Strategic Communications, Gender Mainstreaming, Better Protections for Peacekeepers Vital for Stronger Missions, Speakers Say as Special Committee Opens 2023 Session

Hailing peacekeeping as the truest form of international solidarity, speakers at the first meeting of the 2023 session of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations underscored the need to strengthen missions and operations through strategic communications, gender mainstreaming and better protections for those who serve in them.

Csaba Kőrösi (Hungary), President of the General Assembly, encouraged delegates to ask “tough questions”, such as whether the international community is investing enough in predeployment training and capacity-building. Noting that not a single month passes without an attack on a blue helmet, he said it is vital to ensure the safety and security of the peacekeepers in complex environments.

Over the course of seven decades of peacekeeping it has supported political processes, protected civilians and promoted human rights. This history teaches that peacekeeping has the capacity to adapt, he said, citing the Action Plan for Peacekeeping initiative and its implementation strategy as prime examples of such innovation.

Highlighting the Special Committee’s responsibility in ensuring that peacekeeping forces are ready for the emergencies of tomorrow, he asked its members to set aside differences and build upon areas of common understanding. More than 87,000 men and women proudly serving the cause of peace, he reminded them, adding: “They go where no one is wishing to go.”

Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, speaking on behalf of Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, said the Special Committee must deliver the kind of substantive and concrete guidance that strengthens peacekeeping’s ability to fulfil its mandates.

Noting the new report structure adopted in 2020, which is anchored on the Action for Peacekeeping Declaration of Shared Commitments, she said this year’s substantive session is an opportunity to further advance those commitments, and called on the Committee to maintain its spirit of collaboration and compromise.

The death of three peacekeepers serving in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) earlier today struck a sombre note into the ensuing debate as several delegates expressed their condolences to the families of the bereaved. The representatives of several troop-contributing countries drew attention to the perilous conditions in which peacekeepers work and recommended a variety of measures to keep blue helmets safe.

Morocco’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement, which accounts for nearly 90 per cent of United Nations uniformed peacekeeping personnel deployed on the ground, expressed concern over the increasingly challenging operational environment marked by growing malicious attacks against personnel, including the use of improvised explosive devices. Calling for an end to impunity for crimes against peacekeepers, he urged the Secretariat and host countries to work together to ensure accountability.

The representative of Philippines said his country has actively engaged in peacekeeping since 1963, deploying almost 15,000 peacekeepers to 21 operations and missions. Calling on the Special Committee to place a high priority in ensuring the safety of peacekeepers, he said it is necessary to update the rules of engagement in tune with the realities on the ground on protection. Expectations regarding protection of civilians must be clearly connected to political strategies, he stressed.

South Africa’s delegate recalled the killing of a peacekeeper from his country in the Democratic Republic of the Congo earlier this month: one more addition to the long list of deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers. Calling on the Congolese authorities to investigate this attack, he noted the increasing number of peacekeeping missions in his continent and highlighted the African Union’s role in maintaining peace and its partnership with the Council.

The representative of Uruguay, speaking also for Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, stressed the need for mental health and psychosocial support for peacekeepers. Highlighting the need for effective implementation of strategic communications within the framework of peace operations, he said it is vital to fight the misinformation, disinformation and hate speech that adversely affect the activities of missions and put the lives of peacekeepers in danger.

Speaking on behalf of the Group of French-speaking Ambassadors, Djibouti’s delegate pointed to the changing peace operations landscape: new threats, armed groups and hostility from local populations. Stressing the importance of building trust, he drew attention to the need for multilingualism and cultural awareness. As the largest peacekeeping operations are in French-speaking areas, the ability to interact in French is essential for promoting mission trust, he said, adding that it is important to translate all training manuals and relevant documents into the applicable local language.

The representative of Australia, who spoke also for Canada and New Zealand, noted that those who pose a threat to blue helmets are already harnessing sophisticated low-cost technology to disrupt operations and spread disinformation. “We can't afford to treat technology and innovation as optional,” he said, also highlighting the importance of a gender perspective. While acknowledging current gains — women now comprise 8 per cent of uniformed personnel and over 20 per cent of staff officers — he said the focus on gender equity must go beyond numbers, and expressed support for the removal of barriers to recruitment, selection and deployment of uniformed women.

Several speakers echoed that, including the representative of Chile, who highlighted the role of women peacekeepers in building trust. Greater participation by women has been shown to improve how missions interact with local populations. Noting that the lack of women in decision-making positions also has an effect on the protection of women civilians, she reminded delegates that peace operations are possibly the most visible part of the mandate of the United Nations.

In light of the Special Committee’s failure to adopt a substantive report last year, delegates underscored its responsibility to offer guidance through such a document. Japan’s delegate, calling for consensus, said the Special Committee is the only forum to discuss the entirety of all policy questions concerning peacekeeping. Last year’s inability to reach consensus on a final report was a waste of time and effort, he said, adding that the same cannot be repeated in 2023.

The representative of the Republic of Korea highlighted the need to ensure inclusivity and transparency throughout the Special Committee’s negotiations, while the representative of the United States said the value of a consensus-based report from the Special Committee, with broad Member State engagement, cannot be overstated.

At the outset, the Committee elected by acclamation Tijjani Muhammad Bande (Nigeria) as Chair of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping. Also by acclamation, it elected Fabián Oddone (Argentina), Richard Arbeiter (Canada), Yukiya Hamamoto (Japan) and Mateusz Sakowicz (Poland) as Vice-Chairs, as well as Wael Eldahshan (Egypt) as Rapporteur.

In other business, the Committee approved the provisional agenda for the session (A/AC.121/2023/L.1). With regard to the organization of work, it also re-established the Working Group of the Whole on United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, with Richard Arbeiter (Canada) continuing to serve as its Chair.

Also speaking were representatives of Indonesia (on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)), Mexico, Thailand, Ethiopia, Israel, Nepal, Togo, Senegal, Timor-Leste, Guatemala, Republic of Moldova, Malaysia, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Pakistan, Ecuador, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Russian Federation, Indonesia (national capacity), Fiji, Norway, Lebanon, Viet Nam, Eritrea, Gambia, United Arab Emirates, El Salvador, Iran, Peru, China, Switzerland, Argentina, India, Venezuela, Brazil, Ukraine, Türkiye, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

The representatives of the European Union and the African Union, as well as the Permanent Observer for the Holy See, also spoke.

A representative of the International Organization of la Francophonie spoke, as well.

The Committee also heard from the Chair of the Working Group of the Whole on United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.

Speaking in exercise of the right of reply were the representatives of Lebanon and the Russian Federation.

The Special Committee will reconvene at a time to be announced.

Opening Remarks

CSABA KŐRÖSI (Hungary), President of the General Assembly, highlighting the immense sacrifice of all peacekeepers who paid the ultimate price, said that peacekeeping is international solidarity in its truest form. Peacekeepers are the most human face of the United Nations work, he said, adding that they embody crisis management and transformation on the ground. “They go where no one is wishing to go,” he pointed out, noting that not a single month passes without an attack on a blue helmet. Highlighting the seven decades of peacekeeping work in supporting political processes, protecting civilians and promoting human rights, he said: “If this history has taught us anything, it is that we have the capacity to adopt and innovate.” The Action Plan for Peacekeeping initiative and its implementation strategy are two prime examples, he said, calling on delegates to take stock of where peacekeeping is headed and change course where needed.

Encouraging delegates to ask “tough questions”, he said they must consider if the international community is investing enough in predeployment training and capacity-building. It is also vital to ensure the safety and security of the blue helmets in complex environments, he said, stressing the need to break the invisible barriers to women's participation and leadership. How the Special Committee considers these important questions will determine whether peacekeeping forces are ready for the emergencies of tomorrow. Looking forward to the Secretary-General's elaboration of the New Agenda for Peace, he highlighted the Special Committee’s responsibility and asked its members to set aside differences as much as possible and build upon areas of common understanding, keeping in mind the more than 87,000 men and women proudly serving the cause of peace.

Statements

RICHARD ARBEITER (Canada), serving as Chair of the Working Group of the Whole on United Nations Peacekeeping Operations for the fifth year, expressed his appreciation to Committee members for their close and constructive engagement. Over several months in late 2022, they all helped to prepare for the current substantive session by participating in 16 informal briefings which were facilitated by the Secretariat and held both in-person and virtually. More than 70 people participated in the workshop in November 2022 and over 30 delegates in the field trip to the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the largest group to date. “It is clear from all of this interaction that there is a deep and collective commitment to having a successful collaboration across the Committee this year,” he said before voicing his delight that the Committee will be conducting its work in-person this session after two years of virtual meetings. This will provide an environment for an inclusive and collaborative approach, he emphasized.

MARTHA AMA AKYAA POBEE, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, speaking on behalf of the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, pointed out that the Special Committee has remained steadfast to United Nations peacekeeping over the years by providing a high level of support to colleagues in the field and to the peoples of the countries where peacekeepers serve. Since adopting a new report structure in 2020 which is anchored on the Action for Peacekeeping Declaration of Shared Commitments, it has achieved much in improving peacekeeping, which remains a unique multilateral instrument even in a time of increasing geopolitical divides. This year’s substantive session provides another opportunity to further advance those commitments, as well as the Action for Peacekeeping Plus (A4P+) initiative, she said, noting that: “We look to this Special Committee to deliver the kind of substantive and concrete guidance that strengthens our ability to fulfil our mandates.” She then voiced her hope that the Committee will maintain the same spirit of collaboration compromise and consensus that has made it successful in the past to inspire the search for consensus.

OMAR KADIRI ( Morocco ), speaking on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement, noted that bloc accounts for nearly 90 per cent of United Nations uniformed peacekeeping personnel deployed on the ground. He expressed concern over the increasingly challenging operational environment marked by growing malicious attacks against personnel, including the use of improvised explosive devices and risks arising from disinformation and misinformation campaigns. Calling for reinforced action to end impunity for crimes against peacekeepers, he urged the Secretariat and host countries to work together to ensure prompt investigation and effective prosecution of perpetrators. He further emphasized the need for adequate and reliable medical facilities, reiterating the call to Member States to fulfil their financial contribution in full, on time and without conditions, urging the Secretariat to settle any outstanding reimbursements to troop- and police-contributing countries, given their continued sacrifices.

Urging the Security Council to draft clear, focused and realistic mandates in consultation with host States and troop- and police-contributing countries, he stressed that peacekeeping operations should neither be used as a substitute for addressing the root causes of conflict nor manage the conflicts themselves. Exit strategies should be agreed upon at the early stages of mission planning and reviewed periodically, while peacekeeping operations must ensure that they leave a long-standing positive legacy and limit their environmental footprint. Reiterating a call for more equitable geographical representation in leadership positions — both in peacekeeping operations and at United Nations Headquarters, he expressed regret that the Special Committee was unable to adopt a substantive report at the previous session.

CARLOS AMORIN ( Uruguay ), speaking also for Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, reaffirmed his group’s willingness to work constructively in the negotiations for the adoption of a substantive report. The fact that the Committee was unable to agree on a report last year must heighten its sense of responsibility and commitment towards the personnel on the field, he said, stressing that the framework within which peacekeeping operations must continue to be carried out is international law and the Charter of the United Nations, in particular respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and non-intervention in the internal affairs of States. Noting that his group’s members are signatories to the Declaration of Shared Commitments of the A4P, he described that document as a useful compass to look into the areas of peacekeeping that require particular attention from Member States, and expressed support for the A4P+ priorities, including collective coherence behind a political strategy.

Stressing the need to invest in prevention and peacebuilding as well as promoting constructive cooperation with regional organizations, he said his group will also promote the implementation of Council resolution 1325 (2000) and others that foster women's full participation in conflict resolution and peacebuilding, as well as Council resolution 2668 (2022) on mental health and psychosocial support for peace operations. Highlighting the need for effective implementation of strategic communications within the framework of peace operations, he said it is vital to fight misinformation, disinformation and hate speech that adversely affect the activities of missions and put the lives of peacekeepers in danger. Expressing concern about the increase in fatalities in recent years, due to malicious acts against peacekeeping personnel, he noted that improvised explosive devices are responsible for almost 50 per cent of these losses.

Mr. ABDILLAHI ( Djibouti ), speaking on behalf of the Group of French-speaking Ambassadors, emphasized that effective international action on the ground can only be achieved if the Organization fully takes into account local contexts and harmoniously matches the skills, language and intercultural abilities of deployed personnel with areas of intervention. The peace operations landscape is changing with new threats increasing operational difficulties for peacekeepers who are struggling with the aggression of armed groups and the hostility and anger of populations eager to reap the benefits of peace missions, he pointed out. Trust can naturally be created between peacekeepers and local populations through language — through understanding host communities and practices that are respectful of local cultural codes.

To address emerging challenges, such as disinformation campaigns, he urged the United Nations to remain engaged in preventing fragile peace from being jeopardized. Multilingualism can be an asset in this context, as well, he said, calling on the Department of Peace Operations and the Department of Operational Support to continue its full integration into peacekeeping efforts. As the largest peacekeeping operations are in French-speaking areas, being able to interact in French when it is the language of local authorities and populations is essential for promoting mission trust and acceptance while facilitating a better understanding of local realities with a view to sustaining peace. Similarly, it is important to translate all training manuals and documents governing peacekeeping procedures into the applicable local language. While the Group is aware of the challenges the Secretariat is facing in terms of resources, he stressed that such constraints must not hinder equality and parity between the Organization’s languages.

HARI PRABOWO ( Indonesia ), speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), noted it has nearly 5,000 personnel — 9 per cent of them women — serving in various peacekeeping missions. However, he expressed regret that, last year, the Special Committee was unable to produce a substantive report, which should not happen again. He stressed the importance of partnerships between the United Nations and regional and subregional organizations, as collaboration in training and capacity-building must be expanded and improved. Peacekeeping missions require adequate support and resources to carry out their mandates effectively, as personnel cannot be expected to do more with insufficient resources.

He urged the Secretariat to ensure the timely reimbursement to troop- and police-contributing States, and for States to fulfil their financial obligations in full, on time and without preconditions. He attached great importance to ensuring the safety of peacekeepers, which can be greatly improved through better preparedness, training and better equipment. He urged the Secretariat to improve medical facilities and evacuation capacities in all missions, condemning malicious and hostile acts against peacekeepers, and urging host States to investigate those crimes swiftly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

MITCHELL FIFIELD ( Australia ), speaking also for Canada and New Zealand, called for a greater focus on innovation. Peace operations are already benefiting from more diverse and inclusive leadership, he said, highlighting the need for greater integration of technology, data and a gender perspective. Underscoring the Special Committee’s role in shaping the future policy direction of peacekeeping, he expressed disappointment that it did not adopt a substantive report last year. “Our top priority is to support a consensus-based outcome this year,” he stressed. The focus on gender equity must go beyond numbers alone, he said, noting that the data on women's participation shows important gains. Women now comprise 8 per cent of uniformed personnel and over 20 per cent of staff officers. But, there’s still a long way to go to reach the critical threshold, he said, expressing support for the removal of barriers to recruitment, selection and deployment of uniformed women.

Pointing to the importance of protecting civilians, he said that, when failures occur, the United Nations must be able to investigate and transparently report on such incidents and bring perpetrators to account. “We can't afford to treat technology and innovation as optional,” he said, adding that those who pose a threat to blue helmets are already harnessing sophisticated low-cost technology to disrupt operations and spread disinformation. Expressing concern about the prevalence of sexual exploitation and abuse in field missions, despite major reforms, he also called for continued spotlight on peacekeeping transitions and drawdowns. Acknowledging the significant gap between the demand for peacebuilding support and the current crisis in peacebuilding funding, he expressed support for adequate, predictable and sustainable peacebuilding financing.

SILVIO GONZATO, Deputy Head of Delegation of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, stressed that consensus on a comprehensive report of the Special Committee will be crucial for peacekeeping to adapt to evolving challenges while improving its effectiveness and flexibility. In spotlighting the bloc’s strategic partnership with the Organization, its civilian and military missions and operations and its financial support including as the second-largest contributor to the peacekeeping budget, he encouraged all Member States to draw on the General Assembly’s cross-cutting June 2022 resolution on peacekeeping and ensure that core tasks are funded through assessed contributions. He also emphasized the need for stable and long-term funding of African peace operations and pledged that the European Union’s commitment to assisting its African partners remains unchanged despite new security risks and challenges at the doorstop of its member States.

He reproved the recurring episodes of restrictions on peacekeepers’ freedom of movement and the increased presence of mercenaries in the same areas as peacekeepers. Adequate, predictable financing especially during mission transitions and drawdowns is crucial. As enhanced performance remains key to effective operations, he stressed the value of predeployment and in-mission training, as well as greater synergy among the Organization’s agencies. He also stressed the importance of establishing clarity on the command and control of military enabling assets; upholding the strictest codes of behaviour and discipline; ensuring vigorous follow up on all claims of sexual abuse and exploitation allegedly committed by peacekeepers; and that peacekeepers are properly recruited, trained, language proficient and socioculturally aware. He condemned all attacks on peacekeeping missions; called for more effective and sustainable support including on equipment, living conditions, mental health-care services and effective emergency response methods; and urged action against the growing threat of disinformation. A lasting peace can only be achieved through the full, equal and meaningful involvement of women in all facets of peacebuilding and peacekeeping. He also underlined the need to account for the effects of climate change on security in peacekeeping activities.

ENRIQUE JAVIER OCHOA MARTÍNEZ ( Mexico ), aligning himself with the statement made by Uruguay, who also spoke for Argentina and Brazil, emphasized the unanimous adoption of Security Council resolution 2668 (2022) as undeniable proof that access to mental health services and psychosocial support for personnel deployed in peacekeeping operations is one of the main aspects that the Special Committee should address. He emphasized that, after 75 years of peacekeeping operations, the full, equal and meaningful participation of women in all aspects is crucial, pointing to the deployment of a company of engineers with over 25 per cent women personnel. He called for strengthening synergies between peacekeeping operations with other actors in the system, such as resident coordinators and United Nations country teams to prevent the escalation of conflicts and deploy medium- and long-term actions to ensure sustainable peace. It is essential to avoid scenarios like the one today in Haiti, in which a rushed transition became an element that contributed to the current instability. He reaffirmed the importance of strengthening the role and mandate of peacekeeping operations to counteract the illicit transfer of arms and related materiel of all kinds.

THOETSAK JAIAREE ( Thailand ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement and ASEAN, emphasized his Government’s priorities of ensuring clear and implementable mandates along with adequate resources. In expressing his regret over the increase in fatalities of uniformed personnel in 2022, he called for further measures to improve the safety, security, strategic communications and accountability to peacekeepers. Members must also work together to shape policy directions by ensuring that the New Agenda for Peace empowers the United Nations to undertake its primary mandate of diplomacy and peaceful conflict resolution while addressing existing and emerging challenges more efficiently by building on the tripod of peace, sustainable development and human security. Member States must also be consulted at an early stage to strengthen ownership in developing a new initiative to complement the Organization’s peacekeeping endeavours. There must be an agreement on a substantive report of the Special Committee, he continued. He then stressed that peacekeeping must be viewed in the full spectrum of the peace continuum and offered his country’s experience in that regard.

Mr. NOVICIO ( Philippines ), associating himself with ASEAN and the Non-Aligned Movement, expressed support for A4P and A4P+ and called for shared commitment to how peacekeeping operations are designed and implemented. His country has actively engaged in peacekeeping since 1963, deploying almost 15,000 peacekeepers to 21 peacekeeping operations and special political missions, he said, noting that this year marks the Philippines’ sixtieth anniversary in contributing to what the General Assembly President described earlier as “the truest form of international solidarity”. Voicing commitment to making available all necessary resources for peacekeeping operations within the agreed timeframe, he called on the Special Committee to place a high priority in ensuring the safety of peacekeepers. Echoing the call for building a platform to strengthen information-sharing, policy coordination and capacity-building, he said it is necessary to update the rules of engagement in tune with the realities on the ground on protection. Expectations regarding protection of civilians must be clearly connected to political strategies, he said, also recognizing the contributions of “unarmed civilian protection” in peacekeeping operations as part and parcel of local political solutions.

YOSEPH KASSAYE YOSEPH ( Ethiopia ), aligning himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, said steady progress is needed to ensure peacekeeping mandates and their implementation match the fast-changing security and threat landscape. It is equally important to recognize the legitimacy gaps underlining the misgivings towards peacekeeping missions. Peacekeeping must be designed as a transitory mechanism with no compromise affecting the focus and international cooperation in the fields of development, humanitarian assistance and State-building efforts for the host country. Host States must also be adequately consulted in the process of analysis and decision-making at the political level, as this is necessary to prevent depletion of trust. The extent of deployment in terms of size and capability must be matched with the security situation and challenges in field missions. It is necessary to assign adequate levels of personnel, and employ the right strategy and concept of operations commensurate with the level and types of threats. As regional peace operations, mainly by the African Union, are growing in scope and area of deployment, they require seamless coordination and strategic and operational harmony between the United Nations and that bloc, he said, calling for proper financing mechanisms. In that regard, previous hybrid missions offered an invaluable lesson on effective methods to curb threats including terrorism and in facilitating the handover of security responsibilities to national institutions.

MARÍA NOEL BERETTA TASSANO ( Uruguay ), speaking in her national capacity, called for the further implementation of commitments made in the A4P Initiative. She pointed out that the operational landscape has become increasingly complex due to geopolitical tensions, rule of law violations, social inequalities, climate change consequences and the proliferation of armed groups. She then condemned all actions of sexual exploitation and abuse, reiterated her country’s commitment to the zero-tolerance policy and called for the implementation of preventive measures and greater skill-building and training for involved personnel. All troop- and police-contributing countries must be able to participate equitably in all areas of this framework, including at Headquarters and on the ground, she stressed. Among other things, she highlighted the need to remove all restrictions imposed by host countries that can negatively impact mandates; ensure their responsibility on bringing perpetrators of crimes committed against the United Nations to justice; and guarantee the full, effective and significant participation of women in peace operations and processes.

XOLISA MFUNDISO MABHONGO ( South Africa ), noting that peacekeeping is the flagship activity of the United Nations, expressed support for A4P and its Declaration of Shared Commitments which aims to refocus peacekeeping with targeted and adequately resourced mandates. The Special Committee must not lose sight of the continuum of peacekeeping which includes both preventive diplomacy and peacebuilding, he said, underscoring the importance of pursuing non-military solutions. Highlighting the 3 February killing of a South African peacekeeper in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he said this is one more addition to the list of deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers. Strongly condemning all such incidents, he called on the Congolese authorities to investigate this attack and bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible. Noting that each mission has a unique mandate based on the developing situation of the host country, he said it is pivotal to strengthen strategies, sharpen responses and reinforce capacities. Noting the increasing number of peacekeeping missions in his continent, he highlighted the Joint United Nations-African Union Framework for enhanced partnerships in peace and security which recognizes the significant role played by the Union in maintaining peace and security in Africa.

SHERRY ZILBERGELD ( Israel ) noted peacekeeping conditions have become increasingly dangerous, with restrictions imposed without correlation to the actual mandate. Personnel must be able to report with transparency and without baseless restrictions. She cited the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) which, in the past few months, has been subjected to inflammatory rhetoric and incitement from Hizbullah officials — which led to the tragic incident of December 2022, when a UNIFIL convoy passing through a Hizbullah stronghold was attacked and fired upon, leading to the killing of an Irish peacekeeper and injury of three others. She condemned Hizbullah's hostile position of terror, calling for prompt investigation of that grave incident to ensure accountability. It is crucial that UNIFIL can conduct all operations independently with freedom of movement, while Hizbullah's hostility further emphasizes the need for the means and tools to fully implement its mandate. She welcomed innovative ways to improve access to advanced medical care, expressing gratitude to the Government of Ghana for organizing the upcoming Peacekeeping Ministerial and for choosing mental health for uniformed personnel as one of its leading themes.

AMRIT BAHADUR RAI ( Nepal ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, stressed that the safety, security and morale of peacekeepers must be at the centre of planning, operations and partnerships. To that end, integrated, coherent, whole-of-mission and mission-specific approaches must include training, adequate resources and integrated new technology. “When missions have asymmetrical threats at the door, we must not leave them struggling to have the basics fulfilled,” he said, calling for the strengthening of triangular partnerships for training and the full cooperation of host States. Among other things, he emphasized the primacy of political solutions for sustainable peace; advocated for missions to have clear, realistic and achievable mandates; stressed that accountability for crimes against peacekeepers must be ensured; reiterated his Government’s dedication to the zero-tolerance policy against sexual exploitation and abuse; and reaffirmed its commitment to increasing the number of women peacekeepers. On troop- and police-contributing countries, he underscored the importance of timely reimbursements and advocated for them to have fair and equitable opportunities to serve in serious positions at Headquarters and in the field commensurate with their contributions.

ABD-EL KADER YASMIN TCHALARE ( Togo ) said that the pandemic and terrorism have a strengthened the need to ensure adequate resources to allow peacekeeping operations to adapt to changes and better execute their mandates. Highlighting his country’s troop contributions, he reaffirmed support to A4P and the Declaration of Shared Commitments. Stressing the importance of the zero-tolerance policy concerning sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment, he welcomed the Secretariat’s creation of a skills-building module on ethics and discipline. Also highlighting the Trust Fund in Support of Victims of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, he reiterated the need to reduce the environmental footprint of peace operations. Taking note of the implementation of the Environment Strategy for Peace Operations (2017 to 2023), he welcomed the United Nations’ partnerships with regional organizations.

CARLA MARIA RODRÍGUEZ MANCIA ( Senegal ), aligning himself with Non-Aligned Movement, noted his country remains a major troop-contributing country with 2,456 personnel on mission in various theaters of operation. He reiterated the call on the Secretariat to continue developing communication strategies to build trust between the missions and host communities, and to counter disinformation and hate speech which further expose peacekeepers to hostility. As more than half of major personnel contributors are African, and the three largest missions are deployed there, he stressed the continent must occupy a special place in the policies and strategies developed by the United Nations — welcoming the progress made in the framework of the United Nations-African Union partnership in order to advance political solutions and to promote the achievement of common objectives in responding to crises. He noted Senegal values female leadership and is finalizing studies on all-female police units, also expressing support for respecting and promoting multilingualism. Given the importance of effective communication between peacekeeping missions, host country authorities and local communities, this approach contributes to the integration and efficiency of personnel deployed in the field.

KARLITO NUNES ( Timor-Leste ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, stressed that the safety and security of peacekeepers must be the collective responsibility of all, especially as the size and scope of peacekeeping missions have expanded to including the restoration of the rule of law, election support, disarmament assistance, demobilization and human rights, among other areas. While developments have indicated an overall downward trend in peacekeeper fatalities, the recent spike is alarming. In light of the threats stemming from regional conflicts, ethnic strife, terrorism, the use of improvised explosive devices and the COVID-19 pandemic, he advocated for appropriate measures to improve peacekeeper’s safety and security, including on mental health. Peacekeeping operations must have the necessary capabilities, capacities and resources including adequate and reliable medical facilities to ensure timely medical evacuation during emergency situations, he added.

CARLA MARIA RODRÍGUEZ MANCIA ( Guatemala ), associating herself with the Non-Aligned Movement, condemned the attacks and murders committed against peacekeeping staff. Underscoring the vital role that host countries play in bringing perpetrators of these crimes to justice, she called for adequate measures to hold accountable those guilty of attacks, kidnappings and hostage situations. The Organization must make use of the experience of troop-contributing countries, she said, expressing support for the creation of the Group of Friends of Security and Protection for Personnel in Peacekeeping Operations, as well as the Group of Friends for the Promotion of Accountability for Crimes against Peace Personnel. Welcoming synergies among these groups, as well as various initiatives by the Secretariat, she said strategic communication is a priority for peacekeeping, both at Headquarters, as well as on the ground. It is vital to counteract the rise in disinformation, thereby allowing mandates to be fulfilled and ensuring the protection of peacekeeping personnel as well as civilian populations, she said.

GHEORGHE LEUCA ( Republic of Moldova ) called for missions to adapt to an ever-changing environment, better preparedness for peacekeepers, and increasing the number of women in uniform to combat misconduct and make peacekeeping more impactful. He also considered it essential to ensure proper implementation of the mandates, as malicious actions directed against the troops have increased, including fatalities, in particular involving the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). While no conflict in the world should escape the attention of the United Nations, he highlighted the protracted conflict situation in eastern Republic of Moldova exacerbated due to illegal foreign Russian Federation military presence. He reiterated the call for the removal of those troops and equipment in accordance with longstanding Russian Federation commitments, under international monitoring.

YUKIYA HAMAMOTO ( Japan ), stressing that peacekeeping requires a constant update of its policies to adapt to its changing environments, noted that the Special Committee is the only forum to discuss the entirety of all policy questions concerning that topic and is therefore best suited to provide up-to-date guidance on expectations. Last year’s inability to reach consensus on a final report was a waste of time and effort but also the opportunity to provide critical guidance at a particularly critical moment. The same cannot be repeated in 2023, he said, calling for consensus. He also advocated for enhanced, close and continuous coordination between peacekeeping and relevant entities such as United Nations country teams and called for a more active and effective use of the Peacebuilding Commission’s advisory role in the planning and renewal of mandates. He then emphasized the importance of adequate training for peacekeepers; spotlighted safety and security concerns; and called for the Organization to address the continuing and emerging threat of disinformation and misinformation. On the Special Committee’s work, he encouraged all regional groups to respect the principle of inclusivity.

SHAMSURI BIN NOORDIN ( Malaysia ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement and ASEAN, voiced his deep concern over the increased attacks against peacekeepers and advocated for the Organization to ensure their safety and security. There should not compromise on this matter, especially since all stakeholders are responsible for morale, safety and security of peacekeepers, he continued, stressing the need for peacekeepers to have the necessary skills, training, equipment and mandate. There must also be greater efforts at the strategic level in increasing the legitimacy of peacekeeping missions including by fighting against disinformation and hate speech. He then spotlighted the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre — which offers regular courses including on the comprehensive protection of civilians — to emphasize the critical role of training in ensuring effective peacekeeping. He also underscored the importance of engaging women and youth in capacity-building programmes and called for their role in peace and security to be further socialized, strengthened and mainstreamed.

YASSI MAXIMIN BROU ( Côte d'Ivoire ), calling on Member States to overcome their differences in order to agree on various aspects of the Special Committee’s report, added that the Secretary-General’s initiatives are lending new impetus to peacekeeping operations. Urging Member States to raise the level of their ambitions, he highlighted the need for triangular cooperation, as well as adequate, predictable and sustainable financing and clear and well-defined mandates. “The protection of men and women deployed in increasingly difficult environments must remain at the heart of our priorities,” he said, reaffirming support for the policy of zero-tolerance towards perpetrators of attacks. He also called for adequate management of post-traumatic stress disorder in United Nations soldiers, adding it is necessary to strengthen operational strategies aimed at ensuring the security and safety of civilian and uniformed personnel. Further, the United Nations must improve mechanisms for combating disinformation misinformation and hate speech against peacekeepers, taking intercultural aspects into account, he added.

WAEL MAHMOUD ABDELAZIZ ELDAHSHAN ( Egypt ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, cited trafficking in drugs, humans and illegal weapons, as well as climate change and water scarcity, as complex components that complicate peacekeeping operations and exacerbate the chances of conflict. As a major troop-contributing country, Egypt has called for elusive reforms of peacekeeping operations to be implemented. He further urged for strengthening the health and safety of peacekeepers as a central priority, requiring action instead of condolences. It is also crucial to combat misinformation and hostility against peacekeepers. He further called for the partnership between the African Union and the United Nations to be strengthened, as well as the enhanced presence of women among personnel.

MUNIR AKRAM ( Pakistan ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, stressed that peacekeeping must remain distinct from peace enforcement and counter-terrorism operations. While the nature of conflict has changed due to the emergence of asymmetric threats, responding to these threats must not allow peacekeeping to drift into grey zones by assuming the role of militarized enforcement operations without conscious planning and decisions in that regard. The principles of integrity and impartiality must be preserved, he said before urging peacekeeping operations to develop the capacities of host countries to address the security threats posed by terrorists and armed groups. Peacekeeping must also be driven by the spirit of burden-sharing with bilateral and multilateral partnerships encouraged through co-deployments and training initiatives. On the increase in women peacekeepers, he called for equitable geographic representation especially for leadership roles and pointed out that this will incentivize the participation of women peacekeepers from developing countries. He then underscored the need for realistic, achievable and adequately resourced mandates; quality taking precedence over political expediency when selecting troop-contributing countries; promotion of peacekeeping-specific technology to address operational needs; and strategies to embrace the entire peace continuum.

ANDRÉS EFREN MONTALVO SOSA ( Ecuador ) calling on delegates to work together to adopt a report that will help build an effective and transparent peacekeeping system, reaffirmed his country’s support for peacekeeping and negotiated peaceful solutions that lead to sustainable peace processes. Noting that Ecuador has contributed to peacekeeping since 1958 through its prepared and responsible personnel, he said that well-equipped and protected peacekeeping operations are vital to achieve the goal of international security and protection for civilian populations in conflict zones. Expressing concern about the alarming rise in misinformation and disinformation, he said strategic communication is of vital importance to building trust between peace missions and the places where they are carried out. Ecuador is committed to improving the preparation, organization and performance of peace operations, from within the Special Committee, as well as in its current role as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, he said.

TRINA SAHA ( United States ) said peacekeeping must evolve, and the value of a consensus-based report from the Special Committee, with broad Member State engagement, cannot be overstated. Peacekeeping operations must have support to implement their mandates, while taking into account the security of peacekeepers. The United States works to mitigate threats to personnel while ensuring the highest standards of accountability. Misconduct and underperformance must also be addressed, with strategic communication critical for local populations to understand the role of peacekeeping missions and their mandates. She further called for greater and meaningful involvement of women at all levels, including leadership.

HYUNKI YOU ( Republic of Korea ), sharing that his Government is building a smart camp prototype for its contingent in UNMISS, invited the Special Committee to leverage cutting-edge technology and medical capacity-building to improve operational effectiveness. He also urged the Special Committee to provide tangible recommendations on enhancing the capabilities of peacekeeping operations to better implement their mandates. Deploying well-trained and -equipped peacekeepers is the first step towards enhancing mission performance and accountability, he said before underlining the shared responsibility of States to provide troop-contributing countries with the necessary support in that regard. On peacekeeping reform, he suggested rearranging current large-scale missions into smaller ones capable of responding promptly and nimbly to local contexts. The Special Committee should also focus on the role of peacekeeping operations in building and sustaining peace and in addressing the root causes of conflicts; expand engagement with local communities; and urgently address the issue of trust between missions and local communities. He then echoed the need to ensure inclusivity and transparency throughout the Special Committee’s negotiations.

BARABA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ) underscored that more must be done to keep peacekeepers safe and secure, including by enhancing medical capabilities and countering improvised explosive devices. As providing troops with the right predeployment training and equipment is key, the United Kingdom continues to train around 10,000 peacekeepers in Africa each year. Peacekeepers also deserve the full cooperation of host States and respect for their freedom of movement, she stressed before underlining addressing anti-Organization disinformation and violations of status of forces agreements as priorities for the Special Committee. Since better performing missions are better able to protect peacekeepers and civilians, the implementation of the integrated peacekeeping performance and accountability framework — underpinned by the comprehensive planning and performance-assessment systems — must deliver higher standards of safety and mandate delivery which should also extend to conduct and discipline. She then pointed out that ensuring the full, equal and meaningful participation of women in peacekeeping and peacebuilding is not only the right thing to do, but also enhances operational effectiveness.

MD SADEQUZZAMAN ( Bangladesh ) called for the requisite resources to enhance mandate delivery and protection of civilians, while underscoring the need to ensure that peacekeepers are well equipped and adequately trained. Pointing out that the host country has the primary responsibility to ensure accountability for attacks on peacekeepers, he also suggested enhancing strategic communication to tackle disinformation campaigns. Reiterating a call to increase the number of women peacekeepers and improve their participation in command positions, he outlined the need to provide women-friendly facilities. To reduce environmental footprints of peacekeeping missions, local and homegrown solutions, including the renewables, should be used. Highlighting the importance of pre-deployment training, he said his Government can provide training support to other troop- and police-contributing countries.

GLORIYA A. AGARONOVA ( Russian Federation ) paid tribute to all blue helmets who carry out their noble duty in difficult and dangerous conditions, risking their lives daily. Stressing the importance of respecting the sovereignty of the host State and neighboring States, as well as protecting the privacy of civilians, she called for clear and realistic mandates that consider the root causes that are unique to each conflict. Noting the role of regional and subregional organizations in conflict prevention and resolution, she said that, instead of focusing on auxiliary issues, peacekeeping must focus on the essentials. The General Assembly is the competent forum to address all matters related to peacekeeping since stakeholder countries have an opportunity to work together. Noting that the final report of the Special Committee is not just recommendatory in nature, she called on delegates to stop politicizing that platform and engage constructively.

BENEDICTUS BENNY ( Indonesia ), aligning himself with ASEAN and the Non-Aligned Movement, condemned the increasing attacks against peacekeepers, urging swift investigation to bring offenders to justice. He emphasized the strong correlation of seamless coordination and transparency among the Secretariat, host country, and troop- and police-contributing countries in the drawdown process. Peacekeepers need to be fully equipped with adequate resources, and it is also important to ensure timely cost reimbursement. He further called for strategic communication capabilities in fighting off misinformation and disinformation, which contribute to the increasing attacks against peacekeepers. Citing the importance of advancing skills in cybertechnology, he further noted the critical need to enhance partnership in training and capacity-building, and improve performance and the overall safety and security of peacekeepers.

NEUMI QARANIVALU VAKADEWABUKA ( Fiji ), condemning all forms of attacks against peacekeepers, encouraged capacity-building, the sharing of best practices and joint initiatives for interoperability between peacekeepers and other United Nations agencies on peacekeeping readiness and humanitarian assistance programmes. As such, Fiji has partnered with neighbouring countries to develop training and evaluation opportunities to ensure that deployments from the Pacific are fit for purpose. It is also developing joint deployable capabilities to mitigate the effects of climate change, pandemics and conflict. On policing, his Government has continued strengthening the Pacific regional training architecture in partnership with multiple global agencies; promoted the women, peace and security agenda; and ensured awareness and effective measures on sexual exploitation and abuse. He then urged the Special Committee to continue to promote platforms for lasting peace and pointed out that its stakeholders are expecting substantive and concrete guidance.

TRINE SKARBOEVIK HEIMERBACK ( Norway ) outlined five priorities for peacekeeping, including effective implementation of digital transformation, enhancing situational awareness and countering mis- and disinformation. In this regard, she expressed support for the development of the peacekeeping intelligence framework to enhance situational awareness and underscored the need for increasing capacity of the Department of Peacekeeping Operations, while also strengthening its monitoring. Furthermore, mission transitions must be well-planned, she said, advocating for more integrated approaches and increased financing through the Peacebuilding Fund. To enhance women’s participation, missions must be mandated to strengthen their role in political transitions and justice and security sector reforms, she added. Spotlighting the importance of partnerships with regional organizations, she pointed out the need for sustainable financing of missions in partnership with the European Union and more African actors.

JEANNE MRAD ( Lebanon ), associating herself with the Non-Aligned Movement, expressed regret that the Special Committee did not adopt a substantive report last year. Noting the increasing number of casualties — 32 peacekeepers lost their lives in 2022 — she said that one death is one too many. Hailing efforts to promote their safety, she said they must be properly trained and provided means for protection, medical services and necessary equipment. Stressing the role of women’s participation, she welcomed the increasing number of women in peacekeeping forces. Expressing sadness about the Irish peacekeeper who was killed in a firing incident against a UNIFIL carrier in December 2022, she said that the Lebanese jurisdiction indicted seven persons in response. Praising the role played by UNIFIL, she said it should continue to monitor implementation of Council resolution 1701 (2006).

NGUYEN HOANG NGUYEN ( Viet Nam ), aligning himself with ASEAN and the Non-Aligned Movement, noted his country has deployed over 520 military and police personnel to various peacekeeping missions since 2014. More effective measures are needed to address the major causes of peacekeeper casualties, including malicious acts, the use of improved explosive ordnance and illnesses. Viet Nam’s hosting of the International Conference on Women Participation in Peacekeeping Operations last November in Ha Noi under the co-chairmanship of Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix underscores the importance attached to that matter, with the country aiming at targets of 15 per cent for unit deployment and 20 per cent for individual participation. He recalled that, since 2018, Viet Nam has been appointed by the United Nations as one of the four peacekeeping training centres in South-East Asia to host the Triangular Partnership Project.

DANIEL ABRAHAM HADGU ( Eritrea ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, stressed that peacekeeping operations can save lives and create the necessary space for national, regional and international actors to resolve conflicts when they are deployed with clear, achievable mandates and proper resources. Regrettably, security-mandated operations have not been accompanied by a serious and genuine engagement to find a political solution to a conflict. Many missions have consequently been deployed for decades, taking meagre resources away from other critical efforts, such as international development while eroding trust and effectiveness. Success can be realized, he pointed out, if their mandates and activities are consistent with the Charter of the United Nations and the core principles of consent, neutrality and non-lethal force. Constructive cooperation with the host country is also crucial, he continued, stressing that host States’ views and ownership must be respected during mandate design and implementation.

ISATOU BADJIE ( Gambia ), associating herself with the Non-Aligned Movement, reaffirmed strong commitment to strengthening peacekeeping operations and promoting full and effective participation of women, including by deploying more female personnel. Against this backdrop, Gambia revised its national peacekeeping policy by setting national indicators and targets to increase the number of well-trained women. Recognizing the importance of promoting partnerships, she outlined cooperation with regional and subregional organizations, including with the African Union, to harness their comparative advantage as first responders in addressing conflicts in Africa. Turning to collaboration with the European Union, she reiterated the importance of technical assistance and financing of the peacekeeping operations led by the bloc. Recognizing the important work of the United Nations Police, she encouraged stronger engagement on language related to policing.

CARMEN NISHIHARA ( Chile ), noting that peace operations are possibly the most visible part of the mandate of the United Nations, said that the Special Committee’s work has a direct effect not only on the deployment of missions, but also on how the Organization can support those who need it most. Stressing the importance of maintaining consistency amongst mandates, she expressed support for the Secretary-General’s initiatives to increase gender equity in peacekeeping. “We have to build trust” between the missions and local populations, she said, adding that greater participation by women has been shown to have good effects on trust and how missions interact with the populations they are supposed to protect. Member States must share best practices and results of national experiences concerning the deployment of women in peacekeeping operations, she added, noting that there are multiple operational functions that women should be carrying out. The lack of women in decision-making positions has an effect on the protection of women civilians, she pointed out.

MAJID KHAMIS GHARIB ALNAKHI AL ALI ( United Arab Emirates ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, called for members of the Special Committee to show flexibility in order to achieve a consensus-based result after the failure to do so last year. His country supports the participation of women in missions. Expressing hope renewable energy will be used at a rate of 80 per cent by 2030, he noted the United Arab Emirates, together with Norway and other partners, is working on a communiqué to help further that goal and reduce operational costs. He stressed that all troop- and police-contributing countries must express any reservations before deployment, to avoid any negative impact on United Nations personnel. Condemning attacks on those personnel, he called for accountability for all perpetrators. He noted that at the 2021 Seoul Peacekeeping Ministerial, his country pledged $10 million to African peacekeepers.

LILIANA VERÓNICA BAÑOS MÜLLER ( El Salvador ), associating herself with the Non-Aligned Movement, expressed her hope that the Special Committee can provide practical, relevant, comprehensive and prospective recommendations. As the search for sustainable and lasting political solutions must inform design and deployment, peacekeeping operations must have clear and specific mandates with defined objectives, structures and resources. For its part, the Special Committee should guarantee consistencies between mandates, ensure realistic and attainable goals; and provide adequate, predictable and sustainable funding, including for activities to consolidate peace. She then condemned attacks against peacekeepers; encouraged the Organization to mitigate threats and address security-related risks; and stressed that the fight against misinformation and disinformation is necessary for the security and protection of peacekeeping personnel. She also underscored the importance of women’s full, safe, equal and significant participation in conflict prevention, resolution and peace consolidation. On preserving the Organization’s credibility, impartiality and integrity, she reaffirmed her full support to the zero-tolerance policy on sexual exploitation and abuse.

ZAHRA ERSHADI ( Iran ), reaffirming that improving the safety and security of uniformed personnel is a shared responsibility, called on stakeholders to provide peacekeeping operations with necessary capacities and resources. Noting that protection of civilians constitutes the primary responsibility of host countries, she pointed out that any military intervention of the Organization or any foreign forces under the pretext of protection should be avoided. Moreover, the principle of equitable geographical representation should be considered in staffing at Headquarters and peacekeeping missions at all levels. Supporting host countries in establishing the rule of law should be based on respecting national ownership, cultural diversity and the specificity of each country, she stressed. Using modern technology and intelligence should be considered on a case-by-case basis, whereas the legal aspects of using such technology should be defined in appropriate intergovernmental processes, she added.

LUIS UGARELLI ( Peru ), extending solidarity to all peacekeeping personnel, drew attention to the Non-Aligned Movement’s statement which includes the positions of its member States and associated States concerning the multidimensional character of peacekeeping. Recognizing the importance of the chapter on women, peace and security, to be negotiated within the Special Committee over the coming days as part of its 2023 report, he underscored the fundamental role that women play in facilitating coordination with communities affected by violence and in developing close ties with civilian populations. His country reached 15.14 per cent women’s participation in the missions where it has deployed its units, he said, adding that this is above the amount that was established by the United Nations. Peru is operating in six different missions from the Central African Republic to Lebanon, he said, adding that the Special Committee must consider the creation of regional networks to promote cooperation.

DAI BING ( China ) stressed the importance of focusing on political settlements and avoiding unnecessary intervention in countries concerned, and refraining from imposing ideas based on political considerations, ideologies and preconceptions. He noted that in August 2022, the Security Council had adopted the presidential statement on capacity-building for Africa drafted by China, calling on the Secretary-General to submit a report within one year on evaluating and adjusting mission mandates with a focus on exit strategies. With peacekeeping operations facing rising threats, he called for the timely assessment and removal of all risks, which would improve early warning capacities. He noted a good public image can help missions fulfil their mandates, and that in Africa, it is important to solve problems in African ways. China is the second-largest financial contributor to peacekeeping operations and has established an 80,000-strong standby force.

MARC-ALAIN STRITT ( Switzerland ), expressing regret that the Special Committee was unable to reach consensus on the 2022 final report, urged all States to show flexibility. On peacekeeping operations and the protection of civilians, he underscored the importance of freedom of movement, respect for the status of forces agreement and strengthened mission capacities. Ensuring a more visible presence and quicker response would make peacekeeping operations more effective and credible to local populations, he noted before turning his attention to the concerning violations of human rights and international humanitarian law and calling for strengthened accountability and early warning capacities. He then highlighted the role of inclusive disarmament, demobilization and reintegration processes in contributing to political solutions; called for close coordination between uniformed and civilian components and with country teams; and stressed that the Organization’s activities during transition periods must be guided by coherent and measurable national plans. He also noted the challenge of ensuring that performance management is systematically linked to planning and resourcing; encouraged the Secretariat to work towards the harmonization of different databases; and emphasized the importance of inclusiveness in the Special Committee’s negotiations.

MARÍA DEL CARMEN SQUEFF ( Argentina ), aligning herself with the statement made by Uruguay, who also spoke for Brazil and Mexico, spotlighted her Government’s contributions to peacekeeping operations and reiterated its strong support for strengthening the role of the Special Committee. Her Government, she pledged, will continue to engage constructively by offering alternatives to the various issues concerning the Special Committee’s report. Turning to the need for relevant mandates which include a holistic vision that responds to the pillars of peace and security, human rights and sustainable development, she underscored the importance of respecting the principle of national ownership of States hosting peacekeeping missions. Those States’ populations must be shown and sure that all efforts of the Organization are being designed and directed towards improving their situation and future prospects. For peace to be lasting and effective, women’s full and effective leadership participation in leadership roles at all levels and stages of peace processes and initiatives must be ensured, as well. She then voiced her concern over the recent increase in peacekeeper fatalities.

RUCHIRA KAMBOJ ( India ), associating herself with the Non-Aligned Movement, pointed out the need of triangular consultations for clear mandate formulations and underscored the importance of maintaining local population cognizant of capabilities and limitations of missions. Pointing out that last year 32 peacekeepers lost their lives, she recalled that India tabled Council resolution 2589 (2021) and launched a Group of Friends to promote accountability for crimes against peacekeepers. Spotlighting the importance of harnessing resources and new technology to missions, she recalled that India created a UNITE situational awareness software programme in 2022 and is planning to deploy a helicopter unit to MINUSMA in 2023. Stressing the importance of women’s participation in peacekeeping, she recalled that her country deployed the first-ever all women contingent to Liberia in 2007 and will deploy the largest single subunit of women peacekeepers in Abyei this year.

JOAQUÍN ALBERTO PÉREZ AYESTARÁN ( Venezuela ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, said the principles that govern the general framework of peacekeeping operations must be rigorously observed, including the consent of the parties, impartiality and the non-use of force, except in situations of self-defence. The emphasis of peacekeeping operations should be on the use of their political influence to support the parties in the search for a peaceful solution to conflicts, and therefore avoid becoming part of the conflict. He highlighted the need to pay more attention to the unintended consequences of the sanctions regimes imposed by the Security Council, especially their humanitarian implications, given the need to ensure that the population of the States subject to said measures is not victimized. Greater efforts must be made to ensure that such measures, implemented in several of the countries where there are United Nations peacekeeping operations deployed on the ground, do not become a factor of socioeconomic destabilization or threaten development.

CÍCERO TOBIAS DE OLIVEIRA FREITAS ( Brazil ), endorsing the statement made by Uruguay, who also spoke for Argentina and Mexico, stressed that efficient peacekeeping must abide by the principles of consent, impartiality and the non-use of force, except in self-defence and the defence of the mandate. As conflict resolution depends on a lasting political solution, peacekeeping operations must provide support for achieving this outcome. They must also have clear mandates; reflect well-defined priorities based on realistic assessments of the situation on the ground; and communicate with the local government, population, civil society and other stakeholders. Highlighting his country’s work in that regard during its Council presidency in July 2022, he also spotlighted its work on creating a multiplier effect on capabilities through the provision of appropriate training to prevent casualties and facilitate the overall implementation of mission mandates. He then reiterated Brazil’s support for women’s full, equal and meaningful participation and reaffirmed its support for peacebuilding and its intrinsic relation to peacekeeping.

VOLODYMYR SHCHERBAN ( Ukraine ) pointed out that his country had to suspend its participation and withdraw more than 300 blue helmets from peacekeeping operations due to the large-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. Noting that Ukraine is considering the ways and modalities for it to resume its contribution to peacekeeping, he outlined that the top priority of peacekeeping operations should be to ensure security and safety of civilians, including through the prevention of the illegal flow of weapons and mercenaries. Ukraine supports collective efforts to make peacekeeping more efficient and expects solid practical results following the implementation of the A4P+ strategy, he added. Encouraging the Organization to continue enhancing its strategic partnerships with regional organizations, he welcomed its cooperation with the European Union and the Africa Union. Spotlighting the potential of cooperation with OSCE, he urged the United Nations to reconsider its practical value of cooperation with the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

MUSTAFA CETIN ( Türkiye ) condemned all heinous attacks on all peacekeeping personnel, welcoming efforts to ensure their safety and security. He expressed support for strengthened partnerships at strategic and operational levels in coordination with host countries, as engaging with local communities and understanding local cultures will absolutely enhance the performance of peacekeepers. Stressing that the consent of all concerned parties in a dispute and impartiality are essential, he noted that, otherwise, there is a risk of a peacekeeping operation becoming party to the conflict. His country participates in eight United Nations operations from the Middle East to Africa to Europe, and its participation is not limited to United Nations initiatives, also working with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), OSCE, European Union and the African Union.

PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, spotlighted his Government’s unwavering commitment to maintaining global peace and security, including through the deployment of over 23,000 men and women peacekeepers since 1958. He also highlighted his Government’s endorsement of international protection standards and its extensive predeployment processes to ensure that its troops and police officers are equipped with the requisite training and background to respect and promote human rights. As the Organization’s legitimacy as a whole has an impact on the safety and security of peacekeepers, he emphasized that a host country’s priorities should be supported by United Nations country teams; complementary efforts must be undertaken to reduce the continuation or escalation of violence while recognizing unique strengths and promoting multi-dimensional mandates. Country teams in surrounding States should coordinate troop and equipment transportation for peacekeepers and enhance strategic and operational coordination, he added.

THOMAS NWANKWO CHUKWU ( Nigeria ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, called on stakeholders to provide peacekeepers with resources and capacity-building to ensure their mandates. Commending the Action for Peacekeeping initiative and its subsequent A4P+ strategy, he pointed out that it contributes to making peacekeeping operations more responsive and effective. Noting that peacekeeping missions cannot take the place of politics and diplomacy in conflict resolution, he outlined that peacekeeping operations must support and augment political solutions. He further reiterated a call for clear, prioritized, realistic and achievable mandates in close collaboration with troop- and police-contributing countries, host countries and regional organizations. Spotlighting the importance of acceptable standards of conduct, discipline and accountability, he called for regular and transparent reporting in addition to monitoring of military, police and civilian personnel.

PHILIP JOSEPH SCHENKS ( Sierra Leone ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, cited his country as a known success story of United Nations peacekeeping, welcoming partnerships between the United Nations and the African Union. With the continent facing increasing conflicts due to terrorism and violent extremist groups, exacerbated by poverty, unemployment and climate change, collaboration is more vital than ever. Citing the ongoing commitment of the European Union to Africa, he noted his country — as a beneficiary of peacekeeping — is involved in a wide variety of United Nations operations in Somalia, and participates in the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), UNIFIL and other missions. He further called for more equitable geographical representation in leadership of missions, as well as at United Nations Headquarters.

GABRIELE CACCIA, Permanent Observer for the Holy See , condemning all attacks against peacekeepers, urged that the perpetrators are brought to justice. In encouraging the United Nations to adapt its structure and methods of operation to the magnitude and nobility of its tasks, he pointed out that politics is key to resolving conflicts. It is therefore vital to advance a proper conception of politics that orients public authority towards the attainment of the common good. He then noted that increasing the number and influence of women peacekeepers can provide an effective means to facilitate societal transformation; called for human rights monitoring components to be included in all peacekeeping mandates; and advocated for greater engagement with all segments of the host State’s populations, especially faith-based organizations. The legitimacy of peacekeeping operations, he continued, notably entails the elimination of all forms of sexual exploitation and abuse. These not only violate the dignity of victims, but also constrain the Organization’s capacities and actions during future crises, he said before drawing attention to the obligation to assist victims and children born from such conduct. He also encouraged peacekeeping operations to reduce their operational emissions to the furthest extent possible.

Mr. ALEM of the African Union , expressing support for the primary role of the Special Committee in the development of peacekeeping-related principles and strategies, reiterated the Union’s commitment for burden-sharing for its peace support operations. He also outlined the Union’s enhanced partnership with the United Nations to institutionalize approaches and modalities used to support its previous operations, including in Darfur and Somalia. In view of the increase in geopolitical competition, including regional and transnational conflicts, he outlined the need for adaptation and the regeneration of efforts to ensure that security architecture remains relevant. Noting that current conflict realities prove that no single organization can provide the appropriate response, he said that the African Union and its regional organizations have demonstrated a comparative advantage as first responders to conflict on the continent.

Spotlighting the need for predictable and sustainable funding to enhance the Union’s contribution to increasing the effectiveness of the global response to security challenges in Africa, he pointed out the bloc’s readiness to ensure clear modalities for oversight of its peace support operations; facilitate finalization of the African Union–United Nations Joint Planning Guidelines to outline the enhanced working modalities; continue the implementation of the Compliance Framework for international humanitarian law, including through the Tripartite Project with the European Union and the United Nations; and facilitate harmonization of the African Standby Force concept with the African Union Doctrine on Peace Support Operations.

JOSEPH NKALWO NGOULA, International Organization of la Francophonie , called for greater consideration of multilingualism, as fluency in the host country language helps to build trust, contributes to the security of United Nations personnel, and facilitates their interactions with the populations and the authorities for the performance of outreach and peacebuilding tasks — ever more present in mandates. As the majority of peacekeeping operations are deployed in the French-speaking world, his organization has been supporting francophone participation in United Nations peacekeeping for nearly two decades, and was thus the first international organization to assume the role of “champion” of the Action for Peacekeeping initiative, with a view to strengthening French-speaking capacities and developing the French language and intercultural skills of military contingents. In 2022, more than 400 people benefited from its training, and in 2023, the organization intends to continue to play a leading role in training by currently developing with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) the first online course dedicated to intercultural skills in military operations. Intended for military, police and civilian personnel, this course aims to be the training of reference in terms of interculturality in peacekeeping operations.

Right of Reply

The representative of Lebanon , speaking in exercise of her right of reply in response to the comments made by Israel, pointed out that the December 2022 attack of a UNIFIL vehicle was a regrettable tragedy that was condemned by her Government. Lebanon’s judiciary has issued arrest warrants for seven persons connected to this incident, one of whom has already been arrested. Persecutors will be brought to justice, she stressed before pointing out that Israel is not in a position to accuse or preach on the security of peacekeepers, or the inviolability of their premises nor on the obligation to facilitate mandate implementation and detailing some of the many examples in that regard. She then expressed her regret that the Special Committee is being exploited for political ambitions and for regional calculations and goals that do not serve UNIFIL.