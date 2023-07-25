Legality of Acts against Religious Symbols, Books Ignites Contentious Debate as General Assembly Adopts Resolution on Culture of Peace, Five Other Texts

Delegates Also Discuss Establishment of United Nations Youth Office

The General Assembly today adopted three consensus decisions on global health and foreign policy and three consensus resolutions on strengthening of the United Nations system, the impact of rapid technological change on the Sustainable Development Goals, and culture of peace — with the latter surviving an attempt to alter its language and sparking a heated debate on whether acts against religious symbols or books constitute a violation of international law.

By that resolution titled “Promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue and tolerance in countering hate speech”, the General Assembly called upon Member States to engage with all relevant stakeholders to promote interreligious and intercultural dialogue and respect and acceptance of differences, among other things, to reject the spread of hate speech which constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility and violence. It further called on Member States and social media companies to counter hate speech and address its increasing spread, enable research into measures to reduce it and promote users’ access to effective reporting channels.

The amendment to that text was orally proposed by Spain’s representative who, speaking for the European Union, voiced concern about the reference in preambular paragraph 13 to violent acts against religious symbols and sacred books as a violation of international law. She emphasized that although such actions are deeply offensive and disrespectful, they do not constitute a violation of international law, and thus proposed the elimination of the reference to “in violation of international law”.

The contentious discussion that followed the vote on the amendment and the consensus adoption of the resolution underscored the division within the Assembly on how such acts should be treated. Delegations who took the floor include nine who voted in favour of the amendment and nine who voted against it.

Among the latter was the representative of Malaysia, who said it was unfortunate that the amendment to preambular paragraph 13 was introduced. He pointed out that several delegations made calls for stronger human rights language during negotiations, yet on violations of holy books, the desire for stronger language on human rights was somewhat subdued. Voicing strong disagreement with the notion that defamation of religion is not an infringement of human rights, he stressed that the defamation of any religion constitutes a derogation of the right to freedom of religion or belief, noting his vote against the amendment presented.

On the other hand, Denmark’s representative — speaking also for Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden — echoed other speakers who stressed that burning the Qur’an or any other holy book is offensive, disrespectful and a clear act of provocation. Her bloc condemns such acts and strongly disassociates from them, she said, noting, however, that their countries also stand for the right to freedom of opinion and expression. Freedom of religion or belief does not prohibit the criticism of religions or beliefs, she pointed out, noting that while her bloc has joined consensus with those clarifications, it disassociates itself from the reference to violation of international law in preambular paragraph 13.

At the outset of the meeting, the Assembly took up the report of the Secretary-General on the United Nations Youth Office, with Member States lauding the achievements of the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth and welcoming the new Youth Office and the progress in the transition under way. Several delegations also highlighted their national efforts to promote the empowerment of meaningful participation of youth, while others outlined recommendations to ensure the Youth Office’s mandate is implemented effectively.

Egypt’s representative said that his country together with Guyana facilitated intergovernmental negotiations on the establishment of the Youth Office. Highlighting that there are more than 1.2 billion young people worldwide, he said the Office appointment process will reflect a balance between different age groups and geographical representation. Pointing to the use of youth terminology which does not enjoy international consensus, he voiced hope that the Office’s establishment will prevent the recurrence of such use and instead promote the use of language that unites global youth.

The speaker for Guyana said the Office is likely to be operating by year’s end. “The functions of the new Youth Office are ambitious as they should be,” she underscored, pointing to the cross-cutting issues that affect young people. However, she noted that the Office’s ultimate success will depend on the resourcing of its operations.

Pakistan’s representative, on that note, underscored that to enhance the Office’s outcomes, adequate funds must be made available for developing countries to enable their youth to participate in youth-led and youth-oriented United Nations processes more effectively and efficiently. Like other speakers, she said the recruitment of its staff must consider adequate geographical representation for a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

Namibia’s delegate highlighted that African youth today are shaping their future, noting that young people in Africa are expected to comprise 42 per cent of global youth by 2030. In Namibia, young people are empowered and included in decision-making, he reported, pointing to the increased youth representation in both houses of the country’s bi-cameral Parliament as constituency representatives. “Involving young people in politics and society is not merely a question of inclusion, but one that is vital for economic growth, innovation, peace and security,” he stressed.

The Assembly also adopted by consensus a resolution calling for support to the United Nations International School to enhance international education and promote multicultural interaction, as well as a text on addressing the impact of rapid technological change on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and targets.

Taking up global health and foreign policy, the Assembly adopted three draft decisions without a vote, by which it decided to approve the participation of the non-governmental and other organizations set forth in the annexes thereto, respectively, on upcoming high-level meetings on universal health coverage; the fight against tuberculosis; and on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

Report of United Nations Youth Office

THIBAULT CAMELLI, representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, said the United Nations youth agenda and the formation of the Office will give youth voices their rightful place at the heart of the United Nations system. Commending the progress made and the milestones achieved thus far, he welcomed the focus on consultations with youth, youth-led and youth-serving civil society organizations and networks. Echoing the need for accountability within the system to ensure youth’s meaningful participation, he noted that the Organization’s youth strategy is permeating its work across the world, and country teams are taking up meaningful youth engagement. His bloc looks forward to the role that the new Youth Office will play in strengthening policies and coordinating processes and platforms on youth engagement across the United Nations system, he said.

“When it comes to youth affairs, the EU [European Union] is walking the talk,” he emphasized, noting that its first Youth Action Plan aims to foster strong partnerships with young people worldwide to empower and enable them to shape solutions for the problems that affect them. This includes the bloc’s Youth and Women in Democracy Initiative, which is growing the engagement and impact of young people and women in democratic processes; its Youth Empowerment Fund to support and finance youth-led initiatives on the Sustainable Development Goals; and the Africa-Europe Youth Academy, which aims at advancing learning opportunities and exchange between young people in Africa and the European Union. As the work to operationalize the United Nations Youth Office continues, he called on the international community to be guided by the principle that “nothing should be about young people without young people”.

MOHAMED OMAR ELFAROUK HASSAN ( Egypt ) said his country together with Guyana facilitated intergovernmental negotiations on the establishment of the Youth Office. Noting that there are more than 1.2 billion young people worldwide, he underscored the importance of considering their priorities. He said he looked forward to the Youth Office appointment process, as it will reflect a balance between different age groups and geographical representation and will take into consideration the increased number of young people in the developing world. He, however, pointed to the use of some youth terminology which does not enjoy international consensus, expressing hope that the establishment of the Youth Office will prevent the recurrence of such use and will promote the use of terminology that unites global youth. “We cannot achieve [a] prosperous future without youth,” he underscored, recalling that Egypt declared 2016 the “Year of Youth” and established an international forum to that end.

MARITZA CHAN VALVERDE ( Costa Rica ) said her country has taken measures to encourage and promote young people’s participation in public affairs and in their communities, as well as abroad. To make the United Nations more inclusive and connected, she said the United Nations Youth Office should reflect the global community’s diversity and ensure gender parity and non-discrimination in its composition. She recommended the appointment of another woman to head the Youth Office and encouraged the Office to focus on promoting and facilitating dialogue, cooperation and intergenerational solidarity through its connection to agendas related to aging and the demographic transition. Moreover, the Youth Office should aim to build up its strategic and programmatic agenda, for example, by strengthening a network of focal points in the system and its synergies with regional bodies. She further highlighted the importance of supporting and advising developing countries and small missions in promoting greater involvement of youth at all levels.

ANA PAULA ZACARIAS ( Portugal ) said: “We need to deliver more for young people with young people.” For this, the establishment of the Youth Office, as the first concrete deliverable of Our Common Agenda, is a key development, she emphasized, spotlighting Portugal’s role in this process. She said she looked forward to the staff recruitment process for the new Office, which she expects to be represented by an “agile team, leveraging on the rich capacity and technical expertise of the United Nations system as a whole”, while taking stock of the experience brought by the current Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth. Recalling that in the Declaration on the Commemoration of the Seventy-Fifth Anniversary of the United Nations Member States made a commitment to listen to and to work with youth, she said she was confident that the Youth Office would realize this commitment and turn it into reality, while supporting youth engagement at the upcoming Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Summit.

ANDREAS HADJICHRYSANTHOU ( Cyprus ), associating himself with the European Union, said the Youth Office should continue to lead high-level advocacy and serve as the anchor for the United Nations system coordination and accountability on youth matters. It is imperative to address young people’s priorities and challenges to realize their full potential at the local, national, regional and international level, he stressed, noting that the implementation of the World Programme of Action for Youth and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development must be top priorities. His country is implementing programmes and specific actions on how to strengthen youth participation. Among them is the youth project “Youth Parliament of Cyprus”, an initiative by two youth non-governmental organizations that has been institutionalized by the Council of Ministers of Cyprus, providing a permanent space for the country’s youth to present their ideas and proposals to policy making and decision-making structures.

NEVILLE GERTZE ( Namibia ), noting that by 2030, young people in Africa are expected to comprise 42 per cent of global youth, said that today African youth are shaping their future. In Namibia, young people are empowered and included in decision-making, he reported, pointing to the increased youth representation in both houses of the country’s bi-cameral Parliament as constituency representatives. Young people must be offered funding and education, and decision-making process must be accessible for them, without coercion and discrimination, he said. To that end, the Youth Office must strengthen capacity to host professional development opportunities for young people at the national and regional levels, while also including those from marginalized communities and eliminating digital barriers. “Involving young people in politics and society is not merely a question of inclusion, but one that is vital for economic growth, innovation, peace and security,” he stressed.

SULAFA HAMID I. MOUSA ( Saudi Arabia ), welcoming the establishment of the Youth Office, said her country supports all efforts towards the empowerment of young people in the United Nations system. These efforts are consistent with the priorities of her country where young people under the age of 30 make up more than 63 per cent of the population. Saudi Arabia has led the efforts of the Group of Twenty (G20) through its presidency in 2020 and adopted a road map which sets out to reduce marginalized youth in the labour market by 2025. It is important to build efforts in a comprehensive manner, taking into consideration young people’s aspirations in all their diversity, their different economic, social and cultural specificities, and diverse social values. Her delegation looks forward to the promising role of the Youth Office and its global impact, she said.

CAROLYN RODRIGUES-BIRKETT ( Guyana ), recalling that her delegation facilitated resolution 76/306, establishing the Youth Office, together with Egypt, said that the two tracks of the Office’s transition process will ultimately advance the youth agenda. The Office is likely to be operating by year’s end. “The functions of the new Youth Office are ambitious as they should be,” she underscored, pointing to the cross-cutting issues that affect young people. As the Office moves forward, it will be necessary to prioritize such matters to effect real and positive change at the country level and throughout the United Nations system, while being mindful to regional and national needs, she observed. While the Youth Office establishment demonstrates Member States’ commitment to engage youth in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the Office’s ultimate success will depend on the resourcing of its operations, she noted.

GALA PASTORA MATOS MENÉNDEZ ( Dominican Republic ), noting that youth are essential partners to find effective solutions to challenges, said the work carried out over a decade by the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth was fundamental to the youth agenda of the United Nations and youth around the world, and leaves a valuable and admirable legacy. The new Youth Office must build on the achievements of the Office of the Youth Envoy; it should include current activities and serve as a key centre for issues facing young people. She voiced hope that the Secretary-General’s future reports will continue to include youth-related progress and challenges and ensure cohesion and effectiveness in the actions that are carried out by the Organization.

ZHANG SISI ( China ) said that the international community should listen to young people’s voices and create conditions for them to realize their potential. To that end, she called for amplifying youth’s role in the realization of the 20230 Agenda and creating a broader platform for young people from developing countries to participate in the United Nations activities. She encouraged the Youth Office to consolidate existing resources, employ innovative working methods and provide more and equal opportunities for young people in United Nations internships and employment, including through the Young Professional’s Programme. She also expressed hope that the composition of the Youth Office will be geographically balanced. China has organized the World Youth Development Forum and launched the International Initiative on Priority Youth Development and the Global Action Plan on Youth Development.

HADEEQA QURESHI ( Pakistan ), noting that almost 68 per cent of her country’s population is under 30 years, said the Government thus launched the Prime Minister Youth Programme in 2013, focused on education, employment, engagement and environment. To enhance the outcomes of the United Nations Youth Office, she said recruitment of its staff must consider adequate geographical representation for a more inclusive and diverse workforce. Adequate funds must be made available for developing countries to enable their youth to participate in youth-led and youth-oriented United Nations processes more effectively and efficiently. United Nations communication and outreach must be enhanced to increase developing countries’ participation so that their youth can also avail themselves of internships and youth-relevant events and sessions. Country teams in the South could include the youth in the region in briefings on United Nations youth strategy and bilateral support for the Sustainable Development Goals, she added.

REEM MOHAMED SALEH YESLAM ALAMERI ( United Arab Emirates ) said the importance of youth in the Middle East and North Africa cannot be understated, as 55 per cent of the population is less than 30 years old. Youth have emerged as a catalysing force for positive change, driving towards a more prosperous and stable future for themselves and their communities. “Young people will have to bear the consequences of our actions today,” she warned, adding that planning and decision-making cannot afford to ignore their interests or exclude them from the conversation. “If young people are able to meaningfully contribute to these processes, then together we can build a better world for them and for generations to come,” she stressed. In February 2016, the United Arab Emirates appointed its first Minister of Youth, who at the time was 22 years old and one of the youngest ministers in the world. The Government also enacted a national youth strategy and continues to engage youth in Government through its Federal Youth Circles.

MAGDOLNA PONGOR ( Hungary ) said her delegation is a strong supporter of the Organization’s youth agenda and believes it greatly benefits from the perspectives, experiences and expertise of young people. She advocated for the integration of a youth perspective and the participation of youth across the work of the United Nations system and intergovernmental processes. She called for strengthening and expanding the United Nations Youth Delegate Programme and supported the newly established Youth Office, which should be given all necessary resources to fulfil its mandate. Emphasizing the importance of ensuring continuity between the work of the Youth Envoy and the new Youth Office, she said this requires continuing to build on existing initiatives, sustaining the work undertaken by the Youth Envoy’s Office and maintaining institutional memory. She supported the Secretary-General’s Policy Brief on Meaningful Youth Engagement in Policymaking and Decision-making Processes.

GIANLUCA GRECO ( Italy ), associating himself with the European Union, said that it would be crucial for the new Youth Office to build on the knowledge, initiatives and institutional memory of the Office of the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth. This will help consolidate the results achieved and ensure sustainability, he added, while emphasizing that “investing in youth means investing in our future, and in the future of the planet”. Noting that Italy is a staunch supporter of the United Nations Youth Delegate Programme, he said that every year youth delegates join its mission in New York and contribute to diverse initiatives, speeches and joint activities. In this context, he also expressed support for the youth, peace and security agenda and the work of the Young Peacebuilders, while recalling the importance of forwarding the youth agenda at the local and community levels and engaging civil society.

NIZHAN FARAZ RIZAL ( Malaysia ) said it is imperative that the Youth Office becomes operational at the earliest opportunity, and he noted that recruitment for the Office’s 16 regular budget posts is ongoing. At least half of the posts will be occupied by the fourth quarter of 2023, including the post of the Assistant Secretary-General, and the full complement of 16 staff will be onboarded by year’s end. It is very important that recruitment of personnel for the Youth Office take into account gender parity, as well as age and geographic representation. “This diversity in representation would help ensure the Office’s effectiveness in representing the views of youth around the world and not from a specific hemisphere,” he said. The Youth Office should streamline efforts vis-à-vis youth within the United Nations system to optimize resources and avoid duplication, and it must be able to use utilize frameworks and resources under other relevant United Nations entities.

MICHEL TOMMO MONTHE ( Cameroon ), noting that his country has a set of programmes devoted to young people, said among them are the Ministry of Youth and Professional Education and the National Council of Youth. The Youth Model Parliament, which is convened every year by Parliament, allows young people to be initiated into parliamentary affairs. Youth are at the forefront of the nation. Not only are they its future, they are presently involved in much decision-making, he noted. The United Nations Youth Office marks one step forward in the attention owed to young people and must consider in its operations young people in their entirety throughout the world. The Office must also reflect youth’s diversity, he stressed, emphasizing that posts must be allocated based on equitable geographical representation.

JUAN JOSÉ RIVA GRELA ( Uruguay ) said the formation of the Youth Office will strengthen the role of young people in identifying innovative, creative solutions to complex problems. States should seek genuine representation for youth instead of inviting young people to provide their opinions on the agendas of older people, he stressed, pointing out that Uruguay invites young people to participate in State activities in education and at sporting centres, while also using data to understand young people’s trends. Noting that the youth population in Latin America and the Caribbean comprises almost 160 million people, and in several countries in the region it will continue to increase significantly, he said persistent inequalities in education and capacity-building for jobs skill facing the region require urgent solutions. The voice of Latin American must be represented in the Youth Office, he said.

Culture of Peace

OMAR HILALE ( Morocco ) introduced the draft resolution “Promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue and tolerance in countering hate speech” (document A/77/L.89), noting that the collective fight against hate speech is even more urgent given the worsening and alarming increase in hate speech due to intolerance in recent years. The draft projects a humanistic vision of human and interstate relations based on religious coexistence and intercommunal harmony, he said. Detailing the initiatives set forth in the resolution to tackle the root causes of conflict and to promote and settle conflicts, he voiced hope that it would be adopted by consensus.

In explanation of position before the vote, the representative of Spain , speaking for the European Union, expressed her concern regarding preambular paragraph 13 and the reference to violent acts against religious symbols and sacred book, as a violation of international law. Although she agreed that such actions are deeply offensive and disrespectful, she said they do not constitute a violation of international law. In this regard, she proposed eliminating the reference to “in violation of international law” in the paragraph.

Also explaining his position before the vote, the representative of the United Kingdom , expressing support for the amendment, lamented that the compromise proposal has not been taken on board. During negotiations, his delegation was clear that the text of preambular paragraph 13 is factually inaccurate, he said, also pointing out that it does not strike the right balance between freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief.

In a point of order, Mr. HILALE ( Morocco ) said he was a bit surprised and lamented the introduction of the amendment because paragraph 13 of the draft resolution does not add anything new regarding the reference to international law and takes text from existing resolutions. With the addition of a reference to religious symbols and holy books, the promoters of the amendment do not want this to be referenced in the framework of international law, he pointed out, adding that the reference to religious symbols and holy books is not included in the zero draft of the resolution. “In no moment did we want to make reference to that,” he stressed. Burning a holy text is not freedom of expression, but an aggression against the religious dignity of people, he underscored, voicing hope that those who believe in religious coexistence and freedom of religion will vote against the oral amendment.

The Assembly rejected the oral amendment, proposed by the representative of Spain, by a recorded vote of 44 votes in favour to 62 against, with 23 abstentions.

The Assembly then adopted “L.89” as a whole without a vote.

In explanation of position before the vote, the representative of Belgium , speaking for the European Union, reiterated his opposition to any forms of hate incitement and hate speech. However, the Union stands for the right of freedom of opinion and expression, he said, while expressing regret that the draft resolution focuses on hate speech in a limited context. The European Union made several proposals, which have not been taken onboard, he said, adding that that the bloc “had no other choice but propose the amendment”. Although the Union joined consensus despite its reservations, it strongly disassociates itself from the last part of preambular paragraph 13, he stressed.

Also explaining his position before the vote, the representative of Poland , noting that his country initiated the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion and Belief, condemned all actions of such violence. He underscored the need to counter the spread of disinformation and misinformation, while spotlighting the importance of interreligious and intercultural dialogue.

The representative of Hungary , aligning herself with the European Union, said her delegation is firmly committed to promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue and tolerance with a view to countering hate speech, incitement and violence. According to the country’s criminal code, a person destroying or damaging an object of religious worship is guilty of vandalism and shall be punished by imprisonment for up to three years. Hungary’s criminal code sanctions anti-social conduct that is capable of causing alarm in members of a respective group and targets persons belonging to a national, ethnic, racial or religious group. It is in this spirit that Hungary joined the consensus, she said.

The representative of Oman said the international consensus on this resolution is an important occasion. The culture of peace is based on mutual respect and not desecrating any holy symbols. Such attacks are a form of hate speech. The burning of holy books represents wrong-doing and is an irresponsible act that cannot be justified and perpetrators must be held accountable.

The representative of the United States said her delegation strongly condemns any acts of hate and calls out anti-Muslim hatred whenever it occurs. The United States stands against any act of desecrating any holy book and is proud of its leadership role in promoting freedom of religion and freedom of expression. The United States joined consensus, but regrets that the text did not represent the full range of views, she said.

The representative of Japan said her country joined consensus but regretted the lack of dialogue and the way in which the resolution was facilitated. It is always ready to engage constructively in the consultative process and is determined to promote interreligious and intercultural dialogue to counter hate speech, she added.

The representative of Egypt said the resolution was timely given the recurrence and upsurge in acts of incitement and violence driven by Islamophobia. Such acts cannot and should not be justified under the guise of freedom of expression, she stressed, adding that the latest acts of burning the Qur’an or any other attacks on holy books is an act of incitement, hostility and violence that should be prohibited by law. The countries where such acts take place are required under human rights law to establish in their legal system the means and provisions to prevent such acts and establish accountability for them, she stressed. No statement or oral amendment would absolve Member States from their legal obligation in that regard, she underscored, noting her vote against the amendment and vote in favour of the resolution.

The representative of Türkiye , noting that Muslims face systemic practices of hate crime and Islamophobia, called on Member States to take concrete steps against religious-based discrimination and intolerance. He also highlighted the growing role of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations to prevent and end hate speech.

The representative of Peru said he supported the adoption of the resolution, while noting that — by virtue of civil and political rights — States have the duty to prohibit any kind of apology to national, religious or racial hate that would lead to incitement of discrimination, hostility or violence.

The representative of Pakistan , expressing his “profound satisfaction” over the adoption of the draft resolution, said the text resonated with the resolution on religious hatred, presented by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, recently adopted at the Human Rights Council in Geneva. In this context, the resolution adopted today does not seek to curtail the right to free speech, he emphasized.

The representative of Denmark , speaking also on behalf of Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, stressed that burning the Qur’an or any other holy book is offensive, disrespectful and a clear act of provocation. Her bloc condemns such acts and strongly disassociates from them, she said, noting, however, that their countries also stand for the right to freedom of opinion and expression. Underscoring the need to carefully distinguish between acts that are offensive and morally reprehensible, yet legal, and acts that constitute incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence are therefore unlawful, she said Human Rights Council resolution 16/18, the Rabat Plan of Action, the Istanbul Process framework and the Beirut Declaration on “Faith for Rights” are among several international standards and a rich normative framework to draw from when making this often difficult distinction. She voiced regret that the draft focuses only on hate speech in the context of religious hatred rather than as a cross-cutting phenomenon.

Further, she voiced appreciation for the facilitator’s organization of informal consultations on those very important issues but expressed regret that there was not time given to reach a fully consensual outcome. A key concern is preambular paragraph 13 and the references to violent acts against “religious symbols” and “holy books” as a violation of international law, she pointed out. “While we agree that these acts are deeply offensive and disrespectful, they are not a violation of international law,” she stressed. Freedom of religion or belief is, like all other human rights, an individual right, she added, noting further that it does not protect religion or religious symbols as such, nor does it prohibit the criticism of religions or beliefs. For these reasons, her bloc disassociates itself from the reference to violation of international law in preambular paragraph 13 and has joined consensus with those clarifications, she said.

The representative of Mexico said the resolution is a real achievement for the promotion of human rights and the elimination of racism, xenophobia and other forms of intolerance. Her delegation clearly rejects any act of discrimination towards any person because of their religious beliefs. She regretted that the resolution did not include protection of all people based on factors of identity. The resolution should have had a broad focus and no one should be excluded. “Hate speech against one person is hate speech against all people,” she said.

The representative of Switzerland said the promotion of tolerance is needed and necessary to counter racism and xenophobia and her delegation strongly condemns all manifestations in whatever form it can take. She said there is a difference between protection of violence and hatred against a person belonging to a specific religion and protection of religions and holy books.

The representative of the Russian Federation said he was happy to join the consensus, pointing to the particular danger posed by manifestations of Islamophobia, anti-Christianity and anti-Semitism. He condemned the positions of those States, which — instead of protecting the right to freedom of religion — are de facto inciting such extremism and protecting extremists from punishment. In this context, he called on European countries to acts in a “civilized fashion” to show tolerance and respect for all religions.

The representative of the United Arab Emirates regretted that an amendment was proposed on a consensual text. She said she voted against this amendment because freedom of expression should not be used as an excuse to fuel hatred.

The representative of China , voicing support for the draft proposed by Morocco, said President Xi Jinping’s Global Civilization Initiative advocates respect for the world’s diversity and robust people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, among others. It is another important public good offered by China to the international community, she added, noting her country’s readiness to promote tolerance, coexistenc, and mutual learning using intercultural dialogue as bridges of communication. She voiced support for the holding of an urgent debate at the Human Rights Council’s fifty-third session over the recent incidents of burning of the Qur’an in relevant countries and the adoption of the draft resolution submitted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Freedom of speech should not be a reason for stoking civilizational conflict, he underscored, voicing support for Morocco’s inclusion of language on Islamophobia and the condemnation of acts of violence against holy books, among others.

The representative of Malaysia said it was unfortunate that the amendment to preambular paragraph 13 was introduced. He pointed out that several delegations made calls for stronger human rights language during negotiations, yet on violations of holy books, the desire for stronger language on human rights was somewhat subdued. Voicing strong disagreement with the notion that defamation of religion is not an infringement of human rights, he stressed that the defamation of any religion constitutes a derogation of the right to freedom of religion or belief. Rights should not be in competition with one another, he emphasized, stressing that the exercise of freedom of speech or expression entails responsibility and accountability. He voiced support for the insertion of “holy books” and noted his vote against the amendment presented.

The Assembly then adopted by consensus the draft resolution “Supporting the United Nations International School in enhancing international education and promoting multicultural interaction” (document A/77/L.88).

By the text, the Assembly congratulated the United Nations International School on its seventy-fifth anniversary and expressed its appreciation for its achievements to the education and development of successive generations of children from the United Nations community and beyond. Urging the school to make further efforts to increase its cultural diversity and noting its renovation programme to improve and update its facilities, the Assembly urged Member States and others to contribute to the school’s Capital Development Fund for the renovation programme to further enhance international education and promote multicultural interaction.

Global Health and Foreign Policy

The General Assembly then adopted without a vote three draft decisions: “Participation of non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, academic institutions and the private sector in the high-level meeting on universal health coverage” (document A/77/L.85); “Participation of non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, academic institutions and the private sector in the high-level meeting on the fight against tuberculosis” (document A/77/L.86); and “Participation of non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, academic institutions and the private sector in the high-level meeting on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response” (document A/77/L.87).

By the text, the General Assembly decided to approve the participation of the non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, academic institutions and the private sector listed in the annexes of these draft decisions.

Impact of Rapid Technological Change on Achievement of SDGs/Targets

The representative of Mexico introduced the draft resolution on “Impact of rapid technological change on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and targets” (document A/77/L.84), noting that it contains technical updates. Looking ahead to the Global Digital Compact, for which negotiations will take place within the framework of the Future 2024 Summit, he said his country will advocate for the inclusion of important elements already contained in the text, such as universal, affordable and meaningful connectivity, among others. He underscored the importance of fully complying with the mandates established in the Assembly’s resolutions and called on the United Nations system to fulfil the decisions agreed on by the Member States. It is essential to assess in depth the impact of rapid technological progress on sustainable development, he underscored, noting that the resolution is an important step in that regard.

The Assembly then adopted “L.84” without a vote, by which it encouraged Member States to continue to consider the impact of key rapid technological changes on achieving the SDGs in order to benefit from opportunities and address challenges; promote the development of national strategies and public policies on science, technology and innovation for sustainable development; and share best practices. It urged Member States and other stakeholders to take actions to bridge the digital and knowledge divides and promote digital inclusion.