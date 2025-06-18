Special Committee on Decolonization to Discuss Question of Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

The Special Committee on Decolonization on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples will consider the question of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas)*.

Gerardo Werthein, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina, will address the Committee, as will petitioners Mark Pollard, Peter Biggs, Paula Vernet and Ricardo Ancell Patterson, and Committee members and observers.

The representative of Chile is expected to introduce a draft resolution titled “Question of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas)” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.8).

For its discussion, the Committee will have a working paper prepared by the Secretariat (document A/AC.109/2025/6).

The Special Committee was established in 1961 by the General Assembly, as its subsidiary organ devoted to the issue of decolonization, pursuant to General Assembly resolution 1654 (XVI) of 27 November 1961.

* A dispute exists between the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning sovereignty over the Falkland Islands (Malvinas).