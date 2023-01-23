Opening Session, Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Recommends 110 Groups for Consultative Status, Defers Action on 46 Others

Opening its 2023 session today, the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations recommended 110 entities for special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council and deferring action on 46 others.

The 19-member Committee vets applications submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs), recommending general, special or roster status based on such criteria as the applicant’s mandate, governance and financial regime. Organizations enjoying general and special status can attend Council meetings and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Those with roster status can only attend meetings.

Speaking as the meeting began, Petronellar Nyagura (Zimbabwe) — who was elected Vice-Chair by acclamation at the meeting’s outset — said the Committee had received a total of 239 new applications for consultative status from 66 different countries and 321 applications deferred from previous sessions, bringing the total number of applications for consideration to 560. In addition, members had before them 560 new quadrennial reports and 95 reports deferred from previous sessions.

Marion Barthelemy, Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Support and Coordination for Sustainable Development, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, said today’s challenges require cooperation across borders and across the whole of society, which, in turn, requires a more inclusive and responsive United Nations. “[Non-governmental organizations] are essential partners in supporting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, reaching the most vulnerable [… and] generating new ideas,” she said.

Recalling that 2022 was a significant year for both the United Nations and its non-governmental partners, she said the Organization restored access to United Nations meetings and conferences, following two years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Also citing the Committee’s heavy workload, she said the robust participation of non-governmental organizations continued to demonstrate those groups’ strong commitment to the work of the United Nations.

At the meeting’s outset, several representatives expressed divergent opinions about the Committee’s working methods, with some voicing deep concern over the continued practice of repeatedly deferring the applications of some non‑governmental groups year after year, and calling for procedural reforms. However, others underscored the importance of adhering strictly, impartially and without selectivity to the Committee’s existing rules of procedure, and warned that some member States use their support of particular organizations as a pretext to undermine the body’s work or attack other members.

Also today, the Committee approved its agenda (document E/C.2/2023/1/Rev.1), its work programme, as outlined in Working Paper 1, and its tentative schedule, as contained in an annex to that document.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will meet again at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 24 January, to continue its session.

General Statements:

The representative of Türkiye , noting that the most recent round of consultations on the Committee’s work concluded in December 2022, said it is important that such talks are conducted in such a way that does not negatively affect the Committee’s principal functions. Underlining the core principles of transparency, equity and fairness, he stressed that the Committee should be able to continue reviewing each application before it on a case-by-case basis. He cautioned against bypassing the body’s rules to selectively consider particular applications, a practice which runs counter to the Committee’s purpose and mandate.

The representative of Pakistan , noting the important role played by non-governmental organizations, voiced support for their constructive participation in the work of the United Nations.

The representative of the United States , stressing that his country will continue to support the work of non-governmental organizations in the United Nations without regard to their political beliefs — including those with whom the United States disagrees and those that criticize his country — voiced regret over the continued misuse of the “no objection” working basis by some Committee members. He recalled that, in December 2022, the United States was proud to have put forward the applications of several non-governmental groups whose consideration had been repeatedly deferred by the Committee. Welcoming the fact that the body was able to grant consultative status to those groups, he nevertheless voiced concern that they represent only a small fraction of the groups that are deferred year after year, and that organizations working on issues such as human rights and drug policy, among others, are too often targeted for deferral.

The representative of Georgia agreed that civil society groups have played an important role in the United Nations work since its inception. Expressing support for their active participation across the Organization — including in helping to implement internationally agreed frameworks — he pledged that Georgia, as a new Committee member, will engage actively in the body’s work.

The representative of China expressed his country’s support for the core principles of impartiality, professionalism and non-selectivity, and for the compliant and orderly participation of non-governmental organizations in the affairs of the United Nations. Also voicing support for strict adherence to the Committee’s terms of reference, he declared: “We should firmly uphold the authority of the work of the Committee [… including its] basic rules and procedures.” Warning against the efforts by some States to wilfully overturn those rules “out of selfish interest”, he also warned against supporting non-governmental organizations as a pretext to undermine the Committee’s work and attack other Member States. Any Committee reforms should be based on wide consensus among its members, and in line with the body’s rules and procedures, he stressed, adding: “We should not seek change just for the sake of change.”

The representative of Zimbabwe , speaking as another new member of the Committee, welcomed the fact that Member States have long made space for the participation of non-governmental organizations in the work of the United Nations. Citing the Committee’s heavy workload, he called for unity and cooperation, and echoed calls to ensure that the Committee’s integrity and credibility are maintained.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, agreed that the Committee bears responsibility for the credibility of the wider United Nations. Rejecting the practice of repeated and unjustified deferrals of the applications of some non-governmental organizations, he stressed that reform of the Committee is “long overdue” and voiced support for new measures, such as limits to deferrals. Noting that the Economic and Social Council remains the final decision-making authority for granting consultative status to non-governmental groups, he recalled that the organ has at times stepped in when the Committee failed to meet its mandate. There is no justification for the further deferral of several European Union-based non-governmental groups — including some that have already been deferred for years — he stressed, calling on the Committee to grant them accreditation now. He also voiced support for a rule change that would permanently allow non-governmental groups to engage in the Committee’s question-and-answer session in a virtual format.

The representatives of Algeria, Armenia, Syria and the United Kingdom also made general statements.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee recommended that the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to 110 organizations:

Action Protection Mere Et Enfant Pour Le Developpement (Togo);

Action pour le développement Communautaire (Cameroon);

Africa Child Foundation Mission of Tanzania (United Republic of Tanzania);

Al Tawasul Wa Al Ekah Human Organization (Iraq);

Al-Eshraq Foundation For Development (Yemen);

Al-Basher Foundation for Development (Iraq);

Algilani Foundation (India);

Anabia Charitable Organization (Bangladesh);

Asociación para la Promoción y Protección de los Derechos Humanos Xumek (Argentina);

Association For Life of Africa-Liberia (Liberia);

Associação pela Saúde Emocional de Crianças (Brazil);

Bachehaye Asemane Kamran Rehabilitation Institute (Iran);

Beijing E-Share Civil Society Information Center (China);

Centre for International Maritime Affairs, Ghana (Ghana);

Centro de Direitos Economicos e Sociais (Brazil);

China Foundation for Cultural Heritage Conservation (China);

Chrix Farms Nigeria (Nigeria);

Coordinadora por los Derechos de la Infancia y la Adolescencia (Paraguay);

Corporación Sisma Mujer (Colombia);

Determined Youths Against Poverty Incorporation (Liberia);

Disaster Resilience Network Ghana (Ghana);

Dromi Women Empowerment Initiative (Nigeria);

Dynamic Paragon Ladies Foundation (Nigeria);

Fame Foundation for Girls and Women Empowerment (Nigeria);

Foyer d'Enfant + Femme (Democratic Republic of the Congo);

Fundacion para el Cuidado, Atención de la Salud e Integración Social para Discapacitados (Argentina);

Fundación Derechos & Justicia Asociados (Colombia);

Fundación Gonzalo (Gonchi) Rodríguez (Uruguay);

Garden of Rebirth Ltd. (Saint Kitts and Nevis);

Giving Matters Foundation (India);

Global Initiative For Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (Nigeria);

Groupement Agropastoral pour le Développement de Yongoro (Central African Republic);

Guild of Adjudicators in Nigeria (Nigeria);

Hadhramout Foundation - Human Development (Yemen);

Hope Behind Bars Africa Initiative (Nigeria);

Human Access for Partnership and Development (Yemen);

Human Rights and Forest Brain Africa (Cameroon);

Igniting Hope For The Less Privileged Initiative (Nigeria);

Initiative for Social Development Organization (Rwanda);

Institute for Humanitarian Studies and Social Development Ltd/Gte (Nigeria);

Instituto Brasileiro de Direitos Humanos (Brazil);

International Foundation For African Children (Nigeria);

International Institute for Promotion and Development of Dynamic Peace Ideas (Iran);

International Organization for Human Right Development and Environment (Nigeria);

Kahrizak Charity Institute for the Disabled & Elderly (Iran);

Keen and Care Initiative Ltd/Gte (Nigeria);

Legal Rights Council for Awareness of Law (India);

Mabade'a Society for Human Rights (Bahrain);

Mongolian Remote Sensing Society (Mongolia);

New Sunshine Charity Foundation (China);

Option2world initiative Against Drug Abuse (Nigeria);

Organization For Immigrants Peace And Federal Development (Ghana);

Palestinian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists – PAMRT (State of Palestine);

Patriotic Citizen Initiatives (Nigeria);

Pertubuhan Kebajikan Erth Ul Mustafa Johor Bahru (Malaysia);

Pioneers of Goodness International Organization (Lebanon);

Public Association "Peace through Spirituality" (Kazakhstan);

Rock of Ages Empowerment Foundation (Nigeria);

Royal Medico Technical Society, Navi Mumbai (India);

SOL Agronomies Limited (Nigeria);

Sambhav Foundation (India);

Sergius Oseasochie Ogun Foundation (Nigeria);

Shamar Educational Foundation (Nigeria);

Somali Aid & Humanitarian Organization (SAAHO) (Somalia);

Students for Global Democracy Uganda (Uganda);

Sustainable Cassava Farmers and Processing Development Association Of Nigeria (Nigeria);

The Fundamental and other Rights Organization of Sri Lanka (Sri Lanka);

Tsao Foundation (Singapore);

Vista Organisation for Education and Social Development in Africa (Cameroon);

Water4Chad, Inc. (Chad);

Women Education and Afghanistan Rehabilitation Organization (WEARO ) (Afghanistan);

Women's Organisation for Dev. & Empowerment of Communities (Nigeria);

Women's Rehabilitation Centre (Nepal);

World Youth Summit NPC (South Africa);

ZHONGGUORENKOUFULIJIJINHUI (China);

A.I.T.D. — Associazione Internazionale Tutela e Diritti (Italy);

AJIS Association Jeunesse Insertion Solidarite (France);

Action Sri Lanka (France);

African Women's Health Project International (United States);

Agence Suisse pour le développement et les droits de l'homme — ASDH (Switzerland);

Archconfraternity of Papal Knights (United States);

Asociación Mensajeros de la Paz (Spain);

Associació Stop Violències (Andorra);

Association Droit et Talents de Femmes (France);

Association Lutte Contre La Violence Faite Aux Femmes (France);

Association Pour La Diffusion Des Droits De L'homme Dans L'universite De Lyon (France);

Association Pour la Solidarité Internationale (France);

Association caritative étudiante pour la jeunesse (France);

Association de Défense et de Promotion des Droits de l’Homme (ADEAGE) (France);

Association de Lutte pour le Respect des Droits Humains (Switzerland) ;

Association pour la protection de la biodiversité et adoption des gestes marqueurs (France) ;

Association pour le droit de l’homme et le développement durable [Colombes] (France);

BBB KOREA (Republic of Korea);

Bel Canto International Society (United States);

Bring Hope Humanitarian Foundation (Sweden);

Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan Inc. (Canada);

Carelle Moukemaha-Niang (France);

Centro di Iniziativa Antiproibizionista (Italy);

Corazon Latino Inc (United States);

Council of Canadians with Disabilities (Canada);

Education Prénatale – Information (Belgium);

Etudiants Pour Une Societe Durable Paris (France);

Federación Indígena Empresarial y Comunidades Locales de México (Mexico);

Federación Mujeres Jóvenes (Spain);

File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council Inc. (Canada);

Fonds ICONEM protect patrimoine menace (France);

Framework Convention on Global Health Alliance (Switzerland);

Fundación Mexicana Rene Mey, Asociación Civil (Mexico);

Generation Human Rights Inc. (United States);

Global Initiative for Children's Surgery (United States).

The Committee postponed consideration of the following 46 organizations:

Alliance to End Plastic Waste, Inc. (Singapore) — as the representative of China asked for the status and structure of the groups mentioned by the organization as well as their role in its functioning;

Asociaţia Obştească Centrul de dezvoltare şi susţinere a iniţiativelor cetăţenilor "Resonance” (Republic of Moldova) — as the representatives of Georgia and Eritrea asked for more information about the organization’s work and mission. A discussion also emerged about the Committee’s rules of procedure following an intervention by the observer of the Republic of Moldova , who informed the Committee of a note verbale sent by his delegation outlining its lack of support for the organization under review.

Association of Women for Awareness & Motivation (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan requested audited financial statements for the years 2021 and 2022;

CARE Egypt Foundation for Development (Egypt) — as the representative of China asked how the organization to clarify its expenditures;

Centre for Research and Development (India) — as the representative of Pakistan posed questions about the organization’s funding;

China Group Companies Association (China) — as the representative of Cuba asked for details about the organizations’ administrative costs, which seem to account for 100 per cent of its expenses;

Council for Sustainable Peace and Development (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the group to provide the names of the 11 countries in which it works, as well as a list of projects conducted therein;

Edufun Foundation Trust (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for details on projects conducted based on funding provided from other organizations;

Egyptian Federation for Development and Social Protection Policies (Egypt) — as the representative of Türkiye asked whether the organization has any mechanisms in place to ensure its institutional independence, given its statement that it accepts funding from Governments;

Islamic Relief Committee (Sri Lanka) — as the representative of Nicaragua requested a list of its projects for 2021 and 2022;

Keshava Kripa Samvardhana Samiti (India) — as the representative of Pakistan requested details regarding projects for education of children from minority communities;

Legal Aid Society (Pakistan) — as the representative of India requested details regarding donors and approval for receiving such donations;

National Forum for Human Rights (Yemen) — as the representative of Israel requested elaboration on the activities of the organization as it relates to the Economic and Social Council;

Nature Labs (India) — as the representative of P akistan requested details about all the countries that the organization is working in and projects therein;

Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions (PAMI) (Pakistan) — as the representative of India asked a question regarding the organization’s high administrative expenses in contrast to nil expenditure on substantive projects;

Rainbow Volunteer Club (China) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked for follow—up details regarding the project concerning Sustainable Development Goals;

Red Latinoamericana y del Caribe de Personas Trans (RedLacTrans) (Argentina) — as the representative of Algeria asked a question regarding the sustainability of its funding;

Samajik Yuva Sangthan Sansthan (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for audited financial statements for 2021 and 2022;

Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research Foundation (India) — as the representative of Pakistan requested information on research projects regarding “Indian ancient wisdom”;

Stella Maris Institute of Development Studies (India) — as the representative of Pakistan asked details regarding how the organization works independently with a high percentage of Government funding;

Students for Global Democracy Uganda (Uganda) — as the representative of China asked for details concerning the organization’s financial statements;

Water, Environment and Sanitation Society — WESS (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan requested a clarification regarding membership of the organization;

Yeshua Fellowship (Mauritius) — as the representative of Algeria asked for an explanation regarding the organization’s guarantees of independence;

Youth Parli of Pakistan (YPP) (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for the names of countries that the organization is working in and details of projects therein;

Zamzam Foundation (Somalia) — as the representative of Eritrea asked for information regarding the membership of the organization;

A.D.A.M. (Association d'aide aux migrants) (France) — as the representative of Algeria requested a clarification regarding the number of members in the organization;

Accountability Lab Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Eritrea asked for information regarding the eight countries the organization is working on;

Africa Faith and Justice Network (United States) — as the representative of Bahrain asked for clarification regarding the organization’s funding sources, as well as its deficit;

Amitofo Care Center International (United States) — as the representative of China requested the Organization to make corrections regarding the reference to Taiwan on its website;

Association Des Juristes Specialises En Droits Etrangers (France) — as the representative of Algeria asked for information regarding the countries the organization works in and projects therein;

Association Femmes Solidaires (AFS) (France) — as the representative of Türkiye requested clarification regarding its activities;

Association Of Operators For Waste And Animal By—Products Disposal Installations (Bulgaria) — as the representative of Georgia requested clarification on how its goals relate to the mission of the United Nations;

Association of Civilians and Organizations for Corporate Learning Development “Mako” (Russian Federation) — as the representative of Georgia asked for a list of conferences and seminars that the organization participated in;

Best Practices Policy Project, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Bahrain asked for information regarding its funding sources;

Canadian Lutheran World Relief (Canada) — as the representative of China asked for clarification regarding projects and profits;

Centre for International Promotion Fund (Russian Federation) — as the representative of Georgia asked for clarification regarding its partner organizations and joint projects;

Centro Intercultural de Estudios de Desiertos y Océanos A.C (Mexico) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for clarification regarding its activities;

Coalition pour l'abolition de la prostitution (CAP) (France) — as the representative of Nicaragua requested information regarding the selection of its board members;

Darülaceze Vakfi (Türkiye) — as the representative of Armenia requested information regarding its relationship with the Government of its country;

Dünya Etnospor Konfederasyonu (Türkiye) — as the representative of India asked for clarification regarding the Government funding it received, and as the representative of Armenia requested information regarding the organization’s projects aimed at reducing violence;

Ensaaf, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of India asked for clarification regarding the discrepancy between income and expenditure;

Feminist Legal Clinic Inc. (Australia) — as the representative of China requested corrections regarding the reference to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on the organization’s website;

Fondazione Pangea ONLUS (Italy) — as the representative of Türkiye asked for an explanation on the organization’s contribution to the Commission on Status of Women and the Human Rights Council;

Free the Slaves (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked for clarifications concerning the deficit in the financial summary of the organization;

Geneva Call (Switzerland) — as the representative of Pakistan requested clarification regarding the operation of its activities without individual or organizational members;