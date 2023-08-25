Adopting 11 Drafts, General Assembly Focuses on Environmental Concerns, Cooperation with Other International Organizations, Sexual Abuse

The General Assembly adopted today one decision and a series of resolutions without a vote, including one in which it urged Member States to reinforce their efforts and adopt effective measures to prevent and counter crimes that impact the environment, conservation and biodiversity, and to take decisive steps at the national level to prevent, combat and eradicate the illegal trade in wildlife.

Introducing that draft resolution on “Tackling illicit trafficking in wildlife” (document A/77/L.99), Gabon’s representative said the lucrative illicit market leads to impoverishment of flora and fauna, and is associated with transnational organized crime, threatening not only ecosystems, but also security, the rule of law and good governance. The resolution takes into account climate change and other relevant issues, he added.

After the text’s adoption, Mexico’s representative said his delegation joined consensus, but regrets that the reference to the international legally binding instrument on the conservation on the sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction was deleted from the text. That agreement was reached by consensus by members of the Assembly, he stressed, urging all States to sign it on 28 September, so that it can shortly enter into force.

Further underlining its commitment to the environment, the Assembly adopted a resolution, which was introduced by Panama’s delegate, proclaiming 26 January as the International Day of Clean Energy. That day will become a platform to drive the adoption of policies and practices to promote awareness on the sustainable use of energy resources and to strengthen collaboration and cooperation to promote the global energy transition, she said.

The representative of the United States said her delegation joined consensus, as the energy sector accounts for over two thirds of global emissions. The representative of France, speaking on behalf of the European Union, voiced regret, however, that the resolution does not adequately reflect the indisputable link between energy and climate, and that it contains reference to “cleaner fossil fuel energies”.

By a text on “Cooperation between the United Nations and the Pacific Islands Forum” (document A/77/L.94), which was introduced by Fiji’s representative on the Forum’s behalf, the Assembly took note of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent as the collective vision of the Pacific Islands Forum for the region over the next three decades.

Following action, dissenting points of view emerged, with China’s representative, citing the Fukushima disaster of 12 years ago and noting that, just yesterday, the Government of Japan unilaterally activated the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean, despite the international community’s concern. This has transnational implications and is by no means a private matter for Japan, he said, calling on the international community to jointly urge Japan to rectify its wrong decision.

The speaker for the Russian Federation said his country trusts that Tokyo will demonstrate full transparency regarding the impact of that process on the environment and will provide to interested States all necessary information and ensure opportunities for them to take samples in the region of the discharge.

Japan’s representative voiced regret at the reference to a matter that is irrelevant to the resolution. Regarding water treated through the Advanced Liquid Processing System at the Fukushima Nuclear Power Station, he said his country never discharged treated water into the sea in a way that endangers human health and the marine environment.

Taking up cooperation between the United Nations and regional and other organizations, the Assembly adopted a resolution on the Organization’s cooperation with the Economic Cooperation Organization, which was introduced by Azerbaijan’s representative. While expressing support, Spain’s representative, speaking for the European Union, cited problematic language related to Cyprus, which is not consistent with existing Security Council and General Assembly resolutions on the issue. There was no agreement on including a reference to human rights, she added, voicing grave concern over the increasing erosion of respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan.

Türkiye’s representative said the Cyprus issue is an unfortunate example of bias and prejudice. So long as that bloc’s position exclusively reflects the interest of Greek Cypriots, it will continue to disqualify itself from the role of objective contributor to the efforts in searching for a solution, he added. In response, his counterpart from Cyprus underscored that Cyprus is a United Nations member and the only internationally recognized State on the island. Türkiye is overtly supporting the partition of Cyprus by proposing a two-State solution outside long-established United Nations parameters, he stressed.

By a final resolution titled “United Nations action on sexual exploitation and abuse” (document A/77/L.98), the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to ensure that the Member States concerned receive all available information about allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse by United Nations personnel systemwide to allow for appropriate follow-up by their national authorities.

Egypt’s representative, who introduced the resolution, said it gives victims of such crimes greater priority in terms of enhanced reporting measures and the remedial procedures taken by the Organization. His country has been keen in building capacities in the African and Arab regions to prevent sexual exploitation and abuse by providing training courses at the International Cairo Centre, he added.

The Assembly will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 29 August, to hold a high-level plenary meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

Graduation of Solomon Islands from Least Developed Country Category

First, taking up a draft resolution on the “Extension of the preparatory period preceding the graduation of Solomon Islands from the least developed country category” (document A/77/L.91), the General Assembly adopted it without a vote. By its terms, the Assembly decided, on an exceptional basis, to extend by an additional period of three years, until 13 December 2027, the preparatory period for Solomon Islands before graduation occurs.

World Basketball Day

ANTONIO M. LAGDAMEO ( Philippines ), introducing the draft resolution on “World Basketball Day” (document A/77/L.95) said that basketball, as a globally recognized sport, serves as a unifying force through which people from different backgrounds can come together, creating connections and breaking down barriers, and thereby contribute to peace. He urged all Member States to support and co-sponsor the resolution, to honour a sport that people love and further enhance its contribution to global peace and development.

By the text, the Assembly would decide to proclaim 21 December as World Basketball Day and invite all Member States, organizations of the United Nations system, other international and regional organizations, the private sector and civil society, individuals and other relevant stakeholders to observe the Day in an appropriate manner and in accordance with national priorities, and to disseminate the advantages of basketball for all, including through educational and public awareness-raising activities.

The representative of the Russian Federation , speaking in explanation of position before the action, expressed regret that the sponsors of the draft resolution sided with a small group of Western countries and refused to include provisions of equal opportunities for all sportsmen and women to compete in international competitions without discrimination. This is particularly odd given that the Basketball World Cup opens today — and it is impossible to declare an international day while at the same time denying the fact that it is unacceptable to discriminate against athletes. Sport should develop according to its own rules, he stressed, independent of the political situation, and not be “subject to intrigue or blackmail”.

The Assembly adopted “L.95” without a vote.

fThe representative of Ukraine , speaking in explanation of position after action, said her delegation joined consensus as the resolution highlights the important role of sport in promoting peace, cooperation and solidarity. The Russian Federation’s lament of alleged discrimination is an example of manipulation aimed at legitimizing the crime of oppression, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine daily. Her delegation does not consider the treatment of Russian athletes as discrimination, she said, stressing that they are not welcomed at sports arenas because they represent the aggressor State recognized as such by numerous Assembly resolutions.

Tackling Illicit Trafficking in Wildlife

MICHEL XAVIER BIANG ( Gabon ) then introduced the draft resolution titled “Tackling illicit trafficking in wildlife” (document A/77/L.99), stating it is crucial to combat that worldwide problem, underlining collective efforts to protect biodiversity. The lucrative illicit market leads to impoverishment of flora and fauna, and the resolution recognizes that it is associated with transnational organized crime, threatening not only ecosystems, but also security, the rule of law and good governance. He noted that numerous animal and vegetable species are threatened with extinction, and the updated text presented by his country and the delegation of Germany takes into account climate change and other relevant issues.

By the draft’s terms, the Assembly would urge Member States to reinforce their efforts and adopt effective measures to prevent and counter the serious problem of crimes that have an impact on the environment, conservation and biodiversity, such as illicit trafficking in wildlife and wildlife products, which encompasses poaching and illegal harvesting of timber, including fauna and flora as protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Also by the text, the Assembly would call upon Member States to make illicit trafficking in protected species of wild fauna and flora a serious crime.

The Assembly then adopted “L.99” without a vote.

International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development

NEMANJA STEVANOVIC ( Serbia ) then introduced the draft resolution titled “International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development, 2024–2033” (document A/77/L.100). Citing Nikola Tesla, “a great Serbian-American scientist”, he stressed that “we are facing complex challenges, some of which are existential.” Humanity cannot repeat the historical pattern of waiting until circumstances force it into necessary actions. In achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, knowledge should be more accessible, and its production should be more open to sustainable innovation. He urged the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to fulfil its role as the lead agency in implementing the initiative.

By the text’s terms, the Assembly would decide to proclaim the period 2024‑2033 the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development, within existing structures and available resources, to represent a unique opportunity for humanity to use the critical role that sciences play in the pursuit of sustainable development. Also by the text, it would invite UNESCO to lead the implementation of the Decade, in collaboration with other relevant organizations of the United Nations system, as well as other stakeholders.

The Assembly adopted “L.100” without a vote.

The representative of Colombia , speaking in explanation of position after action on “L.100”, welcomed the adoption of the resolution and its inclusion of the gender perspective, which should be a cross-cutting issue for all States and the United Nations. The role of women and girls and their contributions to science and technological development must be fully recognized, she stressed, voicing regret that some language to that end was not agreed to by all delegations.

The representative of Mexico , speaking in explanation of position after action on “L.99”, noted that his delegation joined consensus, but regrets that the reference to the international legally binding instrument on the conservation on sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction was deleted from the text. That agreement was reached by consensus by members of the Assembly, he stressed, urging all States to sign it on 28 September, so that it can shortly enter into force.

International Day of Clean Energy

MARKOVA CONCEPCIÓN JARAMILLO ( Panama ) then introduced the draft resolution titled “International Day of Clean Energy” (document A/77/L.93), noting that “transitioning to clean and renewable energy sources is essential to face current environmental and socioeconomic challenges and guarantee human survival and well-being on the planet”. From now on, 26 January will become a platform to drive the adoption of policies and practices to promote awareness on the sustainable use of energy resources and to strengthen collaboration and cooperation through the exchange of best practices, technology and knowledge to promote the global energy transition.

The Assembly then adopted “L.93” without a vote.

By its terms, the Assembly decided to proclaim 26 January as the International Day of Clean Energy. It further stressed that the cost of all activities that may arise from the implementation of the present resolution should be met from voluntary contributions.

The representative of the United States , speaking in explanation of position after the adoption, noted her delegation joined consensus, as the energy sector accounts for over two thirds of global emissions. Regarding preambular paragraph 8, she underscored that trade language negotiated or adopted by the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council or under their auspices has no relevance for her country’s trade policy, agenda or commitments.

The representative of the United Kingdom , noting that her delegation was pleased to join consensus, said the best option for future robust and cost-effective energy systems is not locking in fossil fuels unnecessarily through advanced and cleaner fossil-fuel technology. Abatement technology should only be considered when necessary for low-cost decarbonization of the economy and particularly in hard-to-abate sectors, she added.

The representative of France , speaking on behalf of the European Union , voiced regret that the resolution does not adequately reflect the indisputable link between energy and climate, and that it contains reference to “cleaner fossil fuel energies”. Joining consensus today does not imply its approval of this formulation, which cannot be seen as a precedent for future negotiations, she stressed.

Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States

The Assembly then took up the draft resolution titled “Further modalities of the fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States” (document A/77/L.96), adopting it without a vote. By its terms, the Assembly decided that the Conference shall be held from 27 to 30 May 2024, and that its theme shall be “Charting the course toward resilient prosperity”.

Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

The Assembly then turned to the draft resolution titled “Further modalities of the third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries” (document A/77/L.92), adopting it without a vote. By the text, the Assembly decided that the Conference shall be held in Kigali for a duration of four days, from 18 to 21 June 2024. Also by the text, the Assembly called upon all United Nations Member States and members of specialized agencies, in particular landlocked and transit developing countries and donor countries, to participate actively at the highest level possible.

Information and Telecommunications in Context of International Security

The Assembly adopted draft decision “Open-ended working group on security of and in the use of information and communications technologies 2021–2025 established pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/240” (document A/77/L.101). By its terms, the Assembly decided to hold the sixth session of the open-ended working group in December.

Cooperation between United Nations and Economic Cooperation Organization

TOFIG F. MUSAYEV ( Azerbaijan ), introducing the draft resolution “Cooperation between the United Nations and the Economic Cooperation Organization” (document A/77/L.102) said the organization is a regional organization consisting of 10 Member States across West and East Asia, Central Asia and the Caucasus. It fosters a platform for enhancing and enriching regional cooperation in critical areas such as trade, transport and connectivity, sustainable energy, tourism, economic growth and productivity, social welfare and environment, he said, encouraging Member States to not only support the resolution but also consider joining it as co-sponsors.

By the text, the Assembly would invite the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), World Trade Organization (WTO) and the International Trade Centre to develop strategies for the States members of the Economic Cooperation Organization for trade liberalization and the promotion of foreign direct investment to facilitate the global and regional integration of their economies.

The Assembly adopted “L.102” without a vote.

The representative of Spain , speaking for the European Union in explanation of position after the action, expressed support for the resolution, while citing problematic language related to Cyprus, which is not consistent with existing Security Council and General Assembly resolutions on the issue. Her delegation disassociated itself from operative paragraph 3, and she further expressed that there was no agreement on including a reference to human rights, especially the human rights of women and girls in operative paragraph 37. Voicing grave concerned over the increasing erosion of respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan, she urged the Taliban to allow women to equally and meaningfully participate in the delivery of aid and services.

The representative of Armenia noted that his delegation had requested the deletion of operative paragraph 3, which contains one-sided formulations regarding conflicts, and disassociated itself from that paragraph.

The representative of the United States , noting that it is pleased to join consensus, clarified that trade language negotiated or adopted by the Assembly or the Economic and Social Council or under their auspices has no relevance for his country’s trade policy, its trade obligations or commitments nor for the WTO agenda. His country disassociates itself from operative paragraph 37 on reconstruction and development in Afghanistan, he added, noting that the Taliban’s repressive policies exacerbate challenges facing the people of Afghanistan and limit the ability of aid organizations to reach vulnerable communities.

Right of Reply

The representative of Türkiye , speaking in exercise of the right of reply to the European Union, said the Cyprus issue is an unfortunate example of bias and prejudice. So long as that bloc’s position exclusively reflects the interest of the Greek Cypriots, it will continue to disqualify itself from the role of objective contributor to the efforts in searching for a solution.

The representative of Cyprus , responding to Türkiye’s delegate, noted that Cyprus is a United Nations member and the only internationally recognized State on the island. That delegate’s remarks are objectionable on the grounds of relevance and substance as they blatantly contradict Council resolutions. He stressed that Türkiye is overtly supporting the partition of Cyprus by proposing a two-State solution outside long-established United Nations parameters.

The representative of Türkiye noted that the Turkish Cypriot representative was unfairly absent from the room, and that further details on the issue would be provided by his office as needed.

The representative of Cyprus rejected in total the revisionism attempted by the delegate of Türkiye.

Cooperation between UN and International Organization of la Francophonie

KAOUTHAR CHELBI ( Tunisia ), introducing draft resolution “Cooperation between the United Nations and the International Organization of la Francophonie” (document A/77/L.97), said it reflects the close links between the two organizations and stresses their fruitful cooperation that is spreading to new areas, such as in the digital domain. Noting an oral amendment to paragraph 41, she pointed to the deletion of the word “the” before “texts” in the fourth line and adding the word “very” before “following areas” in the same paragraph.

By the text, the Assembly would invite the Secretary-General to continue to involve the International Organization of la Francophonie, taking into account its expertise, as well as the Declaration on the French language within the linguistic diversity of la Francophonie in the efforts to promote multilingualism, a core value of the United Nations, bearing in mind the objective of eliminating disparities between the use of English and the use of other official languages within the Organization.

The Assembly adopted “L.97” as orally revised without a vote.

The representative of Azerbaijan , speaking in explanation of position after action, pointed to attempts to promote xenophobic anti-Azerbaijan positions at the summits of la Francophonie. He condemned such provocative actions and said his delegation disassociates itself from operative paragraphs 2, 41 and 52 of the resolution, which mention certain documents of the organization, which are irrelevant to the United Nations.

The representative of Türkiye stated that, unfortunately, the resolution contained direct and indirect references to some documents adopted by certain members of la Francophonie that are not fully in alignment with enhancing regional cooperation and peace, and should be avoided. Her delegation disassociated itself from operative paragraphs 2, 41 and 52.

The representative of the Russian Federation distanced his delegation from consensus on operative paragraph 18 on the International Criminal Court, a “pseudo structure for international criminal justice”.

Cooperation between United Nations and Pacific Islands Forum

FILIPO TARAKINIKINI ( Fiji ), speaking on behalf of the Pacific Islands Forum , introduced the resolution “Cooperation between the United Nations and the Pacific Islands Forum” (document A/77/L.94). He encouraged the international community to consider multidimensional vulnerability as a criterion to access concessional finance. By the text, the Assembly would encourage the scheduling of the next meeting between the Secretary-General and Pacific Islands Forum leaders for September on the margins of the general debate. It also would take note of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent as the collective vision of the Pacific Islands Forum for the region over the next three decades.

The Assembly then adopted “L.94” without a vote.

The representative of China said that the ocean is common property of humankind. Citing the Fukushima disaster of 12 years ago, he noted that, just yesterday, the Government of Japan unilaterally activated the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean, despite the international community’s concern. This has transnational implications and is by no means a private matter for Japan, as it is extremely self-serving and irresponsible for that Government to ignore the public interest. There is no precedent for such discharge into the ocean, he stressed. China and other stakeholders have repeatedly pointed out that, if the contaminated water is safe, there is no need for the discharge, and if not, it should not be discharged. He called on the international community to jointly urge Japan to rectify its wrong decision.

The representative of Indonesia said his delegation reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with other Pacific island countries in responding to shared challenges.

The representative of the Russian Federation said that his country is closely following the situation related to Japan starting the process of releasing radioactive water from the Fukushima 1 Nuclear Power Station. His country trusts that Tokyo will demonstrate full transparency regarding the impact of that process on the environment and will provide to interested States all necessary information and ensure opportunities for them to take samples in the region of the discharge, he added.

Right of Reply

The representative of Japan , speaking in exercise of the right of reply, voiced regret that another delegation chose to refer to a matter that holds no relevance to the resolution on cooperation between the United Nations and the Pacific Islands Forum. He said that, regarding water treated through the Advanced Liquid Processing System at the Fukushima Nuclear Power Station, his country never discharged treated water into the sea in a way that endangers human health and the marine environment.

The representative of China , responding to Japan’s statement, noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report is not a license for Japan to discharge contaminated water into the sea and does not absolve that Government from its obligations. He called on Japan to squarely address various countries’ legitimate concerns.

The representative of Japan , speaking for a second time, reiterated that his Government remains fully committed to upholding transparency by providing information based on scientific evidence.

United Nations Action on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse

AHMED MOHAMED EZZAT AHMED ELSHANDAWILY ( Egypt ), introducing the draft resolution “United Nations action on sexual exploitation and abuse” (document A/77/L.98), said the resolution gives victims of such crimes greater priority in terms of enhanced reporting measures and the remedial procedures taken by the Organization. His country has been keen in making significant contributions to build capacities in the African and Arab regions to prevent sexual exploitation and abuse by providing training courses at the International Cairo Centre.

By the text, the Assembly would request the Secretary-General and all relevant entities to continue to immediately inform the Member States concerned about allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse by United Nations personnel systemwide and request the Secretary-General to ensure that the Member States concerned receive all available information to allow for appropriate follow-up by their national authorities.

The Assembly adopted “L.98” without a vote.