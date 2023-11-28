General Assembly: Question of Palestine; The situation in the Middle East

Note: A complete summary of today’s General Assembly meetings will be made available after their conclusion.

General Assembly President, Question of Palestine

DENNIS FRANCIS (Trinidad and Tobago), General Assembly President , noted that the question of Palestine has lingered on the Assembly’s agenda for 76 years with numerous resolutions and instruments established to end the vicious cycle of violence. “The longer the fear, distrust, appetite for revenge, hatred and anxiety fester and further deepen, the more lethal the psychological chasm grows, and the darker the shadow it will cast over generations to come,” he said. There is a need to acknowledge the divisions perpetuated in the Assembly Hall, which are deeply connected to the hopelessness that millions will feel if common ground is not found.

The only viable way to break the endless cycle of conflict and suffering is through a two-State solution in line with the relevant resolutions, he said, adding: “We must do our part to avert any regional conflagration.”

He welcomed the recent temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages and access to much needed humanitarian aid to Gaza and repeated the call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. He also reiterated a call for a longer-term humanitarian ceasefire so food, water and desperately needed medical aid can reach all those in need in Gaza and all affected areas. He strongly condemned the indiscriminate damage caused to the schools of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) now housing more than 1 million internally displaced persons. Under international law, the protection of civilians is and must remain paramount, and Member States must provide sustainable and predictable support to the Agency.

Introduction of Report

AHMAD FAISAL MUHAMAD (Malaysia), Vice-Chair of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People , presented the Committee’s annual report to the General Assembly (document A/78/35), which covers developments from 2 September 2022 to 31 August 2023. The report is organized in seven chapters, including recommendations of the Committee to the Assembly based on international consensus and the Secretary-General’s known position on the question of Palestine, he said. Specifically, the Committee calls on Israel to halt and reverse its ongoing annexations, home demolitions, settlement expansions and forced displacement of Palestinians, including women and children.

The Committee urges Israel to reverse punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority, cease disproportionate use of lethal force and protect Palestinian civilians, including from Israeli settlers, he continued. Israel must respect the status quo at holy sites in Jerusalem, ensure peaceful religious practices and lift the ongoing blockade of Gaza. The Committee deems unilateral decisions taken by Member States to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as “null and void” and urges Member States to officially recognize the State of Palestine to promote a two-State solution. The Committee further urges the General Assembly and Security Council to ensure implementation of long-standing parameters for peace.

Regional organizations must also take a politically active role to achieve a just and lasting resolution to the question of Palestine, such as the one offered by the Arab Peace Initiative, he said. Member States must support the UNRWA with sustainable funding. Furthermore, the Committee calls on Member States to carefully review Israel’s anti-terror legislation against Palestinian civil society organizations with a view to delegitimizing their activities.

Statements

RIYAD H. MANSOUR, Permanent Observer for the State of Palestine , said that this is the deadliest period ever endured by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, “and they have witnessed many previous assaults”. It is the largest forced displacement of Palestinians since the Nakba. “The massacres against our people in Gaza have mobilized peoples and nations all around the world, speaking out against injustice and calling for justice, calling for a ceasefire now in Gaza, calling for an end to the Israeli occupation and oppression of the Palestinian people, calling for a free Palestine,” he said. The General Assembly was the first UN body to reflect this global outrage and to take a clear and unequivocal stance calling for an immediate and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.

He recalled that the Assembly convened in an emergency special session and took this courageous step over one month ago. Two thirds of the UN membership voted in favour of the resolution tabled. Had it been implemented then thousands of Palestinian lives would have been spared and families would not have endured such agony and anguish. It took the Security Council several more deadly weeks to finally act on “a less ambitious resolution”. Only a truce can allow sincere efforts to begin to address the humanitarian catastrophe being inflicted by Israel, the occupying Power, in Gaza, and only a truce can lead to the release of people held in captivity. This truce must turn into a permanent ceasefire.

“As more and more images of the devastation in Gaza reach the world, each one of us has a choice to make,” he continued, underscoring that 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including more than 6,000 children and 4,000 women. More than 30,000 people have been wounded, with many suffering amputations and burns, enduring their injuries and pain without medical care. Over 1.8 million civilians in Gaza, or nearly 80 per cent of the population, are estimated to be internally displaced. Nearly 1.1 million of them are sheltering in UNRWA facilities across Gaza, “still not protected even under the UN flag”.

“This is a full-fledged war against Palestine and its people,” he continued. This is reconfirmed by events in the West Bank where more than 230 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more injured in seven weeks, at the hands of Israeli occupation forces and settlers. More than 3,000 Palestinian civilians, including children, have been arrested and detained by the incessant military raids of the Israeli occupying forces across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in this same seven-week period, bringing the number of prisoners to over 10,000 Palestinians held captive in Israeli jails, enduring inhumane conditions.

What the last several weeks have shown is that there will be no peace in the Middle East without a just and lasting solution to the question of Palestine in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions, he stressed. The two-State solution requires a strong, independent and sovereign Palestinian State on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Those who favour such a solution must take action against the colonial occupation that “kills” such a prospect. Those who favour that solution must recognize the State of Palestine, provide it with UN membership and help it actualize its sovereignty on the ground.

RETNO L. P. MARSUDI, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Indonesia , said: “I cannot stand still to see thousands of deaths of innocent women and children. I cannot stand still to see homes, schools and hospitals being flattened to rubble.” On 11 November, the joint summit of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued a strong position on the importance of unhindered humanitarian assistance, a permanent ceasefire and a two-State solution. “Is what Israel is doing consistent with international law?” she asked, calling for a permanent ceasefire. Without it, it will be difficult to save lives. Accordingly, she underscored the need to ensure unhindered humanitarian assistance in Gaza and support UNRWA and other humanitarian agencies to help 1.7 million Palestinians forcibly displaced therein. Indonesia is committed to scaling up assistance, including by deploying its floating hospitals.

Attacks against hospitals, schools and places of worship should not be normalized, she asserted, adding that what has taken place in Gaza is a clear violation of international humanitarian law. Additionally, double standards in the application of international law must be called out and Israel’s accountability to various relevant fora, including the International Court of Justice, be ensured. To restart the Palestine-Israel peace and political process, the root causes of the conflict must be addressed. The occupation on Palestinian land must end, she stressed, noting that there are no military solutions to the conflict. Calling for a credible negotiating process with Palestine and Israel as UN full members, she said “only by using our heart can we bring humanity and justice”.

KHALID SALEH SAID AL RUBKHI ( Oman ), speaking on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council , called for the end of indiscriminate attacks by Israeli occupying forces against Gaza, targeting civilians and civilian property, including hospitals, schools and UN sites. He rejected the characterization of these attacks as self-defence and any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their territories. Calling Israel an occupying Power, in line with resolutions under international law, he welcomed the recent humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas, a national resistance movement, which has been mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States. He called on all parties to abide by the truce and he hopes a continuous truce will end the bloodshed and lead to serious talks for a just and comprehensive peace.

He strongly condemns Israel’s continuous and heinous crimes, including the use of internationally banned weapons, and he called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for violating international humanitarian law. He deplores any attempt to add settlements to Israel’s territory, which violates international resolutions. He also condemns the continued incursions of Israeli settlers on the Al-Aqsa Mosque with the Israel Defense Forces’ support and protection, violating the mosque’s sanctity and provoking Muslims around the world. He rejects any altering of the mosque’s historic and political status by Israel. Such violations only increase tensions and undermine peace efforts. The occupying Power must respond to calls for peace and engage in serious negotiations in good faith and on the basis of a two-State solution.

BRIAN WALLACE ( Jamaica ), speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), voiced concern over the decades-long perpetuation of the Palestinian question, noting that “despite the existence of both a legal and moral framework to resolve the question, it persists to the detriment of both Palestine and Israel”. Only a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian question will fulfil their right to self-determination and guarantee the security of Israel. Moreover, while no implementation of various UN resolutions on the issue has occurred, tensions have only heightened since the 7 October events. Violence will not lead to a solution, he underscored, noting that it instead stokes insecurity and suffering. In that vein, CARICOM emphasizes Member States’ obligation to operate within the confines of international law, he said. Condemning the events of 7 October and the ensuing military response in the strongest possible terms, he said “CARICOM is appalled” by the large number of innocent lives lost in such a short time frame, lamenting also the 100 UN staff members killed in the line of duty.

Voicing further concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has only worsened since 7 October, he said the four-day pause is an important first step towards a permanent end to hostilities. “We call for a permanent ceasefire,” he said, stressing that such a move is critical for delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged population and setting a clear path to recovery. The international community must seriously contemplate measures for permanently resolving the question of Palestine, he said, recalling that both the existing legal and moral frameworks to provide a solution must be matched with political will. Without a permanent solution, Israelis and Palestinians will continue to endure recurring cycles of violence and delay the Palestinians’ legitimate right to self-determination. “We cannot continue to leave the Palestinian people behind,” he said.

FEMALE ( Qatar ) reiterated her country’s solidarity with the Palestinians and aligned herself with the Gulf Cooperation Council. She noted that more than 50,000 people have been killed or injured or are lost under the rubble in Gaza, most of them women and children. This led some UN officials to describe the Gaza Strip as a children’s grave. She condemned in the strongest possible terms the systemic targeting of schools and hospitals, a heinous violation of international law and conventions, and reiterated the call to establish an international committee to investigate the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in Gaza. She also called for a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian question, which would guarantee the rights of the Palestinians to self-determination and the establishment of an independent State, along 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

IBRAHIM ZUHUREE ( Maldives ) said the long-standing suffering of Palestinians demands urgent attention, strongly condemning the ongoing brutal occupation and collective punishment of innocent Palestinian civilians. The current conflict did not start on 7 October, he said, adding that over many decades, Israel has caused immense humanitarian, social and economic suffering for millions of Palestinians. The Israeli Defense Forces have intentionally targeted civilian infrastructure, he said, adding that such actions violate international humanitarian law and that the rule of law should be applied equally to all countries. He called on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people. He welcomed the adoption of Security Council resolution 2712 (2023), which urges immediate and extended humanitarian pauses in Gaza and the unconditional release of hostages. “Every minute of the truce helps deliver essential supplies to millions enduring this humanitarian catastrophe,” he said.

NEVILLE GERTZE ( Namibia ) recalled the legacy of Samuel Rudolph Insanally and his role in Namibia’s self-determination and noted that those same rights must be extended to the Palestinian people. Tomorrow’s International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People occurs amid an “unabated full-scale aggression” in which neither hospitals, refugee camps nor schools are spared. Welcoming Security Council resolution 2712 (2023) as well as the humanitarian pauses, he condemned, however, continued reports of violence, including the latest attack on the Jenin refugee camp. Reiterating the call for unhindered access for humanitarian aid and an end to the forced mass displacement of the Palestinian people, he urged the international community to urgently achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East based on relevant UN Security Council resolutions and hold Israel accountable for their continued violation. Reiterating support for Palestinian self-determination, he stressed that “the moment is now” to achieve that.

FIKRIYE ASLI GÜVEN ( Türkiye ) said that, since 7 October, the death toll in Gaza has reached nearly 15,000 people, mostly women and children. Almost half of the housing units there are destroyed, and over 2 million Palestinians are in dire need of humanitarian aid. “They are being subjected to acts of collective punishment,” she added. “We commend the UN agencies and the humanitarians who are working on the ground under unbearable conditions,” she continued, expressing condolences for over 100 UN personnel who lost their lives. Only a durable ceasefire can prevent further violence and suffering. The unhindered flow of sufficient humanitarian aid must reach all people in need in Gaza.

Civilians and civilian infrastructure, including UN facilities hosting displaced people, must be protected everywhere, she went on to say. Forced displacement of the Palestinians must stop. International law should be upheld. To stop the carnage in Gaza, Türkiye has mobilized all diplomatic and humanitarian efforts. “Our foreign ministers have been visiting major capitals to initiate international action to stop the war in Gaza,” she added. Türkiye has provided humanitarian aid to Gaza and has transferred 80 patients from a Gaza hospital to Türkiye to continue their treatments. Further, she stressed that the failure of the Security Council to adopt a decision for almost six weeks or to call for an immediate ceasefire cannot go unnoticed.

OSAMA MAHMOUD ABDELKHALEK MAHMOUD ( Egypt ), detailing Israel’s unjust aggression against the Gaza strip, said the magnitude of its latest attacks is unprecedented, with civilian casualties reaching “unbelievable levels”. Also, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, residential buildings and UN facilities seen in different towns in Gaza is equally unprecedented. Israel continues to indiscriminately shell towns, imposing a siege on the Palestinian people and restrictions on humanitarian aid, which makes life in Gaza “impossible”. The temporary truce that is holding right now — to which Egypt, Qatar and the United States have contributed — does not obliterate the need for a ceasefire, he said, stressing the imperative to end the bloodshed and prevent regional spillover.

Israel, he emphasized, must allow the delivery of humanitarian aid unobstructed through all border crossings into the Gaza strip, and the Security Council must shoulder its full responsibility in this regard. Noting that flagrant violations against the Palestinian people are not new, he highlighted an increase in annexation operations and brutal attacks of Israeli settlers against Palestinian citizens. Against this backdrop, he said the two-State solution is “the only viable way” to guarantee the rights of Palestinians to live in safety and peace with Israel as two independent States.

MAHMOUD DAIFALLAH HMOUD ( Jordan ) urged the international community and Security Council to mobilize efforts to permanently end the war to protect civilians in Gaza. The Palestinian people are experiencing abject aggression from Israel, leading to the loss of more than 16,000 Palestinian lives. Unclear positions only encourage this aggression to continue, with double standards and selectivity regarding the implementation of international law. He warned against escalation in the West Bank, particularly the terrorism of Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians. Illegal, continuing Israeli measures only worsen the occupation and despair, leading to more conflicts and injustice. The recent truce should be a step toward a total cessation of the war in Gaza by ending its escalation and forced displacement, facilitating delivery of humanitarian assistance and increasing stability so Gazans can stay where they are. The Palestinian question has been and will remain the central issue for Jordanians. He called for a resumption of peace, guaranteeing the Palestinian people’s rights to a viable State with East Jerusalem as its capital and along 1967 borders. The two-State solution is the only way to ensure peace in the entire region.

MUHAMMAD USMAN IQBAL JADOON ( Pakistan ) unequivocally condemned the indiscriminate use of force by Israel on civilians, civilian objects and infrastructure, and its blockading of food and water — all of which may amount to genocide. “The Israeli killing machine operating with complete impunity needs to be stopped” and Israel must be held accountable. Voicing unwavering solidarity with the Palestinians, he decried the suffering of the besieged people of Gaza. Pakistan rejects Israel’s relentless bombing as self-defence, he said, noting that the root cause of the crisis lies in Israel’s prolonged occupation. He hopes that the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit held in Riyadh on 11 November will lead to action by the Security Council to halt the Israeli slaughter, impose a durable ceasefire and revive the peace process. Meanwhile, Israel must comply with the provisions of the resolution adopted by the General Assembly during this emergency special session, he said, noting that the Assembly and Security Council must also consider actions, including establishing an accountability mechanism, to investigate Israel’s atrocity crimes, as well as the deployment an international protection force for Palestinian civilians.

MATHU JOYINI ( South Africa ), aligning herself with the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, expressed grave concern over the devastating escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She called for the immediate cessation of violence and an end to indiscriminate attacks by Israel on the civilian population in Gaza. Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine and its illegal settlement expansion is a flagrant violation of international law, she said. “These illegal practices by Israel adversely affect all aspects of Palestinian lives,” she said, adding that, since 7 October, the world has heard the repeated assertion that Israel has a right to defend itself, based on its inalienable right to self-determination. “However, very little — if anything — is said by the same States about Palestine’s inalienable right to self-determination,” she said, noting that the report of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (document A/78/35) contains numerous examples of Israel’s continued disregard for Palestine’s inalienable rights.

Mr. KADIR ( Malaysia ), associating with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, said that the Palestinian people remain oppressed in unimaginable and inhumane ways. “They continue to be seen and treated as subhuman by their occupiers, who continue to impose upon them repressive, apartheid policies.” UN resolutions are entirely ignored, perpetrators are let off with impunity and occupation and oppressions resume. “For how long more are we going to let this continue,” he asked, adding that “the current violent outbreak in the region did not happen in a vacuum”. Gazans have been living in what has been described as the biggest open-air prison in the world. He commended the decision to extend the humanitarian pause there, but is disappointed that the pause in hostilities was reached six weeks after “Israeli carnage” began. The international community must act decisively. It can no longer be denied that the only way to achieve regional peace and security is the establishment of a free and independent State of Palestine.

RUCHIRA KAMBOJ ( India ), noting the importance of humanitarian pauses for timely and continuous humanitarian aid delivery, reported that India has sent 70 tons of humanitarian goods, including 16.5 tons of medicines and medical supplies. She welcomed the release of hostages, underscoring her country’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. Spotlighting that India’s Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister have been in close contact with leaders in the Middle East, emphasizing a peaceful solution through dialogue and diplomacy, she said that her Government will continue supporting the Palestinian people through the bilateral development partnership that covers health, education, women’s empowerment, entrepreneurship and information technology. She further expressed regret over “gravely misleading statements made by a fellow delegate”, adding that “such a pattern of distortion and malice can only be met with our profound sympathy for the mindset that perpetuates these untruths”.

SAMUEL MONCADA ( Venezuela ) said the Israeli operation is one of mass expulsion of an entire people to annex territory. It is a new cycle of expansionist terror of the many suffered by the Palestinian people for more than 75 years of occupation. Over the last eight weeks, almost 15,000 innocent civilians have been murdered, mainly women and children, in an ethnic cleansing operation that has not spared even UN personnel. It is reprehensible that the United States Government and its satellites aim to justify the unjustifiable: a genocide carried out by the occupying Power against the Palestinian people. Where are those who elsewhere rush to apply the responsibility to protect, but now are ignoring the human rights of Palestinians? Their silence makes them complicit.

He urged the UN to act decisively, including the Secretariat, which has a crucial role in preserving the right to life of millions of innocent people. “We cannot allow our actions and our omissions to make us jointly responsible for the annihilation of the entire people.” Israel has no intention of ending the occupation. Rather, it seeks to gain complete control of the Occupied Palestinian Territory while altering the demographic situation, repressing Palestinians and privileging Israeli settlers. This is apartheid. The impunity must end, and Israel must be held accountable for the crimes against humanity and war crimes committed for years, as well as for the genocide under way today.

ARIEL RODELAS PEÑARANDA ( Philippines ), celebrating a Filipino national’s release as one of the first 24 hostages freed by Hamas, expressed optimism that negotiations for the humanitarian pause will expedite aid delivery to Gaza and facilitate the swift release of all remaining hostages. Noting the presence of a significant Filipino community in the Middle East and Israel, he reiterated his country’s commitment to resolving the Israeli-Hamas conflict. He urged all concerned parties to immediately put in place solutions to prevent the conflict from further escalating, spreading and protracting. Recognizing the suffering of all affected civilians, he condemned all forms of violence and aggression from any party. He supported all efforts to revitalize the Middle East peace process and reiterated firm support for a two-State solution consistent with relevant UN resolutions and international agreements. He called for unity, not only in seeking temporary relief, but in pursuing lasting peace and dignity for all in the region.

OMAR KADIRI ( Morocco ) said that Palestine is the core issue in the Middle East and voiced grave concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including the loss of civilian lives and infrastructure destruction. Israel’s actions are inconsistent with international law and undermine peace. He welcomed the temporary truce, which can lead to a permanent ceasefire. Stressing the importance of protecting all civilians, he called for the release of all hostages while rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians and threats to the security of neighbouring States. Any unilateral measures inconsistent with international law will only lead to further division between Israelis and Palestinians, he warned, adding that no peace can be achieved in the region without addressing the legitimate aspirations for self-determination of the Palestinian people. There is no alternative to the Government of the Palestinian Authority under Mahmoud Abbas, and there is no alternative to the two-State solution with both parties living side by side along the 1967 borders, he said.

REUT SHAMIR BEN NAFTALY ( Israel ) said she took the floor to address yet another one-sided, biased and disproportionate briefing fueled by a distorted and destructive political agenda. The deep hypocrisy and systematic bias weaponized against Israel at the United Nations are based on a false narrative, which not only entrenches and perpetuates conflict, but enables and encourages hatred and violence. In the wake of the 7 October Hamas massacre, the UN’s twisted anti-Israel bias has been on clear display for the world to see. Thousands of savage Hamas terrorists flooded Israel, carrying out the most widespread and brutal bloodshed on the Jewish people since the dark days of the Holocaust. More than 1,200 Israelis were murdered, raped and brutalized, and 240 were taken hostage, among them children and babies. The extent of the atrocities by Hamas has not been addressed or recognized by United Nations agencies, and especially not by the report debated here today.

It is incomprehensible that United Nations finances and resources are invested in the work of a Committee that completely ignores the savage brutality and terror of Hamas. Instead of denouncing heinous acts of terror by Hamas, instead of denouncing the slaughter of children, burning of entire families and mass rape of women, this Assembly continues to pass resolutions, year after year, exclusively condemning Israel while remaining silent in the face of the most heinous crimes committed by Hamas terrorists. “This is the textbook definition of a double standard. It is also the textbook definition of antisemitism,” she said. “It is reprehensible that we are once again forced to bear witness to the charade of these halls.” This report is the product of an illegitimate mandate and is drafted by those who come to the table with a predetermined and discriminatory agenda against Israel. She strongly objected to the continued operation of the Committee, whose sole purpose is to promote an anti-Israel agenda.

CAROLYN RODRIGUES-BIRKETT ( Guyana ), associating herself with CARICOM, said that the fundamental reason for the terrible circumstances under which the Palestinian people live remains unchanged. They are denied the right to self-determination and are forced to “carry the weight of an oppressive occupation on their backs”. This oppression manifests in human rights violations, including forced evictions, displacement of communities, confiscation of properties, killing of innocent civilians, grave violations against children, and restriction on freedom of movement, among others. Humanitarian responses to the plight of the Palestinian people, though important, can never substitute for a human rights-based approach. This is the only way to address the fundamental challenge to the Palestinians’ right to self-determination. There shall be no impunity for the flagrant violations of international law. Guyana calls for the relevant judicial organs, including the International Criminal Court, to ensure accountability for all crimes, she said.

MARÍA DEL CARMEN SQUEFF ( Argentina ), reiterating serious concern about the current situation in the Gaza Strip, expressed strong and unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel. She recognized Israel's right to exercise its legitimate defence; however, the measures taken must be respectful of international humanitarian law, in particular the principles of distinction and proportionality, in accordance with Geneva Convention IV and its Additional Protocols. Accordingly, she condemned attacks against civilians and called for an end to attacks against civilian infrastructure in Gaza, especially hospitals, schools and refugee reception centres. She welcomed the agreement for a truce which was reached last week, as well as the release of some hostages by Hamas. The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is now “a disaster”, she said, stressing that the entry of international humanitarian assistance must normalize so that it reaches the affected population urgently and sustainably. Although today the focus is on the Gaza Strip, the international community cannot lose sight of the fact that violence has also increased in the West Bank, she said, voicing concern over violent actions by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians. There is no military solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, she said, calling for the resumption of negotiations between the two parties.

...