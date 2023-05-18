Continuing Its 2023 Resumed Session, Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Recommends 4 Entities for Status, Defers Action on 80 Others

Subsidiary Body Also Takes Note of 280 New Quadrennial Reports

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations continued its 2023 resumed session today, recommending four entities for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and deferring action on 80 others.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee it is considered recommended for general, special or roster status based on such criteria as the applicant’s mandate, governance and financial regime. Organizations granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Those with roster status can only attend meetings.

Action on a wide range of applications was deferred because Committee members requested further information from the candidates about issues including details of their organizations’ sources of funding, expenditures, activities, partners and areas of operation.

In the afternoon, the Committee held its customary interactive dialogue period with one previously deferred NGO, the Southern Poverty Law Center (United States), which remained deferred pending further review of its financial statement.

The Committee also took note of 280 new quadrennial reports presented for the period 2017 to 2020 and 2018 to 2021, deferring six of them, as Member States posed questions about them.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will meet again at 10 a.m. on Friday, 19 May, to continue its resumed session.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations recommended that the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to the following 4 entities:

Accountability Lab Inc (United States);

Comité de Vigilance pour la Démocratie en Tunisie (Belgium);

International Center for the Study, Prevention and Treatment of Multigenerational Trauma Inc. (United States); and

The VII Foundation Inc. (United States).

The Committee postponed consideration of the following 80 organizations:

Palestinian Association for Human Rights (Witness) (Lebanon) — as the representative of Israel asked for details about its relationship with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA);

Peace Justice Humanity and Relief Foundation (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for information about recent cases in which it provided legal aid;

Solidariteit/Solidarity (South Africa) — as the representative of Cameroon asked for more information on its current activities;

The Trustees of Global Peace Mission Trust Foundation (Malaysia) — as the representative of Israel asked for names of partner organizations outside Malaysia;

The Voice Society (Pakistan) — as the representative of India asked for a clarification on its membership;

WeYouth (Tunisia) — as the representative of Israel asked for a detailed breakdown of funding received;

Welfare Association Jared (Pakistan) — as the representative of India asked a question about the currency in which it received a particular funding;

Working Women Welfare Trust (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for more information about its poverty alleviation projects;

ALQST Human Rights (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Bahrain asked for clarification regarding its budget deficit and reserves;

ARCS Arci Culture Solidali APS (Italy) — as the representative of Turkiye asked for examples of its activities in relation to the Convention on the Rights of the Child;

Action League for Palestinians of Syria LTD (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Israel asked for the organization’s position on Israel’s right to exist as a sovereign nation;

Alma Mater Studiorum - Università di Bologna (Italy) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for a brief self-evaluation on its strategic plan;

Association Des Juristes Specialises En Droits Etrangers (France) — as the representative of Algeria asked for a list of countries it operates in;

Associazione Luca Coscioni per la libertà di ricerca scientifica (Italy) — as the representative of China asked for data and results from its research;

C.A.R.E Scandinavia — Citizens Against Radicalism & Extremism (Denmark) — as the representative of Israel asked for clarification about funding from undisclosed family members;

Christian Solidarity International (CSI) (Switzerland) — as the representative of Cuba asked how it guarantees independence from sponsors;

Common Good Foundation Inc (United States) — as the representative of China asked for the organization’s latest financial reports;

Cooperazione Internazionale Sud Sud (Italy) — as the representative of Israel asked for the names of all civil society organizations it works with in the West Bank and Gaza;

Coppieters Foundation (Belgium) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for more information on its activities to assist refugee women in Europe;

Dalit Solidarity, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of India asked for an alteration to the map of India published on its website;

Darülaceze Vakfi (Türkiye) — as the representative of Armenia asked for more information about ongoing projects;

Den Norske Helsingforskomité (Norway) — as the representative of China asked for a list of international funders;

Dünya Etnospor Konfederasyonu (Türkiye) — as the representative of Armenia asked for more information about Government funding received in 2021 and 2022;

Ensaaf, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of India asked for clarification on an increase in the group’s cash reserves;

Ethiopian Genocide Committee 1935-1941, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for more information concerning the group’s online university membership model;

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor (Switzerland) — as the representative Bahrain requested a breakdown of donations received by donor;

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Network (Denmark) — as the representative of Israel asked for more recent financial statements;

European Foundation for South Asian Studies (Netherlands) — as the representative of China asked for information about selecting its international experts;

Forum of European Muslim Youth and Student Organisations (Belgium) — as the representative of Israel asked about the nature of various contracts referenced in the application;

Free the Slaves (United States) — as the representative of China asked for more information about the board member who is employed by the United States Government;

Gazze Destek Association (Türkiye) — as the representative of Israel asked about the group’s partnership with the United Nations;

Global Citizen Forum (Canada) — as the representative of T ü rkiye asked for more information about the role of the board of advisers;

Hayrat Humanitarian Aid Association (Türkiye)– as the representative of Armenia asked for more information on international funders;

Hellenic Institute of Cultural Diplomacy (Greece) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for more information about the different types of memberships;

Hokok Coalición Internacional Contra la Impunidad (Spain) — as the representative of Israel asked for more details about its activities concerning “economic crimes committed in Aleppo”;

IFEX (Canada) — as the representative of Algeria asked for an updated strategic plan;

Ilankai Thamil Sangam, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Pakistan asked about its glorification of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, and the representative of China asked for a clarification about its international ties with the Tamil diaspora;

International Action Network for Gender Equity and Law (United States) — as the representative of China asked for a list of countries in which it conducted projects;

International Association for the Development of the Abaza-Abkhaz Ethnos "Alashara" (Russian Federation) — as the representative of Georgia asked for a correction in its documents in line with United Nations terminology;

International Civil Society Action Network, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for a full response on the mechanisms and decision-making processes used to ensure its independence;

International Human Rights Commission La Commission Internationale des Droits de l’homme Mezinárodní komise pro lidská práva - nadační fond, ve zkrácené formě IHRC - nadační fond (Czech Republic) — as the representative of Armenia requested a detailed organogram, and clarification on the relationship between the new Swiss entity and the Czech entity;

International Young Catholic Students (France) — as the representative of Algeria asked for information on funding from regular partner donors, in particular regarding decision-making;

L’institut européen de droit international et les relations internationales (IEDI) - The European Institute for International Law and International Relations (EILL) (France) — as the representative of China requested clarification on whether donations are ongoing, and for financial statements for 2021 and 2022;

L.E.S Musulmans (L.M) (France) — as the representative of China asked for the latest corrected financial figures;

Labdaros ir paramos fondas “Nevyriausybinių organizacijų informacijos ir paramos centras” (Lithuania) — as the representative of China requested information on the differences between members and so-called associated members, as well as on the decision-making process;

Life Bliss Foundation, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of India asked about a discrepancy on the number of members, as well as a working website link;

Luftbrücke Irak e.V. (Germany) — as the representative of Türkiye requested an explanation on how it covers administrative costs in Germany and activities in Iraq on the budget cited;

MENA Rights Group (Switzerland) — as the representative of Bahrain asked for exact amounts donated, and clarification if some were earmarked donations;

Magistrats Europeens pour la Democratie et les Libertes (MEDEL) (Germany) — as the representative of Türkiye requested information on the relationship between its observer associations;

Muslim Hands (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Cuba asked for more updated information on countries in which it has offices, members and projects;

National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs of Japan (Japan) — as the representative of China asked it to correct terminology related to Taiwan, which should be “province of China”;

Panhellenic Union of Cappadocian Associations (Greece) — as the representative of Türkiye requested information on the last round of pilgrimage trips to Cappadocia in Türkiye;

Peace Without Limits (PWL) International Organization, Inc. (Switzerland) — as the representative of Türkiye requested an explanation of its decision-making processes;

Photographers without Borders Canada) — as the representative of China noted it listed Taiwan, Hong Kong and Tibet as countries, urging it to correct that terminology to “province of China” and “special administrative region”, respectively, adding that Tibet is not a country either;

Protection International (Belgium) — as the representative of Cuba requested clarification on protection desks in 10 countries, calling for the names of those States;

Rescue: Freedom International (United States) — as the representative of India requested clarification on whether membership is restricted to organizations;

Robert Bosch Stiftung Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung (Germany) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for further info on affiliation on so-called dependent foundations operating under it;

SKT Welfare (United Kingdom) — as the representative of China requested further details on the working methods and mechanisms of its monitoring systems;

Salam for Democracy and Human Rights (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Bahrain requested a list of partner organizations;

SosyalBen Vakfı (Türkiye) — as the representative of Armenia asked it to provide details on field trainings in 2022;

Southern Poverty Law Center, Inc . (United States) — as the representative of Cuba requested information on expenditures with a breakdown on how much is allocated to each programme;

Stichting InterNations Exchange (Netherlands) — as the representative of China requested detailed information on its structure and decision-making process;

Su Politikaları Derneği (Türkiye) — as the representative of Armenia invited it to inform the Committee on consulting it has provided to Governments;

Terre Des Femmes - Menschenrechte fuer die Frau e.V. (Germany) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked for information on tangible recent projects on the countries it works in, and results;

The Center for Justice and Accountability (United States) — as the representative of China asked for details and explanation on the senior management team;

The Global Imams Council (Australia) — as the representative of Algeria requested information on the mandates of two new committees and their interaction with existing bodies;

The Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime (Switzerland) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for further information on its global resilience programme concerning organized crime, violence and extortion;

The Humanitarian Forum (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Israel requested further information about its relationship with Syrian NGOs;

The International Center for Supporting Rights and Freedoms (Switzerland) — as the representative of China asked the organization to explain how it obtains access given it does not have consultative status;

The International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights (United States) — as the representative of Cuba requested more detailed info on how it guarantees the viability of its activities in Washington, D.C., and beyond given its administrative costs are so low, and the representative of Nicaragua asked for financial reports for 2022;

Tom Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice (United States) — as the representative of China asked if it has launched its first annual rule of law lecture, and for detailed information, as well as its contribution to the work of the Economic and Social Council;

Turkish Marine Research Foundation (TUDAV) (Türkiye) — as the representative of Armenia asked what means it employs in increasing the number of publications on marine issues, and for a list of same;

Türkiye Gençlik Vakfi (Tügva) (Türkiye) — as the representative of Armenia requested relevant information and examples on lectures and seminars;

US Council of Muslim Organizations (United States) — as the representative of Israel asked for a detailed breakdown of the 17 per cent it receives in private sector funding;

Uluslararasi Ogrenci dernekleri Federasyonu (Türkiye) — as the representative of Israel requested it to elaborate on its “other” activities;

Uluslararası Mülteci Hakları Derneği (Türkiye) — as the representative of China requested examples of State institutions and agencies with which it has cooperated, and the events involved;

Urgent Action Fund for Women’s Human Rights (United States) — as the representative of China asked for a detailed breakdown of the 44 per cent of funding received from other NGOs;

Uyghur Human Rights Project (United States) — as the representative of China requested a breakdown of its financial statement;

Òmnium Cultural (Spain) — as the representative of Georgia asked about a side event with the Catalan Institute for Human Rights, and for information on events in the past and planned for future, as well as if it is institutionalized and includes project financing, and the representative of Chile requested verified and up-to-date financial statements up to last month; and

Öz Gida Sanayi Ve Yardimci İşçileri Sendikasi (Türkiye) — as the representative of Armenia requested information on two affiliated organizations.

Review of Quadrennial Reports

The Committee first took note of 280 new quadrennial reports presented for the period 2017 to 2020 and 2018 to 2021 — containing submissions by non-governmental organizations in consultative status with the Economic and Social Council — and deferred two reports, as Member States posed questions about them. Those organizations were as follows:

Report E/C.2/2023/2: 8 non-governmental organizations: Association Debout femmes autochtones du Congo 2017–2020; Association Gabonaise pour les Nations Unies (AGNU) 2017–2020; Association Sante et Environement 2017–2020; Association d'Entraide Médicale Guinée 2017–2020; Association de la continuité des générations 2017–2020; Association nationale du civisme 2017–2020; Fondation pour les Etudes et Recherches sur le Développement International 2017–2020; and SERVITAS Cameroon 2017–2020.

Report E/C.2/2023/2/Add.1: 15 non-governmental organizations: Fondation - Afrique développement international" (F.A.D.I.); ACSA; Action Aides aux Familles Demunies; Agir Ensemble pour les Droits de l'Homme; Alliance Vita; Amis d'Afrique Francophone-Bénin (AMAF-Benin); Architectes de l'urgence; Association Congolaise pour le Développement Agricole; Association Democratique des Femmes du Maroc; Association Humanity First Cameroon; Association Internationale Soufie Alawiyya; Association Nationale pour Promouvoir la Société Civile et la Citoyenneté; Association Solidarité Internationale pour l'Afrique (SIA); Association apprentissage sans frontieres; and Association de lutte contre la dépendance.

The representative of China requested information about the outcome of Agir Ensemble pour les Droits de l'Homme ‘s activities and participation in the “Geneva Conference”.

Report E/C.2/2023/2/Add.2: 15 non-governmental organizations: Association de l’Unité Spéciale Républicaine (ASUS RELUC); Association des ONG de l'environnement (A.O.E.); Association des jeunes volontaires au service du monde environnemental; Association nationale des partenaires migrants; Association pour la promotion du développement local; Association pour la santé et la prévention des maladies tropicales; Blessed Aid; Brazzaville Foundation for Peace and Conservation; Catholic International Education Office; Cause Première; Centre Europe - tiers monde; Centre Intercommunautaire Congolais Pour Les Personnes Avec Handicap; Centre d'accompagnement des alternatives locales de développement; Centre de Formation et de Recherche pour le Développement (CFRD); and Centre de recherches et de promotion pour la sauvegarde des sites et monuments historiques en Afrique.

Report E/C.2/2023/2/Add.3: 15 non-governmental organizations: Club des Jeunes Aveugles Réhabilités du Cameroun; Co-Habiter; Collectif Senegalais des Africaines pour la Promotion de l'Education Relative a l'Environnement; Collectif des Associations Contre l'Impunité au Togo (C.A.C.I.T.); Comité Catholique contre la Faim et pour le Développement; Comité International pour le Respect et l'Application de la Charte Africaine des Droits de l'Homme et des Peuples (CIRAC); Conoscenza e Innovazione –Scuola di sociologia e di ricerca interdisciplinare; Consortium d'appui aux actions pour la promotion et le développement de l'Afrique (CAPDA); Domuni; Drepavie; Education Globale et Développement; Exchange and Cooperation Centre for Latin America (Centre d'Exchanges et Cooperation pour l'Amerique Latine); Femmes Informations Juridiques Internationales Rhône-Alpes; and Fondation Genereuse Developpement; and Fondation VIMANIS.

The representative of Algeria requested more details about the projects carried out or those in progress by the Comité International pour le Respect et l'Application de la Charte Africaine des Droits de l'Homme et des Peuples (CIRAC) , specifying the beneficiaries, sources of financing and the partners involved in those projects.

Report E/C.2/2023/2/Add.4: 15 non-governmental organizations: Fondation d'Auteuil; Fédération des Ligues des Droits des Femmes; Generation recherche action & formation pour l'environnement; Groupe pivot / Droit et Citoyenneté des femmes; Hope Foundation NGO; IBUKA-Mémoire et Justice-Section Suisse; INSHED - International Network for Standardization of Higher Education Degrees; Institut International de l’Écologie Industrielle et de l’Économie Verte; International Rainwater Harvesting Alliance; Jeunesse Etudiante Tamoule; Jossour Forum des Femmes Marocaines; La Brique; Le Secours Catholique; Ligue pour la solidarité congolaise; and Maasai Aid Association (M.A.A.).

Report E/C.2/2023/2/Add.5: 15 non-governmental organizations: Mijoro Mandroso (Mi.Ma.); Mouvement alternatives citoyennes; Mouvement panafricain Jeunes pour la reconstruction, la reforme et la revolution culturelle au Tchad et en Afrique (JRRRC); New Vision International – NVI; ONG Playdoo - Cote d’Ivoire; Observatoire National pour les Droits de l'Electeur; Organisation Internationale pour l’Avancement politique des Africaines (L’OIAPA); Organisation Sociale des Missionnaires pour l'Education des Enfants Démunis; Oui Pour une Enfance Noble; PARTENARIAT FRANÇAIS POUR L'EAU (PFE); Partage et Action en Synergie pour le Développement; Peace Brigades International Switzerland; Presse Embleme Campagne; Public Eye, Verein auf der Grundlage der Erklärung von Bern, Bern; and Réseau des Organisations Féminines d'Afrique Francophone.

Report E/C.2/2023/2/Add.6: 10 non-governmental organizations: Secours populaire francais; Solidarité pour le développement communautaire; Tchad agir pour l'environment; Traditions pour demain; Union des Nations pour l'Enseignement, la Science Universelle et les Droits de l'Homme; United Malian Women Association USA, Inc; Vie et Santé du Centre; Vues et Voix; Women in Law and Development in Africa; and Women in Law and Development in Africa [Femmes,Droit et Developpement en Afrique - Section Togo] (Wi.L.D.AF./Fe.D.D.AF - Togo).

Report E/C.2/2023/2/Add.7: 3 non-governmental organizations: Association pour la Lutte contre le Travail des Enfants au Niger; Organisation Marocaine des Droits Humains; and Reseau d’intervention, pour la protection et promotion de l’enfant et famille dans la communauté.

Report E/C.2/2023/CRP.45: 15 non-governmental organizations: Center for Social Justice Limited by Guarantee; Centre de politique internationale et d'analyse des conflits (CDPIAC); Centre for Youth and Social Development; Charter of Union of legal persons in the form of Association “Internet Association of Kazakhstan” 5. Children’s Hope India, Inc.; Chin Human Rights Organization 7. China Foundation for Peace and Development; Chinese Young Volunteers Association; Community Development Programme (SDP); Conservation International Foundation; Defense Small Arms Advisory Council; Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries; Disisleri Mensuplari Esleri Dayanisma Dernegi; Eaglesworth Human Empowerment Foundation; and Education International.

Interactive Dialogue

During the subsequent interactive dialogue, the representative of the Southern Poverty Law Center (United States) presented the 2022 budget figures of that organization and gave an overview of its major activities and expenses incurred on them. The Center has been in existence since the 1970s, she said, recalling that it began as a law firm that filed litigation against violent white supremacist organizations, such as the Ku Klux Klan. Over the years it has grown both in size and in mission, she said, noting that it expanded its legal services work into other areas of litigation, such as voting rights, criminal justice reform, economic justice and children’s rights. Highlighting several specific projects, she pointed to the Intelligence Project, which conducts comprehensive monitoring and reporting on the activities of domestic extremists and hate groups in the United States.

The representative of Cuba noted the commitment of the Southern Poverty Law Center in providing the updated financial information so quickly, indicating he will have to go through it more thoroughly. He then asked if, given its national characteristics, the organization works on any programmes outside of the United States, in particular in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The representative of Nicaragua requested more information on links with international organizations.

The representative of the Southern Poverty Law Center responded that it does not conduct programmes outside the United States, working for racial justice domestically, but does interact and communicate with international organizations, primarily in relation to its research, having provided a list of them.

The representative of China asked for more information on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s work in reviewing the United States’ treaty compliance on the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

The representative of the Southern Poverty Law Center said the review process took place in August 2022. The Center did participate in the review and traveled to Geneva with a delegation that included directly impacted people, she noted, adding that, during the review, formerly incarcerated people shared their experiences with solitary confinement, forced labour and having their voting rights taken away. Further, the Center will also be participating in consultations for the upcoming review of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The representative of the United States underscored the incredible work that the Center does and urged other Committee members to consider its accreditation. “We appreciate the fact that you hold us accountable,” she said to the Organization’s representative, stressing the important role of civil society.

The representative of Cuba pointed to the “reckoning and accountability remains to be done in the country that we are in today”, adding that the Committee will still need to follow procedure and go through the organization’s financial records.

Review of Quadrennial Reports

The Committee then resumed consideration of the 280 new quadrennial reports presented for the period 2017 to 2020 and 2018 to 2021 — containing submissions by non-governmental organizations in consultative status with the Economic and Social Council — and deferred four reports, as Member States posed questions about them. Those organizations were as follows:

Report E/C.2/2023/CRP.46: 15 non-governmental organizations: Election Network Society in the Arab Region; Environmental Camps for Conservation Awareness; European Union of Jewish Students; First Modern Agro. Tools - Common Initiative Group (FI.MO.AT.C.I.G); Fondation pour un Centre pour le Développement Socio-Eco-Nomique; Fundación Lonxanet para la Pesca Sostenible; Fundacja Małgorzaty Koniuszewski i Adama Koniuszewski The Bridge; Fundação Antonio Meneghetti; Global Peace and Development Organization (GPDO); Global Witness; Healthier Hearts Foundation; Hong Kong Federation of Women’s Centres; Hope for Africa; IDEAS for US; and Imamia Medics International.

The representative of China requested clarification and more information about the framework partnership agreement relations of the European Union of Jewish Students with the European Union, including the supplement cooperation with the Government under that agreement.

Report E/C.2/2023/CRP.47: 15 non-governmental organizations: Indigenous People of Africa Coordinating Committee; Instituto Global Attitude; Instituto São Paulo Sustentável; International Association for Humanitarian Medicine Brock Chisholm; International Association for Integration, Dignity and Economic Advancement, IDEA; International Council of Chemical Associations; International Council of Psychologists; International Federation of Training and Development Organisations, Ltd.; International Forestry Students’ Association; International Women’s Writing Guild; Interregional non-governmental organization “Centre for Support of Indigenous People of the North (CSIPN)”; Iraqi Al-Amal Association; Kalyani; and Kiwanis International; Kongres Wanita Indonesia.

The representative of China , noting the participation in the Commission of Status of Women and related events mentioned by the International Council of Psychologists , asked the Committee to provide information about the organization’s participations and its contributions during that Commission of the Status of Women.

Report E/C.2/2023/CRP.48: 15 non-governmental organizations: Lesbian and Gay Federation in Germany; Living Proof Initiative for Hope; Líderes Promoviendo la Cultura de la Legalidad, AC; MARUAH (Working Group for an ASEAN Human Rights Mechanism, Singapore); Marangopoulos Foundation for Human Rights; Mercy Corps; National Association for Resource Improvement; National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; National Congress of American Indians; Nepperhan Community Center, Inc.; New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council; Non-Governmental Organization Federation of Nepal; Organization For Community Development Project; Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organisations; and Persons with Disability Initiative, Nigeria.

The representative of Türkiye asked for information about the partnership of Marangopoulos Foundation for Human Rights with the University of Strasbourg and any other academic institutions, and how those partnerships contribute to the aims and purposes of the organization.

Report E/C.2/2023/CRP.49: 15 non-governmental organizations: Afri Network for Env. & Econ. Justice Ltd/Gte; African Law Center, Inc.; AfroPresencia.com 4. Ageing Nepal; American Human Rights Council; Community Alliances for Drug Free Youth; Cooperation for Peace and Development; Eastern Regional Organization for Public Administration; EcoHealth Alliance; Engender; Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia; Funcacion Democratica Italo-Americana; General Confederation of Trade Unions; Global Economist Forum; and Grameen Shakti.

Report E/C.2/2023/CRP.57: 15 non-governmental organizations: African Women Empowerment Guild; Associacao Brasileira de Gays, Lesbicas e Transgeneros; Center for Organisation Research and Education; Community Emergency Response Initiative; Compassion in World Farming; Coordinadora Andina de Organizaciones Indígenas; Deutsches Komitee für UN Women e.V.; Global Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS, The; IMPACT Initiatives; Ilitha Labantu; Institut international pour la paix, la justice et les droits de l'Homme- IIPJDH; Japan Center for a Sustainable Environment and Society; Qatar Charitable Society; Quintessential Business Women Association; and Registered Trustees of Pastoralists Indigenous Non-Governmental Trust (PINGOs-Forum).

Report E/C.2/2023/CRP.58: 15 non-governmental organizations: AFS Inter-Cultural Programs, Inc.; Afri-health Optonet Association; Africa Speaks; Aie Servce; Al Bagee Organization Nfp; All-Ukrainian Union of Non-Government Organizations "Confederation of NonGovernment Organizations of People with Disabilities of Ukraine"; Alpha O. Centre for Malaria Prevention and Control; American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, Inc.; Arab Society for Academic Freedoms; Asociacion La Familia Importa; Asociación Habitat Pro; Balance Promoción para el Desarrollo y Juventud; Business Council for Sustainable Energy; Can-Go Afar Foundation; and Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network.

Report E/C.2/2023/CRP.59: nine non-governmental organizations: Equitas centre international d’education aux droits humains; Global Foundation for Democracy and Development, Inc.; Institut Arabe des Droits de l'Homme; Inter-African Committee on Traditional Practices Affecting the Health of Women and Children; International Women Bond; Partnership Africa Canada; Public Association Women’s Organization “ALGA”; Tarumitra; and The Zahra Trust.

Report E/C.2/2023/CRP.60: 15 non-governmental organizations: Academy of Labour and Social Relations; Basic Health International; Blagovest Centre of People's Help International Public Charitable Organization; Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action; Centre for Communication and Sustainable Development for All (CECOSDA); Centre for Legal Rights Advancement; Centre for Promoting Alternatives to Violence (PAVe)Centrist Democratic International; Confédération des organisations familiales de l'Union européenne 10. EUROSOLAR Turkey; Environment-People-Law; Exodus Cry Inc; Friends of UNFPA; Fundacion Educando; and Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK).

Report E/C.2/2023/CRP.61: 15 non-governmental organizations: Green Asia Network; Havatzelet Cultural and Educational Institutions of HaShomer HaTzair (PPC); Heungsadahn, A Corporation; Human Development initiatives; Humanist Institute for Co-operation with Developing Countries; Incorvuz-XXI; Instituto Sou da Paz; Instituto de Tecnologia e Sociedade; Integrated Regional Support Programme; International Association for Women's Mental Health; International Centre for Women and Child; International Women's Democracy Center; Israel Women's Network; Jose Marti Cultural Society; and Korean National Council of Women.

Report E/C.2/2023/CRP.62: 15 non-governmental organizations: Law Enforcement Action Partnership, Inc.; Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation; Mother of Hope Cameroon Common Initiative Group; Nehru Foundation for Development – Centre for Environment Education Society; Network “Earth Village”; Plataforma Mulheres em Acção; Projonma Academy; RENCTAS - Rede Nacional De Combate Ao Trafico De Animais Silvestres; Rainforest Foundation International; Rastriya Adiwasi Janajati Mahila Manch Nepal; Resource Institute of Social Education; Russian Academy of Natural Sciences; SPHERE International Ltd; Saferworld; and Saint Petersburg Institute of Bioregulation and Gerontology of the North-Western Branch of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences.

Report E/C.2/2023/CRP.63: 15 non-governmental organizations: Sankalpa - Women Alliance for Peace and Democracy; Savera Society for Human Initiatives; Sihtasutus Eesti Inimõiguste Keskus; Silatech; Solar Electric Light Fund 6. Special Abilities Development Association (SADA); Stichting Eurad (Europe Against Drugs); Strategic Alignment of Like Minds Inc; Tarhuk Samaj; The Agatha Foundation Inc.; The Denis & Lenora Foretia Foundation Inc; The International Coalition of Historic Site Museums of Conscience; The Sant Nirankari Mandal, Delhi; Third World Network- Africa; and Tiye International.

Report E/C.2/2023/CRP.64: 10 non-governmental organizations: Tomorrow's Women Development Organisation; Un Ponte Per; Unspoken Smiles Foundation; Vienna Institute for Development and Cooperation; Vivegam Godfrey; Womankind Worldwide; World Federation of Trade Unions; Young Diplomats of Canada; Zoological Society of London; and İstanbul Kadin Ve Kadin Kuruluşlari Derneği.