Equity and Law (United States) — as the representative of China asked for the location of its recent activities;

International Human Rights Commission La Commission Internationale des Droits de l'homme Mezinárodní komise pro lidská práva - nadační fond, ve zkrácené formě IHRC - nadační fond (Czech Republic) — as the representative of Armenia asked for clarification on what 100 per cent ownership by another entity entails;

International Young Catholic Students (France) — as the representative of Algeria asked why it was not able to submit its quadrennial report in 2016 when it had consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and what steps will be taken to prevent this from recurring;

L.E.S Musulmans (L.M) (France) — as the representative of China asked about its progress in providing assistance to countries involved in its work;

Luftbrücke Irak e.V . (Germany) — as the representative of Türkiye asked how it selects volunteers and monitors their work;

MENA Rights Group (Switzerland) — as the representative of Bahrain asked about the target audience and outcomes of its capacity-building activities;

Magistrats Europeens pour la Democratie et les Libertes (MEDEL) (Germany) — as the representative of Türkiye asked how it represents its positions during webinars since it identifies itself as an umbrella organization; and

Peace Without Limits (PWL) International Organization, Inc. (Switzerland) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for information on how the members of its executive bodies are elected.

Action

The Committee then took up the application of The New Woman Foundation (Egypt).

The representative of Bahrain asked for details about its regional activities and the representative of Nicaragua asked for a clarification regarding its date of establishment.

The representative of the United States , stressing that it is time to start clearing the NGO Committee’s backlog, noted that this organization first applied for status in 2016 and has been deferred multiple times. They have responded thoroughly to the Committee’s questions and should be recommended for consultative status, he said.

Cuba ’s delegate said that the United States delegate’s idea should not override the two questions posed by other Committee members while the representative of Pakistan asked for a clarification on rules of procedure. The representative of the United States called for a vote.

By a recorded vote of 7 in favour to 10 against, with 1 abstention and 1 Committee member absent in the room, the Committee then decided not to grant consultative status to The New Woman Foundation .

The Committee then took up the application of American Center for International Labor Solidarity (United States).

The representative of the United States noted that the organization first applied for status in 2017 and has been responding to questions since 2019. He requested that the Committee recommend this organization to the Economic and Social Council for consultative status.

Cuba ’s delegate asked the organization to elaborate on its international character and how it works in countries where it does not have a field presence.

The representative of United States called for a vote.

By a recorded vote of 7 in favour to 10 against, with 1 abstention and 1 Committee member absent in the room, the Committee then decided not to grant consultative status to American Center for International Labor Solidarity .

The Committee then took up the application of the Database Center for North Korean Human Rights (Republic of Korea).

The representative of Cuba asked about the relationship between the organization’s members and donors, and about whether the latter have influence on its work.

The representative of the United States , stressing that the organization had very thoroughly responded to the Committee’s queries, said that it is time for the Committee to make a recommendation. Therefore, he called for a vote on granting it consultative status.

Cuba ’s delegate said that his question stood, regardless of the intervention by the delegate of the United States. It is unfortunate that the Committee is being forced to take a decision when they are not ready to do so by consensus, he said, adding that forcing a vote on the issue at this stage is undermining the authority of the Committee. The representative of the United States called for a vote.

By a recorded vote of 4 in favour to 10 against, with 4 abstentions and 1 Committee member absent in the room, the Committee then decided not to grant consultative status to the Database Center for North Korean Human Rights .

The Committee then took up the application of The Bar Human Rights Committee (United Kingdom).

The representative of Nicaragua asked for more information about specific projects the organization had undertaken in six countries in close coordination with the United Nations and the European Union, among others. The representative of the United Kingdom said that the organization was credible and that it had answered the repetitive questions posed to it since 2017. She voiced concern about these repeated questions, which had been answered, adding that the continued queries reflected politicization. China ’s delegate said there was no consensus yet within the Committee, while Cuba ’s delegate said that more time should be given to evaluate the answer to the question posed by Nicaragua. On the basis of that information, a decision would be reached.

The representative of the United Kingdom called for a vote.

By a recorded vote of 5 in favour to 12 against, with 1 abstention and 1 Committee member absent in the room, the Committee then decided not to grant consultative status to The Bar Human Rights Committee .

The Committee also took up the application of Christian Solidarity International (CSI) (Switzerland). The representative of the United States requested that the Committee should grant this organization consultative status. Cuba ’s delegate said there are still elements to be clarified and asked for details about the projects the organization implements in Latin America and the Caribbean. The representative of the United States called for a vote.

By a recorded vote of 8 in favour to 11 against, with 1 abstention and 1 Committee member absent in the room, the Committee decided not to grant consultative status to Christian Solidarity International (CSI) .

Interactive Dialogue

The representative of D.T. Institute (United States) said that it is a neutral, non-political organization, not a watchdog that targets individuals for human rights or other violations. Moreover, it is independent; not a puppet organization, and it abides by the culture and values of the United Nations when engaging with civil service organizations, she added.

The representative of China asked for further background on projects that have been financed by Germany and Canada, including details on how the parties carried out their cooperation. The representative of Nicaragua , noting the comment about the organization’s not being a puppet, observed that 89 per cent of its income came from Government sources. She asked how the organization preserved its independence and if the resources provided by Governments are tied to specific projects. The representative of Eritrea said that language used on the organization’s website about conflicts around the world as well as its characterization of Committee members as authoritarian regimes contradicted its claim of not being political.

Responding, the representative of D.T. Institute said that the Canadian programme involved crisis committees set up by local authorities, police, tribal leaders and regular citizens and hear grievances in villages in the north-east, which lack a strong judicial network. The committees found that drug-related problems, car accidents and divorce were the common drivers of violence, she said, adding that the committee brought parties together through international negotiating principles and has gained a great deal of regard through its work. Turning to the project with the Government of Germany, she said it is a small research project on the drivers of influence in the north-east area. In response to the question posed by the delegate of Eritrea, she said that the language referred to was from a grant given to another organization from a corporate donor. The Institute does give small grants to other organizations to sponsor their research, she said, adding that her organization accepts all points of view and wishes to promote dialogue. In response to the representative of Nicaragua, she said that her organization reflects that concern, and wishes to broaden its support base, mostly for the optics.

The representative of the Zakat Foundation of America (United States) said his organization focuses on projects which include emergency relief, ensuring water and sanitation, reducing hunger and providing free health care to the poor. Among its partners with the Organization is the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The Foundation has offices in Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Haiti, he pointed out, outlining programmes on women empowerment. In the Dominican Republic, for instance, the organization created a database gathering information and addresses of individuals who abuse women. Similarly, its projects in Nairobi focus on rape victims.

Cuba ’s delegate, requesting a detailed financial analysis, noted that the organization devotes $2.3 million to staff salaries. However, the organization only indicates having seven members. He asked the organization to indicate in more detail its salary expanses, especially as it has activities around the world.

Responding, the representative of the Zakat Foundation of America stressed that qualified workers must be paid and the salary must be based on the country concerned. “We cannot advocate for social justice and be oppressive to our own workers,” he asserted.

Nicaragua ’s delegate asked the organization to elaborate on its projects in Haiti, Argentina and the Dominican Republic and clarify how it finances staff salaries in these countries.

China ’s delegate highlighted the obligation of Member States to provide a detailed review of the application, especially for incomes outside the organizations, asking for a breakdown of contributions.

The representative of Al-Quds University (State of Palestine) said his organization was a “regular university” based in Jerusalem, which ran a number of programmes, including a community action centre, providing legal aid, as well as a human rights clinic, which trained students to advocate for human rights at the Faculty of Law. He has submitted a list of projects related to these two programmes, he added.

The representative of Israel said she had asked for a detailed breakdown of projects to which 86 per cent of the organization’s budget was allocated, adding that this question had not been answered.

Responding, the representative of Al-Quds University said that it has a projects department, which refers to projects funded by external bodies. He noted that he has provided a list with all the names of the projects run by the university.

The representative of Israel asked for further clarification on the projects for which funds were received.

Responding, the representative of Al-Quds University said that a comprehensive list had been provided of projects implemented by the projects department.

The representative of Israel asked for a breakdown of the budget, and the sums allocated to projects.

Responding, the representative of Al-Quds University said that he could not go into a breakdown of the budget at present; therefore, it has to go into the next session.

The representative of SosyalBen Vakfı (Türkiye) said her organization focuses on workshops for disadvantaged children between the ages 7 and 13 through social activities such as art, creative writing, music and sport. The foundation aims to identify children’s talent and provide access to quality education, encouraging young people to become active citizens. Providing access to extra-curricular activities and quality education, the foundation is organizing field trainings for children without access to quality education.

Armenia ’s delegate asked the representative to elaborate on the methods the organization uses to organize field trainings, including the selection of participants.

Responding, the representative of SosyalBen Vakfı said her organization has two target groups — children and professionals who are responsible for creating the curriculum. For instance, artists are creating art workshops that aim to discover children’s talents. The organization focuses on those from economically disadvantaged — especially rural — areas.

Armenia ’s representative asked the representative to present a list of countries the organization has worked in and to inform the Committee about its interaction with local authorities.

Türkiye ’s delegate highlighted that, in the past two years, the organization has diligently responded to all questions raised by the Committee, fulfilling all criteria to obtain Economic and Social Council consultative status.