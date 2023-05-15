Opening 2023 Resumed Session, Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Recommends 61 Groups for Consultative Status, Defers Action on 44 Others

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations resumed its 2023 session today, recommending 61 entities for special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council and deferring action on 44 others.

The 19-member Committee vets applications submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs), recommending general, special or roster status based on such criteria as the applicant’s mandate, governance and financial regime. Organizations enjoying general and special status can attend Council meetings and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Those with roster status can only attend meetings.

At the meeting’s outset, Zavala Porras (Costa Rica), Committee Chair, said the subsidiary body had received 204 new applications for consultative status and has 296 applications deferred from previous sessions, which brings the total number of applications for consideration to 500. Further, the Committee has 280 new quadrennial reports, plus 112 reports deferred from previous sessions.

The Committee also heard from Neil Pierre, Acting Director, Office of Intergovernmental Support and Coordination for Sustainable Development, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, who underscored the important role of non-governmental organizations and civil society. Noting that the Committee, following the resumed session, will convene informal consultations on 22 and 23 June to consider working methods and modalities, he highlighted various ideas under consideration, such as options for setting deadlines for receiving responses from non-governmental organizations to the Committee’s questions and for incorporating a hybrid component to the subsidiary body’s question and answer segment.

Despite resource concerns, he said, the NGO Branch will continue to provide effective support to non-governmental organizations. The Branch is currently conducting its annual outreach campaign on the benefits of consultative status to non-governmental organizations, he said, also highlighting “the new enhanced ICT [information and communications technology]-based system” to replace the electronic platforms currently used and managed by the NGO Branch.

Also today, the Committee approved its work programme and a tentative schedule.

General Statements

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, recalled the high responsibility of the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), calling for an end to the practice of unjustified deferrals of NGOs, sometimes for several years, with repeated questions despite the apparent good faith of the entities. Reform of the Committee is overdue, he reiterated, and should allow for a more inclusive, transparent and fair functioning, including limits to baseless deferrals and a method to review erroneous or baseless deferrals. He took note of the decision by the Economic and Social Council in 2022 to grant special consultative status to a number of organizations, changing the recommendation of the Committee, with the Council having the final authority therein and having exercised it previously when the subsidiary body failed to fulfil its mandate. There is no justification for the Committee to further delay a number of applications by European Union-based organizations that have been pending for a long time. He called for the Committee to allow organizations to intervene online as a permanent feature.

The representative of China , noting the role of non-governmental organizations promoting human rights and promoting economic progress, said that as an active practitioner of multilateralism, his country will fulfil its obligations as a member of this Committee. Expressing support for strengthening the capacity of the Committee, he said it is crucial to uphold its authority. As an intergovernmental body, members of the Committee should respect the established procedures and working methods and oppose acts that disrupt its work process. Calling on all Committee members to participate constructively and responsibly, he said it is crucial to examine the application materials in detail and treat all organizations equally. Supporting non-governmental organizations’ application for consultative status and their participation in the work of the United Nations is by no means giving them the green light unconditionally or indiscriminately, he added. Applicants must meet the qualifications and requirements, he stressed, adding that any reform of the Committee’s working methods should be made in consideration of operational realities and concerns of developing countries.

The representative of the United States said the world is at a critical inflection point as civic space continues to shrink and human rights defenders are increasingly attacked. Despite this, civil society organizations continue to do their work, often at great personal risk of reprisal and persecution. During the January session, he stressed, the Committee approved just 38 per cent of considered applications, stating, “colleagues, we’re moving in the wrong direction, and we have a collective responsibility as a Committee to do better”. He urged them not to shut the door on criticism and dissent, to put political considerations aside and avoid using endless questions as a procedural tactic to defer non-governmental organizations for years.

The representative of Türkiye said that his country has submitted its positions on the Committee’s working methods and is looking forward to actively engaging in the internal deliberations.

The representative of Cuba said informal discussions on some issues on working methods should in no way be construed as an attempt to undermine the Committee’s role. Noting that the proposed new digital platform should be up and running by the summer, he asked if the Committee could share even tentative dates for proposed training sessions — especially considering that the majority of delegations also attend other committees, and by the summer will be involved in preparatory work for the General Assembly session in September.

The representative of Chile acknowledged the important work of civil society. Human rights is not the only field in which non-governmental organizations work, he said, noting the broad range of work they facilitate and participate in. Expressing concern about how the General Assembly and Economic and Social Council overstep the mandate of this Committee on occasion, he said the subsidiary body should be given due time to do its work well. Noting that 6,000 organizations have taken part in the process, he said this deserves due respect. Further, allowing non-governmental organizations to participate in the Committee’s work online will be a big step forward, he added.

DANIEL ZAVALA PORRAS (Costa Rica), Vice-Chair of the Committee, cited comments on enhancing working methods and resources to strengthen the Committee. Informal consultations will be held on 22 and 23 June to address those issues, including the hybrid question and answer format with non-governmental organizations.

NEIL PIERRE, Acting Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Support and Coordination for Sustainable Development of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, took note of questions from delegates and said that the NGO Branch plans to roll out training on the new platform in July and August.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee recommended that the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to the following 61 organizations:

The Committee postponed consideration of the following 44 organizations:

