General Assembly Elects 15 Members to Human Rights Council

The General Assembly today elected 15 Member States to the Human Rights Council, the United Nations body responsible for promoting and protecting all human rights around the globe.

By secret ballot, the Assembly elected Albania, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, China, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominican Republic, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malawi and the Netherlands. All 15 members will serve three-year terms beginning on 1 January 2024.

China, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, France, Malawi are currently serving three year terms set to expire on 31 December 2023. The other 10 newly elected States will replace the following outgoing members: Bolivia, Czech Republic, Gabon, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Senegal, Ukraine, United Kingdom and Uzbekistan.

The 15 new members were elected according to the following pattern: four seats for the African States; four seats for the Asia-Pacific States; two seats for the Eastern European States; three seats for the Latin American and Caribbean States; and two seats for Western European and other States.

Dennis Francis (Trinidad and Tobago), President of the General Assembly, announced that the following States will continue as members of the Council: Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Belgium, Benin, Cameroon, Chile, Costa Rica, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Montenegro, Morocco, Paraguay, Qatar, Romania, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, United Arab Emirates, United States and Viet Nam.

Created by the General Assembly in March 2006 as the principal United Nations entity dealing with human rights, the Human Rights Council comprises 47 elected Member States. On the basis of equitable geographical distribution, Council seats are allocated to the five regional groups as follows: African States, 13 seats; Asia-Pacific States, 13 seats; Eastern European States, 6 seats; Latin American and Caribbean States, 8 seats; and Western European and other States, 7 seats.

The Assembly President opened the meeting by expressing his deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East that has left hundreds dead and scores more wounded in Israel and in the State of Palestine. He called for an immediate cessation of violence and for all stakeholders to help de-escalate the situation and to render humanitarian aid and support.