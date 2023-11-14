General Assembly Considers Economic and Social Council Report Amid Concerns Sustainable Development Goals ‘Severely Off-Track’

As Debate Wraps Up on Revitalization, Speaker Warns Assembly May Have ‘Lost Touch’

The General Assembly today took up the Economic and Social Council’s report and concluded its consideration of the Assembly’s resolutions on revitalization.

Economic and Social Council President, Lachezara Stoeva, introduced the body’s report for its 2023 session (document A/78/3). The Council’s theme for the year’s cycle, “Accelerating the recovery from COVID‑19 and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda at all levels”, underscores the case for an inclusive recovery that addresses critical and immediate needs, she said.

Serving as a preparatory event for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit, the 2023 high-level political forum was a place where countries restated their commitment to the 2030 Agenda, she said. They also expressed deep concern that the Goals are “severely off-track”, with progress slow, stalled or reversed.

“As we look for transformative pathways to achieve the SDGs, humanitarian emergencies keep pulling us back,” she warned. There is an estimated cost of $51.5 billion for the UN-coordinated humanitarian response to target the most vulnerable 230 million people. But, despite numerous appeals, the financial response remains insufficient.

She said the global macroeconomic environment remains challenging for most developing countries. High levels of public debt, inflationary pressure, interest rate hikes and the socioeconomic ramifications of the climate crisis formed the backdrop for the Council’s forum on financing for development follow-up.

Young people are vital in driving progress in SDG implementation, she said. Yet, they continue to express concerns about a weak COVID‑19 recovery, the climate crisis, their job prospects and the state of the world overall, she said. They see themselves as innovators, leaders and change-makers, she said, stressing that they must have a meaningful seat at the table.

In the ensuing discussion, a number of Member States reaffirmed their country’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, while sharing the particular challenges affecting their respective nations and regions. Some underscored the importance of the Economic and Social Council in tying together critical issues concerning the economy, society and the environment.

Thailand’s representative said that ahead of next year’s Summit of the Future deliberations, there is a need to focus on force multipliers, such as technology, to help save the Goals. “As the world seeks to rescue the SDGs, to regenerate and sustain growth in the post‑COVID phase and prepare for a more sustainable future for all, the role of ECOSOC [Economic and Social Council] needs to be reinforced,” he said.

Echoing the sentiment of several delegations, Zambia’s speaker, on behalf of the African Group, warned that efforts to eradicate poverty, hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition have been reversed as the adverse impacts of conflict, climate change and global economic downturns become too much for governments to bear. Africa’s progress towards achieving the Goals depends on the degree of success in transforming its economic structure.

The representative of Maldives urged the international financial institutions to broaden their eligibility criteria. Early adoption and utilization of the multidimensional vulnerability index will facilitate easier access to affordable financing and debt relief, she said. For its part, the Maldivian Government has taken tangible steps towards the future, including via connecting the country’s dispersed islands and spearheading a digital revolution.

Turning to its debate on the agenda items “Implementation of the resolutions of the United Nations” and “Revitalization of the work of the General Assembly”, begun on 10 November (Press Release GA/12560), speakers noted that citizens worldwide are losing faith in international organizations.

Given the increasing frustration in public opinion with United Nations results, “we cannot carry on with business as usual,” Mexico’s delegate stressed. The fragmentation of initiatives and the excessive proliferation of processes must be avoided, as they saturate the system and lead to expectations that are often dashed. Every initiative that is promoted, instead of being an end in itself, must provide a solution to a specific problem.

India’s speaker said that there is growing perception that the General Assembly has lost touch with its foundational responsibilities and has become overwhelmed with processes. The UN, especially the Security Council, is crumbling under the weight of twenty-first century geopolitical realities. The voice of the Global South is a formidable force and reflected in the Assembly, but not in the Security Council, which is why the Assembly is gaining traction, he added.

The Assembly’s agenda was streamlined to reduce overlap and minimize the overall number of high-level, thematic and commemorative meetings, said the representative of the United States. Still, more progress is needed. “Without further minimization of meetings, speaking time limits and dedicated focus to the issues being discussed, we fear that this body will struggle in conducting its essential work,” he said, adding, “let’s keep streamlining”.

The representative of the Russian Federation said that her country has always insisted on strict compliance with the UN Charter, which states that the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security belongs to the Security Council. While implementing the resolutions of the General Assembly is a very important issue for the Russian Federation, some States try to use double standards when considering them. She added that texts which aim to obtain narrow or short-term benefits should be avoided.

LACHEZARA STOEVA (Bulgaria), President of the Economic and Social Council, introducing the report for the Council's 2023 session (document A/78/3), said that the report provides a broad overview of the body's work, including actions taken on a range of sustainable development issues.

She commended the 38 countries that presented their voluntary national reviews this year. “As we look for transformative pathways to achieve the SDGs, humanitarian emergencies keep pulling us back,” she warned. There is an estimated cost of $51.5 billion for the UN-coordinated humanitarian response to target the most vulnerable 230 million people. But, despite numerous appeals, the financial response remains insufficient. Peace is inextricably connected with sustainable development, and during the 2023 session, the Council increased its collaboration with the Peacebuilding Commission. Key takeaways were the need for an integrated approach to peace, humanitarian action and development, as well as a greater emphasis on prevention. The Council also addressed social and economic measures to prevent genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

In view of the multifaceted crisis facing Haiti, the Council dedicated substantial efforts to mobilize action, she added. Building on the work of its Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti, the Council dedicated a special meeting on food security to mobilize immediate action and resources for a Haiti free of hunger. Turning to the 2023 Economic and Social Council Youth Forum, she said that it underscored the vital role of young people in driving progress in SDG implementation. During that summit, young people expressed concerns about a weak COVID‑19 recovery, the climate crisis, their job prospects and the state of the world overall. “They see themselves as innovators, leaders and change-makers,” she said, urging the UN to create spaces for young peoples’ meaningful engagement.

The global macroeconomic environment remains highly challenging for most developing countries, she went on to say. High levels of public debt, high inflationary pressure, interest rate increases and the socioeconomic ramifications of the climate crisis formed the backdrop for the Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up. The forum advanced the required political momentum at the highest level, providing substantive inputs to the process leading to the SDG Summit political declaration. There is critical need to adapt international development cooperation to the changing global environment and evolving country needs and priorities.

During the Council’s management segment, the body considered the reports of its subsidiary and related bodies, including their recommendations, as well as reports by UN entities on economic, social and environmental matters. “The Council, together with its ecosystem, is indispensable for policy dialogue, forging consensus on development issues and identifying emerging issues,” she said, adding that it is an integral part of the efforts to “turbocharge” the SDGs.

CHOLA MILAMBO ( Zambia ), speaking on behalf of the African Group , said that efforts to eradicate poverty, hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition have been reversed as the continent remains beset by tension and conflict, the adverse effects of climate change and the global economic downturn. Industry is a driver of economic growth and job creation, and the Action Plan for Accelerated Industrial Development for Africa (AIDA) states that no country or region in the world has achieved prosperity or decent socioeconomic life for its citizens without development of a robust industrial sector. It goes without saying that Africa’s progress towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals depends on the degree of success in transforming its economic structure, he said.

The African Continental Free Trade Area is a flagship initiative of Agenda 2063 of the African Union, a game-changer that will create a single market and facilitate the free movement of people, capital goods and services. Boosting intra-Africa trade will trigger sustainable economic growth and shift African economies from the volatility associated with extractive exports towards industrialized goods. Only through industrialization can Africa realize high economic growth and high levels of human development. Access to affordable, clean energy is key to sustainable, resilient and inclusive industrial development, and tackling this priority requires collective international cooperation and action, he said.

FATHIMATH NASHWA ( Maldives ) reaffirmed her country’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, as demonstrated by its second voluntary national review. The Maldivian Government has taken tangible steps, including connecting the country’s dispersed islands and spearheading a digital revolution. Urging the international financial institutions to broaden their eligibility criteria, she emphasized that an early adoption and utilization of the multidimensional vulnerability index will facilitate easier access to affordable financing and debt relief. The Maldives, as a co-chair of the preparatory committee for the fourth international conference on small island developing States, seeks international support for the next programme of action. The country has also submitted its candidacy to the Economic and Social Council for the term 2027–2029. She added that gender equality is of paramount importance for the Maldives and spotlighted the country’s endorsement of a gender equality act and the launch of a corresponding national action plan.

DMITRY S. CHUMAKOV ( Russian Federation ) noted the generally effective work of the last Economic and Social Council session; however, some topics were not in line with its mandate, in particular, a discussion and a draft decision on a study on genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. He voiced support for continued efforts to hold high-level segments and meetings entirely in person, including the high-level political forum on sustainable development under the ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCIL aegis. He called on the elected Bureau, when working on the programme for the 2023–2024 cycle, to strictly adhere to the agenda and mandate agreed in UN documents and approved by Member States, as well as the principle of consensus when making decisions.

Turning to item 13, he affirmed that Africa and his country share the desire to defend true sovereignty and the right to their individual development. This requires a strong industrial base — and the Russian Federation offers unique expertise in the energy, transport industries and health-care sectors, vaccine production, personnel training and advanced technology transfer. Citing the importance of reliable and cheap energy, he voiced support for the development of green energy, but affirmed that heavy industry cannot be built on wind turbines. The Russian Federation is the leader in construction of nuclear power plants, also building compact hydroelectric power plants that can quickly be put into operation. The “clichés” in the Secretariat’s reports about the supposed direct consequences of the conflict in Ukraine for the economy and food security of Africa have been resoundingly rejected, not only by international experts, but by reality, he added.

SURIYA CHINDAWONGSE ( Thailand ) said the importance of the Economic and Social Council in driving forward the UN social and economic agendas cannot be overstated. “As the world seeks to rescue the SDGs, to regenerate and sustain growth in the post‑COVID phase and prepare for a more sustainable future for all, the role of ECOSOC [Economic and Social Council] needs to be reinforced,” he said, underscoring the importance of effective coordination and strengthened dialogue with multilateral development banks, especially the World Bank. He welcomed the Council’s strengthening of its response to humanitarian crises, including early warnings for all and increased capacity-building for localized disaster response. A more resilient, responsive and ready humanitarian assistance system under the UN should be a priority for next year’s Summit of the Future deliberations, he said, adding there is a need to focus on force multipliers, such as technology, to help rescue the Goals.

Mr. SITHOLE ( South Africa ), associating with the African Group, underscored that any technical assistance initiatives to enhance industrialization on the continent should be strongly linked to domestic economies through the creation of innovative partnerships that address the specific needs of Africans. Commending the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) for expanding its flagship programme for country partnerships, he pointed out that they also focus on empowering African youth and women who contribute significantly to the continent’s economic development. He praised its joint programme with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on opportunities for youth in Africa and welcomed its active participation in the African Union Summit on Industrialization and Economic Diversification. This includes collaboration with the African Union Commission to develop an action plan for the implementation of related decisions to support the African Continental Free Trade Area, he said.

Mr. AL-KANDARI ( Kuwait ) called for international efforts and cooperation to build a more sustainable global economy to face the food crisis and climate change, as well as joint action to ensure the adequate capacity of developing countries to achieve prosperity for their peoples. The international community should work tirelessly to ensure that developing States receive sustainable financing, in keeping with their commitments. His country has developed a “new Kuwait” development programme with seven main pillars that aim to transform it into a leading regional financial, commercial and cultural hub. His Government submitted its second voluntary national review in July, despite facing the negative effects of climate change. Further, since the early 1960s, the country has managed the Kuwait Fund for Development to assist developing countries with concessional loans, grants and seed capital. He also cited the Kuwait Sovereign Fund, the first of its kind in the world, investing in sectors around the world.

Citing war crimes committed daily against Palestinians, he warned that the Israeli occupying forces are targeting homes, hospitals, schools, and relief workers, also cutting off water and fuel. Its Government calls for the forcible displacement of the Palestinian people from their lands. With more than 11,000 civilians killed, he condemned the lack of respect of the occupying entity and its arrogance in violating all kinds of humanitarian norms. Welcoming recent resolutions targeting the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and the Syrian Golan, he noted with regret that the occupying entity continues to avoid international accountability, causing much instability. Plans for sustainable development are doomed to fail if human rights violations continue, he said.

The representative of Israel , exercising the right of reply and noting the comments made in the room concerning the situation in Gaza, said that the suffering in Gaza is the result of Hamas and its decision to declare war upon Israel on 7 October. This isn't a war that Israel started, but a war that Hamas declared on Israel, with its horrifying cruelty when it “invaded, and tortured and mutilated children in front of their parents before executing them and burning whole families alive”.

He said that Hamas exploits the Gazan civilians, preventing their temporary evacuation from combat zones, seizing humanitarian aid and firing rockets indiscriminately from within dense urban areas. Hamas, as a strategy, embeds armaments and terrorist cells within, next to, and underneath hospitals as well as schools, mosques, and UN facilities. This is why Israel has been warning Gazan civilians for a month now to get out of northern Gaza temporarily for their own safety and facilitating humanitarian corridors so that the people of northern Gaza can “get out of the way” until the fighting is over. “Hamas is a genocidal jihadist terror organization that openly vowed to repeat the atrocities of October 7 until they kill every man, woman and child in Israel and annihilate the Jewish people,” he said. This threat must be and will be removed. He called for the release of all 240 hostage civilians taken from Israel.

General Assembly Revitalization

BOŠTJAN MALOVRH ( Slovenia ), aligning with the European Union and the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group, said he wished to focus on one issue — gender equality — where progress has been painfully and unjustifiably slow. It is regrettable that since the Organization’s creation, there’s never been a female Secretary-General. The General Assembly has had 74 male presidents and only four female presidents. Gender parity at the United Nations should be improved, he said, calling on the Assembly’s President to ensure gender balance when appointing co-chairs, co-facilitators, high-level speakers and panelists. Also, Member States should nominate female candidates for the President’s position. Slovenia supports the Global Women Leaders Voices' initiative for a Gender Alternation policy for the Presidency of the General Assembly.

JORGE EDUARDO FERREIRA SILVA ARANDA ( Portugal ), aligning with the European Union, encouraged the Security Council to continue the good practice of submitting its annual report to the General Assembly. He suggested that the Assembly organize a debate in January 2024 in preparation of the next annual report. Clearly, as per the UN Charter, the Council carries out its duties on behalf of all Member States. Its Annual Report should be informative, substantive and comprehensive to fulfill the duty of accountability. Member States and the international community increasingly believe it is necessary to better understand the Council’s action, he said. Next year, Portugal will co-organize a second workshop with Ecuador and the UN Institute for Training and Research on the relationship between the Assembly and the Council to promote a substantive discussion on this important topic.

ALICIA GUADALUPE BUENROSTRO MASSIEU ( Mexico ) noted that there is consensus on the need for a more effective and integrated United Nations system. “Given the increasing frustration in public opinion with the Organization’s results, we cannot carry on with business as usual,” she underscored. In that regard, the fragmentation of initiatives and the excessive proliferation of processes must be avoided, as they saturate the system and lead to expectations that are often dashed. A true qualitative change in the functioning of the Organization means that national delegations must profoundly redefine their own performance criteria. Every initiative that is promoted, instead of being an end in itself, must provide a solution to a specific problem, fill a normative gap or, at least, make a specific contribution to fulfilling the Charter’s principles. All processes should be reviewed to take a radical decision concerning which to maintain, she emphasized.

HUGO PIERRE JULIUS WAVRIN ( France ), aligning with the European Union, stated that the international system is currently in crisis, and improving the working methods of the General Assembly is essential to revitalizing the UN as a whole. He noted progress has been made in recent years, as in the resolution to create, at the seventy-eighth and seventy-ninth sessions, a special working group on revitalization responsible for finding new ways to strengthen its role, authority, effectiveness and efficiency. Part of that process should involve eliminating or at least reducing obsolete, ineffective and, in some cases, redundant items and resolutions addressed across all six committees. He further called for strengthening the Assembly President’s resources and promoting female candidates, including for the position of Secretary-General. He stressed the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity, as multilingualism is enshrined as a fundamental UN value.

MD RAFIQUL ALAM MOLLA ( Bangladesh ), associating with the Non‑Aligned Movement, said that a comprehensive evaluation of the implementation status of General Assembly resolutions and a clear identification of underlying causes for any shortcomings are vital. This approach is essential to progressively eliminate constraints hindering the Assembly’s revitalization. Underscoring the importance of the body’s role in international peace and security, he expressed support for fostering interaction between it and the Security Council. Furthermore, he called on the Council to present a more thorough, substantive and analytical report of its activities to the General Assembly. Bangladesh also expresses deep frustration with the Council’s failure to stop the atrocity in Gaza. In another matter, Bangladesh strongly advocates for gender parity and geographical balance in intergovernmental processes. Despite notable strides in advancing gender equality, there is a pressing need for additional progress.

PRATIK MATHUR ( India ) said there is a growing perception that the General Assembly has lost touch with its foundational responsibilities and has become overwhelmed with processes. He admitted some blame lies with the Assembly for allowing its relevance to be diluted, but he noted moments of leadership, including the United Nations summit for the adoption of the post‑2015 development agenda, which was followed by the adoption of the 2030 Agenda. That is an example of how the Assembly can galvanize the global community to solve common problems and challenges, he said, calling for more effective working methods. The UN, especially the Security Council, is crumbling under the weight of twenty-first century geopolitical realities, he said, noting its anachronistic and ineffective architecture. The voice of the Global South is a formidable force and reflected in the Assembly, but not in the Security Council, which is why the Assembly is gaining traction, he added.

Mr. ALKHAYARIN ( Qatar ) emphasized that revitalization, including the implementation of United Nations resolutions, is an important way to ensure the Organization’s credibility and effectiveness. Given the Security Council’s inability to shoulder its responsibility to uphold international peace and security, such efforts should be comprehensive and in line with the reform of the entire Organization. In the context of international conflicts, including the Israeli escalation in Gaza leading to the largest humanitarian disaster in the world, the General Assembly must play a leading role based on the powers granted to it by the UN Charter. The material and human resources of the Office of the President of the General Assembly should be increased, he noted, stressing that his country is committed to providing the necessary support. The international community should also promote communication between the “world parliament”, relevant international and regional bodies, as well as civil society, he said.

MARÍA DEL CARMEN SQUEFF ( Argentina ) noted that given the blockage in the Security Council over the last three crises — Palestine in 2021, Ukraine in February 2022 and the situation in the Gaza Strip now — the General Assembly has been the only UN body with any success in approving resolutions. The Assembly is not just the main deliberative body in the UN system, “but is its heart”. The international community has seen how it has been “the perfect forum for humanity to express its needs, urgencies and challenges,” and, therefore, the revitalization process should be an all-encompassing vision that empowers it. Discussions must be more substantive, including promoting gender issues in its work, given there has never been a female Secretary-General. “No one can say the UN has failed” because the Assembly has successes, she stated, citing processes that have led to treaties and international regimes that have brought about the end of conflicts.

DINA A. GILMUTDINOVA ( Russian Federation ) said that efforts should be depoliticized when it comes to fine-tuning working methods and streamlining the overloaded agenda. Revitalization of the Assembly should not mean redistributing to it powers of other bodies, including the Security Council. That is why the Russian Federation has “always insisted” on strict compliance with the UN Charter, which states that the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security rests with the Security Council. “We also should remember that the main task here is to make sure that we elect the worthiest possible candidate to be Secretary-General,” she said. Implementing the Assembly’s resolutions is also a very important issue for the Russian Federation, she said, expressing regret that some States use double standards when considering the texts. Those draft that aim to obtain narrow or short-term benefits should be avoided, she added.

PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ) said that the Assembly’s revitalization efforts must focus on enhancing its decision-making power, ensuring greater representation of Member States, and promoting transparency and accountability. The Security Council’s revitalization should be directed at making it more representative, inclusive and effective in addressing current global challenges. Other revitalization efforts should include strengthening peacekeeping operations, ensuring the Organization’s financial stability and exploring innovative funding mechanisms. It is imperative to enhance the budgetary provisions of the Assembly President’s Office from the regular budget. He asked the Fifth Committee and the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) to give this issue their “earnest consideration”. Revitalization should be inclusive and consultative, and involve Member States, civil society and other relevant stakeholders. He concluded by highlighting the need to maintain transparency, democracy and inclusivity which are vital in realizing the targets envisioned under the 2030 agenda.

MYKOLA PRYTULA ( Ukraine ), aligning with the European Union, highlighted the need to strengthen the authority of the General Assembly as the Organization’s main deliberative, policy-making and representative organ. At the beginning of the current session, there was an unprecedented attempt to undermine the Assembly’s special authority — a vote initiated by the Russian Federation on 6 September challenging the Assembly to include the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in its annual agenda. He regretted the consistently disrespectful attitude of the Russian delegation towards Member States and the Assembly, and expressed profound gratitude to all delegations that supported the positive decision. Given the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, retaining this item on the agenda was of paramount importance. The Assembly’s vigilant attention is indispensable in addressing that country’s heinous acts of terror against civilians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

DYLAN ADELMAN ( United States ) highlighted three successes from the resolution on revitalization adopted in September. First, there was significant progress on accessibility, including on reasonable accommodation requests. Second, the importance of continuing to push for gender equality in appointments and leadership was reinforced, he said, and reiterated what many others had noted, namely, that it is unacceptable that only four of 78 Assembly Presidents have been women. Finally, the Assembly’s agenda was streamlined to reduce overlap and minimize the overall number of high-level, thematic and commemorative meetings. Still, substantial progress is needed. Regarding streamlining, he acknowledged that this was the sixth hour and second day of this debate. “Without further minimization of meetings, speaking time limits and dedicated focus to the issues being discussed, we fear that this body will struggle in conducting its essential work,” he said, adding, “let’s keep streamlining”.

CORNEL FERUȚĂ ( Romania ), also speaking for Saint Lucia , noted that they — as Co-Chairs of the Ad Hoc Working Group on the Revitalization of the Work of the General Assembly — listened carefully to the comments, proposals, ideas and reflections shared by States during the debate. They will be helpful in setting the level of ambition, while being mindful of human, logistics and financial constraints. Welcoming the agreements in past resolutions, he pointed out that the Assembly’s procedures must continue to be streamlined and adapted, as the workload increased significantly.

“We need to avoid working in silos on cross-cutting issues, such as human rights,” he stressed, also noting the need to improve time management of general debates to allow for an inclusive process. He detailed the Co-Chairs’ plan to develop a structured road map that will encompass formal and informal exchanges in the weeks and months ahead. “I would also like to reassure you all of our availability and openness for discussions on how to render the General Assembly and our decision-making processes more efficient and effective, attuned to concrete needs and expectations.”

