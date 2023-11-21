Second Committee Approves 16 Resolutions, including on Achieving Gender Equality, Eliminating Unauthorized Unilateral Trade Measures

The Second Committee (Economic and Financial) today approved 16 resolutions on a range of topics, from information and communications technologies for sustainable development to agriculture development, food security and nutrition, with 14 of the texts approved by consensus.

However, a resolution focused on unilateral economic measures and another focused on gender equality proved contentious among delegations, as they failed to reach consensus on those texts, which were approved by a recorded vote, on the penultimate day of the Committee’s seventy-eighth session.

The resolution titled “Unilateral economic measures as a means of political and economic coercion against developing countries” (document A/C.2/78/L.6/Rev.1) was approved with a recorded vote of 132 in favour to 8 against (Australia, Canada, Israel, Lithuania, New Zealand, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States), with 42 abstentions.

By the text, the General Assembly would urge the international community to adopt urgent and effective measures to eliminate the use of unilateral economic, financial or trade measures that are not authorized by relevant organs of the United Nations, that are inconsistent with the principles of international law or the Charter of the United Nations or that contravene the basic principles of the multilateral trading system and that affect, in particular, but not exclusively, developing countries.

Prior to the text’s approval, three amendments, of which Spain on behalf of the European Union was the main sponsor, were rejected by the Committee.

Speaking before the vote on the resolution, the representative of the United States said his delegation continues to oppose this resolution as it has in prior years, noting that Washington, D.C., has applied sanctions consistent with international law and with specific objectives, including promoting a return to the rule of law, and respect for human rights and freedoms. Those who suggest sanctions are inherently unjustified advance a false narrative, he stressed, adding that his delegation will vote against the text.

Echoing that view after the vote on the resolution was the representative of Spain, who spoke for the European Union and said that for his group of countries, restrictive measures are a legitimate tool of foreign policy that aim to defend the bloc’s values, promote peace, support democracy and strengthen international security. Such measures are imposed in response to serious violations of international law — or when other international norms are broken, such as the Russian Federation’s unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine. Notwithstanding the Union’s objections, its member States abstained in the vote on the resolution as a whole in recognition of its importance to many of the bloc’s partners.

Several representatives of affected countries welcomed the adoption of the resolution and voiced their objections to unilateral coercive measures. Syria’s delegate said the resolution sheds light on the devastating consequences of unilateral coercive measures imposed by Western countries, with the United States and the European Union at the helm as they seek to exert economic and political coercion. Like other speakers, he called for the immediate and unconditional lifting of these measures.

The Committee also took up the draft resolution titled “Achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/78/L.28/Rev.1), approving it, as amended, by a recorded vote of 116 in favour to none against, with 60 abstentions.

The representative of Mexico, who introduced the draft resolution, noted that the Committee was the apt forum for it, given the connections between gender equality and sustainable development. Empowering women and girls will drive progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), she affirmed, as it is impossible to understand the 2030 Agenda without a gender perspective.

However, the representative of Egypt introduced a proposed amendment (document A/C.2/78/CRP.5), requesting the deletion of operative paragraph 9 to avoid duplication and observing the mandates of each Committee, and requesting the Secretary-General to report on the topic of the resolution within an existing report in the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural), which has the necessary expertise.

Divisions among delegations were again on display, with several representatives voicing support for the amendment, noting that it is the subject within the mandate of the Third Committee. Iraq’s representative urged delegates to avoid duplication, as the Third Committee discusses in detail the issues of women and development.

The representative of Australia noted that the report which the resolution seeks to mandate would focus on interlinkages between achieving gender equality and decent work and economic growth. These are clearly issues related to economic development, yet the amendment seeks to move the work into the Third Committee, setting a terrible precedent and sending a wrong signal that gender equality is not relevant to considerations of economic development, she stressed.

Drafts on the following topics were also approved: Information and communications technologies for sustainable development; Commodities; Promotion of international cooperation to combat illicit financial flows; Promoting investments for sustainable development; The pivotal role of reliable and stable energy connectivity in driving sustainable development; Disaster risk reduction; Implementation of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in Those Countries Experiencing Serious Drought and/or Desertification, Particularly in Africa; Ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all; Strengthening cooperation for integrated coastal zone management for achieving sustainable development; Culture and sustainable development; Development cooperation with middle-income countries; Follow-up to the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries; Follow-up to the second United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries; and Natural plant fibres and sustainable development.

Action on Draft Resolutions

The Second Committee (Economic and Financial) first took action on the draft resolution titled “Information and communications technologies for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/78/L.53), which contains no programme budget implications.

The draft resolution was approved without a vote and a similar draft was withdrawn. By its terms, the General Assembly would encourage urgent action aimed at reducing digital divides and inequalities in data generation, infrastructure and accessibility within and among countries and regions, as well as between developed and developing countries. It would also urge the creation of necessary conditions to provide developing countries with affordable and reliable connectivity.

Speaking after the approval, the representative of the United States referred to his country’s general statement delivered on 9 November and posted online with regards to trade and technology transfer.

The delegate for Switzerland said his country regrets the lack of reference in the draft resolution to the global digital compact but looks forward to the creation of the compact and the Summit of the Future in 2024.

In the same vein, the representative of the United Kingdom said his country looks forward to participating in the development of a global digital compact in 2024. He also expressed regret that the final draft does not reference the compact.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, called for a strong multi-stakeholder participation in work on digital issues, adding that the global digital compact must be an open and inclusive process. She also expressed regret about not reaching any compromise on the draft other than deleting the paragraph referring to the forthcoming process for development of the compact.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution on “Commodities” (document A/C.2/78/L.64), approving it without a vote, withdrawing a previous text, by which the Assembly would recognize the need for developing countries rich in critical minerals to add value to their supply chains as a way of contributing to their economic structural transformation, creating decent employment, increasing export revenues and participating in the process of economic development.

The representative of the United States , speaking after approval, joined consensus while expressing concerns over obsolete references to the world financial and economic crisis, and inappropriate calls upon international financial institutions and other non-United Nations organizations to take actions beyond the scope of what the resolution should address. He affirmed that trade language adopted by the General Assembly or the Economic and Social Council or under their auspices has no relevance for United States trade policy or the agenda of the World Trade Organization (WTO). The UN should not opine on the priorities of the WTO Aid for Trade initiative, he said, further referring the Committee to his country’s general statement of 9 November.

The representative of the United Kingdom noted his delegation also joined consensus, recalling that the volatility in commodity markets including food and energy since 2022 has hit the world’s most vulnerable people hardest. The United States will continue to work to help other countries diversify their economies. However, he voiced regret that greater consideration was not given to the importance of global supply chains.

Next, the Committee approved, without a vote, a draft resolution titled “Promotion of international cooperation to combat illicit financial flows and strengthen good practices on assets return to foster sustainable development” (document A/C.2/78/L.52), which contains no programme budget implications.

By the text, the Assembly would reaffirm its commitment to strive to eliminate safe havens that create incentives for the transfer abroad of stolen assets and illicit financial flows. It would further stress that efforts in international tax cooperation should be universal in approach and scope and fully consider the different needs and capacities of all States, in particular least developed, landlocked developing, small island developing and African countries.

Speaking after the approval, the representative of the United States expressed concern that the term “illicit financial flows” lacks internationally agreed definition when it applies to the proceeds of crimes. His country understands that calls for commitments to prevent and combat illicit financial flows refer to Member States implementing their existing obligations through robust implementation of the Financial Action Task Force’s recommendations and best practices enshrined in existing international architecture. Countries must prioritize domestic efforts to counter corruption and money-laundering. The resolution places too much focus on vague commitments to address ill-defined concepts of illicit financial flows to the detriment to domestic efforts.

The representative of Switzerland said the statute of the UN Tax Committee should not be changed. Since last year, there has been a Second Committee resolution devoted exclusively to international taxation. Issues related to this should be addressed in the context of that resolution and not in the resolution on illicit financial flows. She expressed regret that the conceptual framework drafted by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for measuring illicit financial flows was not further integrated into the text and that most references in the resolution refer only to Chapter V of the Convention against Corruption.

CARLOS AMORÍN (Uruguay), Chair of the Second Committee , noted that, in light of the adoption of “L.52,”, draft resolution “L.16” is withdrawn by its sponsors.

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution titled “Promoting investments for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/78/L.62), approving it without a vote.

The representative of the United States expressed support for the development of sustainable and resilient infrastructure through initiatives such as the Blue Dot Network which seeks to attract additional private sector investment for quality infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries by certifying projects that meet international standards. The commonly understood term used when emphasizing the importance of international public finance is “most vulnerable”, not “those in vulnerable situations”, he said, referring the Committee to his delegation’s general statement on multilateral development banks, international financial institution reform and technology transfer.

The representative of the United Kingdom stressed the importance of transparent financial practices and the development of bankable projects. His country is committed to mobilizing $40 billion by the end of 2027 for global infrastructure and economic development. Noting the lack of investment in “clean green infrastructure”, he said that sound infrastructure governance is essential to ensure economic efficiency and accountability.

The representative of Colombia expressed disappointment that text does not emphasize the need to substantively scale up investments to accelerate energy transition and increase use of renewable energies, despite clear evidence showing that this is crucial. Renewable energy investments have centred on developed countries while developing States continue to face challenges in attracting capital, he said, stressing that the gravity of the climate crisis must be met by corresponding ambition. This is a collective failure and must be corrected, he said.

The Committee then took up the draft resolution titled “The pivotal role of reliable and stable energy connectivity in driving sustainable development” (document A/C.2/78/L.26/Rev.1), approving it without a vote.

Introducing the draft, the representative of Turkmenistan said the document has the main objective of addressing energy crises that the global economy faces today and achieving sustainable development by ensuring reliable and stable energy connectivity and transportation. It is a continuation of the energy connectivity process that Turkmenistan started more than 10 years ago by initiating United Nations General Assembly resolutions on stable energy transit adopted by consensus in 2008 and 2013, she noted.

She stressed that key messages of the draft resolution are to underline that, without stable, resilient and reliable energy connectivity and transportation, developing countries, in particular least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing States are unable to meet their own energy demand and ensure energy security; to recognize the important role of energy transportation hubs in the reliable and stable transit of energy to international markets; and to restart the Ashgabat process on energy connectivity with a focus on cross-border cooperation, energy resource diversification, investment, innovation and capacity-building.

The Committee then turned to a draft resolution on “Disaster risk reduction” (document A/C.2/78/L.55), approving it without a vote, withdrawing a previous text.

By the text, the Assembly would encourage developed countries to prioritize and enhance the allocation of and access to sustainable and predictable financing for disaster risk reduction at all levels, enhanced technical and financial support and technology transfer to developing States, in particular for the least developed countries, small island developing States, landlocked developing countries and African countries, as well as middle-income countries facing specific challenges, on concessional and preferential terms.

The representative of the Russian Federation asked a procedural question, noting that on some resolutions there was an opportunity to join as a co-sponsor, while not on others. He asked for his delegation to be included as a co-sponsor of the draft.

Mr. AMORÍN responded that it was a collective draft endorsed by all Member States.

The representative of Australia , also speaking for Canada and New Zealand , noted that the international community must work more closely than ever before, as disasters exacerbate existing vulnerabilities. She cited the contributions of women leaders at all levels, noting that the political declaration and the resolution both acknowledge the development of a gender action plan.

The representative of the United States , addressing her delegation’s position on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Sendai Framework, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit political declaration and on voluntary and mutually agreed transfers of technology, referred the Committee to its statement of 9 November.

Next, the Committee approved without a vote the draft resolution titled “Implementation of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in Those Countries Experiencing Serious Drought and/or Desertification, Particularly in Africa” (document A/C.2/78/L.58), which has no programme budget implications.

By the text, the Assembly would urge implementation of the Paris Agreement and agreed intergovernmentally negotiated outcomes and decisions of subsequent United Nations climate change conferences. It would further take note of the Abidjan Call, which urged giving the highest priority to the issue of drought prevention, resilience, impact mitigation and accelerating implementation of existing national commitments, towards achieving land degradation neutrality by 2030.

The representative of the United States said that, while the Abidjan Call is a useful document, it is not a negotiated text and was not approved by the fifteenth session of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. Her delegation does not believe the Abidjan Call belongs to this resolution. For technology transfer, she referred the Committee to her country’s global explanation of position.

Mr. AMORÍN noted that “L.36” is withdrawn in light of the adoption of “L.58”.

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution titled “Ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all” (document A/C.2/78/L.61), approving it without a vote.

The representative of the Russian Federation expressed regret that the text does not contain any reference to the role of atomic energy. It does not produce air pollution or carbon emissions, he said, highlighting the potential contribution of nuclear power to meet growing energy needs and fight climate change.

The representative of the United Kingdom said his delegation does not agree with the framing of the language around fossil fuels. “The world has moved on since Agenda 2030 was launched,” he said, adding that clean energy technologies present economic opportunities for all. The international community must help least developed countries capitalize on these opportunities, he said, disassociating his State with operative paragraph 10.

The representative of the European Union , speaking in its capacity as observer, expressed regret that resolution retained the reference to cleaner fossil fuels and the paragraph on the role of gas. Stressing the need to transition away from fossil fuels, he said that sector accounts for roughly two-third of all greenhouse gas emissions. The international community must collectively agree to ambitious goals on renewable energy and energy efficiency, and link them to a pathway to phase out fossil fuels.

The representative of Colombia expressed regret that once again it was not possible to achieve a clearer recognition of the links between SDGs 7 and 13. The international community should be focusing on abandoning fossil fuels, he said, stressing the need to decarbonize the energy sector and democratize clean energy.

The representative of the United States , noting that the energy sector accounts for over two-third of global emissions, said that ensuring affordable and sustainable energy for all must consider the need for energy transitions. Disassociating her country from operative paragraph 10, she said her delegation does not accept language recognizing the role that natural gas can play in supporting energy transitions without any commitment to decarbonization. Her country is committed to working hand in hand with developing countries to urgently transition to non-fossil fuel energy systems while enhancing global energy security, she said, also referring the Committee to her delegation’s general statement on related matters.

The Committee next took up the draft resolution titled “Strengthening cooperation for integrated coastal zone management for achieving sustainable development” (document A/C.2/78/L.40/Rev.1), approving it without a vote.

By the text, the Assembly would call upon Member States and other actors at the local, national, regional and international levels to address the problem of marine litter, including plastic litter and microplastics, which impacts coastal management. It would also encourage all stakeholders operating in this field, in their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, to prioritize life cycle approaches, promote resource efficiency and incorporate biodiversity and coastal ecosystem services in their integral management.

A secretary of the Committee said the report requested by the resolution would constitute an addition to the documentation workload of the Department for General Assembly and Conference Management of one pre-session document in all six languages in 2025. That resource requirement would result in a cost of $24,500.

Introducing the draft resolution, the representative of Morocco said her country has presented this resolution every other years since 2011, considering that 37 per cent of the world’s population lives within 100 kilometres from coasts. This creates a need for integrated management approach to sustainably address interactions among human activities and their impact on ecosystems, she stressed.

Speaking after approval, Türkiye ’s delegate said her country is fully committed to the protection of coastal and marine environment but is not a party to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea which, as she stressed, is not the only legal framework that regulates all activities in the oceans and seas. Therefore, she disassociated her country from the references to the Convention made in the draft resolution.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, expressed regret that there was no agreement reached on highlighting the interlinkages between SDG 6 on water and SDG 14 on the ocean. He also reiterated the position of the Union regarding the preambular paragraph 2, from which he dissociated, as the omnibus resolution on oceans and the law of the sea is and should remain the authoritative source of any reference to the Convention on the Law of the Sea in resolutions of the General Assembly.

The representative of Mexico noted that preambular paragraph 2 reaffirms that the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea has a universal character establishing the legal framework for all activities on oceans and seas, and cannot be used as a precedent in other resolutions.

The representative of Colombia said her delegation disassociated itself from preambular paragraph 2, and has not ratified the Convention, as it is not the only legal framework regulating activities on the oceans.

The representative of the United States noted her delegation joined consensus, emphasizing that the global plastic pollution crisis demands swift action. Her delegation has joined other countries in working towards an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, eliminating the release of plastic into the environment by 2040. On references to technology transfer, international financial institutions, multilateral development banks, disaster risk reduction and climate change, she referred the Committee to a previous general statement.

The representative of Japan expressed regret that programme budget implications on operative paragraph 17 were issued only after the draft was placed under the silence procedure despite his delegation’s repeated inquiries during informal consultations. While his delegation understands that additional costs were unavoidable, the matter related to programme budget implications should be discussed with precision and clarity during informal consultations, he said, asking this issue to be addressed in a future session.

The representative of Venezuela said that her country is not party to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, expressing reservation on the content of the Convention.

The representative of Iran said that his country is not a party to the Convention on the Law of the Sea and disassociated himself from paragraphs referring to it.

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution titled “Culture and sustainable development” (document A/C.2/78/L.56), approving it without a vote, withdrawing a previous text.

By the text, the Assembly would call for enhanced support, including additional financial resources and investments, for the cultural and creative sectors, including in the context of COVID-19 recovery efforts. Such support would, among others, protect artists and cultural professionals, foster knowledge, innovation and intercultural dialogue, adapt them to the digital transformation, strengthen linkages between culture and education, and safeguard cultural heritage and traditional and ancestral knowledge, including of Indigenous Peoples and local communities.

The representative of the United States expressed support for the right to equal pay for equal work to eradicate discrimination. However, her delegation’s understanding of that right is that it requires equal pay, including salary and other benefits, for work that requires substantially equal skill, effort and responsibility under similar working conditions, within the same establishment. “The United States does not interpret such right however to require equal pay for work of equal value,” she said, also referring the Committee to her delegation’s global explanation of position concerning international financial institutions, illicit financial flows and other matters.

The Committee then turned to the draft resolution titled “Development cooperation with middle-income countries” (document A/C.2/78/L.63), approving it without a vote.

Speaking after approval, the representative of Colombia said his country is pleased with the consensus on the draft resolution but is concerned that it is not included in the agenda of the seventy-ninth General Assembly.

The delegate of the United States said her country is pleased to join the consensus on the resolution and is committed to working with the people and institutions to drive change in their countries and communities. She also referred to her country’s general statement delivered on 9 November.

Mr. AMORÍN then said that draft resolution “L.14” was withdrawn by its sponsors.

Next, the Committee turned to the draft titled “Follow-up to the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries” (document A/C.2/78/L.57), approving it without a vote, withdrawing a previous text.

The representative of the United States said her delegation joined consensus and, citing operative paragraph 23, noted that targets, including the doubling of financing from all sources in support of clean and renewable energy, are set in paragraph 139 of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries. The United States’ bilateral cooperation programmes are country-specific, she stated. On operative paragraphs 5, 11, 17, 33 and 48, she referred the Committee to her country’s general statement of 9 November.

The Committee then approved without a vote the draft resolution titled “Follow-up to the second United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries” (document A/C.2/78/L.54), which has no programme budget implications.

The representative of the United States said that her country is a strong supporter of the blended finance operations referenced in operative paragraph 15. Public finance needs not be concessional or fully concessional to attract private partners. Private finance could be offered below market rates. It is most beneficial to partner with countries when terms of public and private blended finance are less narrowly specified.

Mr. AMORÍN noted that he understood that “L.3” is withdrawn by sponsors in light of the adoption of “L.54”.

Next, the Committee took up the draft resolution titled “Natural plant fibres and sustainable development” (document A/C.2/78/L.32/Rev.1), approving it without a vote.

The representative of Bangladesh , introducing that draft, said it invites Member States to promote the sustainable production and consumption of natural plant fibres through ecosystem-based approaches. Highlighting the role of small farmers and Indigenous Peoples in that process, he said the text reaffirms that the natural fibre industry is one of the oldest industries and generates a large number of jobs around the globe. Natural fibres are a good alternative to synthetic products and can contribute to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he added.

The representative of the United States referred the Committee to her delegation’s general statement on technology transfer and other issues of 9 November.

The Committee then turned to a draft resolution titled “Unilateral economic measures as a means of political and economic coercion against developing countries” (document A/C.2/78/L.6/Rev.1) and three amendments to it, which were rejected. By the approved text, the Assembly would urge the international community to adopt urgent and effective measures to eliminate the use of unilateral economic, financial or trade measures that are not authorized by relevant organs of the United Nations, inconsistent with the principles of international law or the Charter, or that contravene the basic principles of the multilateral trading system and that affect, in particular, but not exclusively, developing countries.

It would further call upon the international community to condemn and reject the imposition of the use of such measures as a means of political and economic coercion against developing countries that impedes the full achievement of economic and social development.

The first amendment was rejected by a recorded vote of 48 in favour to 117 against, with 5 abstentions (Equatorial Guinea, Japan, Mexico, Switzerland, Türkiye).

The second amendment was rejected by a recorded vote of 48 in favour to 120 against, with 3 abstentions (Equatorial Guinea, Mexico, Türkiye).

Finally, the third amendment was rejected by a recorded vote of 48 in favour to 120 against, with 3 abstentions (Israel, Türkiye, United States).

Speaking after the voting on all three amendments, the representative of Singapore emphasized his country’s long-standing position against unilateral economic measures and its sovereign right to determine national policies.

The delegate for Switzerland expressed regret with the inclusion of operative paragraph 7 on a new mandate attributed to the system of UN resident coordinators and linked to unilateral coercive measures against developing countries. This should not become a mission for resident coordinators, he stressed.

The representative of Equatorial Guinea said his delegation had no intention of voting in favour of “CRP.2” and therefore abstained.

The representative of the Russian Federation indicated his delegation wished to co-sponsor the draft resolution.

The representative of Syria asked the Chair to specify which delegations requested the vote.

Mr. AMORÍN responded that the United Kingdom requested the vote.

The representative of the United States recalled that his delegation has consistently opposed the resolution in prior years and does so today, as economic pressure measures, including sanctions, are an appropriate, effective and legitimate tool to address threats to peace and security. The United States has applied sanctions consistent with international law and with specific objectives, including promoting a return to the rule of law, and respect for human rights and freedoms. He noted concrete measures to minimize unintended negative consequences, including advancing with Ireland the landmark Security Council resolution 2664 (2022), with a carve-out of the assets freeze to enable humanitarian efforts, not to be abused or diverted by malicious actors. Sanctions are a legitimate way to achieve foreign-policy and national-security objectives, he affirmed, and the United States is not alone in that practice. Those who suggest sanctions are inherently unjustified advance a false narrative, he stressed, adding that his delegation will vote against the text.

The representative of the Russian Federation emphasized that his delegation supported approval of the resolution, thanking the European Union for its frank and honest discussions. He noted that the Group of 77 and China presented a new proposal, which is an adequate response to the expansion of illegitimate restrictions. Unfortunately, during negotiations, “we were told that in a new, sustainable world, there is no place for several dozen States from various regions where hundreds of millions of ordinary people live”, who for decades have endured collective punishment under unilateral sanctions because they opted for another development path and independent foreign policy, he stressed. The rules-based order does not notice the victims of sanctions, he stated, expressing hope that countries imposing them will recognize the futility of those measures. He called on Member States to support the resolution.

The representative of Venezuela said that her country has been the target of an economic and financial blockade by the United States. These measures violate the Charter of the United Nations and undermine her country’s right to development, she said, describing use of them as “economic terrorism”. Venezuela has been denied access to special drawing rights (SDR). Its production has dropped by 90 per cent, incurring economic losses. Due to restrictions imposed by the United States on her country’s financial transactions, it has been deprived of the right to vote in the Second Committee and the General Assembly.

The representative of Lithuania said that this resolution has been problematic to his delegation in the past, but this year’s text made it impossible for it to support. The geopolitical situation has changed from 2021. More sanctions are imposed, in particular on the Russian Federation because of its illegal war against Ukraine. The core sponsors of this draft rejected counterproposals without striving for compromise. Sanctions are a tool to maintain international peace and security and foster democracy. European Union sanctions are not imposed against developing countries. The first several paragraphs of the text are misleading. This resolution should not create a new mandate for Resident Coordinators.

The representative of the United Kingdom said his delegation will vote against the draft resolution because it misrepresents sanctions. Targeted sanctions are part of a comprehensive foreign policy strategy. Many Member States, including developing countries and regional bodies, use them. These measures serve specific purposes to address serious human rights abuses and violations, breaches of international law and obstructions to peace processes. Not using them can impede progress in achieving sustainable development.

The Committee then approved the resolution as a whole by a recorded vote of 132 in favour to 8 against (Australia, Canada, Israel, Lithuania, New Zealand, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States), with 42 abstentions.

Speaking after the vote, the representative of Spain , speaking for the European Union , pointed out that many countries use unilateral economic measures, and not all have the same effects. For the European Union, restrictive measures are a legitimate tool of foreign policy that aim to defend the bloc’s values, promote peace, support democracy and strengthen international security. Such measures are imposed in response to serious violations of international law — or when other international norms are broken, such as the Russian Federation’s unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.

He went on to stress that such measures are temporary, targeted and carefully calibrated to avoid adverse consequences against those not responsible for policies leading to their adoption. Further, such measures consistently include humanitarian exemptions and are reversible when the reason for their application ceases. He therefore appealed to the Secretary-General to include a more objective assessment, in fulfilling his mandate in two years’ time, as opposed to “simply reporting based on the unfiltered views of a limited number of inputs”. While noting the bloc’s objections, he said that its member States abstained in the vote on the resolution as a whole in recognition of its importance to many of the bloc’s partners.

The representative of Cuba said the embargo imposed by the United States on his country is the main obstacle to Cuba’s development and implementation of the 2030 Agenda. Rather than imposing unilateral sanctions, nations should establish economic relations that are fair and supportive. He also pointed out that the United States delegation opposed this resolution, which “clearly expresses its scorn” regarding developing countries’ call to have economic relations without conditions. Underscoring that no unilateral coercive measure can be legal or legitimate, he said that the “majority of States believe this to be so” — an opinion voiced in the vote just taken.

The representative of Zimbabwe said that, in a world that “desperately” needs peace and security, unilateral coercive measures must be substituted by dialogue to resolve differences. Such measures undermine the development of targeted countries, as well as inflicting irreparable damage to their economies and impeding the human rights of their populations. For Zimbabwe, such measures have not only impeded national development, but have also undermined collective efforts by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the international community to realize a more equitable, sustainable world. He added that the resolution approved today reflects a shared responsibility to rectify the imbalances caused by unilateral actions.

The representative of Belarus , noting her vote in favour of the resolution, said unilateral coercive measures have nefarious consequences on the sustainable development of countries against whom they are applied. Such measures undermine a number of national economic sectors of those affected countries. They also undermine food security and stymy trade and investment cooperation with foreign partners and prevent economic growth. They have a negative impact on the human right to welfare, employment and decent remuneration, she added, calling for a complete cessation in the practice of unilateral coercive measures.

Syria ’s representative welcomed the adoption of the resolution, which he said is presented every two years and sheds light on the devastating consequences of unilateral coercive measures imposed by Western countries, with the United States and the European Union at the helm as they seek to exert economic and political coercion. The Secretary-General’s report highlights the increase in such illegal measures, which result in the suffering of Syrians and have a devastating impact on the country’s economy. Pointing to the hypocrisy of colleagues, such as the United States, United Kingdom and Lithuania, he urged them to visit Syria and other affected countries to see the devastating impact of unilateral coercive measures. He also called for the immediate and unconditional lifting of these measures, adding that they can be viewed as crimes against humanity.

Right of Reply

The representative of the United States , speaking in exercise of the right of reply, called out Syria’s statement on international sanctions. The Assad regime continues to conduct a disinformation campaign with the Russian Federation’s support that aims to take advantage of Syria’s dire humanitarian situation as a means to skirt sanctions that are implemented in response to the regime’s continued war against its own people. “Our sanctions are an important tool to press for accountability from the Assad regime, notably with its appalling record of human rights violations and abuses inflicted upon Syrians,” he said. United States sanctions against the Syrian regime do not target the provision of humanitarian goods, including medicine, medical supplies and food to Syria. The Assad regime is the one obstructing humanitarian aid to Syrians in need, he added.

In response to the United States, the representative of Syria said that Washington, D.C. had authorizations and exceptions in unilateral coercive measures, namely during COVID-19 and after the recent earthquake. He stressed that his country needs to receive humanitarian assistance exactly because of the coercive measures. “You are taking over all the Syrian oil, all the Syrian fortune and then you call yourself a major donor,” he said, urging the United States not to lecture all, especially in the cases of what had been done in Afghanistan and Libya.

The representative of the Russian Federation said his delegation was accused of spreading misinformation. He referred to a Security Council discussion on the linkage between peace and development and said that for the United States and other Western countries, the human rights agenda is a subject for manipulation. “The United States announces that sanctions do not encompass medical equipment, humanitarian goods and food — we checked, it does encompass those categories,” he said, adding that as soon as the first report on the implementation of the resolution is received, the discussions, conflict and disagreement on the issue of whether there is impact or not will disappear.

Action on Draft Resolutions

Next, the Committee took up the draft resolution titled “Achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/78/L.28/Rev.1), which includes programme budget implications. By its terms, the Assembly would call on States to repeal all laws and policies that exclusively or disproportionately target or criminalize the actions or behaviour of women and girls, and laws and policies that discriminate against them on the basis of any grounds, including any custom, tradition or misuse of culture or religion, and to create accountability mechanisms to end impunity and prevent, eliminate and remedy the discriminatory application of the law.

Introducing the draft resolution, the representative of Mexico noted the Committee was the apt forum for it, given the connections between gender equality and sustainable development. The world is failing to achieve gender equality, she stressed, as at the current pace it will take 131 years. Empowering women and girls will drive progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), she affirmed, as it is impossible to understand the 2030 Agenda without a gender perspective.

The representative of Egypt introduced a proposed amendment (document A/C.2/78/CRP.5), requesting the deletion of operative paragraph 9 to avoid duplication and observing the mandates of each Committee, and requesting the Secretary-General to report on the topic of the resolution within an existing report in the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural), which has the necessary expertise.

The representative of Nigeria clarified that his delegation did not co-sponsor the draft resolution, thanking Egypt for proposing the amendment, in part to help streamline the Committee’s work.

The representative of Switzerland welcomed Mexico’s initiative to present this resolution in the Second Committee and supports operative paragraph 9, which mandates the Secretary-General to submit a report on the integration of a gender perspective in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, with a focus on the care economy. He encouraged delegations to vote against the amendment and support the text submitted by Mexico.

The representative of Gambia said her delegation engages on a biennial resolution on women and development tabled by the Group of 77 and China, to which her country is a main sponsor. While Mexico’s initiative is appreciated, it is regrettable that her delegation’s concern about the duplication of work within the Second Committee was not taken onboard. Her delegation had to use its Third Committee expert to engage on this new resolution, she said. This resolution would undermine the text on women and development. Gambia will vote yes to the amendment proposed by Egypt.

The representative of the United Kingdom said that it is deeply regrettable that the amendment is an attempt to limit discussion on gender equality in this forum. Quoting lines from the SDG Summit Declaration adopted weeks ago, he said that this subject is relevant to the Second Committee. Voting for the amendment will undermine sustainable development. Therefore, his delegation will vote against the amendment.

The representative of Syria expressed support for the amendment, which “brings balance to the text” because the purposes of the draft resolution will be served best in the right forum — the Third Committee. Delegates in that Committee have the necessary expertise and ability to further evolve this resolution and steer it towards its best possible version to “truly achieve gender equality”, he said.

The representative of the United States underscored that the international community cannot achieve the SDGs if one-half of the world’s population is prevented from contributing fully to economic growth. Expressing regret over some countries’ efforts to divorce SDG 5 (gender equality) from the work of the Second Committee, she said that the “vague” amendment would set a troubling precedent of one Committee delegating reporting to another.

The representative of Mexico expressed disappointment over the tabling of an amendment less than 24 hours before the text was to be approved, which left delegations with little time to analyse its merits and possible implications. Asking the representative of the Secretariat whether any resolution approved in any Committee gives a mandate to another, she said this “perpetuates the erroneous concept” that gender equality can only be discussed in the Third Committee.

The representative of Colombia said her delegation will vote against the amendment, as it does not believe it is appropriate procedurally for one Committee to mandate inclusion of an item in the report of another Committee without being clear about the framework of which report will follow up the mandate or what the implications will be. In addition, operative paragraph 9, as it stands originally in the resolution set forth by Mexico, is intended to give a better idea of the link between SDG 5 and the other SDGs, she said, inviting other delegations to consider those elements and vote against the amendment.

The representative of Saudi Arabia thanked Egypt for the proposed amendment. Her delegation will vote in favour of the amendment, she said, calling on others to do the same.

The representative of Senegal said his delegation highlighted during negotiations that the draft text “L.28 Rev.1” can and should be discussed in the Third Committee, the ideal place for such a discussion. The competencies of each Committee must be respected, he added, noting that the amendment introduced by Egypt presents “a major correction and refocusing of the text to put it in its natural place — the Third Committee”. He then asked the Secretariat if the referral of a question to another Committee will make the amendment “illegitimate”.

Mr. AMORÍN said there is nothing preventing one Committee from referring things to another. Neither is there a precedent for a Committee in this case, according to the Secretariat, he added, noting that the Committee cannot press ahead on this matter today, given time constraints.

The representative of Australia noted that the report which the resolution seeks to mandate would focus on interlinkages between achieving gender equality and decent work and economic growth. These are clearly issues related to economic development, yet the amendment seeks to move the work into the Third Committee, setting a terrible precedent and sending a wrong signal that gender equality is not relevant to considerations of economic development, she stressed.

The representative of Yemen supported the amendment proposed by Egypt, as it is aligned with a collective commitment to enhance the UN reporting mechanism with more impactful and streamlined outcomes.

The representative of Spain , speaking on behalf of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, said that Egypt’s amendment insinuates that SDG 5 isn’t relevant to economic growth and development. He stressed that SDG 5 underpins other priorities in the Second Committee, as investing in gender equality positively contributes to eradicating poverty, addressing the climate crisis and advancing economic growth — all topics discussed in the Second Committee. He pledged to vote against the amendment presented by Egypt and called on other Member States to do the same.

The representative of Iraq said his country supports the amendment presented by Egypt as the subject is within the mandate of the Third Committee. He urged delegates to avoid duplication, as the Third Committee discusses in detail the issues of women and development.

The representative of Iran also supported the amendment presented by Egypt, as there is already a resolution in the Second Committee related to women and development. The Second Committee does not have the necessary expertise on the issue of gender equality and empowerment of women and girls.

The representative of Niger clarified that his delegation did not co-sponsor the draft resolution, and supported the amendment referring the resolution to the Third Committee. If the amendment is rejected, he affirmed his opposition to redefining certain gender terms. He rejected wording in several paragraphs, reserving the right to implement provisions in the resolution in line with his country’s development plans and religious and cultural values.

The representative of Norway stated that both women and men must be able to participate in working, social and family life to benefit society as a whole. “It’s plainly smart economics,” she stated. Many studies have affirmed the key role women play in the economy, she stated, noting that women’s participation is a larger part of Norway’s gross domestic product (GDP) than the country’s entire petroleum sector.

The representative of Egypt noted there is nothing that prohibits submitting the amendment, noting that, rather than describing the amendment as “unusual”, it should be noted that “there is always a first time”, as long as it is in line with the rules of procedure.

The representative of Cameroon said that his delegation will vote in favour, calling on all others to do the same.

The Committee then approved the amendment by a recorded vote of 86 in favour to 70 against, with 16 abstentions.

Operative paragraph 9 now reads: “Requests the Secretary-General to report on the topic of the resolution, within an existing report in the Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues Committee (Third Committee) of the General Assembly at its eightieth session.”

The representative of Mexico said her delegation does not agree to the approval of the amendment. It was not possible to assess the proposal as it was submitted less than 24 hours before action.

The representative of Sweden , speaking on behalf of the European Union , disassociated her bloc from “the procedural tricks” that have been introduced today. The Union disagrees that the Second Committee can take the role of the General Committee in assigning this issue that belongs firmly in the Third Committee. This undermines the work on SDG 5 overall, she warned, deploring that the Second Committee overstepped mandates.

The representative of Fiji asked that her delegation’s vote be changed to “abstain” because she pressed the wrong button.

The representative of the Republic of Moldova stated that her delegation is not in a position to support the amendment just adopted and, therefore, will dissociate from it.

The representative of Jordan emphasized that his country does not consider itself bound by, and objects to, operative paragraph 2 as it is not in conformity with international law. Further, that provision should not be interpreted to prohibit States from enacting legislation, in conformity with international law, that is particular to gender.

The Committee then approved the draft resolution, as amended, by a recorded vote of 116 in favour to 0 against, with 60 abstentions.

Speaking after the vote, the representative of the Russian Federation stressed that the Second Committee was established to discuss economic and financial questions, and that it should work towards these ends moving forward. Noting that consensus on procedural aspects was not achieved — despite attempts to strike a compromise — he said that, under these circumstances, his delegation cannot view the document as consensual or as a source of language for other General Assembly documents. He also expressed regret over the budgetary implications of the resolution’s adoption, noting that his delegation abstained from the vote even though it never objected to “consideration of the issue of gender equality in a substantive form”.

The representative of Indonesia said his country voted in favour of the resolution, as women’s empowerment is the core of his country’s development agenda. He expressed concern that the views of several countries were not taken into account during negotiations and pledged that Indonesia will continue to support consensus. He also recalled a similar resolution on “Women in development” in the Second Committee. “Duplicity sends the message of competition between the two resolutions,” he said, reiterating that the issues of women’s empowerment are important and underscoring that there was no mention of women in Gaza.

The delegate for Spain , speaking on behalf of the European Union, said that gender equality is the core priority for his bloc. He welcomed the draft resolution, which seeks to accelerate efforts to achieve gender equality. “Investing in gender equality positively contributes to the core priorities of the Second Committee, including eradicating poverty, addressing climate change, universal access to education and the advancement of economic growth,” he underscored.

The representative of Peru said his country voted in favour of the draft resolution in line with its firm commitment to achieve SDG 5 and its recognition that gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls is a cross-cutting issue for implementation of the 2030 Agenda. He also urged Member States to avoid duplication and achieve more comprehensive and complete work.

The representative of Nigeria stated that his delegation had expressed willingness to cooperate on the draft if it were introduced in the Third Committee. While noting the cross-cutting nature of developmental issues, he called for guarding against proliferation of other Committee issues in the Second Committee. The text would have better served its purpose if consolidated with the text proposed by the Group of 77 and China, and his delegation disassociated itself from operative paragraph 4, which contains language “riddled with ambiguities”.

The representative of Saudi Arabia expressed support for the socioeconomic empowerment of women, but noted her delegation abstained on the resolution. The discussion belonged in the Third Committee to avoid overlap, as there is no added value when duplication of resolutions exists, squandering Committee resources.

The representative of Qatar noted his delegation voted in favour of the resolution, as women are a cornerstone in achieving sustainable development, while disassociating his delegation from any notion or concept that is at variance with the country’s social, legislative and religious values.

The representative of Colombia said her delegation co-sponsored and voted in favour of the text because SDG 5 is a cross-cutting issue and implementation of the 2030 Agenda is integral to the Second Committee’s work. Operative paragraph 9 cannot constitute a precedent for future reports, she said.

The representative of Switzerland said that, during negotiations, his delegation proposed to include language on the impact of climate change on women and girls. Without urgent action, 158.3 million women and girls would plunge into poverty by 2050, compromising hard-won progress. This language should be reflected in the text.

The representative of Singapore said her delegation abstained from the vote due to concerns that the resolution duplicates the Committee’s work, including the biennial resolution on women and development, and runs counter to efforts to streamline overlapping processes and improve the efficacy of the General Assembly.

The representative of Iraq expressed regret that the text contains certain “controversial” concepts and terminology, adding that his country reserves the right to interpret the resolution in line with national legislation and universally recognized human rights. Further, he disassociated from the phrase “gender-based violence” and related terms within the text.

The representative of Jamaica expressed regret that the text did not benefit from substantial discussion during informal consultations to ascertain the extent to which it would build on the text concerning women and development. Stating that — given the present resolution’s focus — it would be best for it to be considered within the Third Committee, she noted that her delegation abstained from the vote thereon.

The representative of the United Kingdom underscored that “we will simply not make progress” without mainstreaming gender throughout the 2030 Agenda. He therefore expressed regret that some Member States do not agree, that they deem discussions on gender equality “controversial” and that they acted in bad faith under the false pretence that gender equality can only be discussed in certain forums. “Do not be fooled by claims that gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls are a priority for these delegations,” he said, stressing that their actions throughout this process — including laughing and clapping, primarily by male delegates — “proved the exact opposite”. He also disassociated from operative paragraph 9, as amended, as it sets a concerning precedent of one Committee delegating Secretary-General reports to another.

The representative of China said her country is the host of the Fourth World Conference on Women and a champion of gender equality, promoting women’s empowerment through concrete actions and providing material assistance, capacity-building and training for women and girls in developing countries. She also said that the Second Committee is not an appropriate venue for discussing gender equality and called for avoiding duplication and waste of resources, adding that China supported Egypt’s amendment and abstained in voting on the draft resolution.

The delegate for Iran said his country has made remarkable progress in realizing sustainable development for women and girls, based on its national rules and legislation. “More than 56 per cent of State university students, 33 per cent of faculty members and 34 per cent of faculty members in the medical sector in Iranian universities today are women,” he underscored, adding that women in Iran have held several senior positions in Government. A group of countries is concerned with the tabling of such resolutions, he said, stressing that the Second Committee has no relevant expertise.

The representative of Israel said her country voted in favour of the resolution, as gender equality is fundamental in achieving sustainable development. She welcomed the original request for a Secretary-General’s report on mainstreaming the gender perspective to the Second Committee and expressed regret that it was allocated to the Third Committee. “We cannot achieve economic growth without ensuring equal opportunities,” she emphasized.

The representative of Senegal said that unfortunately the text generated more problems than solutions, and his delegation abstained, as it represents a duplication of the resolution on “Women in development” which is taken up every two years. Further, gender is a social question which should be taken up in the Third Committee, and the process was not transparent, eroding consensus. His delegation does not object to equality, as it is the bedrock of social justice, but equality can only be achieved through the eradication of poverty.

The representative of Syria said his delegation abstained given the resolution is procedurally flawed, as the negotiation process — “to put it gently” — was not sufficient. Most texts received three readings, but this one did not complete its first, while there already exists a resolution on “Women in development”. Disassociating his delegation from any language that is not in line with Syria’s national values or legislation, he affirmed that his delegation is not against gender equality, contrary to the statement by the United Kingdom.

The representative of Mexico said her delegation would interpret the new operative paragraph 9 in such a way that it is in the spirit of the resolution. The paragraph does not enshrine agreed language, she stated.

The representative of Australia , speaking also for Canada and New Zealand , welcomed the resolution, as the successful achievement of Goal 5 will have positive effects across all SDGs. If the gender gap in economic participation is closed, $12 trillion a year will be added to global GDP. This is three times more money than required for achieving the Goals. She expressed concern about the opposition shown by some Member States to the text, as proposed by Mexico, and about claims that gender equality is not relevant to the work of this Committee. She deplored that the amendment approved sets a terrible precedent.

The representative of the United States said that gender equality and empowering women and girls are essential to sustainable development and the work of the Second Committee. It is unfortunate that some delegations refused to acknowledge this, she said. This unconstructive approach was especially disappointing given the adoption of the Political Declaration at the SDG Summit. Her delegation regrets that language on gender equality and empowering women and girls in all their diversity is not stronger. For instance, sexual and reproductive rights are not included in this text. The United States will seek to strengthen the resolution in future sessions.